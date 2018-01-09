Intel Tumbles After Microsoft Warns Fixes "Will Significantly Slow" Servers

Intel shares are sliding this morning following a statement from Microsoft that warned that fixes for security flaws present in most processors may significantly slow down certain servers and dent the performance some personal computers.
This was Microsoft's first assessment of the global problem that Intel Corp. initially downplayed.
As Bloomberg reports, Microsoft’s statement indicates slowdowns could be more substantial than Intel has indicated. While Intel Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich on Monday said the problem may be more pervasive than first thought, he didn’t discuss the degree of impact -- only that some machines would be more affected than others.
Microsoft cautioned in a blog post that servers, the computers that underpin corporate networks, used for certain tasks may show "more significant impact." Not all servers will be affected, it said. Microsoft, which didn’t provide specific numbers, said it is testing a variety of systems and will update users on what it finds.
Here is the summary of what Microsoft have found so far:
- With Windows 10 on newer silicon (2016-era PCs with Skylake, Kabylake or newer CPU), benchmarks show single-digit slowdowns, but we don’t expect most users to notice a change because these percentages are reflected in milliseconds.
- With Windows 10 on older silicon (2015-era PCs with Haswell or older CPU), some benchmarks show more significant slowdowns, and we expect that some users will notice a decrease in system performance.
- With Windows 8 and Windows 7 on older silicon (2015-era PCs with Haswell or older CPU), we expect most users to notice a decrease in system performance.
- Windows Server on any silicon, especially in any IO-intensive application, shows a more significant performance impact when you enable the mitigations to isolate untrusted code within a Windows Server instance. This is why you want to be careful to evaluate the risk of untrusted code for each Windows Server instance, and balance the security versus performance tradeoff for your environment.
The reaction is clear in Intel's stock...
Additionally, Reuters reports that Microsoft said on Tuesday it had suspended patches to guard against Meltdown and Spectre security threats for some computers running AMD chipsets after complaints by AMD customers that the software updates froze their machines.
The issues affect older generations of its chips, AMD said in a statement.
“AMD is aware of an issue with some older generational processors following installation of a Microsoft security update that was published over the weekend,” the AMD statement said.
Worked at that company once as a consultant. We used to call it Inhel.
Sounds bullish in the long term. Nobody else can possibly ramp up to produce enough replacements and everyone's going to buy those replacements when they're available.
This is why you want to be careful to evaluate the risk of untrusted code for each Windows Server instance, and balance the security versus performance tradeoff for your environment.
I wouldn't count on the security side of the tradeoff winning that argument.
Wouldn't this be good for the economy and GDP following the 'broken windows' theory?
Just what I was thinking.
Now everyone will need to get their CPUs/Servers/desktops/laptops/tablets/computers replaced.
happened to me this morning - all slow - this is another replacement tactic like Apple
Question: Is Intel going to sell the replacement hardware? Or are they going to be shipping replacements free due to a class action or just making good on things?
I suspect Intel does NOT come out ahead on this.
No Cash For Clunkers.
If builders built buildings the way programmers built programs, the first woodpecker that came along would destroy civilization. -- Gerald Weinberg
Who the hell runs a server on Windows anyway?
Lots of people/corporations. Anyone know what Hillary ran? Was it an Exchange server? Regardless...
Meltdown is independent of the operating system to a certain extent. Since it was Microsoft's comments I wouldn't expect anything related to a Linux or Unix server. Or to a desktop system, for that matter. But hey, it's not like Apache never had any problems.
A ton of people.
Intel does not even make most of what will need to be replaced. Intel makes the CPUs, and as a guess will not be making any immune to Meltdown any time soon. That sort of reengineering takes a bit of time.
Would you expect Intel to replace older motherboards? Assuming the replacement, when available, will not be compatible with any but the current socket design (if that, even; the current Gen 8 Core series CPUs use a different socket layout from all previous generations) the motherboards would need replacing. And what about memory? Older systems used DDR3 memory or lesser versions, Would you propose that Intel give everyone new memory? And then there's the operating system. Many are running Windows 7 or 8.1 or even XP, not to mention all the server variations, Linux, BSD, and so on. And applications might need to be replaced...where would it all end?
I don't see any good hardware solution on the horizon. Better just suck it up and run less rapidly. If all you do is visit the internet, do email, stuff like that, a bit of lost speed due to software patches is a reasonable compromise.
When you get right to it, Meltdown supposedly allows access to supposedly forbidden parts of memory. So if you're doing anything online with sensitive information you can open a browser (no other copies should be running) window, do what you need, shut down the browser, and shut down. Then reboot. With a little luck memory will have been reset. Don't hold me to this, but it's what I'd do if I were worried, at least for now.
They are extremely good at the manufacturing end, design not so much.
I, me aint buying shit. Intel is buying it. If they refuse then I will see them in small claims court. If they don't show then I am issuing a judgment.
Awesome, you can waste $500 of your time to get a free $500 processor. You, sir, are a winner.
I could be Bezos rich and I still wouldn't buy the new one when they fix it nor the board and memory that it will require. It aint the money son. It's the principle. I don't expect you to understand that.
What would you do? AMD apparently is immune to Meltdown, but not the other, which seems to be more application oriented.
Guess you better go dust off that old PC XT with the old 8086 processor. Then relearn DOS. When you find nothing modern works, rediscover the joys of reading real books.
Maybe a Raspberry Pi is safe. Anyone know?
Intel just wants YOU to shush about your slaw PC and go buy another cpu. Don't forget about the new motherboard and memory to support it. Intel aint buying that shitz for you son. Their CEO gotz stock options to cash out yo before this thing goes global and their shares plummet.
I'm going back to my PC AT running DOS 3.1. It was pretty bullet proof, never got hacked once.
format c:
All the embedded systems I write for my clients are on ARM7 micros, no OS, no ethernet. Written in native assembly. Fast, robust, powerful, unhackable, and they don't stop working everytime Microsoft finds a gotcha. Some folks used to laugh at me......
"Unhackable"
HAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAAAAAAAA...
That reminds me of just how much performance Hurco machine tools got out of Motorola 6800 chips in 1978. Hint, it was written in binary with room for executive system and 16k of program memory on 32k address total.
You could do a lot with them but the full 64k memory option was amazing.
unhackable my ass...99% of hacks are employees stealing shit. intel processors didnt havea bug that was hacked. they were designed to have a open door for nsa so this isnt a hack situation. we dont have a hardware design issue. the engineers design what they are told to design....
It's All Bullshit, The NSA needs you to have a reason to account for all the computing power you lost after one of their more invasive snooping gear being rolled out. All you have to ask is why, Nothing in computers is accidental. Nothing.
The snooping part AMT. It is the CPU within the CPU and it has been repeatedly demonstrated to be an open door to any system. If you take a look at the thing, there is no way this was not intentional. So, NSA at work right there, AMD was probably forced to include something similar, and this latest issue is probably just a distraction from other more serious government mandated backdoors. One thing is for certain, China and Russia will dump Intel and AMD and develop their own CPUs.
An intel CPU has a section called the ME or management engine, this computer inside your CPU is not in your best interest... This computer inside your CPU is the primary reason nothing is safe, Now they are having to bend over and crap out a bunch of turds to hide their use of this device hidden in your computer and it's obvious effects on your speed and Usability... In doing a no shit audit of my system and ALL of it's parts, i found out the entire system is so insecure the idea of private ANYTHING was just not allowed in any system with a ME installed.
Here is a real good seed to grow this topic from
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcwngbUrZNg
Watch it twice, Think the entire time you are watching....
I dig hot chicks with brains...
Long Skynet
-2% a tumble?
Well its a good thing that Intel CEO Kzranich was able to sell his shares before this became public. Wow, this guy is prescient! A true American CEO.
Good trading, partner !
The only hope for Intel is to come out with a new chip and give it to PC makers to let them design and replace motherboards at a deeply reduced ‘upgrade’ price.
Most companies will just buy new servers instead - and move the disk drives - but the server sales will end up helping Intel.
And you can bet Microsoft will force them to buy new licenses!
A new chip design is years away.
Will this cause a delay of the 7nm chips?
BFD - Windows Updates already significantly slows any PCs running windows on a daily basis anyway.
Seems to me this is bullish for Intel. This is built in obsolescence on steroids.
Obey and consume. According to recent data, it's what we're best at.
yeah, that's what you want, something to slow down an amd chip EVEN MOAR.
Does anyone know if the "flaws" are real or is this just a way for Intel/Microsoft to upload some patch on your computer that will make it unbearable slow precipitating people to rush out and buy new computers without the "flaw"? Gotta gin up some sales as much as possible, right?
they are shitting bricks right now. the pc crowd is going to stop buying and the business server crowd is going to be hounding their ass. this is a nightmare for them. many of those business systems are leases. all those long winded passwords are a joke.
Research "clipper chip", it was a way to legalize what the NSA had already paid ALL the microprocessor
manufacturers to install in the hardware.Any patch will only stop this unforeseen vector of backdooring
all your info.Not the NSA's access in any way.Be sure of it, just as any replacement chips will have an updated
backdoor.TOTAL INFORMATION AWARENESS, not just a slogan, a fact since 1992.
after tumbling upwards the last 90 days??
http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/intc/stock-chart?intraday=off&timeframe=3m&splits=off&earnings=off&movingaverage=None&lowerstudy=volume&comparison=off&index=&drilldown=off
Fail upward.
Sounds like you high ball the cost estimate and sue their tits off.
SPARC is unaffected.
Rethink your "Linux is cool' mantras.
Slow Motion Porno...COOL
Heh. Go AMD.
Right. All those years of paying a premium for the Intel name and reputation makes me very angry.
Slow down certain servers? Sound like an interesting workaround to the net neutrality law.
I smell a conspiracy.