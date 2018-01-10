South Korea Prepares Bill To Ban Cryptocurrency Trading, Raids Largest Exchanges For Tax Evasion

Update: Reuters is now piggybacking on the previous report from Bloomberg, with the news that South Korea’s justice ministry said on Thursday it was preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through its exchanges.
"There are great concerns regarding virtual currencies and justice ministry is basically preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges,” said Park Sang-ki at a press conference, according to the ministry’s press office.
He added that he cannot disclose details about the proposed shutdown of virtual currency exchanges but will jointly work with the government task force.
Ripple is down 25% today and now down 20% YTD...
* * *
EARLIER:
While the earlier report from Bloomberg that South Korea is preparing a Crypto-exchange shutdown bill has yet to be confirmed, moments ago Reuters reported that in the latest crackdown against thr frothy sector, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bithumb and Coinone, were raided by police and tax agencies this week for alleged tax evasion.
An official at Coinone, one of the country's largest crypto exchanges, told Reuters that "a few officials from the National Tax Service raided our office this week." He added that "local police also have been investigating our company since last year, they think what we do is gambling,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. He said Coinone was cooperating with the investigation.
On Wednesday tax authorities also raided, Bithumb, the second largest virtual currency operator in South Korea.
"We were asked by the tax officials to disclose paperwork and things yesterday," an official at Bithumb said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
To be sure, this is not the first time the South Korean government has cracked down on potential money-laundering and tax evasion. Authorities previously said they are inspecting six local banks that offer virtual currency accounts to institutions, amid concerns the increasing use of such assets could lead to a surge in crime.
The crackdown on Seoul-based operators of some of the world’s busiest virtual currency exchanges comes as the government attempts to calm frenzied demand for cryptocurrency trading in Asia’s fourth largest economy.
Two weeks ago, the entire sector plunged following news that South Korea would require cryptocurrency transactions to name participants and ban banks from offering virtual accounts, and that the government may also direct law enforcement officials to close some exchanges.
Separately, Bloomberg reports that officials at South Korea's Justice Ministry are looking at various steps to regulate cryptocurrencies due to their “seriousness and riskiness,” a spokesman says by phone. SBS TV earlier reported the ministry will begin discussions with other ministries as early as this week after preparing a bill that would shut down cryptocurrency exchanges
As a result of Bitcoin’s record surge last year, demand for cryptocurrency in South Korea has exploded, drawing college students to housewives and sparking concerns about a gambling addiction. We profiled the plight of the nation's bitcoin trading addicts in "A Stunning Look Inside The World Of South Korea's "Bitcoin Zombies".
For now, the double whammy of news out of South Korea has had a modest impact on cryptocurrency prices, but nowhere near the 40% plunge observed two weeks ago.
Comments
Gomer Pyle: Surprise, surprise, surprise.
I was a Bit Coin Billionaire and all I got was this lousy t-shirt.
Looks like ALL of the South Koreans are selling out of their crypto this morning!
The exchanges and their account holders should sue the government for damages.
Why exactly you cuck?
Nah... but the authorities ARE buying the fucking dip.
There's that word 'currencies' again. That was their big mistake. You can't legally mock up a ten dollar bill and try and pass it off as real (i.e. counterfeiting); it dilutes the value of the 'real' currency. At the same time, you can't allow a completely different currency into the system as this dilutes the purchasing power of the original currency even beyond the outrageous financial machinations of the FED.
It's all fake money, the paper in your pocket or the digital on your screen.
Bullshit. Look up the definition of fiat currency. A currency is whatever two parties use to perform a trade. You shouldn't need the governments permissions
The fucking governments and their bankster buddies have been counterfeiting for hundreds of years.
PS Nobody is mocking up a dollar bill and passing it off as real, that's the fed's job
Fukc off you government shill/slave.
I used a fraction of my HODLed BTC to amass >3x the amount of my initial BTC investment in hard AU.
And there's more, but that's for me to know.
That would have been smart of you to do.
But I doubt any of the S. Koreans did the same.
Rots of Ruck
One of the most corrupt governments in the world, yet they're concerned about BTC ... recall that in 2017, the President was convicted of corruption and was ousted from office .... she subsequently would not vacate the Presidential palace and had to be forcibly removed by police .... the CEO of Samsung was also recently charged with embezzlement .... what happenned was that Crypto exploded so fast that they didnt have time to arrange for the proper flow of graft to elected officials, so now they want to walk it back a bit .... what a larf
The beginning of the end. It's always taxes that takes down big and small alike.
"The beginning of the end."
I say differently. I say
the beginning of the fight.
They are just showing how terrified they are of this
It's a hodl. A very stable hodl.
I tend to agree.
But a cornered animal has nothing left to lose.
Understand that the reason 'they' are in power is 'they' are ready and willing to do things you and I are not.
That gives them a distinct advantage over you and I.
Governments and Banks don't like competition. If you got into cryptocurrencies not knowing this or at least keeping it in the back of your mind... sorry :( you're the enemy... but really weren't you always?
Excuse me? The NSA invented the hashing technology Bitcoin uses.
Bitcoin is the government.
Ask yourself why Bitcoin is using a NSA algorithm?
All cryptography is proved by the NSA jack ass! And if you don't like Bitcoin use Monero
Dude the internet runs on protocols and algorithms invented by the US military.
Government Banks don’t like competition.
Fixed it for you.
Which begs the questions, was it Central Bank of S. Korea initiated or FED initiated (via our CIA)?
Eventually a SinoRussoCoin, with completely annoynymous accounts, backed by 10% gold or oil/gas, will wipe out the Phony-Fed-Fiat-Fiasco. Nobody will remember 'BitCoin' or the greenback; just like Sony BetaMax.
For now...but every man gets fed up eventually. Korean lawmakers are scum like ours--they just have different looking eyes.
Somehow I am not surprised by this government move.
Korean people tend to be very narrowly focused (pun intended) in their thinking.
How do you know what we are prepared to do?
All it takes is 3% in the open. Far less than that, if in spook mode.
Thats right, If cryptos weren't a significant game changer, tax collection issues would be a non event,, but that is just a red herring.
I say its the beginning of Rally 2.0
We do not know what our chances of survival are, so we fight as if they were zero. We do not know what we are facing, so we fight as if it was the dark gods themselves. No one will remember us now and we may never be buried beneath Titan, so we will build our own memorial here. The Chapter might lose us and the Imperium might never know we existed, but the Enemy - the Enemy will know. The Enemy will remember. We will hurt it so badly that it will never forget us until the stars burn out and the Emperor vanquishes it at the end of time. When Chaos is dying, its last thought will be of us. That is our memorial -carved into the heart of Chaos. We cannot lose, Grey Knights. We have already won."
CloudCoin solves the tax problem since it is a “cloud currency” instead of a “crypto currency” - big difference.
It strictly uses RAIDA technology (Redundant Array of Independent Detection Agents) instead of Blockchain or Distributed Ledger technology which means that there is NO need for any sort of virtual currency exchanges, miners, private or public crypto keys, and crypto currency accounts and wallets which can be traced back to the owner of the cloud coin.
As well, there is no need to worry about quantum computers being able to break the encryption codes, being shut down, being made illegal, or getting hacked into by hackers or governments.
End of the beginning more like. It’s like fucking Groundhog Day around these parts.
Read after me: the hash power will just move somewhere else!
Death throws of the banking system
The crime is not usingn the central bankers' currency.
Exactly. Buy the dip. Cryptos are the only way for young people to retrieve what was stolen from us by previous generations.
While I deeply appreciate your sentiment, you can always refuse to pay the bill. And revolt if you wish. However, that might disrupt one of your basic human rights....the right to unlimited internet bandwidth.
I will if you will. Since I've had children i now have something to lose unfortunately. I plan to save enough to eventually retire off the grid, well mostly. I'm still gonna need high speed Internet as you mentioned.
Death throws?
Is that where you throw your money away on a dying experimental currency platform?
However ineffective it was, I did my part back in the 60's, 70's and 80's.
Your turn now.
If everyone did some small part, each individual doesn't need to be effective.
Better yet do the banks a favor and buy bitcoin on credit... then don't pay it back... The USD is the biggest SCAMCOIN EVER!!!!
and fuck, if you like Au/Ag, do the same!!!
It wasn't stolen - just borrowed. It will be paid back - promise.
+1
Be careful if you are young. You might think that cryptos are the wave of the future but it could be just another bubble. Bubbles are only identified after they burst. No one has a clue of where this is going to end up. There has never been historically speaking such gains in a such a short period of time.
Many younger people are sitting on paper crypto millions without much effort. The irony is that they express their wealth as measured in fiat!
I also have stacked in the past. Still hold onto my pet rocks. Not a huge stash but diversification is important.
Scouzi the irony is that they express their wealth as measures of fiat.
-----'
Crypto is a hedge against fiat.
And, you just spelled out in spades, why it will not be allowed to continue ..
The FED and cohorts have the only license to steal in this casino, and I don't believe they're willing to negotiate the point ...
I mean ok, you've all had your fun ,, now time to come back into the fold ..
And let's face it, if the tax man don't git ya, the bankers will ..
Can't have everybody just, you know, printing digital bits of monies ..
That is central banker turf ,, and they don't appreciate it bein stepped on ..
Fuck them. I was born into this system they run without my permission nor consent. I was born into it.
Crypto or pet rocks or anything else I want to use to express my value in people and things is my right as recognized by the constitution. Call it political speech.
Fuck them.
The Constitution. Haha! That’s cute.
Cryptos make Going Galt and joining the Parallel Economy that much easier, and to free yourself of the doomed fiat Debt Plantation.
Parallel Economy = Barter + PM + Gems + Collectibles + Crypto
= Going Galt
= Leaving Debt Plantation
= Freedom
