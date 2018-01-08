US Army Major Exposes American Warfare's Giant Open Secret

Authored by Major Danny Sjursen via TheNation.com,
All of the wars waged by the United States in the last 70 years have had one thing in common...
On September 1, 1970, soon after President Nixon expanded the Vietnam War by invading neighboring Cambodia, Democratic Senator George McGovern, a decorated World War II veteran and future presidential candidate, took to the floor of the Senate and said,
“Every Senator [here] is partly responsible for sending 50,000 young Americans to an early grave.…
This chamber reeks of blood.… It does not take any courage at all for a congressman or a senator or a president to wrap himself in the flag and say we are staying in Vietnam, because it is not our blood that is being shed.”
More than six years had passed since Congress all but rubber-stamped President Lyndon Johnson’s notoriously vague Tonkin Gulf Resolution, which provided what little legal framework there was for military escalation in Vietnam. Doubts remained as to the veracity of the supposed North Vietnamese naval attacks on ships in the Tonkin Gulf that had officially triggered the resolution, or whether the Navy even had cause to venture so close to a sovereign nation’s coastline. No matter. Congress gave the president what he wanted: essentially a blank check to bomb, batter, and occupy South Vietnam. From there it was but a few short steps to nine more years of war, illegal secret bombings of Laos and Cambodia, ground invasions of both those countries, and eventually 58,000 American and upwards of 3 million Vietnamese deaths.
Leaving aside the rest of this country’s sad chapter in Indochina, let’s just focus for a moment on the role of Congress in that era’s war making. In retrospect, Vietnam emerges as just one more chapter in 70 years of ineptitude and apathy on the part of the Senate and House of Representatives when it comes to their constitutionally granted war powers. Time and again in those years, the legislative branch shirked its historic—and legal—responsibility under the Constitution to declare (or refuse to declare) war.
And yet, never in those seven decades has the duty of Congress to assert itself in matters of war and peace been quite so vital as it is today, with American troops engaged—and still dying, even if now in small numbers—in one undeclared war after another in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and now Niger… and who even knows where else.
Fast forward 53 years from the Tonkin Gulf crisis to Senator Rand Paul’s desperate attempt last September to force something as simple as a congressional discussion of the legal basis for America’s forever wars, which garnered just 36 votes. It was scuttled by a bipartisan coalition of war hawks. And who even noticed—other than obsessive viewers of C-SPAN who were treated to Paul’s four-hour-long cri de coeur denouncing Congress’s agreement to “unlimited war, anywhere, anytime, anyplace upon the globe”?
The Kentucky senator sought something that should have seemed modest indeed: to end the reliance of one administration after another on the long-outdated post-9/11 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) for all of America’s multifaceted and widespread conflicts. He wanted to compel Congress to debate and legally sanction (or not) any future military operations anywhere on Earth. While that may sound reasonable enough, more than 60 senators, Democratic and Republican alike, stymied the effort. In the process, they sanctioned (yet again) their abdication of any role in America’s perpetual state of war—other than, of course, funding it munificently.
In June 1970, with 50,000 troops already dead in Southeast Asia, Congress finally worked up the nerve to repeal the Tonkin Gulf Resolution, a bipartisan effort spearheaded by Senator Bob Dole, the Kansas Republican. As it happens, there are no Bob Doles in today’s Senate. As a result, you hardly have to be a cynic or a Punxsutawney groundhog to predict six more weeks of winter—that is, endless war.
It’s a remarkably old story actually. Ever since V-J Day in August 1945, Congress has repeatedly ducked its explicit constitutional duties when it comes to war, handing over the keys to the eternal use of the military to an increasingly imperial presidency. An often deadlocked, ever less popular Congress has cowered in the shadows for decades as Americans died in undeclared wars. Judging by the lack of public outrage, perhaps this is how the citizenry, too, prefers it. After all, they themselves are unlikely to serve. There’s no draft or need to sacrifice anything in or for America’s wars. The public’s only task is to stand for increasingly militarized pregame sports rituals and to “thank” any soldier they run into.
Nonetheless, with the quixotic thought that this is not the way things have to be, here’s a brief recounting of Congress’s 70-year romance with cowardice.
The Korean War
The last time Congress actually declared war, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president, the Japanese had just attacked Pearl Harbor, and there were Nazis to defeat. Five years after the end of World War II, however, in response to a North Korean invasion of the South meant to reunify the Korean peninsula, Roosevelt’s successor, Harry Truman, decided to intervene militarily without consulting Congress. He undoubtedly had no idea of the precedent he was setting. In the 67 intervening years, upwards of 100,000 American troops would die in this country’s undeclared wars and it was Truman who started us down this road.
In June 1950, having “conferred” with his secretaries of state and defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he announced an intervention in Korea to halt the invasion from the North. No war declaration was necessary, the administration claimed, because the was acting under the “aegis” of a unanimous United Nations Security Council resolution—a 9-0 vote because the Soviets were, at the time, boycotting that body. When asked by reporters whether full-scale combat in Korea didn’t actually constitute a war, the president carefully avoided the term. The conflict, he claimed, only “constituted a police action under the UN” Fearing that the Soviets might respond by escalating the conflict and that atomic reprisals weren’t out of the question, Truman clearly considered it prudent to hedge on his terminology, which would set a perilous precedent for the future.
As American casualties mounted and the fighting intensified, it became increasingly difficult to maintain such semantic charades. In three years of grueling combat, more than 35,000 American troops perished. At the congressional level, it made no difference. Congress remained essentially passive in the face of Truman’s fait accompli. There would be no war declaration and no extended debate on the legality of the president’s decision to send combat troops to Korea.
Indeed, most congressmen rallied to Truman’s defense in a time of… well, police action. There was, however, one lone voice in the wilderness, one very public congressional dissent. If Truman could commit hundreds of thousands of troops to Korea without a congressional declaration, Republican Senator Robert Taft proclaimed, “he could go to war in Malaya or Indonesia or Iran or South America.” As a memory, Taft’s public rebuke to presidential war-making powers is now lost to all but a few historians, but how right he was. (And were the Trump administration ever to go to war with Iran, to pick one of Taft’s places, count on the fact that it would still be without a congressional declaration of war.)
Vietnam and the War Powers Act
From the start, Congress rubber-stamped President Johnson’s Tonkin Gulf Resolution, which passed unanimously in the House and with only two dissenting Senate votes. Despite many later debates and resolutions on Capitol Hill, and certain strikingly critical figures like Democratic Senator William Fulbright, most members of Congress supported the president’s war powers to the end. Even at the height of congressional anti-war sentiment in 1970, only one in three members of the House voted for actual end-the-war resolutions.
According to a specially commissioned House Democratic Study Group, “Up to the spring of 1973, Congress gave every president everything he requested regarding Indochina policies and funding.” Despite enduring myths that Congress “ended the war,” as late as 1970 the McGovern-Hatfield amendment to the Senate’s military procurement bill, which called for a withdrawal from Cambodia within 30 days, failed by a vote of 55-39.
Despite some critical voices (of a sort almost completely absent on the subject of American war in the 21st century), the legislative branch as a collective body discovered far too late that American military forces in Vietnam could never achieve their goals, that South Vietnam remained peripheral to any imaginable security interests, and that the civil war there was never ours to win or lose. It was a Vietnamese, not an American, story. Unfortunately, by the time Congress collectively gathered the nerve to ask the truly tough questions, the war was on its fifth president and most of its victims—Vietnamese and American—were already dead.
In the summer of 1970, Congress did finally repeal the Tonkin Gulf Resolution, while also restricting cross-border operations into Laos and Cambodia. Then, in 1973, over President Richard Nixon’s veto, it even passed the War Powers Act. In the future, that bill stated, only a congressional declaration of war, a national defense emergency, or “statutory authorization” by Congress could legally sanction the deployment of the armed forces to any conflict. Without such sanction, section 4(a)(1) of the bill stipulated that presidential military deployments would be subject to a 60-day limit. That, it was then believed, would forever check the war-making powers of the imperial presidency, which in turn would prevent “future Vietnams.”
In reality, the War Powers Act proved to be largely toothless legislation. It was never truly accepted by the presidents who followed Nixon, nor did Congress generally have the guts to invoke it in any meaningful manner. Over the last 40 years, Democratic and Republican presidents alike have insisted in one way or another that the War Powers Act was essentially unconstitutional. Rather than fight it out in the courts, however, most administrations simply ignored that law and deployed troops where they wanted anyway or made nice and sort of, kind of, mentioned impending military interventions to Congress.
Lots of “non-wars” like the invasions of Grenada and Panama or the 1992-1993 intervention in Somalia fell into the first category. In each case, presidents either cited a UN resolution as explanation for their actions (and powers) or simply acted without the express permission of Congress. Those three “minor” interventions cost the 19, 40, and 43 troop deaths, respectively.
In other cases, presidents notified Congress of their actions, but without explicitly citing section 4(a)(1) of the War Powers Act or its 60-day limit. In other words, presidents politely informed Congress of their intention to deploy troops and little more. Much of this hinged on an ongoing battle over just what constitutes “war.” In 1983, for example, President Ronald Reagan announced that he planned to send a contingent of troops to Lebanon, but claimed the agreement with the host nation “ruled out any combat responsibilities.” Tell that to the 241 Marines killed in a later embassy bombing. When combat did, in fact, break out in Beirut, congressional leaders compromised with Reagan and agreed to an 18-month authorization.
Nor was the judiciary much help. In 1999, for instance, during a sustained air campaign against Serbia in the midst of the Kosovo crisis in the former Yugoslavia, a few legislators sued President Bill Clinton in federal court charging that he had violated the War Powers Act by keeping combat soldiers in the field past 60 days. Clinton simply yawned and pronouncedthat act itself “constitutionally defective.” The federal district court in Washington agreed and quickly ruled in the president’s favor.
In the single exception that proved the rule, the system more or less worked during the 1990-1991 Persian Gulf crisis that led to the first of our Iraq wars. A bipartisan array of congressional leaders insisted that President George H.W. Bush present an Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) well before invading Kuwait or Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. For several months, across two congressional sessions, the House and Senate held dozens of hearings, engaged in prolonged floor debate, and eventually passed that AUMF by a historically narrow margin.
Even then, President Bush included a signing statement haughtily declaring that his “request for congressional support did not…constitute any change in the long-standing position of the executive branch on…the constitutionality of the War Powers Resolution.” Snarky statements aside, sadly, this was Congress’s finest hour in the last 70 years of near-constant global military deployments and conflicts—and it, of course, led to the country’s never-ending Iraq Wars, the third of which is still ongoing.
Approving Enduring and Iraqi “Freedom”
The system failed, disastrously, in the wake of 9/11. Just three days after the horrific attacks, as smoke still billowed from New York’s twin towers, the Senate approved an astoundingly expansive AUMF. The president could use“necessary and appropriate force” against anyone he determined had “planned, authorized, committed, or aided” the attacks on New York and the Pentagon. Caught up in the passion of the moment, America’s representatives hardly bothered to determine precisely who was responsible for the recent slaughter or debate the best course of action moving forward.
Three days left paltry room for serious consideration in what was clearly a time for groupthink and patriotic unity, not solemn deliberation. The ensuing vote resembled those in elections in Third World autocracies: 98-0 in the Senate and 420-1 in the House. Only one courageous person, California Congresswoman Barbara Lee, took to the floor that day and spoke out. Her words were as prescient as they are haunting:
“We must be careful not to embark on an open-ended war with neither an exit strategy nor a focused target.… As we act, let us not become the evil we deplore.”
Lee was simply ignored. In this way, Congress’s sin of omission set the stage for decades of global war. Today, across the Greater Middle East, Africa, and beyond, American troops, drones, and bombers still operate under the original post-9/11 AUMF framework.
The next time around, in 2002-2003, Congress proceeded to sleepwalk into the invasion of Iraq. Leave aside the intelligence failures and false pretenses under which that invasion was launched and just consider the role of Congress. It was a sad tale of inaction that culminated, just prior to the ignoble 2002 vote on an AUMF against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, in a speech that will undoubtedly prove a classic marker for the decline of congressional powers. Before a nearly empty chamber, the eminent Democratic Senator Robert Byrd said:
“To contemplate war is to think about the most horrible of human experiences.… As this nation stands at the brink of battle, every American on some level must be contemplating the horrors of war. Yet, this chamber is, for the most part, silent—ominously, dreadfully silent. There is no debate, no discussion, no attempt to lay out for the nation the pros and cons of this particular war. There is nothing.
“We stand passively mute in the United States Senate, paralyzed by our own uncertainty, seemingly stunned by the sheer turmoil of events.”
The evidence backed up his claims. Late on the night of October 11th, after only five days of “debate”—similar deliberations in 1990-1991 had spanned four months—the Senate passed a so-called war resolution (essentially a statement backing a presidential decision, not a congressional war declaration) and the invasion of Iraq proceeded as planned.
Toward Forever War
With all that gloomy history behind us, with Congress now endlessly talking about revisiting the 2001 congressional authorization to take on Al Qaeda (but not, of course, the many Islamic terror groups that the military has gone after since that moment) and little revisiting likely to occur, is there any recourse for those not in favor of presidential wars to the end of time? It goes without saying that there is no antiwar political party in the United States, nor—Rand Paul aside—are there even eminent antiwar congressional voices like Taft, Fulbright, McGovern, or Byrd. The Republicans are war hawks and that spirit has proven remarkably bipartisan. From Hillary Clinton, a notorious hawk who supported or argued for military interventions of every sort while she was Barack Obama’s secretary of state, to former vice president and possible future presidential candidate Joe Biden and present Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democrats are now also a party of presidential war making. All of the above voted, for instance, for the Iraq War Resolution.
So who exactly can antiwar activists or foreign policy skeptics of any sort rally to? If more than 70 years of recent history is any indication, Congress simply can’t be counted on when it comes time to stand, be heard, and vote on American wars. You already know that for the representatives who regularly rush to pass record Defense spending bills - as the Senate recently did by a vote of 89-9 for more money than even President Trump requested - perpetual war is an acceptable way of life.
Unless something drastically changes: the sudden growth, for example, of a grassroots antiwar movement or a major Supreme Court decision (fat chance!) limiting presidential power, Americans are likely to be living with eternal war into the distant future.
It’s already an old story, but think of it as well as the new American way.
Comments
Another secret: War is also a convenient way to make a blood sacrifice. All our leaders are in on this, one way or another. Ephesians 6:12 could not be clearer to state who really rules on Earth. So it comes as no suprise that our leaders must submit to these principalities. This is the simple reason why our world is so unjust and crazy.
"All of the wars waged by the United States in the last 70 years have had one thing in common..."
Cui Bono...???
[Yes...all for the benefit of a small s.e.state and its ultimate goal: Eratz Yisrael!]
In reply to Another secret: War is also… by peddling-fiction
All of the wars waged by the United States in the 21st Century have had one thing in common...
Israhell. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
In reply to "All of the wars waged by… by JSBach1
Clone...
[edit]: let's make use of an otherwise wasted clone comment...will there be anyone in particular, whose moniker has the word "navy" in it, make a comment that would suggest, directed to this same author, who previously wrote a piece, which was featured here, on ZH,
...those of you who read it and, in great numbers replied to the aforementioned poster know of whom I refer to .... have any thoughts of "shutting-up to only collect the ransom for such silence"???
... Genius poster or traitor???
In reply to Another secret: War is also… by peddling-fiction
War Is A Racket
once said a Marine
In reply to "All of the wars waged by… by JSBach1
If all the anti-war Dems hadn't disappeared when Obama was elected, we might have gotten somewhere. Hopefully they re-awaken soon.
In reply to War Is A Racket… by DrShot II
The quite admirable Smedley Butler.
Short portrayal presentation worthy of 8 mins of your time:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3_EXqJ8f-0
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to War Is A Racket… by DrShot II
thank you.
In reply to The quite admirable Smedley… by J. Peasemold G…
A colossal and senseless waste of life and resources for precious little gain to the nation but an endless stream of profit to the suppliers and supporters of war.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Another secret: War is also… by peddling-fiction
The Vietnam War started with PREVENTING elections, not promoting them.
In the 1954 Geneva conference, elections were agreed for 1956, but US military advisers prevented them and then escalated the situation to war so the weapons factories could keep producing. Twice they dumped more US equipment into Vietnam than they could ever use. Even we in Australia are still paying for the damage, i.e. Vietnam Vets and build more and more facilities for the new crop of vets who is damaged mentally and physically.
It makes many of us very angry and the only thing we can do for us is cut that umbilical chord to the US. Enough costs, enough of the trickeries and deceptions.
In reply to All of the wars waged by the… by J. Peasemold G…
Uhland I have nothing if not the highest admiration for what your country has done for the USA and the UK in wars all the way back to the early 20th century.
Your armed forces and intelligence gathering services would always perform at a higher standard than that of your allies, no matter how misguided and often incompetent direction was imposed upon you. You did your job well.
I agree with you that the poor treatment and lack of recognition of the services has blighted not only Australia but other allied countries in most confilcts. I have to say with shame that the UK's ill treatment and management of Australian forces in WW1 was beyond anything yet seen, colonial cannon fodder to protect the 'sound' British troops. And again in WW2. And Korea. And again as colonial lab rats for the nuclear detonations in the North West and Southern Australia. And then the USA pressure via the UK to commit to Vietnam, "All the way with LBJ" I believe was the catchcry of the period. And still today Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria you will find your people defending what could best be described as the indefensible. And you support 'Joint' in name only Communications Facilities that share the minimum required information and from my recollection pay $1 peppercorn rent per year. Marines in The Northern Territories. It is ongoing.
You are no doubt aware that the USA will not do the same for you, nor the UK for that matter. Were your country to be attacked the USA and UK would move to protect their interests but would under no circumstances directly engage your attackers in a theatre of war. Apply pressure, make diplomatic noises, rattle the sabres but no direct action. The treaties you have are not tested and the USA does not consider them legally binding. The USA will wait until your country is invaded, depleted and close to collpase, and only then take military action to 'heroically' rescue you from dispair, and in so doing claim the great southern lands as an annexed colony of the USA, much like Hawaii.
You are correct that the connecting cord needs to be cut, as it is not a lifeline but a chain that restrains the 'convicts'. Can't let the lower classes build a nuclear industry of their own. Can't let them get too big for their boots. Keep them in debt buying useless military hardware, delay and sabotage their submarine builds. Cripple their over the horizon radar systems and steal the IP. Forced the shut down of the post war flourishing space launch facilities and demolish the sites.
As a student of history and an outsider it makes me ill to recount what you have been through and can only hope that your future leaders have the gumption to correct the mistakes of the past and set your country to rights.
The physical and mental scars may heal with time but their effects are far more long lived.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to The Vietnam War started with… by uhland62
No you're wrong. When Australia put troops into Timor the yank ships in the lineup meant that Aussie troops coming ashore didn't have to recreate "saving private Ryan". The Indos choked because of the US presence even if there were no yank grunts going ashore. Plus the amount of US intell provided would have been enormous.
Make no mistake. The Indos had some fucking serious man power in Timor and the yanks backing us made a huge difference.
This is the very reason we will always send a battalion here and there to add our our pissie firepower to the mix. No matter what Aust govt comes to power if the yanks ask then we pull out a map and go.
It's very fucking lonely living amongst billions of Asians and defending a continent with the equivalent of a single US army division.
In reply to Even we in Australia are… by J. Peasemold G…
The Banksters win every war, they loan to both sides.
In reply to All of the wars waged by the… by J. Peasemold G…
One more open secret: after all the Hero Troops are done destabalizing the country and killing many of the men. Their bosses send in the "private contractors". One of their jobs is to kidnap as many little boys and girls as they can while killing and raping their mothers, since the Hero Troops already killed their fathers, their remaining families have no one to protect them. Yes they sometime kill and rape the children as well, but not as often because their bosses might get angry.
Many of the "private contractors" do take one or two of the children for their own sex slave uses, but as long as they 'keep up the numbers' their bosses don't care, besides it increases morale.
BTW all of this is happening under the watchful eye of whatever US military base that was newly built in the region. These "private contractors" need a safe space to come home to after all.
Just like US fighter pilots are being used in Syria as the de facto 'Air Force' for ISIS, everytime US Troops go and invade a country they are just the first wave of terror for the population of that country. They are acting as de facto cover for their pedo human trafficking bosses.
If you gleefully supported all these invasions, most of you did, your hands aren't clean.
In reply to Another secret: War is also… by peddling-fiction
oBUMMer's rainbow warriors can bring us ultimate victory!
They are too busy doing bathroom engineering and manning the glory holes in said bathrooms.
Beware of men bearing hole saws at rest stops.
Please may I have some Moeur?
In reply to oBUMMer's rainbow warriors… by wisehiney
long war
long the mic
hail trump for keeping the streak alive!
More like 158 years
try 241+
In reply to More like 158 years by Salzburg1756
Congress- Americans’ fake nobility
The weapons business is a pretty good business to be in. I've been in it for a number of years, and its been pretty good to me.
If there's one thing people always want, its weapons. Some people don't give up their weapons until you pry their "cold dead hands off of them".
And if you don't like that, what you can do, is get yourself some weapons and....
On a historical note: the real reason the British went to war in 1812 had nothing to do with "impressing sailors" (which is what your high school history books will tell you. The USA was making big money supplying weapons to France, i.e. " The weapons business is a pretty good business to be in.", which is what got the USA into the war. Not that I have a fondness for the British bastards (I'm Irish) but it does explain why Colonel Jackson went "down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico." Things change but perhaps not that much. "The rockets red glare" my ass.
In reply to The weapons business is a… by PitBullsRule
anti-war resolution?... in this day and age??... watch out fella, Sessions is looking for dope smokers
Congress doesn't run the day to day of the empire. Neither does the president, he's there for show. We are governed by agencies, they make the regulations which were civil law now criminal laws. Agencies have their own courts etc.
So who is declaring war? Agencies. Like the 17 intelligence agencies with 200,000 contractors. They declared war on countries all over the world and here at home, they declared war on the American people. Just recently FBI director Wray testified before congress the greatest terrorist threat to America is white Americans, he did this one week before Las Vegas.
Thus, it isn't correct or rational to believe at this point congress will do anything other than what they're told by the "Deep State". Or they will be leaked on, just like a golden shower between the eyes, in a major national newspaper like NYT or Washington compost.
It could go that far down the rabbit hole and if it is such then we've already lost a while back. This elitist, protected congress and senate are simply pawns in a deep state. They can't do anything but go along with the program and make life simple for themselves and their families. "Or else." Sure they make a fortune because they wrote laws to protect the club. And they retire on the tit. Problem is we the people are befuddled, stupid, moronic, imbicilic, apathetic and so caught up in trying to survive that dancing with the stars and mary jane are fabulous alternatives to what reality really is. I've written about this before. You are a statistical number. You are a burden to the collective. (Not you personally.) We are all the same and follow the same rules and regulations.
My 12 pack is almost empty and the roaches are so thin I have to make a trip. A trip is what we've been living in for the last 70 years and no one, not even people we elect, will tell us the truth. We are all living a lie! Everything I write is a lie. Why? Because you and me, Mr. Joe and John blow, we just don't matter any more. We are meaningless to the greater scheme of things.
It matters not what we are as individuals. People decide for us. We like it. Or we don't. Tough shit.
In reply to Congress doesn't run the day… by MK ULTRA Alpha
War is a racket.
The end
Oh yeah, only CONgress has the authority to declare war and they haven't done that since WWII. The reason is because CONgress is supposedly closer to the people.
AI is here. I am reading a book, fiction / fantasy. Title is "Neogenesis" by Lee/Miller.
We are being programmed. It is difficult to resist that programming. Most simply assimilate. Tribes matter. Peope wil go to their tribes. Race? People will find out how much race matters when they are beaten like dogs.
Jeezus people! Why the fuck did you upvote me? The book I quoted was released on January 2! I am on page 97! Jeezus people do you actually read? IT IS A FICTIONAL BOOK. Fictional as in it s a made up story!
Do I believe it? NO! NO I DO NOT! It is predictive progamming and some of you are falling for this crap like the pied piper who led the little kids to be drowned. Fuck people wake the hell up and engage your brain!
In reply to AI is here. I am reading a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
LOL!
"Darkness at Noon", "Rape of the Mind", "This Perfect Day", "Revolt in 2100", "Animal Farm", "Ender's Game", "Starship Troopers", "Foundation" are all older, established books which are essentially variations on the same theme as that new book.
Some of the above are NOT FICTION, BUT HISTORY!
In reply to Jeezus people! Why the fuck… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am not laughing I am depressed.
In reply to LOL!… by DarthVaderMentor
Read Federal Underground. Interesting story!
In reply to AI is here. I am reading a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am ready to scream! People are so illiterate so ready to believe utter bullshit! Yes, I do think AI is here and relevant but do I think we have to submit to it? To be ruled by it? NO!
Fuck when did people give up free will and just roll over to be fucked up the ass?
I can't even say how angry I am at how the US educational system has completed its system of dumbing down generations of students! To be unable to distinguish fanstasy from reality! And yes, I do think predictive progamming is a real thing, but my god, people, if you cannot tell the difference between fiction and fantasy? Those are the people that belong in mental hospitals.
In reply to Read Federal Underground… by The Old Man
All wars are bankster wars, their system runs on human blood.
All politicians are bankster tools.
Too many are deeply dependent on this blood system,
they close their eyes and drink.
OIL.
Petro-dollars. Oil is secondary.
In reply to OIL. by Magooo
I still can't believe how many people they got killed in Vietnam, on our side alone. Mind blowing... Everybody just seemed okay shipping their kids off for that bullshit.
Two-time Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Major General Smedley Butler, finally understood he and the soldiers of the U.S. military are merely useful pawns of the Powers That Be when he wrote his book War is a Racket. Sjursen has the stones to speak the truth. Kudos. War is a Racket audio version can be heard on YouTube.
Our country has been lost since.
America is dead.
Yeah. NEVER happened before in world history. Come on , what fucking nonsense. Sme egg head with a fancy useless degree is now the world's -------
Of the 241 years of the exceptional nation 's existence,only 22 ,I think ,were peaceful,and America was not at war.
3 Mil Koreans killed in the war,3 mil Vietnamese killed,2 mil killed in Cambodia. But I guess they were not exceptional .
The British army, post WWII, has only played a supporting role in all of this, but in the 77 years of peace since 1945, in only 1(one) year were no British soldiers killed by enemy action. During the longest period of peace ever. Makes you proud to be a part of it all, doesn't it!
In reply to Of the 241 years of the… by veritas semper…
Exporting war and inflation is all this country knows how to do anymore.
The unspoken question on everyone's mind, however, is how long can it last?
I agree. I am heartbroken. Every day the Ponzi continues is a shock. I have been prepping for many years. I pity those that have not been getting ready.
In reply to Exporting war and inflation… by Zero-Hegemon
The REAL Secret?
Every war since WW2 that America has participated has not been won. Oh, yes, in all the wars we have won many battles, campaigns, surges, etc. and proven technologically superior, and lost many good people we didn't have to lose, but we have never, ever won one politically or gotten our enemies to surrender. since 1945.
The military are all taught about strategies, technologies and technique, and we are among the best in those categories, but our DC Swamp leadership doesn't understand, comprehend or even know how to win a war, much less plan on how to beat an enemy. We tend to reduce a war to statistics and then lose our way through pity as to why we are fighting and how to win the minds and hearts of our enemy. Winning decisively is not in the DNA of most of our politicians and those who do have that skill are called "criminals", "deranged" and "crazy".
Douglas MacArthur found out in Korea that we did not want to win when he was removed from command. We changed the name from a "War" to a "Police Action" to cover our loss up. General Edward Landsdale discovered it in Vietnam, Norman Schwarzkopf found out when complete technical victory was taken away from his hands in Iraq and he was refused the tools to control the rebellion that followed that has never ended and of course, we've never won in Afghanistan.
The REAL Secret is the United States doesn't know how to wage a war to win, much less win one. The military know how to win battles and engagements and temporarily control, but the politicians and leadership don't know how to achieve a permanent peace. Variable, changing and differing Rules of Engagements (ROEs) on our military are a guarantee that we will lose a war and many good people.
On the other hand, the Russians the Chinese and the Islamic Jihadists know how to win so now you know what our future will look like.
Well, you always have to look at the positive side of things. Vodka will be cheaper than soda if the Russians win......I have lots of faith in our military. None in our government.
In reply to The REAL Secret?… by DarthVaderMentor
Most of our wars were brought about by Israel.
Speaking of which If you read decent books on etymology like the Language Crystal Maps of Meaning and Origins of writing or any of Schwaller De Lubics, Ra was in all root language (also works in English, Greek, Hebrew, etc.) Ra is the light/God within and El is the light/God without. Israel equals struggle with God (both). That's interesting.
IS also commonly refers to Isis and is it's root. IS+Ra+El is also symbolic for three gods (It would be considered a very "talismanic" term by occultists because they believe that these root sounds communicate meaning to the subconscious whether the conscious knows or not and this is why one should know the root meanings of what they say, this is the origin of the term witchcraft).
Of course these Gods or their equivalent in Egypt were not gods but principals embodied by deity. One familiar use of the root El is also Elohim. If you switch R with El (or their equivalent) in any of these languages (Greek, Hebrew, Coptic, many more) it often changes the meaning to a near opposite. Anger/Angel. It's super bizarre that the human brain will place this in almost all original language because they are subconscious archetypes. It's amazing what our minds are capable of. There is no history without language. Will this also show up in computer programming language? It might somehow. It gives a whole new perspective on things like "And God spoke the world into existence..."
I personally can't wait to see what happens with North Korea in April now that Fat Bastard Kim and the BiPolar Orange Tyrant have both puffed out their chests on the playground and it's close approaching recess time. Both are spoiling for a fight. NK knows they have Russia and China behind them. The US thinks it can skate by with no casualties. Well except the hundreds of thousands of South Koreans, but Hell they don't count. Meanwhile the MIC is wringing it's hands together and cackling like an old hen thinking about how many more weapons they're gonna sell. We don't need to watch reality tv anymore, we're living it live, on the STUPID channel.
all wars are bankers wars
our whole way of life is a massive scam built on cheap energy
the reason why we have the cultural wars is because they know the general population is getting restless and a whole generation of millenials (im a middle aged millenial) are entering adulthood with nothing to show for it except a ton of debt and a dead end job. very, very few younger people today managed to get careers started or get married.
(((they))) know the backlash is coming and lots of them are going to israel or other far off locales.
There's always gonna be wars, and there always was wars, and we have wars right now that we don't even have a reason for!
All your bullshit about peace, its never gonna amount to jack shit.
See how people go nuts about football? Its a make believe war! People in the stadiums paint their bodies to identify with their team, and start foaming at the mouth, yelling, screaming, jumping up and down, "Kill those bastards on the other side!"
Its because they LOVE war! They can't fight in a real war, so they live a war vicariously through the players on the field. And the players make MILLIONs pretending to fight a war, for all the assholes in the stand!
There always was war, there always WILL BE war!
So who exactly can antiwar activists or foreign policy skeptics of any sort rally to?
Bring it.