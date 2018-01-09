Top 10 Revelations From Leaked Fusion GPS Testimony

After Senator Dianne Feinstein leaked the transcripts of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's Congressional testimony - tainting every single witness from here on out who can now corroborate their testimony, some interesting findings have come to light after parsing through the 312-page document.
Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele
While analysis of the transcript is ongoing, here are the top-10 revelations to come out of Simpson's testimony so far:
1) As we reported earlier, "somebody's already been killed" as a result of Buzzfeed publishing the dossier, according to Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson's attorney:
#FusionGPS attorney Levy: "Somebody's already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier" (pg 279)
It's been theorized that this is ex-KGB guy Oleg Erovkinin, who was chief of staff to Igor Sechin. But he was killed under suspicious circumstances on Dec. 26, 2016, before the dossier was published.
2) The FBI had a "human source" within the Trump campaign:
Fusion GPS: Before Steele met w/ FBI, there was already an FBI "human source from inside the Trump organization"
Simpson: FBI source inside the Trump Campaign that he declines to identify per pre-testimony agreement. (pgs 174-175)
This "human source" is thought by many to be former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos, who reportedly told Australian diplomat Alexander Downer at a London bar in May, 2016 that "Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton." When DNC emails began to leak, Australia apparently contacted US intelligence to report the drunken admission by Papadopoulos - igniting the Russia probe.
Except, this was already public information...
Um Maggie, hate to undercut your *explosive story* on origin of Russia Probe. But George Papadopoulos talking in May 2016, is likely about this *open and public information* from April 2016.
3) Christopher Steele, who assembled the Trump-Russia dossier for Fusion, went to the FBI with concerns that Trump could be blackmailed, then reported back to Fusion GPS that the FBI found his information credible because it had corroborated information from a Trump source.
Glenn Simpson also told Congressional investigators that the FBI already had a relationship with Steele due to his role as an MI6 agent, which may have boosted his credibility with the agency:
This is key.
Steele talked to FBI, and then reported back to Fusion GPS founder that FBI viewed Steele's info as credible, because it corroborated other info the FBI *already* had, including from a Trump source:
Another important detail:
Fusion GPS founder says that FBI already had a relationship with Steele due to his role at British intelligence, and as a result may have viewed him as more credible.
That's hard to square with the Hannity alt-narrative. pic.twitter.com/Vzu85Togmr
4) Steele stopped dealing with the FBI after becoming concerned that the agency "was being manipulated" by "Trump people."
Fusion GPS: Steele stopped dealing with FBI just before 2016 election, worried FBI "was being manipulated" by 'Trump people'
5) The first dossier memo containing the "pee pee tape" claims was unprovable and not unusable:
Glenn Simpson saying that the 1st dossier memo -- the one about the pee tape -- was essentially unusable and unprovable.
6) Simpson denied employing any other Russian-speaking individuals, while having hired Nellie Ohr - the wife of demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr who is fluent in Russian.
Why did Fusion GPS's Glenn Simpson conceal from Congress last August that he retained the services of the Russian-speaking wife of a top DOJ official? He was asked directly, and he denied it.
We know from public reports that Fusion GPS hired Nellie Ohr, who speaks Russian fluently. Yet when asked which Russian language experts he retained, Simpson claimed he had only hired an Edward Baumgartner. Quite the omission.
7) Fusion gave information to Bloomberg, New York Times, Wall St. Journal, "probably" Reuters, and Legal 360:
Glenn Simpson does appear very forthcoming in the Senate transcript. He reveals which outlets he talked about Bill Browder with. Note NBC News...
8) Senator John McCain allegedly became involved with #Fusion after the election:
Simpson: John McCain became involved with #FusionGPS after the election (pg 219)
9) Fusion agreed to discuss questions "5 through 13" from Sen. Grassley's March 24 letter:
#FusionGPS attorney states the agreed terms of the interview: "As you know, we've agreed to an interview about questions 5 through 13 of the March 24 request."
March 24th request PDF: https://t.co/YTzYJDTJ4I
August 22 Interview PDF:https://t.co/aTR6zLoPUy pic.twitter.com/7V8Neq8pd8
Of note, questions 1-4 have to do with the identities of Fusion GPS clients.
Questions 1-4 of the March 24th request are outside of the agreement. They have to do with the identities of GPS clients. #FusionGPS #FusionGPSTranscripts https://t.co/aVvLFEsevh pic.twitter.com/kQcdSMLrV4— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 9, 2018
10) After being denied a copy of the transcript, Fusion GPS attorney Mr. Levy requested it be kept confidential. Months later Simpson asked that they be released in a NYT op-ed:
August 22, 2017 After being denied a copy #FusionGPSTranscripts, #FusionGPS attorney requests it be kept confidential. (pg 310)
Months later on January 2, 2018 Simpson writes an Op-Ed in the NYT calling for them to be made public.
Commentary for further consideration:
Glenn Simpson was with Natalia Veselnitskaya hours before the Trump Tower meeting and they were together after the meeting as well. Simpson's research ended up in the Trump Tower meeting in the form of a four-page memo carried by Veselnitskaya.
Natalia Veselnitskaya meets with Simpson before and after Trump Tower - https://t.co/akqVzc5OQE— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 9, 2018
Simpson’s research ends up in Trump Tower meeting in a four page memo carried by Veselnitskaya - https://t.co/5GGMmd9H5v
Fusion GPS just wants transparency and to tell its story, y'all. Just as long as that story doesn't involve its partners, staff, clients, contractors or their FBI contacts.
Did the FBI know that Fusion GPS pitched Russian propaganda for another client as it pushed the phony Trump dossier? https://t.co/wNXqdLfp2G pic.twitter.com/EnhORUEaaf— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 26, 2017
Was FBI aware that FusionGPS was working as an unregistered agent for Russian interests at the time it made dossier? https://t.co/RXeGZkPvzV pic.twitter.com/kPSCVVZQYl— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 1, 2017
Q. How many employees and associates does #FusionGPS currently have?
Simpson gives a rough estimate "about a dozen"
Drops names that are redacted
There may be one or two others that he can't recall#FusionGPSTranscripts (pg 19) pic.twitter.com/dhfPEa7kls
So, wait: In other words, nobody from within Trump camp went seeking out the FBI? So much for that narrative. And also: A "source close" to Simpson says he mislead the committee?
Dianne Feinstein should be brought up on charges of obstruction of justice.
We didnt get to read Obamacare, but this is ok. Imagine if Trump's guys testimony was given to all involved ahead of time to corroborate and adjust their stories. Manafort would be fine and Mueller would be done already.
Top 10 Revelations From Leaked Fusion GPS Testimony
