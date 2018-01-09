"A Strange Coincidence": US Spy Plane Circled Near Russian Base During Massive Drone Attack

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 23:24

On Tuesday, we reported  that the Russian military in Syria thwarted a massive drone attack at the Khmeimim air base and Russian Naval point in the city of Tartus on January 6, intercepting 13 heavily armed UAVs launched by terrorists.

Shortly after, the Russian Ministry of Defense  released new information, noting "strange coincidences" surrounding the terrorist attack: these included a US spy plane spotted in the area, namely a US Navy’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft on patrol between the Khmeimim airbase and Tartus naval base in Syria during the time of the attack.

 

 

Boeing P-8 Poseidon

While the Russian Ministry of Defense consciously didn’t point any fingers when talking about the January 6 attack, it demonstratively pointed out that the technology used in the attack was telling. Advanced training in engineering in “one of the developed countries” would be necessary to program the principal controllers and bomb-release systems of an aircraft-type combat drone, the Russian statement stressed and added that "not everyone is also able to get exact [attack] coordinates from the space surveillance data."

"This forces us to take a fresh look at the strange coincidence that, during the attack of UAV terrorists on Russian military facilities in Syria, the Navy reconnaissance aircraft Poseidon was on patrol over the Mediterranean Sea for more than 4 hours at an altitude of 7 thousand meters, between Tartus and Hmeimim."

The Russian Ministry of Defense also declared that this is the “first time that terrorists massively used unmanned combat aerial vehicles of an aircraft type that were launched from a distance of more than 50 kilometers, and operated using GPS satellite navigation coordinates.”

The statement said the drones “carried explosive devices with foreign detonating fuses,” adding that the “usage of strike aircraft-type drones by terrorists is the evidence that militants have received technologies to carry out terrorist attacks.”

Which is why the presence of the Navy Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, a high-tech spy plane with electronic warfare components, in the region during the drone attack, does appear rather suspicious.

The Pentagon countered that while the US was “concerned” over the incident, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankin-Galloway, however, claimed that “those devices and technologies can easily be obtained in the open market.” He later also told Sputnik that the US already saw what it called “this type of commercial UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] technology” being used in Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) missions.

Russia has repeatedly warned that US military supplies aimed at supporting “moderate” Syrian militants eventually end up in the hands of terrorists.

Meanwhile, as we noted earlier, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial withdraw of troops from Syria back in December, militants have been eager to gain an edge with swarming high-tech drones that have remarkable long-range capabilities. However, in light of these latest development, the one latent question we -and others are asking in this incident - seem even more pressing: who is supplying the militants with these high-tech, long-range drones, and in  - light of the above - who is supervising their proper deployment?

Moe-Monay WTFRLY Jan 10, 2018 12:31 AM Permalink

By now anyone who actually gets out of bed knows ISIS is just a subsidiary of the CIA.

So if ISIS did it........CIA did it.

Vlad is going to have to respond somehow / someday.  But I bet he does it in a lot smarter way than our Private Central Bankster Deep State Puppets do it.

RumpleShitzkin Jan 9, 2018 11:28 PM Permalink

I dunno. Those drones looked pretty sketchy.

i have no doubt cia had a hand in this, but I seriously doubt these nigrigged RC airplanes needed an air traffic compliment.

Ms No Jan 9, 2018 11:30 PM Permalink

7.3-7.6 hit the Caribbean.  Tsunami warnings issued.  That part might be past.

Edit:  Looks like it came in 7.8-8.0 and then possibly downgraded.

HominyTwin Jan 9, 2018 11:44 PM Permalink

The pentagon must think everyone is fucking stupid. Nearly all commercial drones are limited in range if they are going to be remotely piloted. Even a drone in the thousand dollar range will have a range less than a quarter mile. To get it to fly farther in automated mode requires a good GPS receiver, good automatic flight navigation, and someone needs to tinker with a release mechanism when it gets to the target. So you're talking about several thousand dollars a drone (times 13), plus sophisticated modifications costing almost as much or more.

 

There is no such commerical drone on the market, though there maybe a company that modifies drones for money. I would say that it would cost a terrorist group 100,000 to 200,000 dollars to mount such an attack. At minimum. No terrorist group is going to waste money on that bullshit when they could buy some sex slaves, some AKs, some RPGs. That's like giving a heroin addict 20,000 dollars, and wondering which car he is going to buy with it. He's going to blow it on drugs. Simple.

 

No. Some asshole government/intelligence agency with a big budget decided to do this. I'm guessing either Israeli or Turk, with American help.

OverTheHedge HominyTwin Jan 9, 2018 11:55 PM Permalink

I'm not a drone expert, but I assume from the range that we are not talking quad-copters. These are more remote controlled model aeroplane style, but you would assume with some fancy chips on board to autopilot. My most charitable conclusion regarding the Orion is that the US wanted to get some intel on the Russian response - any data is good data, and it is not often they fire up their pantsuits. Obviously, this means that the US knew about the attack. It doesn't mean they built the kit, trained the Muppets or supplied the munitions, but if they knew the attack was happening, then you could always extrapolate.

I still think this has been done to try to get Russia to retaliate - this WWIII is taking forever to get going.

Crassus Jan 9, 2018 11:44 PM Permalink

If Putin is weary of waking up in the morning to find NATO sleeping on his lawn, he need only turn on the sprinklers. He has natural resources and labor- both dwindling in the West.

autofixer Jan 9, 2018 11:45 PM Permalink

Spy plane?  It’s a P-8 maritime surveillance plane. The U. S. Navy has operated in the Mediterranean for decades.  You people are ridiculous morons. 

cheech_wizard autofixer Jan 9, 2018 11:56 PM Permalink

> The U. S. Navy has operated in the Mediterranean for decades.

And quite ineptly I might add...

Of course, being ex-Navy, (and the ship's yeoman) meant I got to read all the accident reports.

Like that time they crushed the sonar dome of a nuclear sub by running into a sea mount in the Med...(and no, you won't find out about that one on the Internet...)

 

 

 

OverTheHedge autofixer Jan 10, 2018 12:00 AM Permalink

Does an Orion fly between the two russian bases every day, on the same track, doing the same job? Quite possibly, in which case your complaint is valid. But if it doesn't? Is this just the Russians trying to escalate things? Make it look like the US is involved when it isn't? Obviously, the Russians want tension to build as much as possible in Syria, so war against the US can get started asap. You can add your own /sarc tag if you feel you need it.

warsev Jan 10, 2018 12:00 AM Permalink

The P-8 is a submarine chaser. Not unusual that one would be patrolling the eastern Mediterranean. Expect them to be. Can't read much into this besides coincidence.

trulz4lulz warsev Jan 10, 2018 12:19 AM Permalink

Sure is strange how such a high tech piece of equipment never quite managed to ever find any terrorists in Syria. Those folks started dying by the thousands when Russia showed up, right at the same time Russia cold war hated ratched up here in the states. A coincidence I'm sure. 

Rhal Jan 10, 2018 12:05 AM Permalink

It's pretty hard for the US to live in peace when so many different agencies can commit acts of war without telling the public about it.

Obsidian Samctum Jan 10, 2018 12:09 AM Permalink

Russia may believe they were successful in defending an attack from mass drones, but the real winner here is the US. Some vital information was gathered during that incident.

SantaClaws Jan 10, 2018 12:11 AM Permalink

Has anyone checked with Amazon to see whether Bezos is missing any delivery drones?  Maybe making up some late Christmas orders to Syria.  Doubt UPS goes there.  Drones could have been delivering smart phones with batteries that exploded.