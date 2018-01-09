Pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio Will Run For Arizona Senate Seat

Five months after being pardoned by his longtime friend and political ally President Donald Trump, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Tuesday announced his intention to run for the Arizona senate seat presently held by retiring Senator Jeff Flake.
Arpaio was convicted of ignoring a federal court order in a racial-profiling case but was pardoned before he was sentenced. The longtime immigration hardliner will likely face Kelli Ward and Rep. Martha McSally in the primary. McSally is expected to launch her campaign within days and is widely viewed as the Republicans’ strongest general election candidate, according to the Washington Examiner.
I am running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Arizona, for one unwavering reason: to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again. https://t.co/ANppBdDOtp— Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) January 9, 2018
In a telephone interview with the Washington Examiner, Arpaio discussed his plans for the race, while shrugging off concerns about his age and about the controversy surrounding his pardon.
He promised that, if elected, he would unflinchingly support President Trump's agenda.
“I have a lot to offer. I’m a big supporter of President Trump,” Arpaio said. “I’m going to have to work hard; you don’t take anything for granted. But I would not being doing this if I thought that I could not win. I’m not here to get my name in the paper, I get that everyday, anyway.”
Arpaio served as the elected sheriff of Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix and surrounding suburbs, for 24 years until a Democrat ousted him in 2016.
Through strict opposition to illegal immigration and unorthodox policing methods, Arpaio cultivated a national image as a tough, law-and-order cop. That made him a favorite of conservative media and popular on the GOP endorsement circuit as Republicans throughout the country sought to bolster their border security bona fides in primaries.
Arpaio said he'd be willing to compromise on DACA; he even has what he called a "far-out" plan for getting them in the country legally.
“I have a far-out plan, which may look stupid,” he said. “When they come to your attention that they’re here illegally, these young people, deport them back to Mexico — or whatever — and then try to put them on a fast track to come back into the United States legally with special permits. What’s wrong with that? They’d say they don’t know where their home country is, so let them go there and spend six months, because it might take that long to do paperwork to get them here legally and let them see their home country and see what it's really like. They ought to be proud where they came from. I’m proud being an Italian American. I’m proud of Italy. I’m proud my father, mother came over, proud of it. So, you could kill two birds with one stone.”
“That would be no amnesty, everybody would be happy, you deport them and then let them come back with all their education here. I’m sure they could find a temporary job or help the foreign countries and build up relations and come back. That’s just a big picture that I have. People may say I’m crazy. What am I crazy about? It just makes sense.
Arpaio described his conviction as a "political witch hunt" and said he alone arrived at his decision to run for the Senate. The examiner pointed out that, even if he loses in the primary, he's likely to excite the same conservative base that help tank Flake's approval ratings.
The former sheriff said he has not personally discussed his Senate bid with Trump and emphasized that he didn’t ask for the pardon nor did he know that it was coming. But Arpaio did not apologize for it, calling his conviction part of a political witch hunt by former President Barack Obama and his first attorney general, Eric Holder.
As one Twitter user pointed out, Arpaio is the second Republican candidate who has been convicted of a crime to announce his intention to run during the 2018 election cycle. The other is former New York Rep. Michael Grimm. Democrats, Arpaio said, will likely play up his conviction and lob accusations of bigotry his way.
But Arpaio says he's not worried, and that these criticisms wouldn't alter his hard-line approach toward immigration.
Comments
Roy Moore 2.0. Please make sure he doesn't get out of the primary, Arizona.
One hand washes the other.
In reply to Roy Moore 2.0. Please make… by vortmax
Good move Sheriff Joe. The Senate needs people like you!
In reply to One hand washes the other. by Newsboy
Leftist heads exploding in 3...2...1...
In reply to Good move Sheriff Joe. The… by IH8OBAMA
Well us libertarians aren't in any way psyched either. Sheriff Mack on the other hand will get significant support.
Arpaio = self serving RINO buffoon
Mack = real deal
In reply to Leftist heads exploding in 3… by AllTimeWhys
Where's the link to Donate?
I'll throw a weeks paycheck to this guy.
MAGA!
In reply to Well us libertarians aren't… by a Smudge by an…
At least he's honest enough to say “I have a far-out plan, which may look stupid.”
In reply to Where's the link to Donate?… by Son of Loki
If the DNC can endorse "Crooked Hillary" then the RNC can endorse "Honest Joe!"
What a difference a political party makes!!
In reply to At least he's honest enough… by The_Juggernaut
Exactly - the stench of corruption pervades both sides of the aisle.
But don't pretend you're supporting virtue or the law by supporting Arpaio.
In reply to If the DNC can endorse … by Son of Loki
Electing this guy would be akin the electing Louisiana's David Duke. TPTB will pull out all of the stops to prevent it. Even a whiff of polonium would not be out of the question. Let's hope he campaigns in the bullet-proof pope-mobile.
In reply to Exactly - the stench of… by AgentScruffy
Joe Arpaio is 86 years old.
A bit old to start up a senate career. Dr Kelly Ward is a better choice just off the age numbers.
Don't get me wrong I love Joe. But 86? That's like one term and he's 92 by the time he gets out. That's a bit of a stretch and we don't get a reelect Joe after that.
In reply to Electing this guy would be… by J S Bach
If Arpaio REALLY wanted to help Trump, he'd stay the heck out of the race. Joe Arpaio is OLD, he's used up and done. He LOST the last run at Sheriff to a DEMOCRAT after holding the position for decades. Arizona is done with him. Arizona's voter base is being dilluted with a huge influx of liberals fleeing California. Running Arpaio for a senate seat in AZ is very risky in light of Roy Moore's defeat in AL. Run someone you can trick liberals into voting for -- nobody's going to be tricked into voting for Arpaio at this stage of his career.
In reply to Exactly - the stench of… by AgentScruffy
Yep, great addition,gave him multiples of $$$ over the last 10yrs, problem is IF only he weren't 85 FRICKEN years old.He already past the actuarial's for a white male by several years.
In reply to Good move Sheriff Joe. The… by IH8OBAMA
I would be happier if he knocked McCain out, but this is still promising...
Knocked out being literal...
In reply to Yep, great addition,gave him… by DosZap
Pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio Will Run For Arizona Senate Seat
My response: GOOD!!! It is time to rout out the corruption in the government and drain the swamp.
But select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain.
In reply to Yep, great addition,gave him… by DosZap
Another Trumpian Genius
A deranged simpleton, an amoral predator,
skilled in the zen of Nazi torture,
and the art of crushing the
weak and powerless.
In reply to Good move Sheriff Joe. The… by IH8OBAMA
Okay, Nancy ... you tellem.
In reply to Another Trumpian Genius… by Deep Snorkeler
Have you ever considered discussing the issues instead of spewing grade school insults?
In reply to Another Trumpian Genius… by Deep Snorkeler
A convicted criminal
pardoned by Trump
who will cost Arizona
taxpayers $millions
in law suits over
the next decade.
Plus animal cruelty.
In reply to Have you ever considered… by Snout the First
Born and lived most of my life in Maricopa Co. and I loved Arpaio's stance on immigration but under him the Sheriff's office in day to day policing effectiveness sucked big time.
In reply to One hand washes the other. by Newsboy
Now a fine lady will surface up saying he snatched her lollipop in the kindergarten...
In reply to Roy Moore 2.0. Please make… by vortmax
Cue Gloria Allred press conference trotting out some wronged secretary in 3...2...1...
In reply to Now a fine lady will surface… by East Indian
Is that some sort of euphemism for the sexual harassment the snowflakes have been crying about these days?
In reply to Now a fine lady will surface… by East Indian
I like Sheriff Joe. I admire his stance on law enforcement and immigration and I've donated to his legal defense fund in the past. But the politically smart take-away from the Alabama election is for republicans to nominate middle-of-the-road candidates in dominantly red states, and to save the populist, "MAGA" firebrands for traditionally blue or purple states where maximum turnout of Trump's base is critical. Nominating Sheriff Joe in AZ will highly motivate the democrat (and illegal) vote and could cost the r's another EASY senate seat.
In reply to Roy Moore 2.0. Please make… by vortmax
Sherrif Arpaio is the epitome of lawlessness. His ability to advance to the Senate, if it happens, is due solely to cronyism, i.e. Trump's appalling decision to pardon the man.
Conservatives love to rail against "lawlessness" but given their controlled diet of information via FoxNews and a few other outlets, only allow themselves to take in minor information about Arpaio. Thus, when they are supporting Arpaio, they are supporting lawlessness - just their preferred flavor of lawlessness.
Wake up people: https://static.currentaffairs.org/2017/08/wait-do-people-actually-know-…
In reply to Roy Moore 2.0. Please make… by vortmax
Pedro, is that you?
In reply to Sherrif Arpaio is the… by AgentScruffy
No - I'm as WASP-y as they come.
But please, don't let facts perturb your ignorance. Go full out and support lawlessness. Continue to lie to yourself about how you're "winning" and doing the right thing. Politicians who create the phony narratives depend on people like you to lap it up.
In reply to Pedro, is that you? by Son of Loki
Aww, don't worry snowflake- Sheriff Joe will find you a safe space.....
In reply to No - I'm as WASP-y as they… by AgentScruffy
The prosecution of Arpaio was political in nature.
If there were a slew of cases against these rotten dems who have committed actual crimes I would entertain your argument. The problem is the pattern is clear as day............
In reply to Aww, don't worry snowflake- … by jcaz
You're arguing against legions of the New Workers Party, they don't even pretend to not be government bootlickers. Joe is a lifetime, tax eating, parasite that sounds like he is borderline retarded.
In reply to No - I'm as WASP-y as they… by AgentScruffy
And you still masterbate with a photo of Comey?
It’s okay to be a freak, but don’t come around and insult people’s intelligence. Seriously, it really is okay, no need to project to mitigate the guilt.
In reply to Sherrif Arpaio is the… by AgentScruffy
Based on what I know to be in the public domain right now, that is one of the more stupid comments I've seen lately, and that's saying something.
On the other hand, it's 2018. Anything can apparently pop up. I hope the other Rs in the primary have some serious oppo research, and don't let Arpaio get into the general only to be smacked with actual, substantial allegations of anything.
I'm not in AZ and have no real dog in the hunt, but if nothing comes out that isn't already out, he would have my vote just for making inmates wear pink undies and sleep in tents. It's like he's the only one who knows that incarceration should not involve catering to inmates' every whim.
In reply to Roy Moore 2.0. Please make… by vortmax
Yup. Arpaio and Kelli Ward split up the patriot vote, and they get another Republican candidate similar to Flake or McCain.
Lovely.
In reply to Roy Moore 2.0. Please make… by vortmax
Hopefully he wins so he can continue to help 'drain' the swamp, lol
Too bad he's not replacing John McStain...
The big guy (if you’re a believer) has that covered!
In reply to Too bad he's not replacing… by RabbiWood
+1
The dude is 86 years old. Talk about blind optimism.
We have no standards. A country of 300 million and out of that there should be five or six hundred highly qualified, who are not pushing 90.
His stance on immigration may be correct, but too old is too old. Senility and other problems start setting in at this age.
Democracy is a failed form of government. Not everybody should be voting, and not everybody is qualified to run.
In reply to The dude is 86 years old. … by DonFromWyoming
Arpaio is qualified!
he proved that with one criteria - He did what he said for: 24 / 24 / 24 / 24 YEARS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
few can match that record and Phoenix was safe for a long time
In reply to We have no standards. A… by MEFOBILLS
He has cost the county millions of dollars in fines/penalties to people he and his cronies harmed, including needless deaths in jail cells. Just think what he can do as senator.
In reply to Arpaio is qualified!… by Omen IV
Idiocracy in action. If AZ is stupid enough to vote for him, then they deserve whatever he dishes out. The real question is who's financing this.
This is hilarious; who in the world is going to run/manage his campaign?
The live debates should certainly be very entertaining.
Time for law and order - the hard line because the soft approach has not worked
His first day on the job in Congress he'll probably bring along a dozen of his deputies and arrest a couple of dozen crooked democrats in the senate.
Talk about wild crazy!
Better then the fist fights you see in Taiwan and South Korea in their Congresses.
MAGA!
In reply to Time for law and order - the… by homebody
Sheriff Arpaio stands for anything BUT law and order.
https://static.currentaffairs.org/2017/08/wait-do-people-actually-know-…
"It’s way past time for Arpaio to go,” said former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, a Republican. “It’s amazing to me that so-called conservatives will look the other way when someone has abused the power of government in the most extreme fashion.”
In reply to Time for law and order - the… by homebody
are you an "ill eagle"?
In reply to Sheriff Arpaio stands for… by AgentScruffy
it's obvious from your post that someone else was "looking the other way when someone has abused the power of gov't". now why do you suppose grant didn't do a fucking thing about it? your shit for brains reply will be welcomed. GFY dickhead. and no, there was no obscenity in my comment. just stating the facts.
In reply to Sheriff Arpaio stands for… by AgentScruffy
Joe is presenting the Citizens of Arizona with an opportunity to remove the embarrassing stains created by their current Senators.
The party of stupid, Jesus Christ.