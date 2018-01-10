Loonie, Peso Plunge On Report US Pulling Out Of NAFTA

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 14:10

The Canadian Loonie and Mexico Peso are plunging in kneejerk response to a series of Reuters headlines, according to which government sources report that the US will shortly announce it is pulling out of Nafta.

  • CANADA INCREASINGLY CONVINCED PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL SHORTLY ANNOUNCE U.S. IS PULLING OUT OF NAFTA -TWO GOVERNMENT SOURCES
  • CANADA PLANS TO STAY AT NEGOTIATING TABLE EVEN IF TRUMP SAYS HE IS PULLING U.S. OUT OF NAFTA AS SOME TALKS WOULD CONTINUE -GOVERNMENT SOURCES
  • TRUMP NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL WOULD BE SIGNIFICANT BUT U.S.-CANADA TRADE WOULD CONTINUE -GOVERNMENT SOURCES

As Reuters adds, the sources said they expected Trump would make his move at about the same time that negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico meet on January 23 for the sixth and penultimate round of talks to modernize the treaty.

Reuters also reports that Canada has begun preparing contingency plans for how to proceed if Trump gives a withdrawal notice, which is not binding and wouldn’t necessarily kill Nafta. Officials declined to say whether the chance of a withdrawal notice is more than 50%.

Predictably, both the USDCAD and USDMXN are surging in kneejerk reaction to the news that Nafta may soon be dead.

Without official confirmation, this could be simply a trial balloon, one launched the same day that China made its own vocal threat about boycotting US TSYs should the US launch trade war against Beijing. For now, however, algos are shooting first and not even bothering to ask questions.

toady Jan 10, 2018 2:18 PM Permalink

Mexico looking better and better.... as long as you're under the protection of the cartel like me!

From 10 to 20, now maybe 30 pesos to the dollar... I'll live like a king!

At least until they cut my head off and leave it in the public square....

lester1 Jan 10, 2018 2:19 PM Permalink

Globalists will say.. all the crap made in Mehico like Oreo cookies just got more expensive with NAFTA ending.

 

That's fine.. I just buy American made cookies from my local bakery! 🙂👍

BigWillyStyle887 BigWillyStyle887 Jan 10, 2018 2:26 PM Permalink

Why the down votes pussies? Heres how the next 11 years go. Don fucks all of us in the ass because he is a jew loving faggot and said what he had to in order to be elected, he gets raped by a democrat in 2020. White people get fucked in the ass for another 4 years. The alt right comes to power in 2024, the union splinters and then this country irons out its issues the way everyone always knew deep down would happen. 

 

 

Jot that down and dont forget it.

BigWillyStyle887 wisehiney Jan 10, 2018 2:48 PM Permalink

NAIVE

President Trump was elected at a point in history where our culture and demographics are under attack and whites are threatened. ZERO other politicians were elected to protect our culture and history. This time is different. 

 

After he not only fails to deliver but actually back tracks on everything he said, the frustration will fester and grow. Combine that continually declining economic conditions and you have a formula for large political swings. White people in Europe and America are VERY will known for their ability to make war on each other and invaders in times of upheavel. 

 

The big picture is staring you right in the face and all you can do is cheer him on. 

 

truthalwayswinsout Jan 10, 2018 2:36 PM Permalink

NAFTA was great for a few crooked politicians and the crony companies who wanted to bust their labor costs in the U.S. It royally screwed Mexican farmers which is one of the reasons so many are coming across the border.

In any event, NAFTA does not make sense when just about everything is going to robotics. With robotics it is cheaper to build next to demand and where raw materials and energy are cheapest.

The U.S. has the cheapest energy, and lots of raw materials coupled with techies who can program and maintain robots.

Trashing NAFTA sounds like a great deal.

 

TheVillageIdiot Jan 10, 2018 2:41 PM Permalink

As a dual citizen living in Calgary, Canada... I am encouraged to read this speculative news. Finally... a legislative recision that will decimate the remaining consumption economies of the USA with reliable and secure energy for all of New England (power), oil (crude and heavy), natural gas, nickel and other primary metals...

 

Now we can sell them to countries that will pay for them, and do so at market rates. Anything unused and unemployed as a result can be employed to build a wall on our southern border (and make the US pay for it), and shut off fresh water, pipelines etc.

 

This is like christmas morning...

 

 

pitz Jan 10, 2018 2:49 PM Permalink

Not sure why the abolition of NATFA would have any impact on Canada.  The FTA agreement between Canada and the USA remains intact, as does the high degree of integration between the economies.  