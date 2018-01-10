Goldman Explains How "Bitcoin Could Succeed As A Form Of Money"

Yes, we all know the recurring complaints: it's volatile, it's new and untested, it can be hacked, and it has no central bank backing it; most established pundits hate it - today's comments by Warren Buffett a case in point - and as Goldman writes in a note released today by its economic team, "cryptocurrencies can seem like a solution in search of a problem."
Specifically, Goldman notes that "money derives its value from its usefulness in facilitating transactions and diversifying portfolios. The US Dollar serves both purposes relatively well—or at least better than the main alternatives—so it is in high demand around the world."
Then again, the real reason why Goldman is unable to grasp the utility of Bitcoin, is that the bank - like so many of its peers - is unwilling and unable to admit that there is a problem which bitcoin is addressing, a problem which as Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid and Macquarie's Viktor Shvets explained back in September, is that "Modern Finance, Not Bitcoin, Is The Real Fraud."
And yet, even without admitting that the entire financial system is a giant "fraud" based on ever rising leverage, one which the central banks have spent tens of trillions in the past decade to prop up, Goldman is willing to suggest that there is a "case for crypto" and that even in a world where the dollar is supposedly a much better currency, if one without central bank backing, bitcoin "could succeed as a form of money."
Here's why Goldman is not ready to fully close the book on bitcoin and crypto.
A Case for Crypto?
In practice, Bitcoin and other digital currencies face significant practical hurdles to their adoption as outside forms of money, and many of their possible benefits come with significant drawbacks—several of which were highlighted by our colleagues in an earlier report (Top of Mind: All about Bitcoin, March 11, 2014).
First, some features of cryptocurrencies that might make them competitive with alternative stores of value are also features that are likely to attract government scrutiny. In particular, the anonymity of many cryptocurrencies makes them a useful medium of exchange for criminal activities, including tax avoidance and the circumvention of capital controls. As such, it would be surprising if continued growth in their popularity did not eventually attract greater regulation and law enforcement action by government.
Second, the fact that cryptocurrencies function without central banks may make them valuable as inflation hedges or stores of value, but also makes them vulnerable to demand-driven fluctuations in price. Such volatility makes them poorly suited as a substitute for money generally—which is why most nations eventually abandoned the gold standard in favor of fiat currencies that can more easily stabilize the purchasing power of money by making the necessary supply adjustments in response to changes in money demand. The recent fluctuations in Bitcoin and its relatives suggest they are much too volatile to serve as money (Exhibit 5). Volatility would likely need to come down dramatically (either naturally or through the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies designed to better stabilize purchasing power via supply adjustments) before we see broader adoption.
We should also stress that, as money, cryptocurrencies should have low expectedreturns in the long run, despite their high returns recently. Our working assumption is that long-run cryptocurrency returns should be equal to (or slightly below) growth in global real output—a number in the low single digits. Thus, digital currencies should be thought of as low/zero return or hedge-like assets, akin to gold or certain other metals. This could still mean that prices increase at a faster rate as the technology is adopted—an analogy might be the value of a biotech company that invents a drug, which eventually becomes a generic—but there is an inherent contradiction between cryptocurrencies as high return assets on the one hand, and stores of value relative to goods and services on the other.
So could Bitcoin succeed as a form of money? In theory, yes, if it proves to be more useful than the alternatives—in terms of facilitating transactions at a lower cost and/or providing better risk-adjusted returns for portfolios.
In practice, however, these gains look small, at least in developed market economies. Transaction costs are relatively low, exchange rates and price inflation are broadly stable, precious metals can be used for portfolio diversification, and governments place few restrictions on holding foreign currency or foreign assets.
That said, the widespread use of the Dollar outside the US—and full Dollarization in some countries—suggests there is already demand for an internationally accepted medium of exchange and store of value. In those countries and corners of the financial system where the traditional services of money are inadequately supplied, Bitcoin (and cryptocurrencies more generally) may offer viable alternatives.
Well if Goldman indeed believes that cryptos could succeed as a form of money, we are confident it could price out the probability and vol, and take the other side of the "5 year put on every cryptocurrency" that Buffett would like to buy.
Comments
Only by force. Same as every other fiat.
"Where money is inadequately supplied"
Yeah, right.
Listen I dig Block-Chain.
But cryptos are mere Control P(rint) private fiat.
This is where the code monkeys are taking us, online electro currency and online electro Gods.
Wakie wakie kiddies
Keep mining Goldman and I'll keep stacking.
Goldman's on board. Tells you everything you need to know.
Seriously, do people trust Goldman? I really want to know.
I see it more like they promote Bitcoin to scare people away from it since people have to see them as the vampire squid who have their tentacles into all areas in the economy sucking the lifeblood and deceptively extracting wealth from true productive ventures. Am I wrong?
Awesome!!! Goldman is all in so crypto will be YUGE!
^ End the Fed or
v End cryptos
...and the Internet will always work so you'll never have any trouble using it.
how could bitcoin succeed...
start with eliminating the absurd 21 million quantity ceiling. no one using digital currencies wants to pay .000432 for something.
too bad it's impossible to do a blockchain split. bitcoin needs a 10 to 1 split just to get things rolling.
There is a Squid on the other side!
Bitcoin is only interesting because it is the most decentralized crypto. It is therefore censorship-resistant. It’s literally the antithesis of centralized currency. Bitcoin cannot be controlled by anyone until quantum computing and even then there are quantum resistant cryptographic functions that can be implemented.
Congrats bitcoin people. You have Goldman on your side now, so you know it's legit.
Goldman's motto:
If you can't beat it, exploit it
My mind is hurting thinking about this
Fiat in the form of zero's and one's.
What is the difference?
All BS
Exactly. The government loves the fact that blockchain was created in the private sector so its adoption -- in consonance with a cash ban -- makes it easy for the gubmint to institute. Or is Satoshi Nakamoto really the government..?
GS loves the Fedcoins, based on the Fedchain.
Unless you've thrown off those shackles, gone Galt and live in the Parallel Economy, you're part of the Chain Gang.
Parallel Economy = Barter + PM + Cryptos + Gems + Collectibles + RE
Right after the cops pensions are put in it. They will do whatever it takes to get theirs.
At a nice, rich CALPERS 8% even...
Backed by CAF is my guess.
Something like LTC would be much better. Much more stable, can do payments pretty well anywhere already...
BTC is too slow and expensive.
Just like Bitcoin, Litecoin is also NOT stable!!
Try running a business where there's 10% price swings in 1 day.. You would go out of business fast!
After being ripped off by Bitcoin miners I jumped back in bed with the bankers using Ripple XRP and those $35 fees dropped down to a mere $0.02 but it's no use for micro-payments, ripple miners drop the connection if you try sending just $0.44 but worked first time when I changed the amount to $1.23. Don't worry bro, I am still stacking but you have to play with these Crypto slot machines to understand whats going on and see for yourself.
a future in blockchain:
https://www.whycardano.com
https://cardanoroadmap.com/
Bitcoin, like the I-phone, is for Fags.
+1 ^ for eloquence.
Gold & Silver are not 'forms of money', they are money.
Gold and Silver are metal..., two forms of the natural element.
Today's Lesson on Money:
1. Money is whatever the masses decide to use for transactions of goods and services.
2. As circumstances change, so too do the forms of payment.
E.g. During the end days of old Yugoslavia and when inflation was rampant, people started using foreign currencies. In many market places, produce and goods were priced in DEM and Dollars.
If you were more pragmatic and less dogmatic, you'd be richer. Why? Because you would have bought some crypto -- months or years ago -- and realized the benefits. As it is...
If they can pull this off kiss main street goodby.
Bitcoin is dying. Other alt coins are eroding it's value. There is NOTHING scarce about Bitcoin anymore.
It's been fun, but it's time to cash out now before you CANT cash out!
converting all my Parker brothers Monopoly money now....say, aren't they next on the blockchain train anyway?
That's it then the ki$$ of death from Goldman Suck$ and the chosenite cartel of fiat filth.
Flush it, Shlomo!
Bitcoin is a dead man walking given its mega high transaction fees that have reached over $50 at times. Trust is lost in the development team and the miners and the LN network is useless and uses hubs (Small banks) and now the buzz word is "Off-Chain" when they have been telling us all for years what a wonderful thing this "Block-Chain" is so talk about snake oil salesmen
Watch close to the end to see the cracks opening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpfvhiqFw7A
Bitcoin cannot be "hacked", unless you're talking about Quantum Computers breaking the cryptographic hurdle. Once BTC has been bought and is in a wallet, the only way to lose it is if you give your private key to someone.
Cryptocurrency EXCHANGES can be hacked. Likewise any data storage facility which is one reason why blockchain technology has been proposed for secure record keeping.
I will believe them when they change their name to Bitcoinman.
Bargaining. The 3rd stage of grief.
"volatility...is why most nations eventually abandoned the gold standard in favor of fiat currencies that can more easily stabilize the purchasing power of money by making the necessary supply adjustments in response to changes in money demand."
Really?
Given cryptocurrencies, why worry if China is not buying UST?
The wolves are watching the herd from the trees, plotting to stampede the herd into their coin of choice. Where will the Asian guinea hens run next?
Once BTC achieves a low fee lightning network, in addition to anonymity features and better infrastructure for merchant adoption and users (super easy mobile apps), it will be game over. It'll take some time, just like the internet took some time. In the end, nobody will want to use fiat because it is severely disadvantaged in terms of store of value, decentralization, censorship resistance and anonymity. Once Amazon offers 5% off purchases with BTC, turn out the lights. If something to this effect doesn't happen with 3 years, I'll be surprised.
You're not alone many bought over 17000.
BTC will NEVER be accepted by Amazon.
How can any business price their goods in Bitcoin when there are 5-10% price swings in a day ?? It would cause many businesses to lose money and fail.
Amazon will do whatever Bezos decides about BTC and Cryptos.
He's a lot richer than you, because he's a lot smarter than you.
When you see a drop of water, you see a drop of water. When Bezos sees a drop of water, he sees pools, rivers, ice, steam, clouds, oceans.Millionaires and Billionaires haev one other critical trait: They don't just Talk. They have Courage, and they Act. They act with Resolve and Tenacity, and are not (easily) thrown off their goals -- unlike the dumb, cowardly masses.
That's the problem with ALL ideological Fundamentalists (all over the world and ages): 1. They lack Imagination. 2. Their IQ is <120. Probably <100.
In layman terms: Bitcoin hides inflation by removing dollars from the system.
Wait, so is Goldman back in the cool kids group?
So, now Goldman is behind bitcoin? I wonder why...
"Full Faith and Credit"
as other point out, this sounds like a convenient way to remove some dollars from the system...
...remember "all stimulus is fungible" and The Fed has been stimulating for a while now.