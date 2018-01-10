What Bond Boycott: Foreign Demand In 10Y Auction Soars

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 13:14

Earlier today, Bill Gross claimed that there is "recent evidence showing that China is liquidating treasuries."  Well, we have yet to see where that evidence is - it certainly isn't on the Fed's custody holdings of Tsys which in December hit an all time high. And it certainly wasn't in the just concluded reopening auction of 9Y-10Month, where foreign demand was nothing short of stellar.

With the When Issued trading at 2.584% ahead today's 1pm auction, the sale of $20 billion in 10Y Notes stopped out at 2.579%, stopping through by 0.5 bps, confirming that today's sharp revulsion was promptly met with a desire to load up on US paper by foreign purchasers. The strength of the auction was also confirmed by the surging Bid to Cover, which jumped from 2.37 to 2.69, the highest since June 2016.

Finally, looking at the internals showed a remarkable spike in the Indirect, or foreign, award, which surged from 57.2% to 71.4%, the highest since August 2016, as foreigners seemingly couldn't get enough. Directs ended up with 6.5% of the final takedown while Dealers were left holdings a paltry 22%, the lowest Dealer award since March 2017.

Overall, if anyone wanted proof that foreign demand for US Treasurys is as strong as ever, then today's auction was the place to find it.

 

francis scott … Jan 10, 2018 1:32 PM Permalink

US bond auction soars the day China says it's rethinking

its relation with US bonds.

 

TOTALLY MEANINGLESS AND PHONY ACT IF CHINA STOPS

BUYING MORE AND REDUCES ITS POSITION IN THEM.

 

THE LORDS OF WALL STREET STILL THINK IT'S THE GOOD,

OLD DAYS.  SOMEBODY TELL THEM THEY HAVE 'OLDTIMERS'

 

itstippy Jan 10, 2018 1:33 PM Permalink

"Banks buying each others trash?"

Ain't it ridiculous?  Every country on the planet is running a fiscal deficit, their Treasury empty, their tax base exhausted.  Yet their Central Banks are buying U.S. Treasuries.

How about I extend you a $1M line of credit, and you extend me a $1M line of credit, and we both party like it's 1999?

Boubou Jan 10, 2018 1:49 PM Permalink

Trump is not one to observe established government conventions. I would not put it past him to renege on foreign holders just because they foreign and disagree with him.

Dilluminati Jan 10, 2018 1:52 PM Permalink

I'm reading these articles and having none of this, any insinuation that stocks are somehow favorable at these valuations doesn't make any sense.  You want to goto cash?  Sure, trust the Chinese, when have they ever mislead anyone with economic data?  Or better yet buy and hold gold, pay the storage or eat the bid/offer delta, or go long bitcoin (and there is no liquidity when that goes bad) it's nothing more than the bid.. so any talk of boycotting bonds and treasuries is wishful thinking.. And you buy what instead? Comic Books? Furbies? wtf?? 