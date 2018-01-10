Justice Denied: The Government Is Not Going To Save Us

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled: it will not hear the case of Young v. Borders.
Despite the fact that a 26-year-old man was gunned down by police who banged on the wrong door at 1:30 am, failed to identify themselves as police, and then repeatedly shot and killed the innocent homeowner who answered the door while holding a gun in self-defense, the justices of the high court refused to intervene to address police misconduct.
Although 26-year-old Andrew Scott committed no crime and never fired a single bullet or lifted his firearm against police, only to be gunned down by police who were investigating a speeding incident by engaging in a middle-of-the-night “knock and talk” in Scott’s apartment complex, the Supreme Court refused to balance the scales between justice and injustice.
Despite the fact that police shot and killed nearly 1,000 people nationwide for the third year in a row (many of whom were unarmed, mentally ill, minors or were shot merely because militarized police who were armed to the hilt “feared” for their safety), the Supreme Court will not act to right the wrongs being meted out by the American police state.
Although “knock-and-talk” policing has become a thinly veiled, warrantless—lethal—exercise by which citizens are coerced and intimidated into “talking” with heavily armed police who “knock” on their doors in the middle of the night, the Supreme Court will not make the government play by the rules of the Constitution.
The lesson to be learned: the U.S. Supreme Court will not save us.
No one is coming to save us: not the courts, not the legislatures, and not the president.
According to journalist Michael Harriot:
More people died from police violence in 2017 than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action around the globe (21). More people died at the hands of police in 2017 than the number of black people who were lynched in the worst year of Jim Crow (161 in 1892). Cops killed more Americans in 2017 than terrorists did (four). They killed more citizens than airplanes (13 deaths worldwide), mass shooters (428 deaths) and Chicago’s “top gang thugs” (675 Chicago homicides).
Americans are dying at the hands of the police, and the U.S. government doesn’t care.
Worse, the U.S. government is actively doing everything in its power to ensure that the killing spree continues.
Take Jeff Sessions, for example.
While the president’s conveniently-timed tweets distract the public and dominate the headlines, his attorney general continues to bulldoze over the Constitution, knocking down what scant protections remain between the citizenry and the hydra-headed police state.
Within his first year as attorney general, Jeff Sessions has made a concerted effort to expand the police state’s power to search, strip, seize, raid, steal from, arrest and jail Americans for any infraction, no matter how insignificant.
What this means is more militarized police, more asset forfeiture, more private prisons, more SWAT team raids, more police shootings of unarmed citizens, and more wars waged by the government against the American people.
And while the crime rate may be falling, the death toll—casualties of the government’s war on the American people—is growing.
Even so, it’s not just the police shootings that are cause for concern.
We are inching ever closer to a constitutional crisis the likes of which we have never seen before, and “we the people” are woefully unprepared and ill-equipped to deal with a government that is corrupt, topsy turvy, unjust, immoral, illegal, brutal, violent, war-hungry, greedy, biased, imbalanced, unaccountable, non-transparent, fascist and as illegitimate as they come.
Where do we go from here?
We’ve been through troubled times before.
In fact, it was 50 years ago this year, in 1968, when the country was buffeted by assassinations, riots and protests: “The assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. The riots that shook Washington, Chicago, Baltimore and other U.S. cities. Campus protests. Civil rights protests. Vietnam War protests. The Tet Offensive. The My Lai massacre. The rise of Richard Nixon and the retreat of Lyndon Johnson.”
Fifty years later, we’re no better off.
The nation is still being buffeted by economic instability, racial inequality, injustice, police brutality, government misconduct and a rising discontent on the part of the populace.
I can’t help but wonder what Martin Luther King Jr. would have to say to about his dream of a world without racism, militarism and materialism: America has become a ticking time bomb of racial unrest and injustice, police militarization, surveillance, government corruption and ineptitude, the blowback from a battlefield mindset and endless wars abroad, and a growing economic inequality between the haves and have nots.
We cannot afford to wait until it is too late to act.
This is no time to stand silently on the sidelines. It’s a time for anger and reform. Most importantly, it’s a time for making ourselves heard. And there is no better time to act than the present.
As Robert F. Kennedy reminded his listeners in a speech delivered at the University of Cape Town in 1966, “Hand in hand with freedom of speech goes the power to be heard, to share in the decisions of government which shape men’s lives. Everything that makes man’s life worthwhile—family, work, education, a place to rear one’s children and a place to rest one’s head—all this depends on decisions of government; all can be swept away by a government which does not heed the demands of its people.”
What can ordinary citizens do?
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, instead of sitting around and waiting for someone else to change things, take charge. Never discount the part that everyday citizens play in our nation’s future. You can change things, but there can be no action without education. Get educated about your rights and exercise them. Start by reading the Bill of Rights. You can do so online at www.rutherford.org. Or, if you want a copy to keep with you, email me at staff@rutherford.org and I’ll send you a free one.
Most important of all, just get out there and do your part to make sure that your government officials hear you. The best way to ensure that happens is by never giving up, never backing down, and never remaining silent. What matters is that you do your part.
It’s midnight in America right now. But the real question is, will there be a dawn?
That’s up to you and me. The future is in our hands.
Ronald Reagan
Government is the problem.
Government is just the baseball bat administering the blunt force trauma.
Who is directing the bat?
In reply to Ronal Regan… by swamp
https://youtu.be/jl_9ayxs69A
In reply to Government is just the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Government simply ignores the needs of its people in favor of its own and the highest bidder (foreign and "domestic").....because it has NO fear from its citizenry....
How to fix this imbalance?...the answer is etched in front of you....
In reply to https://youtu.be/jl_9ayxs69A by 4Celts
Agree. Still, no one has seen REAL INJUSTICE until living in Occupied Palestine.
http://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/oh-the-injustice/
In reply to Government simply ignores… by JSBach1
Yeah but they were all bad.
In reply to I agree 100%. Still, no one… by stizazz
(R) Earl Warren Court 1953-1969 cut both ways...
In reply to Yeah but they were all bad. by IH8OBAMA
Hoist the mizzenmast, raise the Jolly Roger!
Only the cutlass and cannon will work!
In reply to Government simply ignores… by JSBach1
The American people won their freedom rallying to the truth that "All men (people) are created equal". How? Equal with regard to natural law and natural rights. The one who wields the bat against his fellow man rejects this truth. A house built upon a false foundation will fail. In the American Lands, the false foundation can be summed up in these words from art. 1, sec. 8 of the US Constitution:
"Congress shall have power ... to lay and collect taxes".
The answer to the American people's dilemma can be found in ceasing to base our civilization of theft, fraud, and murder as empowered by the idea that some people are entitled to take from others by force (power to tax). In order for people to take from others against their will requires all manner of deceptions and/or physical aggressions. We won our freedom empowered by great truths. But as soon as we proclaimed theft as our foundation, our liberty bell, that was intended to ring out freedom to the world, instead cracked.
We must go back to the truths and reject the lies of the deceived. We are equal with regard to the truths of creation and the true laws of creation. You shall not steal! You shall not bear false witness! You shall not murder.
You have heard it said: "Render unto Ceasar the things, that are Ceasar's". These are true words, for NOTHING is Ceasar's other than the reply one should give to any criminal who wields the sword to force his will upon the unprepared!
From whence come wars? Instead of a person viewing his Brother as his equal and asking fairly for voluntary exchange and respecting his Brother if he should say "no" to an exchange, some people ask amiss, because they demand and do not ask, and they pretend that they are above their brother. Truly when we can ask one another justly with due respect for our equality under natural law, it is then that wars can come to an end.
Proclaim liberty throughout the land! Stop using the paper money of the deceived and build a peaceful future through voluntary exchanges using free methods of exchange beyond the control of the wicked!
In reply to Government is just the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Justice Denied: The Government Is Not Going To Save Us
My response: Isn't it interesting how the topic of JUSTICE and GOVERNMENT go together. One might ask the question: Where did this idea come from originally? Below is the answer:
====
Submission to Governing Authorities
Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended. For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience.
====
Living Godly Lives in a Pagan Society
Dear friends, I urge you, as foreigners and exiles, to abstain from sinful desires, which wage war against your soul. Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us.
Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human authority:whether to the emperor, as the supreme authority, or to governors, who are sent by him to punish those who do wrong and to commend those who do right. For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish people. Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil; live as God’s slaves. Show proper respect to everyone, love the family of believers, fear God, honor the emperor
In reply to Ronal Regan… by swamp
If you are going to provide quotations, then you owe your readers the courtesy of footnoting or "linking".
In reply to Justice Denied: The… by GUS100CORRINA
You must remember that this is being told to the house of Israel who were slaves and captives in every nation under the sun. Israel was instructed to obey the laws of whatever land they were in because it was God who sent them into captivity for their transgression. To rebel against those the Lord put over them is to rebel against the hand of the Lord himself. Israel is the name that God gave his church when he adopted Jacob and he will not have his people behaving like the heathen and setting the wrong example. Other scriptures let us know that "ALL" the nations have rejected God and his Christ and their rulers will be brought before the Lord in chains for their crimes against his people. He sent them into captivity but the rulers got carried away and went to far with their afflictions.
In reply to Justice Denied: The… by GUS100CORRINA
Most people, including Christians, miss the presumption behind these Scriptures.... that the government in question is good.
When that presumption is not valid, and in 2017 America it isn't, then one is released from those Scriptural commands.
Not a popular view, but so what.
In reply to Justice Denied: The… by GUS100CORRINA
Hey Gus--
I guess, according to your low-testosterone and shallow reading of the Bible that you're always thumping, that the Apostles Peter and John did wrong in the site of God in the following passage out of Acts 4:
"But that it [the faith in Jesus] spread no further among the people, let us straitly threaten them, that they speak henceforth to no man in this name. 18 And they called them, and commanded them not to speak at all nor teach in the name of Jesus. 19 But Peter and John answered and said unto them, Whether it be right in the sight of God to hearken unto you more than unto God, judge ye. 20 For we cannot but speak the things which we have seen and heard."
I don't think it's your intention, but you're sounding like a fluffer for the powers that be. Did Peter and John do wrong?
In reply to Justice Denied: The… by GUS100CORRINA
... he said before doubling (almost tripling) the federal debt while not shrinking government.
In reply to Ronal Regan… by swamp
That's an illogical statement because the man who said that was at the top of the governmental food chain, so-to-speak.
It's not government that is the problem - it's the people who keep stealing the elections that are the problem.
In reply to Ronal Regan… by swamp
the ZOMBIES dead asleep still, some are waking up. Is this the Mass Awakening? I think so. zoomtruth on steemit they pay to post and comment come join, it is amazing free speech community with NO ONE IN CHARGE.
Save us?! I think the vast majority of the people here spend most of their sleepless nights determining the best way to keep the government at a distance. I think it's fair to say that the vast majority here don't expect any sort of support from the GOV and want to be left the fuck alone.
The crazy guy is crazy until everything is crazy. Not sure where it will snap but shit people have said here in absolute sarcasm and disbelief has become standard operating procedure.
no shit, it is to the point if you bitch they label you a teerywrist and late night disappear you..
anyone with any smarts at all keeps a low profile..
In reply to Save us?! I think the vast… by shizzledizzle
Yes, the government is the problem; but only because the citizens are too stupid to vote out every incumbent, every election. Period. We need to make representation a community service of one term. Make them come back to live with their decisions for the rest of their lives. Not a way for political sociopaths to get rich by selling out their constituents to financial sociopaths.
the 19and 26a allowed emotionally based voters into the booth...........this was a LEFTY win. Oh well the electorate is becoming as much a part of the problem as any amount of solution.......my money is on the continuation of America CTD after trump limits out in 2024
In reply to Yes, the government is the… by GRDguy
Can’t wait to see their .gov pension plans get a big haircut. I hope it’s -60%.
Don't answer the door.
Go back to sleep.
Nobody dies.
"Unless you have a warrant, call to make an appointment with my lawyer and me. And remove yourselves from my property. Good night."
In reply to Don't answer the door… by makinbacon
More people died from police violence in 2017 than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action around the globe (21).
bulsheeet as hell,. pentagon and madfuckingdog dont know where is exactly 40 000 !!!!!!!!!!!!!! soo deats is more than xx digits
this ZH is sheet propaganda
The Pentagon doesn't know where 40,000 DoD/military personnel are, or they aren't telling? Either way, it doesn't mean they are all KIA. It definitely doesn't mean that they all were KIA in 2017. Police killed ~1000 people in 2017. 128 police officers died while on duty in 2017.
Most of the police deaths were motor vehicle collisions. All of the civilians killed by police was due to homicide.
Think about that. If traffic accidents only accounted for 51%, and all the other police deaths were homicide. 1000 people were killed by police. Some of the people were armed (some where it its legal to be armed). Some attempted to harm or harmed police or others. But, some of these people called the police for help. Some were pulled over on the street. Some were homeless, or mentally ill, or injured in an accident. Some were children. Most were innocent, because they hadn't been proven guilty of anything, and had yet to be charged with anything. Let that sink in...
I don't know the arrest and conviction rate for cop killers, but I'd bet it's pretty high when the police can refrain from killing the suspect first. I also don't know the arrest and conviction rate for cops who kill unarmed civilians, but I know it is rarely heard of and usually on lesser charges than murder.
Also think about this: Police have magical dogs that can telepathically communicate to his handler whether or not there is probable cause to search you. These dogs' telepathic communication can then be used against you in court. In many jurisdictions, if you kill one of these magical telepathic dogs, you will be charged as if you murdered a police officer.
The odds are not in "We the People's" favor, because most do not care. Certainly not enough to do anything about it. Especially not now, when the initial sacrifice so great, and the return being minuscule or nonexistent. There needs to be a critical mass, and a seed to crystallize on.
In reply to More people died from police… by VIS MAIOR
Rights are not things you cash in to get you stuff. The Left’s cadre of ‘rights’ is all material. They are things, which must be produced and therefore gives them the justification to compel someone to produce it for them. Their needs are larger than all the concepts that are truly rights. Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness are things to be infringed upon to provide what they think they are entitled to.
When Patrick Henry famously proclaimed, ‘give me liberty or give... me death’, he declared all the risk and dangers that come along with freedom are preferable to tyranny. Our Bill of Rights is an abbreviated list of those liberties. They are things that the Founders knew government could not be trusted with and the things they would go after first during the creep of tyranny.
The very purpose of the Bill of Rights was to remove certain topics from the political arena. They are not subject to the lawmaker or the majority even if the people want it. The most beautiful phrases in our constitution are, “Congress shall make no law” and “shall not be infringed”.
Once upon a time there was a country that was the greatest and freest the Earth had ever known. Some absolutely ridiculous people would sometimes take issue with this statement but could never produce an alternative that constitutionally protected the individual rights of speech and religion and assembly and the press and the right to petition the government or bear arms are be secure in the privacy of their homes in addition to promoting economic freedom and the actual righ...t to pursue happiness as the individual saw fit. It was the most diverse nation and produced a disproportionate amount of wealth and innovation to the benefit of the world.
There was one side that wished to conserve those things, which had provided for this incredible success; Judeo-Christian values, individual rights, free markets and a constitution that limited and separated the powers of government. The other side actually wanted to transform this nation, which was the greatest and freest ever into one that resembled one of the far less free and prosperous nations. There side was given the advantage of having 90% of all the news media on their side along with the same degree of support from the popular culture and the institutions of elementary and higher education. Despite these incredible advantages they still could not convince more than half the country to go along with their madness.
What happens to all these people will be determined by whether or not the side that wants to conserve its greatness can finally understand that there can be no compromise with those content with destroying America just to rule over the ruins. They will have to find much better leadership and re-engage in the culture and education of the youth. And they must understand that from the morality of the Bible to the appreciation of the principles of liberty, people learn through the telling of stories. We must learn how to tell the story of freedom and responsibility so that we can all live happily ever after.
the last generation to earn their liberty and freedom fought and died for it.............we are just coasting on the coatails of REAL men.
In reply to Rights are not things you… by HenryJ
All gov from local to international are mass murdering enemies. The only way to fight it is physical. Using there people to fight there people is insane. We out number the gov in this country alone 101 to 3 not including illegals, prison pop, and free unregistered people. We can win hands down.
Government is now involved with every aspect of our lives. Every year when they announce all the new laws the sheeple are happy until they get enforced with deadly results. Trying to legislate morality has become a bloody and gruesome business for cops. It will only get worse and worse. Nanny-Socialists, Ban-It People and Authoritarian Pricks Suck Donkey Balls!
Given how shitty US homes and doors are built, a kid can break down the front door.
You Plantation Slaves have Quarters, not Homes or Castles.
My door can't be kicked open or banged open with a hand-held battering ram that cops use.
Stack less and build better, you Debt Niggas.
The cops would have to drop a motherfucking MOAB on my ass to get me out of my house......My crib is like a castle. Layers of security people. Layers........I have outer fences and inner fences. Steel framed doors. 6X6, 2 ft high flower beds all around the house. Large concrete planters. Security cameras. Flower boxes and thorny bushes in front of all the ground floor windows. Thick bamboo surrounding the outer fences. One road in to the house. 3 miles of barbed wire and concertina sitting in the garage. Everything but a moat and a Phlanx on the front lawn.......
In reply to Given how shitty US homes… by HRClinton
You live in a fucking trailer. Shut the fuck up.
In reply to The cops would have to drop… by I am Groot
Oh? So NOW we care about rights? So when I was screaming at the top of my lungs about mass surveillance since 9/11 suddenly now that the robot cops are at your door, that we 'journalists' suddenly care about rights
And let me guess....Sessions inaction is "Trump's fault"
And 8 yrs of Obama's rights destruction are "Trump's Fault" also
Ok. You can have that point of view. But the problem is You. All of you
Evil won because good men did nothing. And you ignored those who tried very hard and lost all their friends trying to help you.
In the words of James Alefantis, a hero of our times, "You did this to you. It's your culture"
In reply to Oh? So NOW we care about… by 911bodysnatchers322
humans are a selfish lot............unless their is nothing left to lose, we cave.
In reply to Oh? So NOW we care about… by 911bodysnatchers322
The many worlds theory of quantum mechanics suggests that a near infinite number of Andrew Scotts survived that night and won the lottery the next morning. The SCOTUS refuse to collapse that wave function.
It's called the "Just-Us" system for a reason!
This is hysterical garbage. The incident involved in the case was tragic and the cops were beyond stupid to be unable to figure out a way to merely talk to someone with alarming him. However, the article provides zero useful information on the circumstances of all those other killings. Some of the dead were minors? Well, has the author seen some of the animals out there who fall in that category?
I'm unimpressed by 1,000 is more than 12, 34, 64, 438, 39, 15, etc.
"Killing spree"? GMAFB.
There is no American people. We are divided and stupid. Let the slaughter begin and we deserve it.
It is the duty of the Patriot to protect his country from its government.
Thomas Paine
i would venture to say you couldnt find 100,000 amercan men who would fight and die for that which our founders put on the table.........the government has been allowed so much power and control.
In reply to It is the duty of the… by I am Groot
There are that many in prison for just this.
In reply to i would venture to say you… by libertyanyday
Call Batman?
I still like that stall thing best.
Did ya ever notice the simplest solutions are as a general rule the best solutions.
One thing is sure. You cannot outbid team fiat.