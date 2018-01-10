Loonie, Peso Plunge On Report US Pulling Out Of NAFTA

The Canadian Loonie and Mexico Peso are plunging in kneejerk response to a series of Reuters headlines, according to which government sources report that the US will shortly announce it is pulling out of Nafta.
- CANADA INCREASINGLY CONVINCED PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL SHORTLY ANNOUNCE U.S. IS PULLING OUT OF NAFTA -TWO GOVERNMENT SOURCES
- CANADA PLANS TO STAY AT NEGOTIATING TABLE EVEN IF TRUMP SAYS HE IS PULLING U.S. OUT OF NAFTA AS SOME TALKS WOULD CONTINUE -GOVERNMENT SOURCES
- TRUMP NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL WOULD BE SIGNIFICANT BUT U.S.-CANADA TRADE WOULD CONTINUE -GOVERNMENT SOURCES
As Reuters adds, the sources said they expected Trump would make his move at about the same time that negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico meet on January 23 for the sixth and penultimate round of talks to modernize the treaty.
Reuters also reports that Canada has begun preparing contingency plans for how to proceed if Trump gives a withdrawal notice, which is not binding and wouldn’t necessarily kill Nafta. Officials declined to say whether the chance of a withdrawal notice is more than 50%.
Predictably, both the USDCAD and USDMXN are surging in kneejerk reaction to the news that Nafta may soon be dead.
Without official confirmation, this could be simply a trial balloon, one launched the same day that China made its own vocal threat about boycotting US TSYs should the US launch trade war against Beijing. For now, however, algos are shooting first and not even bothering to ask questions.
Running the world and all it's details in a global economy where you need everyone to at least buy your debt so you can be the biggest a$$hole country in history--- Is a lot different than running your company into the ground and defaulting right after you protected yourself.
None of this is going to end well.
Cda (along with China) should dump all Treacheries and buy up every single Free ounce of GOLD still out there ...
GOLD will be 3 G's by Y-E ...
Canada is one of the few developed country with zero gold in reserves... US sycophants in Ottawa gave it up to help control prices many years ago.
Oh I think it's already happening in some form. It won't be just China or another 1-4 countries ditching the Treasures.
Look how they're acting now ready to start a war with anyone and everyone by just talking about it.
Wait until it happens. They'll destroy the whole world to prove it's their way or no way.
Canada does NOT need to buy gold.
They have more than they know
what to do with in the ground...
They can literally float the CAD$ on a
gold standard simply from their typical
3 years of production...
Something to keep in mind for the not too
distant future.
Art of the Deal
the ultimate negotiator ... whats next?
Well what did he do 4 other times negotiating his businesses
Bullshit story.
1 Canadian Dollar buys you 80 US cents, same as it did yesterday.
The economic systems of the elites are coming unraveled. Trump is the greatest thorn in their side, that they have seen in nearly 100 years. People are waking up faster than ever.
http://jimroger.blogspot.com/2018/01/jim-rogers-catastrophe-and-opportu…
No reaction in shiny? Though shiny was going to the moon? Glad I loaded up on banks and crypto ...
uhhh, if the dollar is RISING, why would gold go to the moon?
This is just more evidence that NAFTA was bad for the US Dollar.
My advice to you....put every dollar you can into cryptos.
...as for me, a stronger dollar give an extended opportunity to buy real things....cheaper.
In reply to No reaction in shiny? … by ReturnOfDaMac
Not bad, 'specially the cryptos. Thanks. I'm outta ammo, but come payday I'm reloading. All things financial, bank stawks and cryptos. These days, making things don't pay but shearing sheep does. I'm buying sheep shearers.
In reply to uhhh, if the dollar is… by Antifaschistische
Ending NAFTA is how the wall gets paid for !!
NAFTA is now NFW
No F'in way.
In reply to Ending NAFTA is how the wall… by lester1
Globalists will say.. all the crap made in Mehico like Oreo cookies just got more expensive with NAFTA ending.
That's fine.. I just buy American made cookies from my local bakery! 🙂👍
Like President Trump or not.
Name the last politician who did EXACTLY what he promised.
Kick em in the nuts Mr Trump!
President Trump was elected at a point in history where our culture and demographics are under attack and whites are threatened. ZERO other politicians were elected to protect our culture and history. This time is different.
After he not only fails to deliver but actually back tracks on everything he said, the frustration will fester and grow. Combine that continually declining economic conditions and you have a formula for large political swings. White people in Europe and America are VERY will known for their ability to make war on each other and invaders in times of upheavel.
The big picture is staring you right in the face and all you can do is cheer him on.
In reply to Like President Trump or not… by wisehiney
"We" need to pull the hell out of something!
NAFTA was great for a few crooked politicians and the crony companies who wanted to bust their labor costs in the U.S. It royally screwed Mexican farmers which is one of the reasons so many are coming across the border.
In any event, NAFTA does not make sense when just about everything is going to robotics. With robotics it is cheaper to build next to demand and where raw materials and energy are cheapest.
The U.S. has the cheapest energy, and lots of raw materials coupled with techies who can program and maintain robots.
Trashing NAFTA sounds like a great deal.
Means countries will no longer buy US debt.
Prices rise to fare value.
As a dual citizen living in Calgary, Canada... I am encouraged to read this speculative news. Finally... a legislative recision that will decimate the remaining consumption economies of the USA with reliable and secure energy for all of New England (power), oil (crude and heavy), natural gas, nickel and other primary metals...
Now we can sell them to countries that will pay for them, and do so at market rates. Anything unused and unemployed as a result can be employed to build a wall on our southern border (and make the US pay for it), and shut off fresh water, pipelines etc.
This is like christmas morning...
Prostitution isn't for everyone.
Without Nafta, how will the Mexican drug dealers supply Californa?
Not sure why the abolition of NATFA would have any impact on Canada. The FTA agreement between Canada and the USA remains intact, as does the high degree of integration between the economies.