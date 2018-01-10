Buffett: "I Would Buy A Five-Year Put On Every Cryptocurrency"

Warren Buffett doubled down on his criticism of bitcoin Wednesday during an interview with CNBC, where he said he's almost certain the cryptocurrency craze "will end badly" and that the current runup in value will be fleeting.
But paradoxically, he also admitted that he "doesn't know anything" about digital currencies after saying he would eagerly buy five-year puts on "every one of the cryptocurrencies."
"In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending," said Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
"When it happens or how or anything else I don't know," he added in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from Omaha, Nebraska.
"But I know this: If I could buy a five year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I’d be glad to do it but I would never short a dime’s worth."
While explaining why he wouldn't take a short position, he said he "gets into enough trouble with things I know something about..."
"I get into enough trouble with things I think I know something about," Buffett said. "Why in the world should I take a long or short position in something I don't know anything about."
His comments notably come a day after JP Morgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon said he "regrets calling bitcoin a fraud." Dimon last fall famously compared bitcoin to the Dutch tulip mania and threatened to fire any JPM trader caught buying or trading digital currencies.
Buffett added that his remarks are purely hypothetical. "We'll never own a position in them," he said.
Still, Buffett admitting that he'd be a seller even though he "doesn't know anything about" bitcoin - he even claimed he wouldn't be able to explain bitcoin to a classroom of young students - should signal that readers should take his comments with a grain of salt.
After all, by his own admission, Buffett doesn't know what he's talking about.
Comments
Go ahead and bet against Buffet... I double dog dare ya to!
I hate to say it, but I completely agree with Buffett and I'll keep on buying pet rocks instead.
Call me a tin-foil hat idiot, but I have this feeling that all those crypto's only have one specific goal: to lure people away from gold. It's made to look like gold (the famous golden "B" coin logo whenever some crypto currency is mentioned) , the terminology resembles gold ("mining crypto's") and supposedly it has the same rarity and "store of value" as gold. The problem I have with crypto's is simple: it ain't gold, it's a technology that can and is being copied by thousands of other crypto's.
Look at Russia and China, they keep on buying gold hand over fist. Why?
https://www.rt.com/business/411700-russia-gold-reserves-putin/
He Collects Paper Dollar FIATS and Watches it Rot ...
I'd buy a 5 year put on Buffet's life.
He should know, as he admits he knows little about it. Someone must have told him?
Even Warren has never been through a monetary reset. But he has been through QE ZIRP without much to say about it.
He benefited from one of the biggest monetary expansions in world history and he criticizes cryptocurrency?
Of course every Boomer who has anything in the stawk market treats him like an investment god. It's a personality cult, just like Musk.
Berkshire Hathaway will be nothing without him.
"Heh heh heh... I made billions by thoroughly examining financial opportunities under a microscope and didn't make a buy/sell decision until I was 100% convinced I was correct...but I'm completely comfortable giving YOU financial advice on something that I ADMIT I know absolutely nothing about..."
A big deal about nothing- all he's saying is that he'd buy some puts, but he DID say that he'd never short it- that should be enough for the bitcoin boys to service themselves for a week.....
Besides, this isn't how Buffett makes his money- his biz is strong-arming deals and buying insurance scams- he'd be the first one to admit his own advice on stocks and bitcoin shit doesn't mean anything.
Peanutz LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE Warren!
Five year puts? I don't think this guy even buys green bananas anymore.
buffet is jawboning
he wants to move the price down so that he can gobble up bitcoins at a cheaper price
"Dimon did it, why can't I?"
MDB's bot's ponzi is now up to $14k/month.
How many Cryptos out there today? How many of them do you think will still be around in 5 years?
Yep, I would take that trade (minus the 4 biggest market cap) if it was somehow possible. Unfortunately it's not.
How many corporate retailers are out there today? How many will be there in 5 years?
All corporate retailers are fucking scammers importing junk shit as middlemen from Chinese manufacturers who take payment in USD only because the USD is still the reserve currency... for now.
Buffet was dead wrong about retail just like his body will soon be. A relic from another time just waiting for God.
Cryptocurrencies are creating the economy of the future for local retailers who actually make stuff in America.
Agreed. Just like Beanie Babies created an economy of the future in their time.
Maff!! There is science and rare, valuable, maff in them 1s and 0s created by the kid in his mom's basement. The kid's 1s and 0s are the future of the world!
Oh yeah, as if gutting the American economy to import cheap junk from China was really thought through to its conclusion.
Or for that matter, flooding America with non-White leeches who want us dead.
You old fuckers never cease to amaze. We're better off with you dead.
I have no doubt that cryptos will be around in 5 years and that the total market cap will be bigger than today. Having had a good look into many of them, I just don't think there is a use case for a lot of them. In that regard, it's a plain asymmetric bet with not much downside and great reward potential. Unfortunately, not actionable.
I don't think Buffet wants cryptos as much as he wants to keep folks in the stock markets.
Notice he doesn't have the balls to sell a 5 year call.
Warren would be correct. This is a new paradigm. Many of the main players will be gone in five years, replaced by a competitor who can do it cheaper and faster. Is Warren talking about pure crypto currencies or tokens for digital assets and contracts? Big difference.
Buffett added that his remarks are purely hypothetical. "We'll never own a position in them," he said.
Pure bullshit. Crypto is going to revolutionize the insurance business and Warren is big into insurance. So, he'll be eating his words on that statement.
Speaking of insurance, his life insurance will likely mature before within five years.
"all he's saying is that he'd buy some puts"
Wrong...all he's saying is that YOU should buy some puts...heh heh heh
he's reached that age where he is incapable of creative thinking.
remember, it was his AGI that got bailed out. AGI was going down and everything else with it, so Mr buy and hold should be called buy and hold and get bailed out when wrong
idiot
+1317
No pundit announces they're strategy...they just try to get the plebes to tilt things so that their actual strategy is more favorable.
I'm sure Buffet's skill at stock picking is all real. Black swans and all he's 100% perfect. He could go to Vegas and roll 7s a thousand times in a row.
I don't know anything about Warren Buffet, but I do know that when a man doesn't know anything about something his opinion of it is not based on knowledge or understanding. (He did say that he doesn't know anything about it.)
I bet Buffet knows a little more about cyrptos than he's letting on. He's always been modest and self depreciating in the articles I've read by him.
Most billionaires lie and Buffett is certainly no exception.........claimed he never invests in commodities because he knows nothing about it (sound familiar), yet tried to pump billions in silver in during the mid 1990's. That humble folksy grandpa routine is just like the old mafia dons who ran around looking like Robin Hood while running criminal enterprises on the side. Best advice is to bet exactly the opposite of whatever advice a billionaire decides to dish out in public.
Modest and self deprecating..... please
Just like when he was going on and on about derivatives, going as far as calling them Financial Weapons of Mass destruction.
“We have more money than ideas…one place the money certainly won’t go is to derivatives. There’s no place with as much potential for phony numbers as derivatives.”
Then golly gee we find out a few years later that Berkshire has been in derivatives. When confronted Buffet puts on the old down-to-earth grandpa act, "well ah shucks"
It can be an awfully impactful thing to completely understand that exactly what people say rather than a paraphrase may well not really be semantically the same at all - and also grasping what wasn't said can be awfully important at.
In particular, not 'knowing' how cryptos 'work' is critically and ... Vastly ... Different than shrewdly understanding what they 'are' in terms of financial instruments. And also in particular, saying a PUT could be a significant payoff says that he full well shrewdly knows what cryptos 'are' - in terms them being a 'priced' instrument rather than having ANY asset value - and cryptos vis-a-vis scam.fraud.bubble.ponzi.
You paraphrased (very different than what he said)
(He did say that he doesn't know anything about it.)
Versus:
But paradoxically, he also admitted that he "doesn't know anything" about digital currencies after saying he would eagerly buy five-year puts on "every one of the cryptocurrencies."
"When it happens or how or anything else I don't know,"
/cheers. /E.C.
"Berkshire Hathaway will be nothing without him"
Totally agree.
Caveat: I'd bet a lot of silver bullion that Buffett has a death trigger for the company to be sold to an insider ... Gates, Paulsen, or big Bank ... immediately upon his death. (Because Munger would probably die the same/next day)
BTW, does this mean McAfee will be eating his dick or not? Where is the "Put" sentiment on this trade?
Buffet: "I don't understand these kids today with their rock-and-rolls and their hippity-hoppity music and their twittiers and their crypty-currency and what not. But it's definitely not going to become popular."
People like Mr Buffet, Mr Dimon, and other dinosaurs of the central bank and fiat financial world just cannot wrap their heads around the idea of a decentralized payment system and they can't grasp the idea of decentralized everything. Its like trying to get an octogenarian to understand the value of World Wide Web back in the late 80's - just something they cannot comprehend because its not what they're used to.
Buying 5 year puts on BTC, or Ethereum when they become available, would be like buying 5 year puts on Berkshire Hathaway 5 years ago - the only value would be to protect a large long position.
People like THE WORLD ELITE and their well paid tools: the central bank and fiat financial world just cannot wrap their heads around the idea of a decentralized payment system and they can't grasp the idea of decentralized everything BECAUSE THEY SEEK TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT THROUGH TOTAL CENTRALIZED CONTROL.
What you meant is 'they seek control'. They don't care if it's centralized or not. They probably already control bitcoin.
Too fat in the body and too thin in the intellect.
Exactly. The blockchain is arguably greatest technological development in 100 years. Its Web 3.0. People who do not understand data to systems integration dont get it. They dont understand the value of it...Pro Tip on media metadata integration - POE coin....From the man who told everyone here to buy Ethereum in the $20s, Monero in the $30s, Ripple at .10. Ignore if you are so inclined. Listen if you want to LEARN.
Its not binary Mr Buffet. It will come to a horrible "end", but that will be more the beginning of their run up than anything else.
I sometimes wonder if exchange regulations will actually be the catalyst for the inevitable banking collapse. Once those regs are in place, suddenly cryptos are legitimate. Whats to stop people from bringing in savings (aka hording these days) and put them into cryptos? Already under capitalised banks suddenly experience a run, because the average saver isn't content with their 1 to 4% p.a. when they see cryptos rising anywhere from 5% to 400+% per day.
Full disclosure: While I'm dabbling in them myself, I do believe they'll become the most totalitarian instrument the world has ever seen.
Anything that changes value as much as bitcoin in a day cannot be used for a store of value. That doesn't mean I like the dollar either. Your last remark is spot on. Anything digital is easily controlled by the elite.
"He benefited from one of the biggest monetary expansions in world history"
Exactly! The "friendly, folksy face" of the bankster cartels. Well the expansion is approaching it's limits (oh! No! not calculus again !!!)
Warren is Jamie Diamon's grandpa. All blue blood.
IIRC, Mister Buffet also Profiteers from Subprime Mortgage and Loan Sharking...
Debt Peonage rears its Ugly Heads of Industry...
All the fed bailouts are paid to him in fiat, so he has to speak up for their centralized control of the money system.
Buffett said the same thing about the internet in general. I'm so glad he was right. That internet thing sounds terrible.
he did come around to the internet thing last year...apparently he got an AOL account and now has his own emoji
all cunts and all fiat eventually die.
But the race from the dollar will go, in part, to Bitcoin et al. as we slouch toward WW3.
