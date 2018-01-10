Party While You Can - Central Banks Are Ready To Pop The 'Everything' Bubble

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
Many people do not realize that America is not only entering a new year, but within the next month we will also be entering a new economic era. In early February, Janet Yellen is set to leave the Federal Reserve and be replaced by the new Fed chair nominee, Jerome Powell. Now, to be clear, the Fed chair along with the bank governors do not set central bank policy. Policy for most central banks around the world is dictated in Switzerland by the Bank for International Settlements. Fed chairmen like Janet Yellen are mere mascots implementing policy initiatives as ordered. This is why we are now seeing supposedly separate central banking institutions around the world acting in unison, first with stimulus, then with fiscal tightening.
However, it is important to note that each new Fed chair does tend to signal a new shift in action for the central bank. For example, Alan Greenspan oversaw the low interest rate easy money phase of the Fed, which created the conditions for the derivatives and credit bubble and subsequent crash in 2008. Ben Bernanke oversaw the stimulus and bailout phase, flooding the markets with massive amounts of fiat and engineering an even larger bubble in stocks, bonds and just about every other asset except perhaps some select commodities. Janet Yellen managed the tapering phase, in which stimulus has been carefully and systematically diminished while still maintaining delusional stock market euphoria.
Now comes the era of Jerome Powell, who will oversee the last stages of fiscal tightening, the reduction of the Fed balance sheet, faster rate increases and the final implosion of the 'everything' bubble.
As I warned before Trump won the election in 2016, a Trump presidency would inevitably be followed by economic crisis, and this would be facilitated by the Federal Reserve pulling the plug on fiat life support measures which kept the illusion of recovery going for the past several years. It is important to note that the mainstream media is consistently referring to Jerome Powell as "Trump's candidate" for the Fed, or "Trump's pick" (as if the president really has much of a choice in the roster of candidates for the Fed chair). The public is being subtly conditioned to view Powell as if he is an extension of the Trump administration.
This could not be further from the truth. Powell and the Fed are autonomous from government.
As Alan Greenspan openly admitted years ago, the Fed does not answer to the government and can act independently without oversight.
So, why is the media insisting on misrepresenting Powell as some kind of Trump agent? Because Trump, and by extension all the conservatives that support him, are meant to take the blame when the 'everything' bubble vaporizes our financial structure. Jerome Powell is "Trump's guy" at the Fed; so any actions Powell takes to crush the recovery narrative will also be blamed on the Trump administration.
But, is it a certainty that Powell will put the final nail in the coffin of "economic recovery?" Yes. Last Friday the Fed finally released the transcripts of its monetary policy meetings in 2012, and in those transcripts are some interesting admissions from Powell himself. After reading these transcripts I am fully convinced that Powell is the man who will stand as the figurehead of the central bank during the final phase of U.S. decline.
Here are some of the most astonishing quotes by Powell from those transcripts along with my commentary. These quotes are yet another piece of evidence that vindicates my position on the Fed as an economic saboteur and my position on the historic market bubble the bank has created:
Powell: "I have concerns about more purchases. As others have pointed out, the dealer community is now assuming close to a $4 trillion balance sheet and purchases through the first quarter of 2014. I admit that is a much stronger reaction than I anticipated, and I am uncomfortable with it for a couple of reasons.
First, the question, why stop at $4 trillion? The market in most cases will cheer us for doing more. It will never be enough for the market. Our models will always tell us that we are helping the economy, and I will probably always feel that those benefits are overestimated. And we will be able to tell ourselves that market function is not impaired and that inflation expectations are under control. What is to stop us, other than much faster economic growth, which it is probably not in our power to produce?"
Assessment: By all indications the Fed did do more, MUCH more. Including QE3, various stimulus packages and incessantly low interest rates for years, the Fed has essentially stepped in every time stock markets in particular were about to crash back to their natural state of decline. Powell is being rather honest in his estimation here that these stopgaps are in fact temporary and that the Fed cannot produce true economic growth to support the market optimism they have created through their interventions. He is stating openly that markets will only remain optimistic so long as they are assured that the Fed will continue to intervene.
This is probably why it took almost six years before these transcripts were released.
Powell: "When it is time for us to sell, or even to stop buying, the response could be quite strong; there is every reason to expect a strong response. So there are a couple of ways to look at it. It is about $1.2 trillion in sales; you take 60 months, you get about $20 billion a month. That is a very doable thing, it sounds like, in a market where the norm by the middle of next year is $80 billion a month. Another way to look at it, though, is that it's not so much the sale, the duration; it's also unloading our short volatility position."
Assessment: And here we have Powell's shocking admission, clarifying his previous point — the "strong response" that Powell is referring to is a market reversal, or bubble implosion. He even admits the existence of the Fed's "short position on volatility." This explains the strange behavior of the VIX index, which has plunged to record lows as "someone" continually shorts VIX stocks in order to interfere with any decline in markets.
This interference in the VIX has conjured an aberration, a market calm and investor confidence that is artificial. Such overconfidence, when optimism turns into mania, has happened before. In fact, the end of the Greenspan era was awash in such exuberance. And this delusion always ends the same way — with crisis.
I would also like to mention here that I have seen some disinformation being planted on Powell's statements in 2012, asserting that he was "not talking about stock markets" specifically. Obviously he is, as you will see in other parts of his statement, but to reinforce the point, here is a quote from another Fed member who spilled the beans, Richard Fisher:
"What the Fed did — and I was part of that group — is we front-loaded a tremendous market rally, starting in 2009.
It's sort of what I call the "reverse Whimpy factor" — give me two hamburgers today for one tomorrow."
Fisher went on to hint at his very reserved view of the impending danger:
"I was warning my colleagues, Don't go wobbly if we have a 10 to 20 percent correction at some point... Everybody you talk to... has been warning that these markets are heavily priced." [In reference to interest rate hikes]
So, what happens when the Fed stops shorting volatility and ends the easy money being pumped into markets? Well, again, I think Powell and Fisher have just told you what will happen, but let's continue.
Powell: "My third concern — and others have touched on it as well — is the problems of exiting from a near $4 trillion balance sheet. We've got a set of principles from June 2011 and have done some work since then, but it just seems to me that we seem to be way too confident that exit can be managed smoothly. Markets can be much more dynamic than we appear to think.
When you turn and say to the market, "I've got $1.2 trillion of these things," it's not just $20 billion a month — it's the sight of the whole thing coming. And I think there is a pretty good chance that you could have quite a dynamic response in the market."
Assessment: The Fed balance sheet is being reduced NOW, and Powell as chairman will only continue the process if not expedite it. Some people may argue that Powell is displaying an attitude that would suggest he is not on board with tightening policies. I disagree. I believe Powell will make the argument that the band-aid must be ripped off and that stock markets need some "tough love".
In fact, Fed members including Yellen and former member Alan Greenspan (is there such a thing as a "former" member of the Fed?) have already been fielding the notion that stock markets are suffering from "irrational exuberance" and that something must be done to "temper inflation."
Powell is also acknowledging the mass-psychological aspect of investors, now trained like Pavlovian dogs to salivate over stock tickers instead of thinking critically on the implications of equities that "can't lose". When they finally begin to realize that equities can indeed lose, and that the Fed is going to let them lose, what will the result be, I wonder?
Powell: "I think we are actually at a point of encouraging risk-taking, and that should give us pause. Investors really do understand now that we will be there to prevent serious losses. It is not that it is easy for them to make money but that they have every incentive to take more risk, and they are doing so. Meanwhile, we look like we are blowing a fixed-income duration bubble right across the credit spectrum that will result in big losses when rates come up down the road. You can almost say that that is our strategy."
Assessment: Wow! And there you have it. The new Fed chair's own prognostications. He even used the dreaded "B" word — bubble. Yes, as I have been arguing for quite some time, the Fed will continue to raise rates and cut off the low cost money supply to banks and corporations that has helped boost stock markets as well as numerous other asset classes. And now we discover after six years a Fed official, soon to be the Fed chairman, telling you EXACTLY what is about to happen within American markets, reinforcing my long held position.
Powell even mentions that "this is their strategy." Now, that could be interpreted a few ways, but I continue to hold that the Fed plans to deliberately crash markets and that this will be a controlled demolition of the U.S. economy.
Trump may actually clash with Powell over these measures in the near future, considering Trump has thoroughly taken credit for the insane stock market rally that has dominated since his election. But, this will only add to the fake drama. Imagine, the very man Trump "picked" as the new head of the Federal Reserve undermining the market bubble which Trump boasts about on his Twitter account. The Kabuki theater will be phenomenal.
All the while, the true culprits behind the bubble and the crash, the international financiers and banks, will escape almost all scrutiny as the public mindlessly follows the political soap opera played out in the mainstream media.
Just wait until the market dips 3%. QE will be back on the table faster than the VIX flash crashes at settlement times.
BEEN SAYING IT, THE JOOMANJI IS HERE. 2018 IS THE YEAR.
In reply to Just wait until the market… by FullHedge1
Is it another Shemitah or perhaps the true Jewbilee year?
In reply to BEEN SAYING IT, THE JOOMANJI… by WTFRLY
"each new Fed chair does tend to signal a new SHIFT in action for the central bank"
The SHIFT is always how to get their Joowitch bosses richer. http://bit.ly/1W8Hl3Z
In reply to Is it another Shemitah or… by Mr. Universe
(((Hunting))) season opens the day (((they))) pop the bubble.
In reply to "each new Fed chair does… by stizazz
Not this time. The banksters are going to let the US burn and blame Trump after, then set up their new world order cryptocurrency on top of the wreckage.
In reply to Just wait until the market… by FullHedge1
"Policy for most central banks around the world is dictated in Switzerland by the Bank for International Settlements"
You get that people? 100% truth, just like a popularity contest called an election doesn't mean shit when it comes to leading the country.
In reply to Not this time. The… by runningman18
Excellent article. I read this a few hours ago. Trump was stupid for acting like he was the reason the stock market has increased. Building him up to take him down.
How many of us expected this to happen? What goes up must come down. At least this time I am ready and it won't be a surprise, for me.
Trump has another ace in the hole not considered ..
Things turn to shit, he'll simply pull out the pre-election tapes, where clearly he did state, you see folks I told you it was a bubble all along, everything is rigged, and I was right again as you see!
And believe me, he would plainly state this with a straight face and no visible sign of tongue in cheek ..
Thaaaat's showbiz folks !
In reply to Excellent article. I read… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Gotta love fed psychobabble in the morning.
In reply to Trump has another ace in the… by Giant Meteor
To be honest, it's a tough call. Plain talk, when juxstaposed against Greenspans famous utterances of obfuscation .. until the great mystery of Oz finally revealed ..
From 60 minutes transcript
“I would engage in some form of syntax destruction, which sounded as though I were … answering the question, but, in fact, had not,” Greenspan admits, with a chuckle.
At one hearing, Greenspan said, “Modest pre-emptive actions can obviate the need of more drastic actions at a later date, and that could destabilize the economy.”
“Very profound,” Greenspan says, after listening to his testimony.
Greenspan personally worked on these “profound” comments.
“But what would often happen is you’d get two newspapers with opposing headlines, coming out of the same hearing,” (Lesley) Stahl remarks.
“I succeeded. I succeeded,” Greenspan says.
And folks hung on every word as if the greatest secrets of the universe were just revealed!
That is some kind of super powered bullshit they've got eh ?
May the farce be with them (all)
In reply to Gotta love fed psychobabble… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
I feel slightly grubby for pointing it out, but my understanding is that Mr Powell is the first non-Jewish fed chair since....forever? That I find that interesting shows I have been spending far too much time here.
In reply to To be honest, it's a tough… by Giant Meteor
If you like your financial rapist, you can KEEP your financial rapist...
Yup, 10 years since the last cleansing, now that retail is "all-in" time to rake their chips off the green felt just like 2008, 2001, etc.
Serial FED blown bubble economy to enrich the Elites and banks/corporations/insurers.
If you are invested in this "market" as an individual you are a God-damned fool.
They had the perfect excuse when Trump was selected, and they blew it.
The longer it goes, the less likely they can blame it on Trump.
Which means there ain't nobody to blame except Central Bankers, which means Print Baby Print, which means it ain't gonna pop.
If they crashed it when he won, how could they blame it on him? He wasn't there doing anything yet.. But now, after a year.. year and a half... maybe even two with him boasting on twitter about how he has the records in all markets under him... the media will go back and bombard us with every single thing he boasted about with his stock market... I can just see it now, they will make him the most hated man in history.. even more than hitler. The kikes use the goy, use and abuse him.. make a mockery out of him.. hell they've been doing that nonstop on the TV. I can't walk in any reataurant, bar, gym.. without seeing the tv blast trump about something.. They're setting up the biggest fall ever and it's gonna be blamed on the ugly white man... they're number one hated enemy.
In reply to They had the perfect excuse… by JailBanksters
But if the shit ever really hits the fan who will everyone turn to for food, shelter and guidance? Ugly white men.
In reply to If they crashed it when he… by USofAzzDownWeGo
Turn to as in try to rob, kill and steal everything they have.
In reply to But if the shit ever really… by Billy the Poet
As a propaganda tool, it is becoming more and more unsubtle, to the extent that (I hope) people may actually pick it up for themselves, especially those from countries with a history of prejudiced media.
In reply to But if the shit ever really… by Billy the Poet
That is the title for a poem, now write the rest of it.
In reply to But if the shit ever really… by Billy the Poet
Unless Powell whispers in his (Trump's) ear at the opportune time and Trump goes viral on Twitter warning the market has become top heavy and to beware, beware...
In reply to If they crashed it when he… by USofAzzDownWeGo
So....is trump responsible for the stock rally or is he not?
In reply to If they crashed it when he… by USofAzzDownWeGo
You just admitted that Trump is the one to blame for the mess that's about to be created.
Not only has he pushed this artificial bubble and boasted about it, but he pushed, shoved, and crammed a shitty tax bill down everyone's throats.
Yet here you are, trying to defend him from something that will be HIS fault.
So funny. Can't blame Obama for it, so now you're just gonna' go with the tried'n'true "deep state" bullshit.
What a bunch of dumbasses.
In reply to If they crashed it when he… by USofAzzDownWeGo
The reason I believe in this is because of one thing..... Powell is a goy, Trump is a goy......
So beware the Ides of March?
The end of May. Uranus moves from Aries into Taurus. Taurus is an earth sign and rules the physical realm. Saturn moved from Saggitarius into Capricorn on Deccember 19th. That is a similar position to 1929. I highly suggest people have physical possession of money, metals, real estate. If you don't own it, good luck, see you on the other side.
In reply to So beware the Ides of March? by thinkmoretalkless
Astrology? Seriously? Please tell me you’re kidding.
In reply to The end of May. Uranus… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Whether or not there is any truth to it, the elite do use astrology and numerology to make their plans. That alone makes it worthwhile to know about it.
Don't believe it? Check out this speech on the numerology of the number 7 by Christine Lagarde of the BIS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYmViPTndxw
Why spend time even talking about this stuff, especially while giving a public speech?
In reply to Astrology? Seriously? Please… by Dr. Engali
" Millionaires don't believe in astrology, Billionaires do." .... JP Morgan. True story.
In reply to Astrology? Seriously? Please… by Dr. Engali
Well. Both kaballah and hermetic mysticism are about banking, how it really works; exponentials, double entry ledgers etc.
Even Yahweh the name of god is related. Yahweh is more a description than a name.
So yeah, the early bankers were 'magi' who could make gold appear from nothing.
In reply to Astrology? Seriously? Please… by Dr. Engali
Honestly, I think I know what this means for the markets and perhaps I'm a bit naive, but what happens to the average or poor American, when the next bubble pops???
Is this why Deagal.com is projecting the US population at just 54 million by 2025?..
A surprising amount of people are going to be quite familiar with being 'Up Shit Creek without a paddle.'
It's the well insulated types that are going to be most affected. The great depression yarn of Bankers jumping from Sky Scrapers and all that, It really happens because the well insulated have not a clue how to start again from less than zero and know no reason why they should anyway. I doubt this fantasy happens but if it were to, it will not be Joe Average slug offing himself, he will be far to busy catching Groundhogs for the Taco stand. I know a lot of white folk will thrive if shit actually went Mad max.
Many others.....not so much. Often misquoted, Confucius left us this Gem of wisdom...."May ye be blessed to live in dull times."
Not much ugly happens in 'Dull' times, hence his good wishes for all. The rape of Nanking or the bombing of Dresden, the Civil war or the French Revolution, none of those times were Dull, nay, exciting and challenging they were. We have been in Dull times for decades (excluding people in the military) and most peoples lives have been prosperous, predictable and padded with puffy pillows.
When that fiction ends, then you can figure out who the casualties are , bitchez.
In reply to Honestly, I think I know… by CatInTheHat
Agreed. Most people can't even comprehend how to function in their day without 'Alexa', gps and 'apps' to do their thinking for them. They don't even know how to use a needle and thread to sew on a button, wouldn't know what to do with a gun let alone a hammer and nail. Many of us were raised by parents who went through the Great Depression as children. We also learned how to make do and to re-utilize items during tighter $ times and that makes us tough, resourceful and resilient as Americans. I know how to hit the ground prepared on foreign soil come what may whether disease, rioting or whatever else life can throw at me. The 'puffies' are gonna learn this here the hard way, but hope it never comes to that.
In reply to A surprising amount of… by Twee Surgeon
Exactly. Having a broad skill set and some experience with adversity is a winning formula in any historical reset.
Knowing how to remove chewing gum from velour upholstery and get 10% off the grocery bill is all well and good but if it ever gets down to having to survive 3 nights in the freezing cold or a week or two without WalMart, a lot of bunnies are going to lose their shit. I meet people all the time that do not know how to take a bus, put gas in a car, boil an egg, use a wrench or what they would wipe their asses on if the paper ran out. We are living inside a recipe for disaster. The 'Puffies' be doomed in such a scenario that will hopefully not happen, but if it does....yikes. Mega Death by the plague of stupid.
In reply to Agreed. Most people can't… by ouropreto7
What do the banks do with the $2+Trillion sitting in the Fed. Nobody every talks about this money.
I have been saying this since before he was elected.
idiotic article. You think a fed chair is going to crash the system? They are the system.
Think back to the GFC, to W in his freshly scrubbed, scared shitless address to the nation. These people have been in a liquidity trap for coming up on 2 decades. Do you think they are suddenly going to grow the balls and spine needed to break the cycle. Hell no. We are in for another cycle, at least, of quantitative kick the can down the road, and the only thing that will stop that is a monetary act of war by China and Russia, and if that happens, then the variable injection becomes too great to predict the outcome, but judging from the marxists' battlefield prep, i doubt it is going to go a good way.
I don’t understand why people do not know about the BIS. They own your country. Your president is powerless against them.
Oh don't be silly now. If that was true, Trump would never have been elected
In reply to I don’t understand why… by Obsidian Samctum
He's a tool just like Hitlary is. And he's there to take the blame for the coming crash, which he and conservatives, populists, and whites will share in - the only people who are at least somewhat aware and powerful enough to stand up to the international bankers.
In reply to Oh don't be silly now. If… by JLee2027
Last thing the central banks are going to do is suicide themselves.
Dropping the market and economy will in no way be suiciding themselves. They will be well positioned and ready to profit handsomely with every stage of the the abysmal structural demise. What comes up always, always goes down. Before going up back again. And the sun rises and sets each day. There are a few things in life that are predicatable.
In reply to Last thing the central banks… by JLee2027
Yup. They will buy stocks and everything else for pennies on the dollar, just like the bastards did back in 1929. Just as they have ALWAYS done. Easy to do when you know exactly when you plan to pull the plug, and tell all your friends.
In reply to Dropping the market and… by SheHunter
They simply need a little help.
In reply to Last thing the central banks… by JLee2027
No country ever went down in a deflationary collapse.
They will print, conjure and counterfeit oceans of fiat.
Like the Wiemar Republic ?
In reply to No country ever went down in… by ZeroLounger
So is this just Brandon Smith being pissed because he hasn't been making money shorting volatility the last eight years?
Unless he sits there at the FOMC meetings, then like Rickards, Dent, etc. (who have all been wrong, BTW), then he needs to be quiet.
These are the real people creating wealth inequity in this country, keeping regular people spooked out of these markets the last several years.