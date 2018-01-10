China, Schmina - Dow Goes Green

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 13:45

Fleshwound...

After China's comments 'swept the leg' of the stock and bond markets overnight, dip-buyers have stormed back into stocks, sending The Dow green on the day (thanks mostly to Boeing and JPMorgan)...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180110_dow.png

Gold has given up its gains as stocks rallied but bonds remain lower in price...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180110_dow1.png

Avichi Jan 10, 2018 1:59 PM Permalink

Just watch Kabuki Karoda ! will be PUMPING YEN tonite...and send a message to CHIA - SCHREW YOU- WE ARE WITH USA , till you stop supporting NOKO

Dilluminati Jan 10, 2018 2:04 PM Permalink

Ok, let me ask a rhetorical question: you aren't interested in equities as you think they too expensive, so your options are? 

Gold? And pay the storage and then do the bid ask delta?

Buy put insurance and watch that time decay for minimal upside in the market itself?

Furbies?  Comic Books? BitCoin?  I mean wtf are the alternatives for cash?  If you could actually take the chips and walk from the casino that would be an option, but again.. your options are?

http://www.atimes.com/article/china-tightens-grip-overseas-atm-withdraw…

China just put limits on withdrawals on overseas funds

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/09/china-may-be-getting-ready-…

China is stomping on it's bitcoin economy

Instead.. atheist China just bought out Pakistan for economic development

http://www.firstpost.com/world/pakistan-nearly-trades-its-economic-sove…

And guess what folks that means that China is effectively servicing the debt of Pakistan.  Sure I'm certain there is unlimited markets in Pakistan.. (snicker) so these one-off articles with no real background are meaningless..

I can't tell you the number of schemes deep the Chinese economies are in, however a trade war if they want?  Well an embargo they would get!  

err... lock err.. Tax them up!

Tax them up!

Tax them up!

 

Snaffew Jan 10, 2018 2:05 PM Permalink

it seems long overdue for some kind of negative event to disrupt the markets.  Far too much financial global complacency in a wildly volatile global backdrop.

lester1 Jan 10, 2018 2:34 PM Permalink

The Federal Reserve's Plunge Protection Team working hard today to keep the financial assets of wealthy elites propped up!

 

Corrections simply aren't allowed anymore!

yogibear Jan 10, 2018 2:52 PM Permalink

Federal Reserve always comes in to bid bonds back up.

Buyer of last resort. To push up stocks and lower rates again.

Like daylight every day.

Cozy Vanilla Sugar Jan 10, 2018 3:31 PM Permalink

The market correctly discounting fake news.

China can't stop buying Treasuries until they stop selling massive amounts of freshly minted yuan to keep exchange rates low. They stop doing that, there's a massive Chinese recession and the powers that be end up dangling in Tiananmen square.