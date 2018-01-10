Highly Classified Satellite Plummeted Into Indian Ocean After SpaceX Launch, Official Confirms

After the launch of the secretive Zuma satellite into outer space aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, reports circulated that the new eye in the sky, which is worth billions, "is presumed to be a total loss after it failed to reach orbit."
Then, as we reported this morning, in the absence of any official statement from either the government or SpaceX itself - understandable since the cargo was so "secret" nobody was willing to make any statements on the record - the mystery around the launch and the payload continued, as in an emailed statement, company President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, said that the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Sunday "did everything correctly."
For clarity: after review of all data to date, Falcon 9 did everything correctly on Sunday night. If we or others find otherwise based on further review, we will report it immediately. Information published that is contrary to this statement is categorically false.
Due to the classified nature of the payload, no further comment is possible.
Since the data reviewed so far indicates that no design, operational or other changes are needed, we do not anticipate any impact on the upcoming launch schedule. Falcon Heavy has been rolled out to launchpad LC-39A for a static fire later this week, to be followed shortly thereafter by its maiden flight. We are also preparing for an F9 launch for SES and the Luxembourg Government from SLC-40 in three weeks.
Which is odd as Bloomberg reported that the second-stage booster section of the Falcon 9 failed, although again there was no official statement. It didn't help that Tim Paynter, a spokesman for Northrop Grumman which was commissioned by the Defense Department to choose the launch contractor, said “we cannot comment on classified missions.”
Further, as we discussed last night, the mystery grew due to the secretive nature of the mission, and SpaceX did not show the entire Zuma mission during its livestream. Typically for its commercial flights, the company will show the launch all the way through to the payload’s deployment into orbit. However, the Zuma webcast did not broadcast the separation of the nose cone, which surrounds the satellite during launch, nor did it show the satellite being deployed. SpaceX has censored its livestreams like this before with other classified government payloads that the company has launched. But usually SpaceX or the government agency its working with will confirm a successful mission afterward. So doubts started circulating late Sunday night when neither SpaceX nor Northrop Grumman — the manufacturer of the Zuma satellite — confirmed if the launch was successful.
Of course, Northrop Grumman wouldn’t comment on the launch. "This is a classified mission. We cannot comment on classified missions,” Lon Rains, communications director for Northrop, said in a statement to The Verge. But a payload adapter failure would explain a lot: it would mean the spacecraft and the rocket’s upper stage made it to orbit still attached, where they were picked up by Strategic Command’s tracking. Then the two somehow de-orbited, on accident or maybe even on purpose — it’s possible SpaceX used the rocket to send the pair careening toward Earth, since Zuma was not designed to live in orbit with a rocket strapped to its back.
Meanwhile, Army Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Davis, the Pentagon spokesman for space policy, referred questions to SpaceX.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Zuma satellite into orbit
In short: i) nobody wants to talk and ii) nobody wants to take the blame. The confusion prompted The Verge to actually post "Did SpaceX’s secret Zuma mission actually fail?"
We now have the answer to at least one of the questions, because as ABC reports, a US official confirmed that the highly classified satellite launched by SpaceX this weekend ended up plummeting into the Indian Ocean.
Here is what we now know:
Following its launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Sunday night, the satellite failed to remain in orbit, the official said.
Northrop Grumman, the defense contractor that manufactured the payload -- reportedly a billion-dollar spy satellite -- told ABC News its mission is classified and declined to comment on the loss of the satellite.
But SpaceX suggested that it was not at fault, telling ABC News its rocket, named Falcon 9, "did everything correctly."
And yet, the confusion remains: as noted above, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell denied the company was at fault: "The data reviewed so far indicates that no design, operational, or other changes are needed." Furthermore, the Zuma indent won't impact the schedule of SpaceX's upcoming launches, including the maiden flight of Falcon Heavy, the company said.
So what really happened? As the Verge notes, until someone speaks on the record, it’s hard to know for sure. Meanwhile, SpaceX is pretty pleased with the launch. The company has been tweeting pictures from the mission, indicating that all went well. Plus, SpaceX rolled out its new Falcon Heavy rocket to its primary launchpad for an upcoming test, which probably wouldn’t have happened if there was a major issue with the company’s rocket hardware. “Since the data reviewed so far indicates that no design, operational or other changes are needed, we do not anticipate any impact on the upcoming launch schedule,” Shotwell added in her statement. “Falcon Heavy has been rolled out to launchpad LC-39A for a static fire later this week, to be followed shortly thereafter by its maiden flight.”
But since Zuma is a classified mission, it seems doubtful we’ll get a straight answer. It’s possible that there’s a dead government satellite in orbit right now, but it seems likely it succumbed to Earth’s atmosphere over the weekend.
Comments
No Comment...Move Along
Zuma is a little too close to Zima, which also went down in flames.
In reply to No Comment...Move Along by JesseL
At least the musk got the space travel right this time, except that there was no tourist on board.
He knows how to make a re-entry.
In reply to Zuma is a little too close… by ACP
Wonder if it made its way to Diego Garcia like MH017?
In reply to At least the musk got the… by shitshitshit
According to Musk, the rocket "performed exactly as it was supposed to" Strange objectives some of these missions have these days then? Perhaps Trump is pumping just too much money into MIC that they now need to come up with creative ways of consuming it?
In reply to Wonder if it made its way to… by philipat
Hillary's server was onboard
In reply to According to Musk, the… by philipat
Zuma didnt launch on Falcon Heavy! FH hasnt even had its first pad based static fire.
In reply to Hillary's server was… by rccalhoun
It is orbiting the Earth in an underground hyperloop that extends across the entire planet
In reply to According to Musk, the… by philipat
Or it worked but they making a big smoke screen that it failed.
In reply to At least the musk got the… by shitshitshit
WELL THERE GOES THE NORTH KOREA ATTACK.
In reply to Zuma is a little too close… by ACP
LOL. Yup, the fallback position is Trump's Twitter account...
In reply to WELL THERE GOES THE NORTH… by Four chan
Maybe that was the NK attack. Anyone here from Kim recently?
In reply to WELL THERE GOES THE NORTH… by Four chan
Next one will be called Zama
In reply to Zuma is a little too close… by ACP
Elon Musk's Hyper-Kaput
In reply to Next one will be called Zama by FullHedge1
I couldn't care what its called as long as it is Gwynne Shotwell and not fucked up again.
In reply to Next one will be called Zama by FullHedge1
Zuma - A nice beach in So. California!
In reply to Zuma is a little too close… by ACP
Lest we forget Zumba. The quasi Carribean dance exercise. Had to carry a towel when they had that class.
In reply to Zuma is a little too close… by ACP
Express delivery?
I wonder who gets to the thing first.
Vlad, pick the damned thing up.
In reply to No Comment...Move Along by JesseL
Nothing terribly useful left over when it impacts water at that speed
In reply to Express delivery?… by holgerdanske
Likely the downed satellite was a tool useful in DPRK attack a.k.a. WWIII. Anyone opposing US aggression is a suspect for those advancing US aggression.
Orbiting EMP weapon. Duck
Looks like I picked a bad day to quit sniffing glue.
Piss on SpaceX.
You don't like free enterprise? Let them compete for the business.
In reply to Piss on SpaceX. by Lost in translation
If anything is left of the satellite, just send Robert Ballard or Paul Allen out to retrieve it. Dry the thing out and launch it again. Elon Musk has perfected the practice of reusable spacecraft.
Musk needs to be taken off the welfare rolls. Why should taxpayers be in the business of giving multibillions to this guy?
Flim-Flam man Musk.
In reply to Musk needs to be taken off… by red1chief
Whitey on the moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goh2x_G0ct4
In reply to Flim-Flam man Musk. by yogibear
it had the same trajectory as TSLA stock chart...
Probably a stealth satellite. Just a BS story to confuse some less-capable nations.
"Stealth Satellites" are still visible to the eye using moderate power binoculars...
In reply to Probably a stealth satellite… by Restorative_Ally
Thats space shuttle they shit-canned is looking pretty good right now, isn't it? That thing put up the International Space Station, about the size of a 3 bedroom house. Makes that spy sat look like a bag of groceries.
That's why you need presidents with wisdom!
Haha well it goes without saying that the Chinks and Ruskies should do their best to get their hands on the remains of that satellite. Ruskies have the best subs after all, shouldn't be too difficult.
Who will retrieve it? China? Russia?
Sprinkling a few more radiation pellets for the fish.
Sounds like some NSA satellite snooping fuckery went bad
The US astronauts had to hop rides on Russian rockets to get to the space station once Obama killed the shuttle.
Elon Musk is full of shit. I currently theorize that Spacex re-entry ballyhoo is CGI until I see it in person. Then I will apologize. I am officially on the record. My logic and spidey senses tell me this guy is the next Enron. Bet?!
<--------- Nikola Tesla
<--------- Elon Musk
In reply to Elon Musk is full of shit. I… by Nostradalus
Elon Musk... another "successful" (((Bolshevik))) commissar posing as a "capitalist" businessman... (nudge nudge wink wink)
TESLA Car-becues have gone ORBITAL (well, not quite in this case).
Is it just me or would it make sense to clam that your billion dollar super secret satellite "failed to reach orbit" and have it dump some space junk back deep in the ocean where it is difficult to impossible to retrieve. The only thing better then having a super satellite in space is having no one else know it's there
" Is it just me..?".
Yes. It is just you
In reply to Is it just me or would it… by Couchtycoon
Wink Wink
He's not the Messiah. He's a very naughty boy!..
In reply to … by francis scott …
Musk how about getting Kim Un on Spacek board of directors, he may save you some money shooting rockets and in the process be the olive leaf carrier of peace.
A few billion here and a few billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money.
Or in the case of the Pentagon, a few trillion.
In reply to A few billion here and a few… by TheEndIsNear
Look, this is getting outrageous, give me the several trillion in subsidies which form the core of any of Musk's ventures and I'll get that god damned rocket where it needs to go.