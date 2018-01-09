Yesterday we showed that in this world where investors no longer sell, and where Goldman's "risk appetite" indicator just hit an all time high, world stocks as measured by the MSCI World index have never had a longer stretch without a 5% correction.
What about just in the US?
Well, as discussed here previously, while US equity indices set a remarkable number of records for tight trading ranges in 2017 (e.g. in Jan-17 the Dow recorded its tightest trading range in 110 years and in Aug-17 the S&P 12-day close-to-close trading range fell to an all-time low of 0.32%), the S&P is also on track to set yet another record in early 2018.
Since March 16, 2016, as of January 8, the S&P 500 has gone for 386 trading sessions without a 5% drawdown. If the trend persists, in just 10 more days this will be the longest stretch without such a drawdown in history.
Can't wait another 10 days to watch centrally-planned history being made? What about just 3? That's how long you will will wait before we hit the longest stretch in history of subdued (<7%) realized global equity vol, unless of course something very bad happens in the next 48 hours.
Comments
The broken clock. It's taking a long time for the revolution to get here, but oh when it does.....
Come on Yellen don't let us down now! You can hold it together for 10 more days
In reply to The broken clock. It's… by Cursive
Don't you know the rules here? If ZH is not scaring the hell out of you, they are not doing their job.
In reply to The broken clock. It's… by Cursive
Fiat magic baby.
Markets CAN'T correct. Central banks won't allow it.
It would cause a bond market and pension crisis!!
The Goyim know -- don't shut it down?
In reply to Markets CAN'T correct… by lester1
The market can remain irrational longer than I can remain solvent. Still buying a few OTM puts.
Those responsible for this unpainted corner have been VERY hard at work trying to make something bad happen.
Infinitely cheaper for the bad guys to wait it out..
Now, you've damned it......! Expect a downslide in a few days....
new paradigm
Wealth Effect on full blown steroids just like the powers that be intended cause it's all they got left other then the big piles of Debts that created it.
What is a 'drawdown' ?
What correction, this "market" is going up every day! It is like a parallel reality!
Oh, now thanks a lot for jinxing it!