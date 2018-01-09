Kenya Plunged Into Darkness (Exactly One Year After Last National Blackout)

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 13:15

In an extremely odd coincidence, one year after a massive power outage left Nairobi in darkness, most parts of the nation of Kenya is plunged into darkness tonight due to a widespread blackout.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_kenya.jpg

As Kenya's Daily Nation reports, in a statement, Kenya Power said a power system disturbance caused the outage, but “engineers are battling to identify the fault and restore power supply as quickly as possible.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_kenya1.jpg

Many traders countrywide were forced to close their businesses early due to the blackout.

In Chuka Town, Tharaka-Nithi County, hotel manager Jane Kathoni told the Nation that she was caught off guard because her back-up power generator was faulty.

She said she might a huge loss if the power is not back soon, as there was a lot of food in refrigerators at the hotel.

"If the power outage continues, it will cause a lot of loss," said MS Kathoni.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_kenya2.jpg

In western Kenya, many hospitals resorted to emergency back-up generators.

Dr Juliana Otieno, the CEO of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital in Kisumu County, said: “I have a very powerful generator. [The hospital] would really suffer before, but now, even my nursery is functional.”

The rest of the town, including the central business district, was in darkness; except in areas with back-up generators.

The disturbance is also affecting Uganda...

So far Russian hackers or Putin have not been blamed.
Tags
Environment

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
bunkers Jan 9, 2018 1:22 PM

If this had happened, in America, in the past two weeks. we'd have a lot of dead Americans. Frozen to death.

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
Dr. Bonzo Jan 9, 2018 1:24 PM

The African continent is broad swathes of desert and dry scrub brush. It was never meant to support 500 million humans... but thank Bill Gates and Bob Geldof and the likes for funneling billions into free food for the Pleistocenians of Africa.... Food bomb explosion... kablooey.... 20 years later... you go from 100 million starving backwardass chocolate people to 500 million. You can't make this stuff up.

They gave em free rice. And then they let them sit in their own feces and continue their subsistance caveman ways.... fucking everything and anything that moves.... presto... population bomb complete. Go ahead and downvote me. You're in fucking denial. Drive through any shitghetto in Africa and the sight of pregnant 11-year old girls will blow your fucking mind. Millions of em. And people are surprised Africa is a fucking basketcase. SMFH......

Next step... you inject the Pleistocinians into a European civilization that is literally 20,000 years beyond their comprehension... and sit back and watch it all burn down.

Pure genius. No really.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
cougar_w Dr. Bonzo Jan 9, 2018 1:50 PM

Let's be honest, the initial intent was to create new consumer markets. You know, for economic growth In The West. Jobs, shit like that. Okay not jobs mostly quarterly bonuses for the C-suite. Whatev. Anyway there was an absolute 100% logical and economically sound Capitalist reason for having 400 million more consumers whichever way you can get them. Yeah, and did you hear that Facebook is pushing broadband into Africa, too? See this is big business. Get more ads in front of more people, they can be sitting in shit it doesn't even matter. More people all of them with FB accounts and using GOOG services and being directed into AMZN for whatever the fuck they can't even buy, but that doesn't matter because growth baby

This is what the end-game looks like. Just pushing stupid ideas into every crevice and hole you can find, just moving in every direction as fast as you can until the gears finally stop turning for the last time ever.

From here, the self-destruction only gets worse.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Conax Jan 9, 2018 1:36 PM

Calm down, they have Top Men working the problem.

Best witchdoctor in Umbweebwe province. That dude can make your dick look like a foot.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
VideoEng_NC Jan 9, 2018 1:38 PM

It's sad this continent has suffered for so long at mostly it's own doings but I suppose we just make our suffering more technologically superior.