South Korea Prepares Bill To Ban Cryptocurrency Trading, Raids Largest Exchanges For Tax Evasion

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 23:19

Update: Reuters is now piggybacking on the previous report from Bloomberg, with the news that South Korea’s justice ministry said on Thursday it was preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through its exchanges.

"There are great concerns regarding virtual currencies and justice ministry is basically preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges,” said Park Sang-ki at a press conference, according to the ministry’s press office.

He added that he cannot disclose details about the proposed shutdown of virtual currency exchanges but will jointly work with the government task force.

Ripple is down 25% today and now down 20% YTD...

 

* * *

EARLIER:

While the earlier report  from Bloomberg that South Korea is preparing a Crypto-exchange shutdown bill has yet to be confirmed, moments ago Reuters reported that in the latest crackdown against thr frothy sector, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bithumb and Coinone, were raided by police and tax agencies this week for alleged tax evasion.

An official at Coinone, one of the country's largest crypto exchanges, told Reuters that "a few officials from the National Tax Service raided our office this week." He added that "local police also have been investigating our company since last year, they think what we do is gambling,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. He said Coinone was cooperating with the investigation.

On Wednesday tax authorities also raided, Bithumb, the second largest virtual currency operator in South Korea.

"We were asked by the tax officials to disclose paperwork and things yesterday," an official at Bithumb said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

To be sure, this is not the first time the South Korean government has cracked down on potential money-laundering and tax evasion. Authorities previously said they are inspecting six local banks that offer virtual currency accounts to institutions, amid concerns the increasing use of such assets could lead to a surge in crime.

The crackdown on Seoul-based operators of some of the world’s busiest virtual currency exchanges comes as the government attempts to calm frenzied demand for cryptocurrency trading in Asia’s fourth largest economy.

Two weeks ago, the entire sector plunged following news that South Korea would require cryptocurrency transactions to name participants and ban banks from offering virtual accounts, and that the government may also direct law enforcement officials to close some exchanges.

Separately, Bloomberg reports that officials at South Korea's Justice Ministry are looking at various steps to regulate cryptocurrencies due to their “seriousness and riskiness,” a spokesman says by phone. SBS TV earlier reported the ministry will begin discussions with other ministries as early as this week after preparing a bill that would shut down cryptocurrency exchanges

As a result of Bitcoin’s record surge last year, demand for cryptocurrency in South Korea has exploded, drawing college students to housewives and sparking concerns about a gambling addiction. We profiled the plight of the nation's bitcoin trading addicts in "A Stunning Look Inside The World Of South Korea's "Bitcoin Zombies".

For now, the double whammy of news out of South Korea has had a modest impact on cryptocurrency prices, but nowhere near the 40% plunge observed two weeks ago.

 

JamesBond Sabibaby Jan 11, 2018 12:49 AM

There's that word 'currencies' again.  That was their big mistake.  You can't legally mock up a ten dollar bill and try and pass it off as real (i.e. counterfeiting); it dilutes the value of the 'real' currency.  At the same time, you can't allow a completely different currency into the system as this dilutes the purchasing power of the original currency even beyond the outrageous financial machinations of the FED. 

floosy JamesBond Jan 11, 2018 2:06 AM

Bullshit.  Look up the definition of fiat currency.  A currency is whatever two parties use to perform a trade. You shouldn't need the governments permissions

The fucking governments and their bankster buddies have been counterfeiting for hundreds of years.

PS Nobody is mocking up a dollar bill and passing it off as real, that's the fed's job

 

Fukc off you government shill/slave.

Disgruntled Goat Throat-warbler… Jan 11, 2018 1:05 AM

One of the most corrupt governments in the world, yet they're concerned about BTC ... recall that in 2017, the President was convicted of corruption and was ousted from office .... she subsequently would not vacate the Presidential palace and had to be forcibly removed by police ....  the CEO of Samsung was also recently charged with embezzlement .... what happenned was that Crypto exploded so fast that they didnt have time to arrange for the proper flow of graft to elected officials, so now they want to walk it back a bit .... what a larf

Rhetorical Cognitive Dissonance Jan 10, 2018 11:06 PM

DarthVader101 Cognitive Dissonance Jan 11, 2018 12:51 AM

scouzi Burltron Jan 10, 2018 10:38 PM

Be careful if you are young. You might think that cryptos are the wave of the future but it could be just another bubble. Bubbles are only identified after they burst. No one has a clue of where this is going to end up. There has never been historically speaking such gains in a such a short period of time.

Many younger people are sitting on paper crypto millions without much effort. The irony is that they express their wealth as measured in fiat!

Giant Meteor Burltron Jan 10, 2018 11:30 PM

And, you just spelled out in spades, why it will not be allowed to continue ..

The FED and cohorts have the only license to steal in this casino, and I don't believe they're willing to negotiate the point ...

I mean ok, you've all had your fun ,, now time to come back into the fold  ..

And let's face it, if the tax man don't git ya, the bankers will ..

Can't have everybody just, you know, printing digital bits of monies ..

That is central banker turf ,, and they don't appreciate it bein stepped on ..