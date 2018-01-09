Kenya Plunged Into Darkness (Exactly One Year After Last National Blackout)

In an extremely odd coincidence, one year after a massive power outage left Nairobi in darkness, most parts of the nation of Kenya is plunged into darkness tonight due to a widespread blackout.
As Kenya's Daily Nation reports, in a statement, Kenya Power said a power system disturbance caused the outage, but “engineers are battling to identify the fault and restore power supply as quickly as possible.”
Many traders countrywide were forced to close their businesses early due to the blackout.
In Chuka Town, Tharaka-Nithi County, hotel manager Jane Kathoni told the Nation that she was caught off guard because her back-up power generator was faulty.
She said she might a huge loss if the power is not back soon, as there was a lot of food in refrigerators at the hotel.
"If the power outage continues, it will cause a lot of loss," said MS Kathoni.
In western Kenya, many hospitals resorted to emergency back-up generators.
Dr Juliana Otieno, the CEO of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital in Kisumu County, said: “I have a very powerful generator. [The hospital] would really suffer before, but now, even my nursery is functional.”
The rest of the town, including the central business district, was in darkness; except in areas with back-up generators.
The disturbance is also affecting Uganda...
So far Russian hackers or Putin have not been blamed.
#Kampalablackout— kungu al-mahadi adam (@kungual) January 9, 2018
Electricity distribution companies in Uganda and Kenya say system disturbance is causing blackout in the capital cities. pic.twitter.com/fyzf88CG2W
Comments
Obamas just came home
Apparently more backup generators than at the Atlanta airport.
In reply to Obamas just came home by Shitonya Serfs
Tyler...
We used to be able to follow our posts and link back to them so we could read the responses. That’s gone now.
Can you please put it back?
In reply to Apparently more backup… by RAT005
In reply to … by macholatte
All your kilowatts are belong to crypto-mining.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
This is why Africa is call dark continent - because cannot keep power grid in full operational!
In reply to All your kilowatts are… by Automatic Choke
Light reflects better off of white people. Let there be White.....er light!
In reply to All your kilowatts are… by Automatic Choke
Kenya's version of Enron trying to get mark-to-fantasy numbers up before start of next fiscal year same as last year
In reply to … by macholatte
Blackout is racist. South Africans prefer whiteout
In reply to … by macholatte
Apparently they need more sticks.
In reply to Apparently more backup… by RAT005
have africans discovered fire yet?
In reply to Apparently they need more… by Dame Ednas Possum
Big deal. The USA had a Kenyan plunge us into darkness for 8 years
In reply to Apparently more backup… by RAT005
Yah, back to its original birthplace. Hawaii my fuknazz. The illegal Indonesian kenyan alien muslim fudgepacker imbecile traitorous lying turd still needs its skin sand papered off then buried in salt.
In reply to Obamas just came home by Shitonya Serfs
heard in the dark:
"Any white folk know how to get the power back on?"
Black out - dats rayciss...
Coming to a major US city near you.
So they have electricity in the Cow Dung World? Who knew? Who cares?
The article also says they have a lot of food. Wtf.
In reply to So they have electricity in… by FORD_FIESTA
If this had happened, in America, in the past two weeks. we'd have a lot of dead Americans. Frozen to death.
dup
Kenya plunged into darkness... oh the Irony!
The African continent is broad swathes of desert and dry scrub brush. It was never meant to support 500 million humans... but thank Bill Gates and Bob Geldof and the likes for funneling billions into free food for the Pleistocenians of Africa.... Food bomb explosion... kablooey.... 20 years later... you go from 100 million starving backwardass chocolate people to 500 million. You can't make this stuff up.
They gave em free rice. And then they let them sit in their own feces and continue their subsistance caveman ways.... fucking everything and anything that moves.... presto... population bomb complete. Go ahead and downvote me. You're in fucking denial. Drive through any shitghetto in Africa and the sight of pregnant 11-year old girls will blow your fucking mind. Millions of em. And people are surprised Africa is a fucking basketcase. SMFH......
Next step... you inject the Pleistocinians into a European civilization that is literally 20,000 years beyond their comprehension... and sit back and watch it all burn down.
Pure genius. No really.
Let's be honest, the initial intent was to create new consumer markets. You know, for economic growth In The West. Jobs, shit like that. Okay not jobs mostly quarterly bonuses for the C-suite. Whatev. Anyway there was an absolute 100% logical and economically sound Capitalist reason for having 400 million more consumers whichever way you can get them. Yeah, and did you hear that Facebook is pushing broadband into Africa, too? See this is big business. Get more ads in front of more people, they can be sitting in shit it doesn't even matter. More people all of them with FB accounts and using GOOG services and being directed into AMZN for whatever the fuck they can't even buy, but that doesn't matter because growth baby.
This is what the end-game looks like. Just pushing stupid ideas into every crevice and hole you can find, just moving in every direction as fast as you can until the gears finally stop turning for the last time ever.
From here, the self-destruction only gets worse.
In reply to The African continent is… by Dr. Bonzo
Perhaps, but the standard recipe is to give them bicycles first, then spend 20 years teaching them to read and to ride without training wheels. When you are so anxious for markets that you stuff cuisinarts and iphones down their throats before they drop their spears, you will have a cultural problem.
In reply to Let's be honest, the initial… by cougar_w
Now they'll never be able to find Obama's birth certificate.
'
'
'
Test run for islamists, Chinese, NK or R.
Not fixed. Proceed to next test...
OJO
V-V
Who knew Kenya's electrical grid is run by Puerto Rico's power company PREPA? I'm sure, the same qualified incompetents run both.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
Kenya Plunged Into Darkness
we know the feeling all to well. especially, 2009/16.
Kenya Power Limited @KenyaPower 13h
We will announce our new Chairman of the Board today, Tuesday 9th January 2018 at 8.30 am. The event will be held at the Stima Plaza Auditorium.
https://twitter.com/KenyaPower/status/950594949191557120
Do they have flat screen TVs???? Probably not to many anymore
Well it is the dark continent...
They need Obama to go back home and get the lights working.
All comments are exemplary.
oh yeah, more niggers are always the answer waiting for The Light to un-shoo-shine
Calm down, they have Top Men working the problem.
Best witchdoctor in Umbweebwe province. That dude can make your dick look like a foot.
It's sad this continent has suffered for so long at mostly it's own doings but I suppose we just make our suffering more technologically superior.
We had the same issues, until Enron finally went under. Probably market-fixing.
obviously white racists have targeted another majority black country for failure
Pay your bills marxist bichez
Is it a Blackout in the land of niggers?