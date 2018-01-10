Second Developer Of WikiLeaks-Inspired "SecureDrop" Commits Suicide At 36

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 13:00

A second member of a three-man team who created a secure system for whistleblowers to submit information to news outlets has committed suicide at the age of 36, reports the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Software engineer James Dolan took his own life nearly five years to the day after the death of "SecureDrop" co-creator and Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz.

asd
James Dolan

Dolan, a former Marine, helped create the system in 2012 along with Swartz and Wired editor Kevin Poulsen - who spearheaded the project first known as "StrongBox" and later "DeadDrop." The trio's secure submission system has been used by The New Yorker, the Washington Post, The New York Times, the Associated Press and Gizmodo - allowing "highly secure communication between journalists and sources in possession of sensitive information or documents," per Gizmodo

Co-creator Kevin Poulsen described Dolan's role in the project’s creation in the New Yorker in 2013:

In New York, a computer-security expert named James Dolan persuaded a trio of his industry colleagues to meet with Aaron to review the architecture and, later, the code. We wanted to be reasonably confident that the system wouldn’t be compromised, and that sources would be able to submit documents anonymously—so that even the media outlets receiving the materials wouldn’t be able to tell the government where they came from. James wrote an obsessively detailed step-by-step security guide for organizations implementing the code. “He goes a little overboard,” Aaron said in an e-mail, “but maybe that’s not a bad thing.”

Co-creator Aaron Swartz committed suicide on January 11, 2013 at the age of 26. Swartz left no suicide note in his New York apartment, however some have noted that he was depressed and was facing jail time under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for hacking into MIT's computer network and stealing copies of 4.8 million academic papers

Swartz's father believes the government "indirectly killed" Swartz, while his girlfriend at the time, Taren Stinebrickner-Kauffman think Swartz was driven to suicide by a two-year prosecution over the MIT hacking case which had "drained all of his financial resources"  - despite not fitting any of the signs of clinical depression and associated disorders.

asd
Aaron Swartz

After Swartz's death, co-creator Kevin Poulsen donated the SecureDrop project to the Freedome of the Press Foundation, while James Dolan was "literally the only person in the world who knew all the ins and outs of the system, how to install it, and how to make it better" according to the FPF. 

He had a high-paying computer security job at a large company by then, but I asked him if he’d be willing to come work for us so we could try to get SecureDrop into more newsrooms. We had hardly any money at the time, yet he immediately agreed—even though it meant taking an 80% pay cut. (Later, he would even refuse to accept a raise, insisting that we use any new funding to hire additional people to work on the project instead.)

In a tribute post, the Freedom of the Press Foundation said that Dolan had "long suffered from PTSD from his time serving in the Marines during the Iraq war," adding "It was an experience that affected him in multiple ways. He often cited the Iraq War as his inspiration for wanting to help journalists and whistleblowers; it made him realize governments needed to be much more transparent and accountable."

Dolan's friends and supporters were heartbroken over Twitter:

Timm, FPF's Executive Director, wrote “It is impossible to overstate how fundamentally important James Dolan was to the development of both Freedom of the Press Foundation and SecureDrop.”

Tags
Newspaper Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 114
Vote down!
 2
hedgeless_horseman YUNOSELL Jan 10, 2018 1:05 PM Permalink

 

Dolan had "long suffered from PTSD from his time serving in the Marines during the Iraq war," adding "It was an experience that affected him in multiple ways. He often cited the Iraq War as his inspiration for wanting to help journalists and whistleblowers; it made him realize governments needed to be much more transparent and accountable."

A real American hero, like Seth Rich, Edward Snowden, and Chelsea Manning.  

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FreedomWriter Troll Magnet Jan 10, 2018 3:46 PM Permalink

Chris Cuomo and Anderson Pooper, long-time propagandists for CNN, were found dead earlier today in a private garage. They were both asphyxiated by carbon monoxide and surrounded by sex toys. Initial reports refer to a note and what was apparently a bizarre gay-lover suicide pact.

Given that nobody could stand either of these assholes, the police have not yet ruled out foul play.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Wannabe_Oracle hedgeless_horseman Jan 10, 2018 1:32 PM Permalink

Exactly.

I imagine some folks in suits with government identification payed a visit to the Rich family. Huge dollars and national security were discussed -- how else do you quell a parents grief. I conclude that these evil people will never see the inside of a prison cell - it's just the way it is. But I can hold strong that one day judgement will be passed.

./ it out.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 5
Planet ZOG HoPewGassed Jan 10, 2018 1:30 PM Permalink

Ditto placing Seth Rich on some kind of pedestal. We still have no real idea what his "hero" role was except that he might have been an email leaker.  He was in charge of "voter enlargement" which is code for voter fraud, and he had served in Israel in the IDF and loved mocking goyim on July 4th.  And he was a flaming democrat jew.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Planet ZOG MEFOBILLS Jan 10, 2018 2:40 PM Permalink

Swartz fought for free speech, but I don't know what his position on holocaust denial laws were. If he supported holocaust, anti-semite, or other "hate" laws then he was far from being a "good jew".  My guess is that he was just a young, idealistic and naive jew.  But not a good jew.

The problem for "good jews" is that their tribe are the all time world experts on sanctions, boycotts and stabs in the back.  The wrath of international jewery against any jew that goes against talmudic doctrine is severe.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Rex Andrus MEFOBILLS Jan 10, 2018 2:52 PM Permalink

Abbie Hoffman did the right thing. He was suicided in DC shortly after selling the movie rights to his autobiography. That movie  which was much less impressive than his few seconds playing himself in Born On The 4rth of July. Nixon or at least his gestapo had issues about being survived by those on his enemies list. When he gets out Assange must disappear. The swamp things never stop.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 7
Endgame Napoleon hedgeless_horseman Jan 10, 2018 1:34 PM Permalink

I am not sure that Manning belongs in this group. From what I have read, s/he was careless in leaking the information, putting troops in danger. Troops are just young guys — some of whom are excellent human beings, like Dolan — so careless leaking is irresponsible. What Snowden did was handled much differently. It sounds like Dolan was, likewise, a careful person, as well as brilliant. What a loss to society. The Schwartz story is one of the saddest around and a constant reminder that we need a check on power. 

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Swartz