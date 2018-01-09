Two Companies Quietly Pull Bitcoin ETFs After "Call With SEC"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 12:50

Over the weekend, we reported  that in a move that will certainly not end well for investors, the New York Stock Exchange asked the SEC to approve five ETFs including 2x leveraged and inverse flavors, linked to Bitcoin futures - which launched in December on the CME amd Cboe, in line with what we speculated last August, that "we suspect a Bitcoin Futures ETF may actually occur before a Bitcoin ETF."

These latest ETFs submissions took the number of bitcoin ETFs pending approval to well over 10 as some of the most prominent asset managers are eager to jump on board the blockchain mania.

However, while the rush into the space is hardly surprising in light of the blistering surge in cryptocurrencies, what was unexpected is that overnight, two U.S. companies shelved proposals to launch bitcoin exchange-traded funds, citing ongoing concerns by the Securities and Exchange Commission, filings showed on Monday.

Following a phone "call with the SEC", the filings note that staff at the regulatory agency “expressed concerns regarding the liquidity and valuation” of futures contracts based on the digital asset, according to one of the filings.

Trusts controlled by Rafferty Asset Management LLC and Exchange Traded Concepts LLC each canceled plans to launch three bitcoin funds that could be traded by retail investors as easily as stocks, Reuters reported.

While it is unclear what "concerns" the SEC expressed as it snuffed the ETF submissions, and why it proactively discussed these issues with the funds, the move adds a new hurdle to the bid by Wall Street firms to capitalize on investor interest in cryptocurrencies, and it opens a rare public divergence between two financial regulatory agencies over how to regulate them.

Making matters worse, regulators have been scrambling to figure out how to deal with this relatively new asset, and no single one has control. The SEC has dominion over funds, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) governs futures contracts. The CFTC has been under pressure to address concerns it did not fully assess the potential risks that bitcoin poses to the financial system.

To be sure, the SEC’s decisions also face close scrutiny given its power to clear the way for products that could be among the more volatile traded in U.S. equity markets.  And adding to the complexity is the fact that as we reported over the weekend, not only are fund managers hoping to get bitcoin ETFs approved, but also 2x  leveraged and inverse ETFs too, which assure even greater volatility and chaos in the space.

Putting the potential levered moves in context, over the last two years alone, bitcoin has gained or lost more than 10 percent on a single day 26 different times, according to data from the Bitstamp exchange.

Perhaps the best solution to the problem is to simply approve all the ETF requests, and throw in a few 3x and 4x ETFs for good measure, at which point let Darwinism handle the rest...

Tags
Business Finance
Investment Management

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
nuubee Jan 9, 2018 12:52 PM

You mean, the value of gambling on futures is questionable? Who knew we had to pay government employees to tell smart people this before they wasted their money...

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
J S Bach nuubee Jan 9, 2018 12:56 PM

The instability of Bitcoin is akin to a toilet.  It flushes down in 3 seconds and then refills in 15.  Such a "commodity" is like nitro-glycerin.  One has to have nerves of steel (or inside information) to confidently trade it as an ETF.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
knukles Jan 9, 2018 12:53 PM

So the SEC is finally beginning to protect the investing public?

to sarc or not to sarc that is the question

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse knukles Jan 9, 2018 1:20 PM

What does a leveraged ETF have to do with the underlying thing anyway? 

Levered ETFs use creative financial instruments to produce returns similar to multiples of the underlying thing's daily change percentage.

"We have to pass it to see what's in it" investment vehicles.

The top two outflows of US.gov payroll, #1 SEC and #2 FDIC.

Somebody, cough, GS, cough, must not be getting their cut.

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
Boris Alatovkrap Jan 9, 2018 12:53 PM

Fund manager is luck to get call back from SEC, they are usually very busy in front of terminal and it is hard to answer phone with slippery hand lotion.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ffed Jan 9, 2018 12:56 PM

Yeah, cause the FIAT U.S. dollar losing 99.9% of its value is such a great deal.  FUCK the U.S. SCUM.gov.  SEC can SUCK MY. %$#@

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Buck Johnson Jan 9, 2018 12:59 PM

No they don't care about the investing public, they where trying to slow down the ability of these futures to be active.  Many want these futures because it has the ability to make big money for them.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
exartizo Jan 9, 2018 1:03 PM

it's very simple really.

the struggling US equities markets don't need the competition.

They don't want any hint at going the direction of legitimizing the crypto space that is literally stealing the small retail investor from them at every turn.

THEY WERE SO STUPID TO COMPLETELY TURN OFF THE VOLATILITY SPIGOT AND ALLOW THE HFT ALGOS FREE REIGN.

Now all the little retail spec money that needs volatility is in the crypto space, and it ain't comin' back.

POETIC JUSTICE.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
asteroids Jan 9, 2018 1:10 PM

A victory for crypto everywhere. An acknowledgement that it is outside the scope of the SEC. On the other hand, it can now be viewed as an external monetary system. Hmmm, if considered hostile.....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yellow_Snow Jan 9, 2018 1:17 PM

CME BITCOIN FUTURES FLOP - NO VOLUME

The ETF's are based around the CME Futures i.e. 'the instrument'

The 'futures' market volume is abysmal - No effect on BTC price...  it's not working as they had planned...   My Futures Broker said they might stop doing Bitcoin futures...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Txpl9421 Jan 9, 2018 1:36 PM

Why on earth would you want to hold an electronic version of a paper derrivative of an electronic "coin?"

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Jan 9, 2018 1:51 PM

they were planning to get spot prices from some teenage hacker in south korea.  what could possibly go wrong?