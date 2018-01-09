Sorry America, But Oprah 2020 Is Not The Answer

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.org,
On Sunday evening at the annual Golden Globes award ceremony in Los Angeles, Oprah won hearts and minds with a rousing speech about speaking truth to power and advancing the position of women in society.
It was an objectively powerful oration, and social media was promptly flooded with calls for Oprah to be the country’s next president. The newfound Oprah 2020 campaign drew support not only from NBC News, which eventually deleted a tweet referring to her as “our future president,” but also famous neoconservative war hawk Bill Kristol, who unleashed a Twitter storm of support for the beloved American icon.
Oprah: Sounder on economics than Bernie Sanders, understands Middle America better than Elizabeth Warren, less touchy-feely than Joe Biden, more pleasant than Andrew Cuomo, more charismatic than John Hickenlooper.#ImWithHer— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 8, 2018
And, of course: Oprah came from infinitely more challenging circumstances than Trump, is wealthier than Trump, has read more books than Trump, is more stable than Trump, and isn't under investigation by the Justice Department unlike Trump.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 8, 2018
Oprah did rightly speak out against the 2003 Iraq war (though Kristol claims, partially correctly, that she supported regime change), and as an individual, she is a wonderful example of human connection, kindness, and compassion. But her political thought process remains entrenched in many of the same problems that have created the dire national situation and international political crises the United States now faces.
During the 2016 election, Oprah made it clear she supported Hillary Clinton, even if she wasn’t her most enthusiastic backer. “You don’t have to like her,” she urged voters as she warned against the dangers of a Trump presidency. She supported Barack Obama in both of his presidential campaigns, placing herself squarely in the spectrum of mainstream political ideology.
But more important than the need to break away from his left-right, two-party paradigm is the need for people to stop relying on a leader to rule over them altogether. This mentality has given us Donald Trump, and it has disempowered individuals not only from taking control over their own lives but also working to improve society as a whole.
Placing our hopes for civilization and fates in the hand of another person — even Oprah — by putting them at the head of government perpetuates the mentality that we can’t support ourselves, instead opting to outsource our own responsibility to an external control system. Further, doing so is yet another exercise in imposing views on others who do not have an opportunity to consent. The very same people cheering Oprah’s potential candidacy are outraged at Donald Trump’s presidency, populating a resistance movement that insists he is “not [their] president.” Would they also respect the views of others who don’t want Oprah (or Obama or Hillary or anyone else) as their president?
I never consented to Donald Trump’s presidency, and I won’t consent to Oprah. And chasing solutions from a corrupted system that has served to exploit people around the world while perpetuating extraordinary violence and instability isn’t the solution, anyway.
We would do far better to actively work to free ourselves from this system by investing in cryptocurrencies to undermine financial institutions’ hegemony, growing our own food to undermine Big Agriculture, choosing to use alternative forms of energy to avoid state-sanctioned sources that destroy the environment, and donating our time and resources to organizations and individuals that need it. We could even grind this system of perpetual war, corporate welfare, and increasingly authoritarian law enforcement to a halt by simply refusing to fund it.
History has shown that electing a person to solve our society’s problems, rather than confronting them ourselves, not only fails to fix them but also almost always manages to make them worse.
Perhaps we should respect each other’s individual freedom to not be ruled over by someone of our choosing, instead deciding to lift each other up ourselves rather than expecting a violent institution to do it for us.
Rather than wanting to forcibly impose Oprah as an authority figure over hundreds of millions of people, perhaps we should simply strive to be like Oprah - to empower ourselves to escape staggering circumstances, to be kind to others, and to give as much as we can to those in need.
My response: I AGREE COMPLETELY!!! AMEN
"Look under your seats folks...... Yes, a new car for everyone in America...... at only 120-months financing at prime + 2%"
In reply to Sorry America, But Oprah… by GUS100CORRINA
Will Stedman hire Reggie?
In reply to "Look under your seats folks… by YUNOSELL
Will Oprah surround herself with Goldmanites like Trump?
In reply to Will Stedman hire Reggie? by Ghost of Porky
You think the Obama fagnation was bad?
Let her move in...
In reply to Will Oprah surround herself… by Juggernaut x2
Like it matters which benevolent dictator occupies this mafia throne.
Statism is a mental illness. As long as any gang is seen as having a legitimate right to rule, nothing will ever change for the better.
In reply to You think the Obama… by Theta_Burn
Yeah she's not the answer for America but might be the answer for democrats. Let's face it, white women are traitors and vote with their emotions. So the fact that Trump made a locker room comment a decade ago behind the scenes mattered more than the fact Hillarnazi sold uranium, killed Seth Rich, stole relief funds from Haiti, etc. These same dumb ass bitches will vote for Oprah. The liberal base of transqueers, gang bangers, the prison pop'l, and the Big Gay Hate Machine will vote for her without question.
In reply to Like it matters which… by NotApplicable
The Dims are looking for an "Obama Jr." to put up against Trump. The country should realize by now that Obama did all the WRONG things while he was President.
But I still hope they put up someone like Oprah who will be destroyed by Trump. I also hope they run on their impeachment theme in 2018. The Dims need to be swept into the trash bin of history.
In reply to Yeah she's not the answer… by Syrin
Absolutely, you can telegraph these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths.
This is their next Scripted PsyOp / False Narrative for 2020. I know this because they continue to peddle the fiction of Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton “winning the popular vote.”
Their scheme next time will be something like: “Let’s make sure the popular vote really counts this year.” Or something corny like that. Remember, these Marxist are a bunch of Pseudo Intellectuals who like to be told what to think. That’s why they like snappy catch phrases.
Besides, there’s already been Irrefutable proof of states stolen & illegals voting from the past election. DHS was caught days after the election attempting to breach Georgia’s firewall unauthorized.
My prediction, 2020 will be outright Stolen by these Criminals.
Georgia’s secretary of state has claimed the Department of Homeland Security tried to breach his office’s firewall and has issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation.
Brian Kemp issued a letter to Johnson on Thursday after the state’s third-party cybersecurity provider detected an IP address from the agency’s Southwest D.C. office trying to penetrate the state’s firewall. According to the letter, the attempt was unsuccessful.
The attempt took place on Nov. 15, a few days after the presidential election. The office of the Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.
“At no time has my office agreed to or permitted DHS to conduct penetration testing or security scans of our network,” Kemp wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the state’s federal representatives and senators. “Moreover, your department has not contacted my office since this unsuccessful incident to alert us of any security event that would require testing or scanning of our network. This is especially odd and concerning since I serve on the Election Cyber Security Working Group that your office created.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/wth-georgias-secretary-state-oba...
In reply to The Dims are looking for an … by IH8OBAMA
"Sorry America, But Oprah 2020 Is Not The Answer"
True, just like Trump wasn't the answer in 2016.
In reply to Absolutely, you can… by Chupacabra-322
Oprah 2020, the candidate America deserves.
In reply to "Sorry America, But Oprah… by Klassenfeind
In reply to Oprah 2020, the candidate… by The_Juggernaut
You dudes are too wound up.
Whether person X is or is not at this moment "the answer" is the wrong question. The right question is, what's the path out of our current mess?
Our political class is hopelessly corrupt and cynical, and can only push us further down the hole. The political system is fine-tuned to groom and anoint psychopaths for positions of power, while purging anyone with integrity or a genuine sense of humanity. The political class (and their lap dogs in the corporate media) offer no hope.
OK, you would be right to point out -- when an empire has reached the stage of depending on celebrities for deliverance from its terminal dysfunction, that empire is pretty far gone. But news flash, the empire is pretty far gone. You knew that even without any mention of Oprah.
Electing Trump was the people's way of saying they no longer believe in the political class, and want to roll the dice on something different. He came up snake eyes, but we have to keep playing. Trump's election has made the political class visibly worse, not better. There is no going back.
Each celebrity touted for prez is a life-sized trial balloon. Let them be tested. Don't just dismiss Oprah before she even gets started. Let the trial balloon float for a while; let's see what Oprahism represents in terms of actual government policy, and how Oprahism actually deals with tribal politics. It might turn out to be junk in the end, but that's a very important finding. It's useful to let Oprah try, and possibly fail, out in the open for everyone to see, to get that out of people's heads before trying the next thing.
In reply to Oprah 2020, the candidate… by The_Juggernaut
Nobody can save us from ourselves, nor should they try.
In reply to "Sorry America, But Oprah… by Klassenfeind
Nobody can save us from ourselves but I hope someone can save us from Oprah. I couldn't read the whole article, too much praise for someone pretending to be a caring human. Oprah fools a lot of people but I'm not one of them.
In reply to Nobody can save us from… by Meat Hammer
No!
Make America gay again..
In reply to The Dims are looking for an … by IH8OBAMA
Kristol-NOT!
In reply to Yeah she's not the answer… by Syrin
I was wondering who would comment on him first.
What an asshole.
In reply to Kristol-NOT! by El Oregonian
I'd just like to see 537 adults in DC who are more interested in the future of the country than their own future.
In reply to I was wondering who would… by Bay of Pigs
But the voters you are talking down probably never heard of any of those controversial claims against Hillary. Never mentioned on their MSM news sources.
In reply to Yeah she's not the answer… by Syrin
But the voters you are talking down probably never heard of any of those controversial claims against Hillary. Never mentioned on their MSM news sources.
In reply to Yeah she's not the answer… by Syrin
White women wised up a good deal in the last election. 54% voted for Trump. Only a majority of college-brainwashed ones voted for Hildabeast. That being said, Oprah is the ideal Democrat candidate. Anyone else remember how she go her start?...By beating up a white man in a Spielberg movie.
In reply to Yeah she's not the answer… by Syrin
Oprah = Merkel + Dark Skin
In reply to Like it matters which… by NotApplicable
The only things that comes to mind - and sticks there - is...
What the fuck has the world come to?!
In reply to Oprah = Merkel + Dark Skin by nuubee
Don't blame me I voted for Kodos.
In reply to You think the Obama… by Theta_Burn
The only person from the entertainment industry I would have ever trusted as President - was Mister Rogers.
And, he's dead, so 'Murica is shit out of luck.
As for The Grand 'Ole Oprey, fucking hilarious - look for a photo of that degenerate handing off a young female blonde to Harvey Weinstein that is floating around the internetz.
She is a combo Jesse Jackson Ping Pong Pizza Weinstein hybrid whore of Babylon.
Plus, who wants a espresso Jabba the Hut in the oval office ?
In reply to Will Oprah surround herself… by Juggernaut x2
To support your argument:
https://davidduke.com/dr-duke-striker-trump-how-can-you-let-jewish-wolf…
Black people also get played like a fiddle by our ((friends)). Oprah wouldn't have a chance.
In reply to Will Oprah surround herself… by Juggernaut x2
She would nationalize Goldman.
In reply to Will Oprah surround herself… by Juggernaut x2
She might not have a choice. Just like she may not be able to tell the MIC what to and not to do
In reply to Will Oprah surround herself… by Juggernaut x2
Stedman already blows Reggie while Orca pegs him!
In reply to Will Stedman hire Reggie? by Ghost of Porky
Oprah would make a better Queen of America than a President. She looks much younger in the color purple.
In reply to Will Stedman hire Reggie? by Ghost of Porky
It would be hard for Oprah to beat the current RepubliCON Swampians on providing welfare and doubled child tax credits for illegal aliens, legal immigrants and some citizens.
It would be hard to beat the RepubliCON Swampians on putting DACAs on a pedestal above the law, while holding citizens to the law without paying them thousands in free rent, free EBT food and $6,444 refundable tax credits for having sex and reproducing after illegal border jumping.
How about Ann Coulter for POTUS?
In reply to Will Stedman hire Reggie? by Ghost of Porky
Oprah
America's Earth Mother,
a rich and educated Hattie McDaniel,
who used paid SAG actors to stage her
social issue shows.
America does not need another celebrity.
In reply to "Look under your seats folks… by YUNOSELL
How accommodating would Cruz be with the Swamp?
In reply to Oprah… by Deep Snorkeler
Oprah depicted as a purple witch.
http://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/news/a29574/oprah-as-glinda-har…
Oprah's explanation of the choice is also perfect:
In reply to Sorry America, But Oprah… by GUS100CORRINA
see the link i posted yesterday where she tells BritsBuggeringChildren whitey needs to die.
In reply to Oprah depicted as a purple… by peddling-fiction
The Wizard of Oz is also an MK Ultra script theme.
Wizard = sorcerer = witch = Satanic
In reply to see the link i posted… by WillyGroper
Wizard of Oz (ounce) was based on the Crime of 1873 and Demonetization of Silver, ending of Bi-metalism, and Free Coinage, and forcing the country onto the Gold Standard - which made possible the Debt Standard (fiat).
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/heres-real-forgotten-meaning-wizard-040…
In reply to The Wizard of Oz is also an… by peddling-fiction
Follow the yellow brick road !
In reply to Oprah depicted as a purple… by peddling-fiction
Yes, a black woman will save us! Just look at what Obama achieved.
In reply to Follow the yellow brick road… by Giant Meteor
It was only a matter of timing ..
The next Mexican president, the next tranny president, the next mulattao tranny president .. the next mulatto jewish tranny president, you see where this is headed ..
Cult of personality has it's disadvantages ..
In reply to Yes, a black woman will save… by The Ram
How about Thomas Sowell?
In reply to Yes, a black woman will save… by The Ram
The fact that this needed a multiple paragraph article to tell me Oprah should not be president has given me an even more bleak outlook for Amerika
In reply to Sorry America, But Oprah… by GUS100CORRINA
Bill kristol is a scumbag
In reply to The fact that this needed a… by Newbie lurker
You are way too kind!
In reply to Bill kristol is a scumbag by Caloot
did you mean (((scumbag)))?
In reply to Bill kristol is a scumbag by Caloot
So the neocons like Kristol are really showing their true colors now, huh?
Correct me if I'm wrong, but the neocons were originally in the Democratic Party, but left when the Democrats wouldn't be the war party anymore, but rather became all about "peace and love".
Neocons have no loyalty except to you know who.
In reply to Sorry America, But Oprah… by GUS100CORRINA
Who is going to take Oprah’s place in the cotton patch ?
In reply to Sorry America, But Oprah… by GUS100CORRINA
H**, Oprah could buy every cotton farm on the planet, getting a volume discount from the sellers. Oprah is a multi billionaire.
In reply to Who is going to take Oprah’s… by Ar15ak47rpg7
If GDP is north of 4% Elvis couldn't win.
In reply to Sorry America, But Oprah… by GUS100CORRINA