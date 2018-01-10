China, Schmina - Dow Goes Green

Fleshwound... After China's comments 'swept the leg' of the stock and bond markets overnight, dip-buyers have stormed back into stocks, sending The Dow green on the day (thanks mostly to Boeing and JPMorgan)... Gold has given up its gains as stocks rallied but bonds remain lower in price... Tags Business Finance Banks - NEC Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing Comments Vote up! 16 Vote down! 0 spastic_colon Jan 10, 2018 1:51 PM Permalink told ya so.........selling has literally been banned on a global scale Vote up! 3 Vote down! 0 Juggernaut x2 spastic_colon Jan 10, 2018 1:56 PM Permalink Did ya BTFD? In reply to told ya so by spastic_colon Vote up! 1 Vote down! 0 california chrome Juggernaut x2 Jan 10, 2018 2:04 PM Permalink +1 Said yesterday too, BTFD. Juggernaut x2 Jan 10, 2018 1:56 PM
Did ya BTFD?

california chrome Jan 10, 2018 2:04 PM
+1 Said yesterday too, BTFD.

Juggernaut x2 Jan 10, 2018 2:06 PM
Market wrapup needs BTFDYFI/The Bernank Has Your Back cartoon video today

california chrome Jan 10, 2018 2:10 PM
BTFDYFI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0akBdQa55b4

Juggernaut x2 Jan 10, 2018 2:15 PM
It's a BTD Scheme- ya feel me?

Wang Dang SP Jan 10, 2018 2:18 PM
China - Schmina.....more like Nippon- Ripp-On

NugginFuts Jan 10, 2018 2:43 PM
Yay we're all better again! Pop the bubbly! DOW 30K here we come! california chrome Jan 10, 2018 2:34 PM
BTD Remix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NU38X8aDbpU

eclectic syncretist Jan 10, 2018 2:37 PM
And the way is cleared for the banksters to sell more monetized garbage to the public
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.htm
It will keep working until it doesn't.

ReturnOfDaMac Jan 10, 2018 2:41 PM
Outta ammo, gotta wait to get paid and then it's back to BTFD! Hopefully, get a dip on payday...

Cash2Riches Jan 10, 2018 2:35 PM
The markets are full blown MAGA. They know that China would destroy themselves if they pulled the trigger. They are not ready for the shyte storm this would cause.
https://davidmorganblog.blogspot.ca/2018/01/2018-forecasts-gold-silver-… asscannon101 Jan 10, 2018 1:52 PM
Its the Fucking Catalina Wine Mixer!!

Mad accountant Jan 10, 2018 1:53 PM
Fuck you America!

FreeShitter Jan 10, 2018 1:56 PM
Just BTFD, nothing else matters.

ReturnOfDaMac Jan 10, 2018 1:57 PM
Hear hear! Love the FD Juggernaut x2 Jan 10, 2018 1:54 PM
Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends

eclectic syncretist Jan 10, 2018 2:41 PM
Somewhere it must be time for penitence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rl5TdBcAUts

Hotapplebottoms Jan 10, 2018 1:55 PM
Fun fun fun till daddy takes the t bird away

eclectic syncretist Jan 10, 2018 2:50 PM
We can make each other happy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xFzhad-bnY

Seasmoke Jan 10, 2018 1:56 PM
Everyone has a vagina. Avichi Jan 10, 2018 1:59 PM
Just watch Kabuki Karoda ! will be PUMPING YEN tonite...and send a message to CHIA - SCHREW YOU- WE ARE WITH USA , till you stop supporting NOKO

Herodotus Jan 10, 2018 3:14 PM
Japan needs to once again bring Korea into its Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere.

Dilluminati Jan 10, 2018 2:04 PM
Ok, let me ask a rhetorical question: you aren't interested in equities as you think they too expensive, so your options are? Gold? And pay the storage and then do the bid ask delta? Buy put insurance and watch that time decay for minimal upside in the market itself? Furbies? Comic Books? BitCoin? I mean wtf are the alternatives for cash? If you could actually take the chips and walk from the casino that would be an option, but again.. your options are?

http://www.atimes.com/article/china-tightens-grip-overseas-atm-withdraw…
China just put limits on withdrawals on overseas funds

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/09/china-may-be-getting-ready-…
China is stomping on it's bitcoin economy

Instead.. atheist China just bought out Pakistan for economic development
http://www.firstpost.com/world/pakistan-nearly-trades-its-economic-sove…

And guess what folks that means that China is effectively servicing the debt of Pakistan. Sure I'm certain there is unlimited markets in Pakistan.. (snicker) so these one-off articles with no real background are meaningless..

I can't tell you the number of schemes deep the Chinese economies are in, however a trade war if they want? Well an embargo they would get!

err... lock err.. Tax them up! Tax them up! Tax them up! Snaffew Jan 10, 2018 2:05 PM
it seems long overdue for some kind of negative event to disrupt the markets. Far too much financial global complacency in a wildly volatile global backdrop.

Ron_Mexico Jan 10, 2018 2:12 PM
Newton was wrong™

Tolomeo Jan 10, 2018 2:13 PM
This is fuck you in the face type stuff! If you sell you're punished immediately!!!

Bryan Jan 10, 2018 2:13 PM
It was close, but last minute stick-save FTW.

wmbz Jan 10, 2018 2:17 PM
Screw China, we have Belgium.

Garciathinksso Jan 10, 2018 2:17 PM
if the thunder don't get you the lightening will

francis scott … Jan 10, 2018 2:26 PM
CHINA SCHMINA? DOW SCHMOW!!!!! Jtrillian Jan 10, 2018 2:29 PM
This guy is symbolic of the the DOW.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROPRTf6W47s
Do you know what happened next?

lester1 Jan 10, 2018 2:34 PM
The Federal Reserve's Plunge Protection Team working hard today to keep the financial assets of wealthy elites propped up! Corrections simply aren't allowed anymore!

yogibear Jan 10, 2018 2:52 PM
Federal Reserve always comes in to bid bonds back up. Buyer of last resort. To push up stocks and lower rates again. Like daylight every day.

Cozy Vanilla Sugar Jan 10, 2018 3:31 PM
The market correctly discounting fake news. China can't stop buying Treasuries until they stop selling massive amounts of freshly minted yuan to keep exchange rates low. They stop doing that, there's a massive Chinese recession and the powers that be end up dangling in Tiananmen square.
