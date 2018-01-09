Ripple Now Red For 2018 As Crypto-World Rotates Into Ethereum

Well that de-escalated quickly...
Having soared over 50% in the first few days of 2018, Ripple is now down 2% for the year as the entire cryto-space appears to be rotating into Ethereum.
At the start of the year we suggested...
And now, up almost 75% for the year, ETH topped $1300 ($1301 record high) for the first time today...
XRP wave moving to ETH— zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 2, 2018
Additionally, Ethereum has regained its place behind Bitcoin as the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
As CoinTelegraph's Gareth Jenkinson details, Ethereum’s flagship smart contract system sets it apart from Bitcoin and has led to it becoming the leading platform for ICOs, allowing developers to use the underlying code for their own applications - commonly known as decentralized applications (dapp).
This is in essence Ethereum’s raison d’étre, providing a monetized Blockchain solution for developers to create applications as described by Investopedia.
Speaking to CNBC this week, Ethereum advisor Steven Nerayoff says the open-source functionality of Ethereum’s protocol could well lead to mass adoption for a wide variety of Blockchain applications.
"You're seeing a tremendous amount of growth across a wide variety of industries. Fintech is actually the natural area, but now you're seeing it becoming increasingly more creative — you find projects in the oil and gas industry, you're finding government using it in their applications, you're seeing it in gaming, all kinds of different areas.”
The success of CryptoKitties is a prime example of how developers can use the Ethereum software to create innovative applications. The popular online game was so successful that it placed a massive strain on the Ethereum network in 2017 as it became the biggest dapp.
Inevitably, the increasing use of Ethereum will see it’s price soar, according to Nerayoff.
“What you're seeing with Ethereum is an exponential increase in the number of projects. There are billions of dollars being poured into the ecosystem right now, maybe 10 times more projects this year than last year, which could easily lead to a doubling, probably a tripling in price by the end of the year.”
And as money pours into Ethereum, it is rotating out of many of the other major cryptos, which we pointed out earlier, some have suggested the broad selling in Bitcoin (and LTC and XRP) is driven by comments from early Bitcoin investor and well-known venture capitalist Fred Wilson. As CoinTelegraph reports, Wilson insists that investors with a large amount of Bitcoin would be wise to practice profit taking, as reported by CNBC this week.
“If you are sitting on 20x, 50x, 100x your money on a crypto investment, it would not be a mistake to sell 10 percent, 20 percent or even 30 percent of your position. Selling 25 percent of your position on an investment that is up 50x is booking a 12.5x on the entire investment while allowing you to keep 75 percent of it going. I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know.”
Wilson posted the advice on his personal blog, in a post grappling with the difficulties of managing a venture capitalist portfolio.
Got ETH?
got only meth :(
In reply to Got ETH? I do. by HRClinton
Better dead than red.
Let's make it happen. Tell a South Korean about a rumor not involving XRP TODAY!
In reply to got only meth :( by East Indian
Ethereum can be used for gambling p2p. For example I want to bet that Atlanta wins the Superbowl and covers a 7.5 point spread and my .02 Ethereum is what I put up based on that condition, you would be able to simply accept that bet and when the game is over either I or you get the ethereum sent to us. It has gambling written all over it. "Smart contract" is just a agreement that executes based on conditions being met. That's all gambling is.
In reply to Better dead than red… by tmosley
Still recovering from the B3 rocket ride. To see a 9,000% gain in 24 hours is, well, thrilling.
In reply to Ethereum can be used for… by JimmyJones
what's with them names...
RIP [shep] ple,
eTH -ERE -UM,
bit [e] coin,
lit e coin,
veri tase 'um,
card a no,
tro [ll] nix
are they toying with us?
In reply to Still recovering from the B3… by TeamDepends
Someone still needs to tell the smart contract the outcome of the condition. They have no way to extract data from the real world without human input. Or it would need to be programmed to read the results of a websites api, or a database
In reply to Ethereum can be used for… by JimmyJones
i can see many uses for that. specifically home improvement construction.
In reply to Ethereum can be used for… by JimmyJones
Bitcoin is in permanent decline. There is simply too much competition!
In reply to Got ETH? I do. by HRClinton
XRB>BTC
In reply to Bitcoin is in permanent… by lester1
At this point, fiat fucking dollars are better than bitcoin.
In reply to XRB>BTC by Ricecakes83
BTC tx fees are enormous, fewer and fewer people are using it, it’s just bid up and down by we know who.
I’ll use Doge coin to transfer between exchanges, it’s 2 cents tx
In reply to At this point, fiat fucking… by tmosley
Ripple is the real Bcash.
In reply to At this point, fiat fucking… by tmosley
all together now...fuck the banks
In reply to Got ETH? I do. by HRClinton
Got ETH?"
Yup, and XRP too. Took the top off of the XRP and now ready to do it again on ETH.
In reply to Got ETH? I do. by HRClinton
Lets just hope another Crypto Kitties kids game foesnt take down the whole system and everything that rides on it .... its foundation is weak
In reply to Got ETH? I do. by HRClinton
Let the culling begin. Not just ANY crypto, the RIGHT crypto.
Ripple is a fucking centralized database run by guys who want to feel important with titles like ceo, cto, cfo, etc...they are just playing pretend. A decentralized crypto do not have ceo or any of that bullshit these guys like to call themselves.
No worries. As the usual suspects got coverage "IN ALL OF THEM" with that free credit to buy the biggest digital wallets courtesy of Janet Yellen!
Tick... Tock... Tick... Tock...
Wow, where can I buy some of these tulips!?
More volatility than Enron and Pets.com combined!
Man, did I miss the train(s)!? Which one do I jump on!?
not one..many
spray and pray;)
In reply to Wow, where can I buy some of… by ebworthen
Rumour has it, when a nocoiner brings up tulips, another fairy dies
In reply to Wow, where can I buy some of… by ebworthen
And someone's wang grows 1 inch!
In reply to Rumour has it, when a… by GassedUpOldMan
Moron. They will be tulips when nearly everyone but you own crypto. Between now and then is 9 or 10 trillion in blockchain market cap. Your call. I and others have been telling people here to buy Ethereum since it was $20...
In reply to Wow, where can I buy some of… by ebworthen
I know, math and everything.
Crypto is actually worse than black tulips or South Seas Shares because of the "math", the average person is confuzzled by it, so it will remain in the shadows and not the mainstream.
I'm behind the spirit of fighting fiat and banksters, however, crypto is not it, crypto is a distraction, part of the everything bubble. Best of luck to you all.
In reply to Moron. They will be tulips… by aurum4040
as a sidenote:
ETH is totally decentralized and can only be mined with graphic cards as of today
nice thing to have at home actually earning twice the money spent for electricity in expensive europe
Can't wait to see how history records the flailing around of the cryptos...
The price of ETH going up doesn't change the fact that the EVM is a piece of shit according to developers. And in ways that upgrades can't fix. Correct me if I'm wrong, still learning about this space.
EVM is absolute wank, can confirm.
In reply to The price of ETH going up… by Nomad Trader
Acchain needs ETH and BTC to be worth the most and for everyone to be confident in their worth. All part of the plan...
Doesn't mean either one is the best technology, however. BTC, LTC, XRP, and ETH. No reason to buy anything else in the space BTFD ON all of em
XRB>BTC
In reply to Acchain needs ETH and BTC to… by Rothschild Omn…
Use this time to diversify your crypto portfolio. When the banks are in, the roller coaster will be bigger.
Do Not Trust Banks, all of them.
all my friends who bought bitcoin at the high, through USINET(multi level ponzi) no less are pretty quiet on their social media. the frenzy was precisely at the highs.
instead of direct risk, what are the crypto opportunities???
(think: selling shovels, hookers, booze to the gold miners)
Just look at the ETH chart starting from mid-December right when CME futures were launched. Doesn't take a fucking genius to figure out that the smart Bitcoin money has been converting to ETH. There will be a flippening and that happens around $2500 ETH/USD or thereabout. Plenty of upside here..
It seems that way, but they were talking flippening about a year ago too and that never happened. So we'll see. I'm diversified, so whatever.
In reply to Just look at the ETH chart… by tropicthunder
"Oh no!
Ripple is falling!"
"WTF is Ripple?"
XRP is a bankster shitcoin that is the contender to replace the SWIFT system. I own none. Don't care to.
In reply to "Oh no!… by PitBullsRule
Ripple is that feeling you get when your Girlfriend finally has an orgasm/
In reply to "Oh no!… by PitBullsRule
Bitcoin has been disappointing thus far, in the new year. LTC too. I keep hearing all this bullshit about hoarding Litecoin. Why? It tracks perfectly with BTC despite it's immense potential. No one seems to be biting. Ethereum has nothing but security problems, lack of scarcity, and if-y upcoming protocol changes yet it's at $1300. Reminds me of the age-old saying that applies to the paper world: The markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. Right Peter Schiff and Kyle Bass?
Buy the "right" crypto and you can make 100x your money in less than a week.
Buying a promise that someone might actually make something from their bullshit white paper and $10 website.
Dodgecoin went over $2 billion and was made as a joke and hasn't made a software update in two years. There was never a plan to actually use the Dodge network for anything. IT WAS A FUCKING JOKE!!!!
Do you really think the other 1500 cryptos are any different?
I saw a post on one of the forums saying that crypto X was the wave of the future because they have a good team and a nice roadmap. I asked, "How do you know they have a good team? Do you know any of them or any work they have done?"
The response was priceless. "Well no. But they look trustworthy in the photos and the white paper makes a good use case."
When I go out to find a new factory, I don't just send them $4 million and tell them to send me product whenever they are ready because they have a nice website and a few nice photos of some employees. That would be insane. Yet bidding up an unregistered crypto company with no product or track record of any kind to $3 billion + is perfectly fine?
It seems in the new century there is a sucker born every nanosecond. There is even the new catch meme, THE DAPP. Ooooooohhhhh a distributed application.
By leveraging the distributed application environment and establishing a crypto token for the transfer of information, our company can securely store and implement smart contracts for a variety of end use scenarios of great consumer value.
That statement says absolutely nothing, just a string of buzzwords yet they enable Crypto "companies" to obtain valuations,without any real product, larger than 90% of the real businesses in the world. Companies that have sold billions of real products. I'm sorry but that is bullshit any way you look at it.
Why didn't I need to buy into a crypto to download the Brave browser? I just processed an invoice for $2.2 million without Ethereum. How could I possibly do that without a crypto? We checked in 420 pallets of product using EDI and it all instantly updated in our inventory management system and B2B website without needing Stellar. Cryptos simply do not have the real world applications promised because almost everything they can be used for can be accomplished just as easily and for better cost without using a crypto token.
Segway
Home Automation
Internet of Things
3D printing
Cryptocurrency
What do they all have in common? Supposedly world changing disruptive tech that turns out to be niche with no real use for 99.9% of people.
You sound like an old man.
In reply to Buy the "right" crypto and… by adr
once RobinHood goes into crypo's with its superior business model cryptos will pop even more.
Seems like the only thing low transaction fees attracts are pump and dump syndicates.
Wanna be day traders are getting taken for a ride by big money pump and dump crews. It's pretty obvious, money is pumping back and forth between the same old tired coins. They are being pumped yet there is no new information/news to justify the massive price rises.
Wow, ETH miners are loving this !!!
$1,400 ETH price triples GPU mining profits...
BEST WAY TO PROFIT IN CRYPTO --> MINING