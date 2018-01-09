Bill Gross Calls It: "Bond Bear Market Confirmed Today"

With today's spike in Treasury yields, perhaps triggered by BoJ's taper, Bond guru Bill Gross has called the end of the 25-year bond bull market...
In a tweet via Janus Henderson, Gross signals the bond bear has begun...
Gross: Bond bear market confirmed today. 25 year long-term trendlines broken in 5yr and 10yr maturity Treasuries.— Janus Henderson U.S. (@JHIAdvisorsUS) January 9, 2018
Gross said last year that 10-year yields persistently above 2.4% would signal bear market.
He is correct that trendlines have broken but we have seen the occasional false-alarm breakout in the last 25 years...
10Y Treasury Yields...
5Y Treasury Yields...
Notably, the 'other' bond guru -Jeffrey Gundlach - has been flagging for higher yields for a while as copper has broken out relative to gold...
Comments
"broken out relative to gold..." No shit, what hasn't.
Not gonna happen -- maybe in an economy with a more 'invisible' hand
In reply to "broken out relative to gold… by shizzledizzle
Not gonna happen -- maybe in an economy with a more 'invisible' hand
In reply to "broken out relative to gold… by shizzledizzle
Tel Aviv, er Jerusalem(?) sez not to worry: invisibility device on the way . . . meanwhile just placate the goy with cryptos and new ATHs on stocks . . .
In reply to Not gonna happen -- maybe in… by YUNOSELL
let me see...
* higher cost of money (interest rates rising)...good for economy
* higher cost of energy (crude shooting up)...good for economy
* more global uncertainty (daily war warnings)...good for economy
* Equity valuations at all-time-highs
Where is the pin? Is it going in, in, or already withdrawing as bagholders lining up to grab the big boy's bags of steaming $hit?
In reply to Tel Aviv, er Jerusalem(?)… by Ron_Mexico
In reply to let me see… by BullyBearish
Bill made the same proclumation several times over the past several years, has he not?
I clearly remember him preaching short maturity/duration, etc., etc., etc.
In reply to Tel Aviv, er Jerusalem(?)… by Ron_Mexico
Sell bonds to frontrun the Fed and use the proceeds to buy stocks. What could go wrong?
In reply to "broken out relative to gold… by shizzledizzle
silver
In reply to "broken out relative to gold… by shizzledizzle
Long TLT / Bonds.... GO!!
In reply to "broken out relative to gold… by shizzledizzle
Yeah, likely a good moment to pile into TLT and BND. Maybe set a relatively tight stop just in case
In reply to Long TLT / Bonds.... GO!! by 3rdWorldTrillionaire
But the Goldman appetite indicator gave an all clear..
Bill Gross has been managing for what...25 years?
"Bill Gross has been managing for what...25 years?"
And he still doesn't have a clue. As the economy improves, rates will go higher, the stock market will climb. UNTIL higher rates and inflation fears resulting in FED tightening the short end choking off the life blood of the economy causing stocks to crash and yields to reverse.
It's a repetitive story that is bound to repeat. Unless we get another "Obama like" president who doesn't know how to make the economy grow and instead sacrifices the economy to implement his idealism causing the FED to do QEs to keep the whole thing afloat.
In reply to Bill Gross has been managing… by taketheredpill
Gross has been at it more like 42 years. He's made more money than your waggin tongue could ever imagine. What cunts live here.
In reply to Bill Gross has been managing… by taketheredpill
LOL- all by going long bonds- Mr One-Way Trade...... Bet it took you 30 mins to look up Bill's tenure on Wikopedia, good job!.......
In reply to Gross has been at it more… by nakedhedgehog
like I said: CUNTS! lol Total Return made ME a lot of money for years as a core holding. You on the other hand are just a noisy pussy fart.
In reply to LOL- all by going long bonds… by jcaz
You are so right, it was CORE holding in my 401k through the 90's and early 2000'1 and made me tons of money. For y.e.a.r.s. What separates the men from the boys? Years of good performance. You can tell jcaz thats why Bill is richer than you (paraphrase Dimon)
In reply to like I said: CUNTS! lol… by nakedhedgehog
Keep riding the yield curve, Bill...
I'll beleive it when TLT breaks below $120 trendline
Okay, so that means interest rates on government debt is going up and all western governments are going to hard default?!?
LMFAO!!!!
sure sure... ...talk that book Billy!
The Fed sold 16.4 billion in USTs last week.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.htm
Only a bit over 2.3 trillion left to sell.
In reply to Okay, so that means interest… by LawsofPhysics
Goody, goody.
Here they go again.
it's different this time. LOLZ
In reply to Goody, goody… by wisehiney
Spaulding, this calls for the old Billy Baroo. [/Judge Smails]
Oh billy, billy, billy, billy, billy.
In reply to Spaulding, this calls for… by buzzsaw99
The world needs ditch-diggers too.
In reply to Oh billy, billy, billy,… by shizzledizzle
I am hoping the 3 month hits 4%. Meager request. It's already almost 1.4%.
There's that.
Bunds have done the same, about three days ago.
Those charts aren’t very convincing. Each time the yield touches the line it’s met an abrupt and precipitous decline, also timed with steep equity declines. So “breakout to where” is the real question. Going to 2.75 on the 10 year won’t be much of a breakout.
shh, we don't talk about the elephant in the room.
In reply to Those charts aren’t very… by Cutter
EVERYBODY FIGHTS! Just not me and him.
In reply to shh, we don't talk about the… by buzzsaw99
i want you to hit me as hard as you can.
In reply to EVERYBODY fights! Just not… by Sages wife
I will believe it when Gold is at $12,000USD. Period.
Who in their right mind would buy Treasuries here?
Without a doubt the absolute stupidest thing to do at this point would be to buy Treasury bonds.
We're all in agreement here, right?
well, yeah, at this point 2.6% looks like a better entry. :snark:
In reply to Who in their right mind… by taketheredpill
FED regulated banks are required visa Basel, lol
In reply to Who in their right mind… by taketheredpill
It depends on the printing press. The Fed and Treasury desks could easily screw a lot of people with a lot of printing yet to come. If you look at what David Stockman was saying you'll easily see trillion dollar deficits coming and the federal government has no way in hell to pay for it. Add in the tax cuts. It equals continuing deficits that are huge. Right now Trump won't allow a manipulated market to crash.
The stable orange genius doesn't have as much control over it as you might think . . . just sayin'
In reply to It depends on the printing… by Herdee
stable orange genius...
omg that is so perfect!
In reply to The stable orange genius… by Ron_Mexico
Time to go long the 10 year.
think about that for a minute...25 year bull bond market.
Why Japan keeps buying US Treasury if US is serious about normalizing it Fed rates? It is all about Republican era and not Democratic one.
Get long. The 10-year yield will hit 1 before it hits 4.
10yr will likely hit 1 before it hits 3!
In reply to Get long. The 10-year yield… by Cozy Vanilla Sugar
Nah, Bill. Still plenty of primary dealers to soak up the swill. Really, how can a bid-to-cover over 2 be a problem?
Put on your reading glasses, Bill. You just need to raise the trend-line a few BPS, 'is all.
...and fuck all you racists callin' him "orange".
My Orange Savior is better than
Your Black Messiah and Pink Goddess put together.
why should the central banks ever give up their print for the richest Zero rates?
Why would anyone believe Bill Gross. He represents a company, not us.