Former Reagan Economic Adviser: "Are Whites Being Setup For Genocide?!"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 23:45

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,

Identity Politics has responded with outrage against People Magazine’s choice of white male country singer Blake Shelton as “sexiest man in the world.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_pcr1.png

According to adherents of Identity Politics, the choice indicates that People Magazine is itself racist and part of the white supremacy movement to elevate white people above people of color.

The choice is doubly outrageous because, according to a writer in Salon, it reinforces and celebrates toxic white male sexuality and elevates a white man to a position of popular acclaim.

Every white person needs to read this article to understand how they are being demonized and marginalized to the point of oblivion.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_pcr.png

By focusing primarily on white heterosexual males, Identity Politics tries to split white women off from white men by the use of the pejorative “misogynist”, but, as the article reports, white women, such as Taylor Swift, are also publicly demonized for their whiteness.

Reading this article in The Unz Review reminded me of an article I read last November in a Texas university newspaper that declared white DNA to be an abomination

Think about this for a minute. Suppose the writer had said “homosexual DNA is an abomination,” or “black DNA is an abomination,” or, heaven forbid, “Jewish DNA is an abomination.” Anyone who declared homosexuals, blacks, or Jews to be an abomination would be instantly fired, sued, charged with hate crimes and driven so deep into the ground that they would never reemerge.

The article in the student newspaper was a bit too much for Texas and produced a furor of its own. Lost in the furor was the realization that the writer was correctly interpreting the Identity Politics that today defines the liberal/progressive/left.

Hillary Clinton herself expressed Identity Politics when she declared Americans who rejected her as president to be “deplorables.” CounterPunch printed an essay by its radio host that concluded Trump’s election was not legitimate because he was elected by racist, sexist, homophobic white male Trump deplorables.

In other words, Identity Politics cannot be dismissed as some sort of idiocy on the part of a few kooks. It is institutionalized in American politics and culture and is becoming a habitual way of thinking. The growing demonization of white people parallels the demonization of the Jews and can result in marginalization and physical destruction.

The immigration policies of white countries have created a diversity basis for ganging up on whites. If we put together a diverse population with the anti-white ideology of Identity Politics, we have a political and cultural trap for white people.

It seems paradoxical that Identity Politics is led by white/liberal/progressive/leftists advocating their own marginalization.

However, as it is a correct conclusion from Identity Politics that white DNA is an abomination, white adherants of the ideology can logically see their demise as a benefit to humanity. But why should they be allowed to condemn whites who do not see themselves as an abomination?

What we are seeing unfold with Identity Politics was foretold by Jean Raspail in his futuristic novel The Camp of the Saints. Perhaps white people should read it as an indication of their possible fate.

Tags
Social Issues
Recreational Products - NEC
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha Bes Jan 10, 2018 2:19 AM Permalink

Soros could do with more fools like you. What was done was done in the name of international communism. One of the methods is to destroy a nations culture by overturning it's sexual mores, this destroys the middle class. Classic communism, it was brought to Columbia University from Frankfurt University in Germany. The social research department was closed in Germany, the department of social research developed methods to destroy nations. First overturn the sexual mores of a nation, this destroys the culture. Then flood the nation with immigrants, give them power over the native born. Then move all wealth, power, and knowledge into the hands of the few. This is what has been happening in the USA and Europe.

This was accomplished with Bush II police state electronic control grid and the movement of wealth, power and knowledge into fewer hands, followed by Obama who was given total lawful state powers over us, each NDAA National Defense Authorizations Acts passed by congress created a dictator,  Obama opened the borders for extremely culturally illiterate masses from the ghettos of the world and more wealth, power and knowledge moved into fewer and fewer hands. The goal was a small ruling class and one great mass of people in a classless society under the boot of a police state electronic control grid.

Trump is undoing the communist take down of the USA. It's not perfect, but Trump is like shining light on vampires. The democratic party needs to change it's name to the racist anti-white anti-American communist party. That's the optics.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
BobEore sincerely_yours Jan 10, 2018 12:41 AM Permalink

...............rrrrrrriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiippppp.

and with the mask fully off.... of the talmudist tardnation 'alt0tight' scheme to 'rip America apart' by pitting its' citizens against each other in phony red/blue sectarian civil war....

we get to see who here is a fully employed member of that same cabal!

Daily the rogues' gallery grows...along with the noses of those who spread the doctrine of "noahide amerika' for their masters in the s e Med.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Hudis Muffakah BobEore Jan 10, 2018 2:05 AM Permalink

Hey Bob, off topic but your stuff on the storify site was pretty intriguing. As zany a circus as ZH is, there's a few gems to be found here. Came across your material at just the right time. Thanks man, standing by for the next transmission...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Oldwood sincerely_yours Jan 10, 2018 2:27 AM Permalink

This is the progressive theme.... SELF GENOCIDE.

Through the preaching of self hate and the general demonization of the human race, but primarily by placing the BLAME for human evil at the feet of the dominant race, they are continually demanding we step aside, take affirmative action to at first "equalize" and eventually surrender to lesser "identities". First economic, then cultural, and eventually physical suicide.

They disparage competition as evil because it is the ONLY way "lessers" can "win", and while they will attack the "winners" as a societal evil, do not think that THEY do not desire "winning", but for them, no win is more sweet than that of the superior opposition's voluntary (coerced) concession, submission and surrender. 

Their goal is to subdue and enslave what they see as evil. They already have by indoctrinating us into passively standing by as we are stepped over for deserved advancements and opportunities, while simultaneously forcing us to carry ALL of the financial burdens for their programs designed to replace us.

Victory stolen is so much better than victory won, for the progressive.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
tion RKae Jan 10, 2018 12:38 AM Permalink

Women and men both are being taught that a woman's value is predicated on her ability to contribute economically, not on fulfilling her role as a mother, wife, and homemaker.  Men need to be able to also look at their own beliefs objectively and ask if they are contributing to this mis-valuing and take the lead on correcting it.  This does not get fixed without strong male leadership.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bloofer tion Jan 10, 2018 1:44 AM Permalink

Yup. If men want women in traditional roles (mother, wife, and homemaker), they need to start valuing those roles. This also means that men need to value these traditional roles as an equal (or greater) contribution, to acknowledge that this equal responsibility deserves equal decision-making, and that it also deserves equal compensation. That is, the stay-at-home wife and mother should not be viewed and treated as a sort of household slave, doing work that has little or no value and deserves no compensation.

In the traditional family in the 1950s, it was simply expected that both parents would make immense sacrifices to give their kids a good home and upbringing. So, by "equal compensation," what I really mean is that Dad should not feel, because he is the money-earner, that he is entitled to "more" than his wife: No treating himself to luxuries while she does without.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Global Douche RKae Jan 10, 2018 2:04 AM Permalink

Consider the children, too. If they attend a public school, especially in a major metro, things there will be so screwed up. Oklahomans as myself voted against a teachers salary increase the last general election, but my reason was simplistic; A teacher in Norman taught his high-school students the extremes of this progressive bullshit which should be reserved for college students. This is directly germane that the subject matter was over being white. This honky saltine is proud of his white uniform and found it so repulsive that I voted against even the good teachers with a loud "FUCK YOU" shouted after leaving the polls, and it was quite liberating! If I marry, I likely won't stay here, although this part of the state is isolated enough from the retarded mess being taught. No wonder God grants tornadoes the right to endlessly breed and spin away there.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 5
BobEore Lost in translation Jan 10, 2018 12:45 AM Permalink

if it's so fucking obvious genius...

then why aren't they doing something about it... other than filling up the pages of message boards with whiny internet tuff guy talk?

Are they 'genetically disposed' to complicity in their own suicide, or simply too lost in their unresolved exceptionalist entitlement issues to care about anything other than their own fantasy life?

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Peterk_kk Lost in translation Jan 10, 2018 1:33 AM Permalink

This is garbage is straight out of the Frankfurt School: a post modern movement that has it aims to not only destroy capitalism/bourgeois society but western civilisation itself - the push for Climate Change and open borders fits the strategy.  Obama followed the principles to the letter.

These people are nothing more than bourgeois ideologues who, as Karl Popper said, are on the edge of the abyss but not willing to jump because they enjoy the fruits of western civilisation. 

It is quite serious and people need to react - and that is why Trump won and the Eastern European countries are rebelling.  Now we want the anti-immigrant party to win in Italy.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Global Douche SantaClaws Jan 10, 2018 2:17 AM Permalink

I lived that shit in central Arkansas. Although Central High is celebrated, it's still messed up there badly, although not near as awful as back in '93. The area's inner-cesspool mentality has returned, in some areas of the Crapitol City with a vengeance. I hope my brothers figure out this shit but I'm not too worried. They're both armed and so is my elderly mother. The Second Amendment is taken seriously by Americans with functional craniums. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Bubble Man Jan 9, 2018 11:53 PM Permalink

Not really, anyone who listens to the pop media/culture is an idiot. And if you want to buy into the george orwellian thought police/political correctiness bs good luck.  By the same token if you buy into this doom porn good luck as well.

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 2
The Toothman Jan 9, 2018 11:53 PM Permalink

A few problems I see right away:

 

1) Who is going to kill all the white people? All the white people in the armed forces?

 

2) White people probably own enough bullets to kill everyone in the CONUS about 3x over. 

 

3) There are lots of whites on the sidelines now, but when somebody rounds up your granny and throws her in a concentration camp, it might light a fire under quite a few people.