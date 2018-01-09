Meritocracy Is A "Tool Of Whiteness", Math Professor Claims

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 22:45

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via CampusReform.org,

A math education professor at Brooklyn College contends in a recent academic article that “meritocracy” in math classes is a “tool of whiteness.”

 

Laurie Rubel implicates both meritocracy and “color-blindness” as ideological precepts that hold back racial minorities from succeeding in math classes in an article for the peer-reviewed Journal of Urban Mathematics Education.

Rubel, who taught high school math for nine years before becoming a professor, argues that while meritocracy is commonly linked to hard work and talent, it also “functions as a tool of whiteness” because it “ignores systemic barriers and institutional structures that prevent opportunity and success.”

Color-blindness, too, can be an issue for math teachers, according to Rubel, who asserts that “Teachers who claim color-blindness—that is, they claim to not notice the race of their students—are, in effect, refusing to acknowledge the impact of enduring racial stratification on students and their families.

“By claiming not to notice, the teacher is saying that she is dismissing one of the most salient features of the child’s identity and that she does not account for it in her curricular planning and instruction,” Rubel adds, citing education theorist Gloria Ladson-Billings.

Even math teachers who acknowledge race, such as those who indicate that they “can’t relate” in certain ways to students who are of a different race, are called out in Rubel’s paper.

If math teachers notice racial differences between themselves and their students, Rubel elaborates, “those differences are typically cast in terms of deficit constructions about students, their places, and their families.”

To mediate this, Rubel recommends that math teachers incorporate more social justice issues into math lessons, but warns that even “teaching for social justice” can be a “tool of whiteness” if teachers are not sufficiently attuned to the experiences of minority students.  

This is because even social justice-minded professors may inadvertently hold the “belief that effort is always rewarded, [which corresponds] to various tools of whiteness, like the myths of meritocracy and colorblindness,” Rubel writes.

Campus Reform reached out to Rubel for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Education

J S Bach wee-weed up Jan 9, 2018 10:53 PM

To "merit" means to "earn".

In a sane world and on a totally even playing field, whites would out-"earn" nearly every minority every time.  This truth drives egalitarian-minded traitors such as this author to scribe hateful, vicious, and disingenuous vitriol.  Wake up, white people... you are not only being dispossessed, humiliated and defiled, but methodically and overtly exterminated.

peddling-fiction Bes Jan 9, 2018 11:02 PM

Laurie ruBEL

Before coming to teach in Brooklyn College's mathematics education program, Laurie Rubel taught high school mathematics, statistics and computer science for nine years, in Manhattan and in Tel Aviv.

overbet Billy the Poet Jan 9, 2018 11:09 PM

My kid will never go to an institution like this. He's only 8 and he already knows some shit. He comes home from school and tells me the bullshit they were teaching that day which came up on his bullshit radar. We discuss them thoroughly and try to figure out what their motivation was for trying to sell him and his classmates their belief.  

overbet Bes Jan 9, 2018 11:04 PM

No need to worry about trust fund babies. The money is usually gone in a generation or 2 unless they learn the skills that were required to obtain the wealth. So either a. they lose it all or b. they aquire the knowledge that would have allowed them to amass the fortune themselves.

This article isnt about trust fund babies its about our little down syndrome brothers and sister. 

Hal n back yrad Jan 9, 2018 11:29 PM

I'll go the other way, and say in mixed classes some students hold back others. Education, or the purveying of education drops to the lowest common denominator.

It occurs in the suburbs and occurs in the city and inner cities. The reason includes attitude in people not trying , or getting bored.

we need to stop blaming problems on the easy to blame issue and start fixing the real problems.

 

HominyTwin Jan 9, 2018 10:50 PM

She is a professor of Math Education. That's actually different from Math. Don't believe me? Look at a course catalog for a large US university. They have their own degrees for it. As to the relationship to actual math, I think they have to be able to add and subtract. But that's about it.

Wrenching Away Lord Raglan Jan 10, 2018 1:18 AM

Just like a conversation I had with a lady the other day about the kids freezing in Baltimore schools. Even though I explained to her that the entire administration of the city schools is black, and they have the 4th largest budget in the nation to work with, she was determined to prove to me that it is really systemic racism that is causing the schools to have no heat. 

Al Gophilia Socratic Dog Jan 10, 2018 12:01 AM

It's curriculum wide. Looking at the results on English speaking sites, grammatically the evidence is horrific. The ability of pundits to write using contractions, tense or the appropriate selection of pronouns and punctuation, is evidence of their success. Mine, no doubt, is  probably replete with mistakes as well, being a graduate of the same enforced system.

They justify the degradation of our written and spoken language  by promoting the idea that English is a "dynamic" language. It gives them an out for their disgraceful yardstick of competence. We'll all be speaking using Ebonics before they claim "Mission accomplished!".