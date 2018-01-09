Ripple Now Red For 2018 As Crypto-World Rotates Into Ethereum

Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 22:05

Well that de-escalated quickly...

Having soared over 50% in the first few days of 2018, Ripple is now down 2% for the year as the entire cryto-space appears to be rotating into Ethereum.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_crypto.png

At the start of the year we suggested...

And now, up almost 75% for the year, ETH topped $1300 ($1301 record high) for the first time today...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_crypto1.png

Additionally, Ethereum has regained its place behind Bitcoin as the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180109_crypto2.png

As CoinTelegraph's Gareth Jenkinson details, Ethereum’s flagship smart contract system sets it apart from Bitcoin and has led to it becoming the leading platform for ICOs, allowing developers to use the underlying code for their own applications - commonly known as decentralized applications (dapp).

This is in essence Ethereum’s raison d’étre, providing a monetized Blockchain solution for developers to create applications as described by Investopedia.

Speaking to CNBC this week, Ethereum advisor Steven Nerayoff says the open-source functionality of Ethereum’s protocol could well lead to mass adoption for a wide variety of Blockchain applications.

"You're seeing a tremendous amount of growth across a wide variety of industries. Fintech is actually the natural area, but now you're seeing it becoming increasingly more creative — you find projects in the oil and gas industry, you're finding government using it in their applications, you're seeing it in gaming, all kinds of different areas.”

The success of CryptoKitties is a prime example of how developers can use the Ethereum software to create innovative applications. The popular online game was so successful that it placed a massive strain on the Ethereum network in 2017 as it became the biggest dapp.

Inevitably, the increasing use of Ethereum will see it’s price soar, according to Nerayoff.

“What you're seeing with Ethereum is an exponential increase in the number of projects. There are billions of dollars being poured into the ecosystem right now, maybe 10 times more projects this year than last year, which could easily lead to a doubling, probably a tripling in price by the end of the year.”

 

And as money pours into Ethereum, it is rotating out of many of the other major cryptos, which we pointed out earlier, some have suggested the broad selling in Bitcoin (and LTC and XRP) is driven by comments from early Bitcoin investor and well-known venture capitalist Fred Wilson. As CoinTelegraph reports, Wilson insists that investors with a large amount of Bitcoin would be wise to practice profit taking, as reported by CNBC this week.

“If you are sitting on 20x, 50x, 100x your money on a crypto investment, it would not be a mistake to sell 10 percent, 20 percent or even 30 percent of your position. Selling 25 percent of your position on an investment that is up 50x is booking a 12.5x on the entire investment while allowing you to keep 75 percent of it going. I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know.”

Wilson posted the advice on his personal blog, in a post grappling with the difficulties of managing a venture capitalist portfolio.

JimmyJones tmosley Jan 9, 2018 10:25 PM

Ethereum can be used for gambling p2p. For example I want to bet that Atlanta wins the Superbowl and covers a 7.5 point spread and my .02 Ethereum is what I put up based on that condition, you would be able to simply accept that bet and when the game is over either I or you get the ethereum sent to us.  It has gambling written all over it. "Smart contract" is just a agreement that executes based on conditions being met. That's all gambling is.

Obsidian Samctum Jan 9, 2018 10:13 PM

Ripple is a fucking centralized database run by guys who want to feel important with titles like ceo, cto, cfo, etc...they are just playing pretend. A decentralized crypto do not have ceo or any of that bullshit these guys like to call themselves.

ebworthen Jan 9, 2018 10:19 PM

Wow, where can I buy some of these tulips!?

More volatility than Enron and Pets.com combined!

Man, did I miss the train(s)!?   Which one do I jump on!?

ebworthen aurum4040 Jan 9, 2018 11:14 PM

I know, math and everything. 

Crypto is actually worse than black tulips or South Seas Shares because of the "math", the average person is confuzzled by it, so it will remain in the shadows and not the mainstream.

I'm behind the spirit of fighting fiat and banksters, however, crypto is not it, crypto is a distraction, part of the everything bubble.  Best of luck to you all.

JimmyRainbow Jan 9, 2018 10:20 PM

as a sidenote:

ETH is totally decentralized and can only be mined with graphic cards as of today

nice thing to have at home actually earning twice the money spent for electricity in expensive europe

Nomad Trader Jan 9, 2018 10:44 PM

The price of ETH going up doesn't change the fact that the EVM is a piece of shit according to developers. And in ways that upgrades can't fix. Correct me if I'm wrong, still learning about this space.

Rothschild Omn… Jan 9, 2018 11:02 PM

Acchain needs ETH and BTC to be worth the most and for everyone to be confident in their worth. All part of the plan...

Doesn't mean either one is the best technology, however. BTC, LTC, XRP, and ETH. No reason to buy anything else in the space BTFD ON all of em

Common_Cents22 Jan 9, 2018 11:09 PM

all my friends who bought bitcoin at the high, through USINET(multi level ponzi) no less are pretty quiet on their social media.   the frenzy was precisely at the highs.

tropicthunder Jan 9, 2018 11:31 PM

Just look at the ETH chart starting from mid-December right when CME futures were launched. Doesn't take a fucking genius to figure out that the smart Bitcoin money has been converting to ETH. There will be a flippening and that happens around $2500 ETH/USD or thereabout. Plenty of upside here..

ZIRPdiggler Jan 9, 2018 11:52 PM

Bitcoin has been disappointing thus far, in the new year. LTC too.  I keep hearing all this bullshit about hoarding Litecoin. Why? It tracks perfectly with BTC despite it's immense potential.  No one seems to be biting.  Ethereum has nothing but security problems, lack of scarcity, and if-y upcoming protocol changes yet it's at $1300.  Reminds me of the age-old saying that applies to the paper world:  The markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.  Right Peter Schiff and Kyle Bass?

adr Jan 9, 2018 11:54 PM

Buy the "right" crypto and you can make 100x your money in less than a week.

Buying a promise that someone might actually make something from their bullshit white paper and $10 website.

Dodgecoin went over $2 billion and was made as a joke and hasn't made a software update in two years. There was never a plan to actually use the Dodge network for anything. IT WAS A FUCKING JOKE!!!!

Do you really think the other 1500 cryptos are any different?

I saw a post on one of the forums saying that crypto X was the wave of the future because they have a good team and a nice roadmap. I asked, "How do you know they have a good team? Do you know any of them or any work they have done?"

The response was priceless. "Well no. But they look trustworthy in the photos and the white paper makes a good use case."

When I go out to find a new factory, I don't just send them $4 million and tell them to send me product whenever they are ready because they have a nice website and a few nice photos of some employees. That would be insane. Yet bidding up an unregistered crypto company with no product or track record of any kind to $3 billion + is perfectly fine?

It seems in the new century there is a sucker born every nanosecond. There is even the new catch meme, THE DAPP. Ooooooohhhhh a distributed application. 

By leveraging the distributed application environment and establishing a crypto token for the transfer of information, our company can securely store and implement smart contracts for a variety of end use scenarios of great consumer value.

That statement says absolutely nothing, just a string of buzzwords yet they enable Crypto "companies" to obtain valuations,without any real product, larger than 90% of the real businesses in the world. Companies that have sold billions of real products. I'm sorry but that is bullshit any way you look at it.

Why didn't I need to buy into a crypto to download the Brave browser? I just processed an invoice for $2.2 million without Ethereum. How could I possibly do that without a crypto? We checked in 420 pallets of product using EDI and it all instantly updated in our inventory management system and B2B website without needing Stellar. Cryptos simply do not have the real world applications promised because almost everything they can be used for can be accomplished just as easily and for better cost without using a crypto token.

Segway

Home Automation

Internet of Things

3D printing

Cryptocurrency

What do they all have in common? Supposedly world changing disruptive tech that turns out to be niche with no real use for 99.9% of people.

Nature_Boy_Wooooo Jan 10, 2018 1:39 AM

Seems like the only thing low transaction fees attracts are pump and dump syndicates.

 

Wanna be day traders are getting taken for a ride by big money pump and dump crews. It's pretty obvious, money is pumping back and forth between the same old tired coins. They are being pumped yet there is no new information/news to justify the massive price rises.