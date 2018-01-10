China Calls Bloomberg Treasury Report "Fake News", Yields Slide

Less than 24 hours after Bloomberg headlines rang around the world proclaiming China would "slow purchases" of US Treasuries, China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, SAFE, pushes back on the report, saying it is "fake news."
As Blooomberg reports, SAFE says its investment in Treasuries is based on market conditions and its needs, and adds that it always diversifies investment of FX reverses.
Additionally, SAFE says the earlier report may have quoted a wrong source.
Reuters headlines provide a little more color:
- CHINA'S FX RESERVES MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENTS ARE RESPONSIBLE INVESTORS -FX REGUATOR: RTRS
- CHINA HAS BEEN DIVERSIFYING ITS FX RESERVES INVESTMENTS: RTRS
- CHINA FX REGULATOR SAYS INVESTMENTS IN U.S. TREASURIES MARKET DRIVEN. CHINA HAS BEEN DIVERSIFYING ITS FX RESERVES INVESTMENTS: RTRS
- REPORT ON CHINA CONSIDERING REDUCING OR STOPPING PURCHASES OF U.S. TREASURIES COULD BE BASED ON WRONG INFORMATION -CHINA GOVT SOURCE: RTRS
Following is a translation of a statement from China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange in response to a report that said China may slow or halt purchases of U.S. treasuries.
"We are also aware of the news through some media reports. We think the report might have cited wrong sources or may be fake news.
"China has always managed its forex reserves investments in accordance with the principle of diversification, to ensure the overall safety of FX assets, to maintain and increase their value. Like other investments, FX reserves investments in U.S. treasuries is managed in a professional way according to market conditions and investment needs. China’s FX reserves management department is a responsible investor both for the FX reserves and for the market in which it participates. China’s investments have promoted the stability of international financial markets and the preservation and appreciation of China’s foreign exchange reserves."
US 10Y Yields immediately tumbled 2bps, well below the pre-China-headlines levels from this morning...
And Treasury futures volume surged...
Presumably, Beijing's message was heard loud and clear (and acknowledged) in Washington.
Sum ting wong. We say buy more! No sell! Buy! Facka you!
All your blondes, I mean, bonds are belong to us
There is always the Belgian contingency.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-05-18/revealing-identity-mystery-be…
We all know who run Bartertown.
Of course this would be China's response. They don't want to be selling their bonds at at unnecessary low price, now do they? And note they didn't deny it - they confirmed they are divesting away from the US ("diversifying") and that it "could" be based on wrong news (sure it could... but it probably isn't).
"We are not selling the bonds we are selling, so please to bring the price back up. Thank you very big."
When a story breaks and is denied, you probably should know it is true.
Fake News has gone international lol
LOL, Someone let the cat out of the bag before they were supposed to.
Not Sell-ee all the bonds yet.
The countless stories of how China is tapering its purchases of bonds that I've seen on ZH over the years is enough to tell me this isn't fake news. 8 days until the launch of the petro-Yuan. Seems more like a shot across the economic bow.
First a big buy on treasuries when “reports” had the bottom falling out and then I was “analyzing” the situation this morning, add in the ZH article on what was probably going on and it was more “fake news”...I watch this crap with amazement honestly.
Like I've said b4, ignore what the Chinese say.....
watch what they do.
If they talk down gold, it means they're going to buy.
If they talk down the 10 year it means they going to...?
Squid
China has tapered buying us treasuries for several years, look at official holdings, doh!
'We will debt the obvious'.
And dollar is going up.
Damn fake news lol
As I posted yesterday I would not be surprised if this is fake news just like Bloomberg and other MSM plus even the alt media jumped on the fake China news about them backing the new crude futures contract with gold and allowing the yuan to be fully convertible to gold. All fake news. The MSM uses these stories to promote a narrative and also to move markets. What gets me is how many of the alt media sites fall for this hook, line and sinker without doing any critical thinking or meaningful research. They always claim that the rest of the population are sheeple but in reality who is being led to slaughter?
The sheeple.
