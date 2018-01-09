Top 10 Revelations From Leaked Fusion GPS Testimony

After Senator Dianne Feinstein leaked the transcripts of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's Congressional testimony - tainting every single witness from here on out who can now corroborate their testimony, some interesting findings have come to light after parsing through the 312-page document

 

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele

While analysis of the transcript is ongoing, here are the top-10 revelations to come out of Simpson's testimony so far: 

1) As we reported earlier, "somebody's already been killedas a result of Buzzfeed publishing the dossier, according to Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson's attorney: 

2) The FBI had a "human source" within the Trump campaign:

This "human source" is thought by many to be former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos, who reportedly told Australian diplomat Alexander Downer at a London bar in May, 2016 that "Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton." When DNC emails began to leak, Australia apparently contacted US intelligence to report the drunken admission by Papadopoulos - igniting the Russia probe. 

Except, this was already public information...

3) Christopher Steele, who assembled the Trump-Russia dossier for Fusion, went to the FBI with concerns that Trump could be blackmailed, then reported back to Fusion GPS that the FBI found his information credible because it had corroborated information from a Trump source

Glenn Simpson also told Congressional investigators that the FBI already had a relationship with Steele due to his role as an MI6 agent, which may have boosted his credibility with the agency: 

4) Steele stopped dealing with the FBI after becoming concerned that the agency "was being manipulated" by "Trump people." 

5) The first dossier memo containing the "pee pee tape" claims was unprovable and not unusable

6) Simpson denied employing any other Russian-speaking individuals, while having hired Nellie Ohr - the wife of demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr who is fluent in Russian.

7) Fusion gave information to Bloomberg, New York Times, Wall St. Journal, "probably" Reuters, and Legal 360:

8) Senator John McCain allegedly became involved with #Fusion after the election:

9) Fusion agreed to discuss questions "5 through 13" from Sen. Grassley's March 24 letter:

Of note, questions 1-4 have to do with the identities of Fusion GPS clients

10) After being denied a copy of the transcript, Fusion GPS attorney Mr. Levy requested it be kept confidential. Months later Simpson asked that they be released in a NYT op-ed:

Commentary for further consideration: 

 

 

overbet bh2 Jan 9, 2018 10:40 PM Permalink

We didnt get to read Obamacare, but this is ok. Imagine if Trump's guys testimony was given to all involved ahead of time to corroborate and adjust their stories. Manafort would be fine and Mueller would be done already. 

The dossier woulda been a whole lot easier to sell if they just left the pissing prostitutes out. 

overbet Baron von Bud Jan 9, 2018 10:44 PM Permalink

Yes and how can you view all comments on a single page now? Before there was an option to display an amount (100 or 200) or all. Dont you love when tech changes something when there is nothing wrong with it?

lame programmer 1. This is working just fine.

lame programmer 2. Yes it is. We should change it. We can make it better.

lame programmer 1. Shit we broke it.

lame programmer 2. Oh well too late to turn back now we're committed.

lame programmer 1. No worries, users can live without this and this and that too.

lame programmer 2. Ya theyll get used to it and some other stuff like xxx is actually an improvement.

lame programmer 1. Ya I agree. They wont even notice those features are gone. We did good. 

lame programmer 2. Ya good job to you too buddy. Hey wanaa head over to stackoverflow and troll the forums?

lame programmer 1. Hells yeah Im in

takeaction bh2 Jan 10, 2018 12:13 AM Permalink

How the hell can Fienstein just release this on her own? 

 Really?  What is the motive?  Is this legal?  You can just release private stuff at any time if it benefits you?  Does this Benefit her?  This looks like pages of Disaster for Dems.

I need help understanding what is going on here?

MarsInScorpio bh2 Jan 10, 2018 12:13 AM Permalink

Feinstein must be removed from the committee to set the example that individual senators cannot decide on their own to make public the information gathered behind closed doors. If she is not removed, then there is no longer any such thing as "closed door testimony," if any member can throw the doors open on a personal whim.

If there is no action to remove her, then the entire closed-door process is dead.

he only other way a senator or house member can disclose this type of information is from the well of their chamber - the Constitution protects members from arrest for statement made in that environment.

But even then, the member must be removed to protect the integrity of the closed-door process.

It's obvious that the Deep State knows the tide has turned, and they are going to begin being the target of a second special counsel. This is a Hail Mary with nobody in the End Zone - because all Feinstein has done is open up the investigation to even more evidence that Hillary's Whore Corps colluded with the Russians through GPS to influence the election.

One other poster got it exactly right: You'll know that they know it's orange jumpsuit time when they start heading to countries where they can't be extradited.

Frankly, I'm amazed Hillary is still alive after bringing all of this down on them. I give her, and Bill, and possibly also one or several of: Chelsea, Huma, Loretta, Comey, and possibly even Mueller (for failing the Deep State by not taking out Trump, and instead unleashing all the troubles his bungling has caused) - less then 6 months to live - kill her, and all the dirt she has on others goes to the grave with her; kill the others because they know too much also. 

However, for this conversation, Feinstein must be removed - this is not optional.

 

 

refill6times Jan 9, 2018 10:43 PM Permalink

Is it possible to write an article without all this crap?

Screenbites and twitter feeds are so fucking lame.

Just write the fucking story and dont double post paragraphs.

Mini-Me Jan 9, 2018 10:56 PM Permalink

The sleaziness in Washington is becoming intolerable.  I feel the need to take a really hot shower every time I wade into these sordid stories.  

How do these power-hungry cretins sleep at night?

GFY-daily Jan 9, 2018 11:50 PM Permalink

1.) The Russians were hoping HRC would win.

2.) This is a shit show.

3.) The lefties are trying to perform a miracle distraction and prolong this stupid                    collusion bullshit.

4.) Trump is laughing his ass off. I mean when you're right and know it, fuck everyone          else.

5.) When the dust finally settles the MSM and all their lefty overlords are gonna look             mighty stupid and then we will have a "collusion" conspiracy.(MSM + Lefty)

6.) Now please all you sheeple go fuck yourself.

7.) Fuck them all, I'm a greedy redneck. My 401k is crazy and my dabbling in this stupid       crypto currency is making me a fortune. And I'm still stacking silver and gold. hahahhahahhahahahaha

 

SoDamnMad Jan 9, 2018 11:52 PM Permalink

I don't think the US should enter any trade deals with the UK until Christopher Steele testifies in Washington, no immunity.  And fuk you BritBob.

snblitz Jan 10, 2018 12:32 AM Permalink

I find the article bizarre.

An article with the supplied headline should be full of quotes from the released document. It should not be a commentary on someone's twitter feed comments.

DaiRR Jan 10, 2018 1:01 AM Permalink

Feinstein needs to be gone from the committee that heard this closed-door testimony.  Who the hell does she think she is, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, or Andrew McCabe?  Censure or better yet expulsion for Feinstein.