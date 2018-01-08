Two Of Apple's Largest Shareholders Urge Company To Address "iPhone Addiction" Among Kids

In an unusual move, two of Apple's largest shareholders, Jana Partners, a large activist hedge fund, and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) penned a letter to the company over the weekend saying the smartphone maker needs to respond to what some see as a growing public-health crisis of youth phone addiction. Among other things, the pair, which control some $2 billion worth of Apple shares, urged the company to develop new software tools that would help parents control and limit phone use more easily and to study the impact of overuse on mental health.
By doing so, we believe Apple would once again be playing a pioneering role, this time by setting an example about the obligations of technology companies to their youngest customers. As a company that prides itself on values like inclusiveness, quality education, environmental protection, and supplier responsibility, Apple would also once again be showcasing the innovative spirit that made you the most valuable public company in the world. In fact, we believe that addressing this issue now will enhance long-term value for all shareholders, by creating more choices and options for your customers today and helping to protect the next generation of leaders, innovators, and customers tomorrow.
Adding to the extreme irony of the letter, Jana and CalSTRS go on to highlight a series of studies which suggest that Apple products are literally killing the kids who use them and/or resulting in extreme bouts of depression or physical ailments from a lack of exercise. All of which would typically send investors running for the hills but apparently not in this specific case.
A study conducted recently by the Center on Media and Child Health and the University of Alberta found that 67% of the over 2,300 teachers surveyed observed that the number of students who are negatively distracted by digital technologies in the classroom is growing and 75% say students’ ability to focus on educational tasks has decreased. In the past 3 to 5 years since personal technologies have entered the classroom, 90% stated that the number of students with emotional challenges has increased and 86% said the number with social challenges has increased. One junior high teacher noted that, “I see youth who used to go outside at lunch break and engage in physical activity and socialization. Today, many of our students sit all lunch hour and play on their personal devices.”
Professor Twenge’s research shows that U.S. teenagers who spend 3 hours a day or more on electronic devices are 35% more likely, and those who spend 5 hours or more are 71% more likely, to have a risk factor for suicide than those who spend less than 1 hour.
This research also shows that 8th graders who are heavy users of social media have a 27% higher risk of depression, while those who exceed the average time spent playing sports, hanging out with friends in person, or doing homework have a significantly lower risk. Experiencing depression as a teenager significantly increases the risk of becoming depressed again later in life.
Also, teens who spend 5 or more hours a day (versus less than 1) on electronic devices are 51% more likely to get less than 7 hours of sleep (versus the recommended 9). Sleep deprivation is linked to long-term issues like weight gain and high blood pressure.
According to an American Psychological Association (APA) survey of over 3,500 U.S. parents, 58% say they worry about the influence of social media on their child’s physical and mental health, 48% say that regulating their child’s screen time is a “constant battle,” and 58% say they feel like their child is “attached” to their phone or tablet.
Of course, this is all part of a new theme in our growing nanny state which suggests that technology companies bear some responsibility for regulating how their products are used...you know, because grown adults can't possibly be expected to make responsible decisions for themselves or their children when it comes to social media usage.
As we pointed out just a few weeks ago, former Facebook executive, whose job it was to literally get the world hooked on the "internet crack" that is social media, made a similar plea when he called on people to take a "hard break" from the service which he now believes is "ripping apart the social fabric of how society works." Speaking to a group of students at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Chamath Palihapitiya, who joined Facebook in 2007 and became its vice president for user growth, said that he feels "tremendous guilt" for his role in building the social media giant and warned that "if you feed the beast, that beast will destroy you..." (you can view the relevant portion of the interview here).
"I feel tremendous guilt."
"I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works. That is truly where we are."
"I would encourage all of you, as the future leaders of the world, to really internalize how important this is. If you feed the beast, that beast will destroy you. If you push back on it you have a chance to control it and reign it in."
"The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we've created are destroying how society works. No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth. And it's not an American problem — this is not about Russians ads. This is a global problem."
"So, we're in a really bad state of affairs right now, in my opinion. It is eroding the core foundations of how people behave by and between each other."
Of course, as the Wall Street Journal notes, JANA Partners, to our complete shock, just might have other motivations behind their letter than their unwavering commitment to the health and safety of your children. Perhaps it has something to do with that "several-billion-dollar" hedge fund that Jana is seeking to raise this year to help companies be "better corporate citizens" (but certainly nothing to do with the millions in fees that Jana will receive in return).
The Apple push is a preamble to a new several-billion-dollar fund Jana is seeking to raise this year to target companies it believes can be better corporate citizens. It is the first instance of a big Wall Street activist seeking to profit from the kind of social-responsibility campaign typically associated with a small fringe of investors.
Adding splash, rock star Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, will be on an advisory board along with Sister Patricia A. Daly, a nun who successfully fought Exxon Mobil Corp. over environmental disclosures, and Robert Eccles, an expert on sustainable investing.
What better way to market your new fundraising effort than by invoking the name of one of the most recognizable companies on the planet while simultaneously asking for money to literally save the lives of children the world over...well played, Jana...well played.
Comments
Lawsuits coming. Apple will end up like Marlboro.
My kid gets a phone when she can buy it and pay the bill, not a day before.
The thought police have noted your rebellious stance.
They might as well add mine. 3-4G microwaves appear to be harmful to us:
http://www.bibliotecapleyades.is/scalar_tech/esp_scalartech54.htm
in 1993 I read "Cell Phones: Invisible Hazards in the Wireless Age". I never have put the phone up to my head after that. It is even more dangerous for children. The author ran tests for the industry until the results showed potential damage. The warnings have been up for 24 years.
I would like to see how they did the control in this study. Screens have been a part of the baseline in this country for a long time. It's just that now they are portable.
It is not "just" that they are portable now. It is the interactive feedback loop that makes them addictive, not the screen or the programing.
The bigger issue is the amount of time spent face glued to a device.
When I was a kid, sure we would watch willy coyote get his ass kicked repeatedly on a rainy day but playing in the creek out in the woods was a much preferred activity. INTERACTING with snakes, turtles, frogs, crawdads etc. was a far more enjoyable activity than being glued to the boob tube.
Tim Cook wants to research this issue personally. He needs you to send up a dozen teenage boys to his office right away.
You are a sick and simple minded pole smoker you mutt.
I will happily send 220 grains of 7.62mm Pb through your cabbage FREE of charge however.
;-)
Too bad the snakes', turtles', frogs' and crawdads' Moms are now too busy to schedule the playdates required in order for kids to engage in any activity other than jerking off their phones or digital devices.
More like the snakes, turtles, frogs, and crawdads have been paved over.
I have a better... freaking brilliant idea.
Replace teachers with an iPhone based/ Apple sponsored education protocol.
Web based education... delivered by I devices.
Yeah! Imagine how much money in salaries and pensions can be saved.
How do you build in attention?
Obviously sarcasm, right?
You can't separate their face from their I shit.
Should be not a push up to incorporate education value.
Address = take advantage of.
Casuistry folks.
Carry on
it's a zero sum game for Crapple, as the cure for iPhone addiction is to smash your iPhone underfoot.
Sent from my iPhone
Kill all the White ones and everybody on the Left will be happy. Problem solved, Progressives pleased, it's a no lose situation that, like his boyfriends, Tim Cook can get behind.
It's not the phones themselves, its the apps specifically designed to be addictive. Just like you cannot use subliminal messages in TV, the application behavior ought to be regulated. Then the question is also, "where are the parents in all of this?"
What is this "parent" of which you speak?
The "parent" is the person accompanying the kids who is too busy playing with their own phone to pay attention to their children.
Yes. The adult unit preoccupied with being liked and "best friends" with the child(ren).
Irresponsible parents in Kalifornia. Go figure.
"iPhone Addiction"
Really? Blame the individual that gave them the device. That's who is responsible.
The millennial parents aren't responsible for nuttin, it's everyone else's fault, b/c they is perfect and you don't mess with perfection. They want socialism so bad. They just want to be on cruise all their life, auto pilot. Let the Gov't provide everything and they will be chilaxin in a hammock in the shade. Made in the shade. Dats what life is all bout.
I am fucking guilty of this...for allowing it.
With the soon to not be S.O. pointing out that when our kids (15 & 12) go out, it's good to be able to get in touch.
I rail, take the shit away, and ultimately cave in about the HOURS they waste staring at the thing.
It's been injected into society, it's a necessary evil these days.
As a poster pointed out above...it's the apps that are fucked.
I am f&@# guilty of this...for allowing it.
You aren't alone. It totally removes creativity and interaction with other kids. How many times I go for a walk and there's bunch of kids standing in a circle with their beaks in the fone. They don't talk to each other they text. The text language will soon take over and be taught in school as the new englich for modern people. As kids we played baseball, skating, skiing, bicycling, hockey, basket ball. My parents limited exposure to tee vee. Couple hours before bed. That's if I cut the lawn or shoveled the snow off the 4 car driveway, the porches and showed them my homework was done. We all had responsibilities first, then play or Tee Vee.
I call b.s.
You could buy them a "Jitterbug" or dumbphone if your only goal in providing them a phone was communication when they are out.
While that's a solution, it's a grey area..
The one thing I don't want to do is to embarrass them with a toy (think ipod)
When all the other kids have i7's and 8's..
I don't agree with it, but there it is..
The ONLY reason it's tolerated at all is my kids DO participate and excel at gymnastics, track, cheer, and are honor-roll. it's their idle hrs. that they waste..
Welcome to the modern world...
What about time limits during those "idle hours"? Or "buying" an hour or two of phone time by reading book(s) not required for school and writing a 1 or 2 page report?
The teachers are far more responsible for dumbing down kids than the phones. Same with parents who buy them for their kids.
(Of course, the teachers won’t sell their Apple stock.)
The teachers are far more responsible<---rong
It's the state that is dumbing down the education system to pass moar students and overall higher marks to impress the OECD. The teachers aren't allowed to fail students b/c it will have a negative impact on their self esteem (poor millennials). Nobody fails any moar, they are just processed and move on to next grade. Homework has no due dates, as long as it's handed in before yr end. The students in Canada are having a hard time getting into courses b/c the bell curve is so high, by the Asian students from Hong Kong and others from Asia, like China.
United States education is on the down side in the OECD list each year. It's the system that is broken.
Remember when parents complained about Rock & Roll in the 60s/70s. No damage done. This is just ridiculous. Parents need to take responsibility. And if someone wants to be on their phone all day, they have every right to do so and there is no harm done to anyone else. If it messes up their future, then they will lose out on other opportunities in life.
be on their phone all day
Ya, then they'll be suing for the brain tumors caused by the exposure to cell phones.
Adults are waking up to the corrosive effects of "smart" this and that.
It's the parents fault.... If you must get them a phone (typically middle school), then get them a flip phone with no social media, or internet. Call and receive calls and then weekly surprise text message reviews.
Done!
get them a flip phone with no social media
Hey, it's all about whatcha got? Ahhhaaa a shit fone like the poor people have? What's rong with yoar parents? Are they like the Flintstones man?
They have to have the latest and the greatest, otherwise they'll just fling that fone back at ya. It's all about brands today. The competition is stiff. You'll be isolated if you don't have the latest gadgets.
Haha!!
You just described my 55 yo wife!
I don't want your sympathy...but I'll take your prayers.
Thanks
Can you even still get one? If so, please let know where. I need some new rabbit ears and maybe they’ll have those too.......
Perhaps the stupid parents should exercise parenting??
parents should exercise parenting
They don't know what that is b/c the kids run the place, parents just have to meet the demands (bribes) to get anything out of 'em. Just watch a few episodes of Dr. Phil and you'll understand.
But its a good thing, come the nuclear/environmental/financial Armageddon the I Phone addicts will be the easiest to catch, kill and eat!
Yeah and? They should be the easiest to catch and eat. The easiest to catch are those who don't know the predator.
Hawaii and Toronto passed laws on distracted walking while crossing the intersections. $35 fine if yoar beak is in the fone while crossing. Gene pool cleansing is a natural thing and the Gov't always interferes. Stupid people die first.
Revenue harvesting, not safety.
What, don't they like that technology is dumbing people down to the point that they are useless? But I thought elites loved technology.
Phone zombies = compliant drones for in-loco-parentis conditioning
"...Urge Company To Address "iPhone Addiction""
Do they mean they want Apple to take advantage of that? I can't imagine Big Money ever doing the right thing, because for Big Money, it's always the profit thing that comes first.
It is all modern large-screen mobile phones and tablets. My granddaughter talked about uploading a video with her friend on youtube. She is 6.
I've seen my daughter give her child her smartphone for peace & quiet. When having any of our grandchildren over, I have been left with instructions let them go to bed with their tablet for half an hour.
They watch mindless Youtube video's making some of the uploaders millions of $ dollars. Big fucking business. I force mine to read a book on their tablet.
It's your house and your rules.
It's just the kids that are addicted. I am in complete control of my phone usage.
The coming future of the world is gonna be laid out for God the predator of predators. God makes a tyrannasaurus Rex look like a Sunday walk in the park. I mean the only reason there's billions of people in the world is because you're food. Just like there's 1000's of pigeons for every falcon and yet a falcon defends the breeding ground of pigeons. I mean people really are just a bunch of dumb apes.
I am eternally grateful that I spent my childhood riding my bicycle, hiking, fishing, hunting (yes, with real guns!) and building treehouses. Even shoveling the shit out of the barn was good for me in the long run. I feel so sorry for this Lost Generation of helpless snowflake ninnies. They will never know Real Life.