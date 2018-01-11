After Beating Cancer, Bernstein Analyst Goes Full "Jerry McGuire"

After taking six months medical leave to deal his lymphoma, Inigo Fraser-Jenkins, the head of global quantitative strategy and European equity strategy at Bernstein Research in London, returned to work this week with a new perspective on life.
As BI notes, Fraser-Jenkins is perhaps best known for an essay he published in August 2016 titled "The Silent Road to Serfdom: Why Passive Investing Is Worse Than Marxism." It argued that active investors were trying to allocate capital most efficiently; socialist governments are at least attempting to allocate capital with some rationality through planning; but passive index funds don't even do that. Mindlessly tracking the S&P 500 could generate bubbles through vast piles of incoming cash being invested with the least amount of thought and analysis.
But now, as ValueWalk's Mark Melin writes, wth six months to reflect on his life while in the hospital, Fraser-Jenkins appears to have had an epiphany. Much like the movie character Jerry McGuire, the quantitative analyst woke up from a long mental slumber of day to day tedium, earning a paycheck, and wanted more to his life.
On January 8, his first full day back at work, he sent his clients a 3,921-word-long essay questioning why he does his job, the role financial services have had in creating inequality, and whether the sector has a future.
Jenkins sees himself differently now, yearning for a “social function” in this world. Unlike the movie sports agent McGuire, whose desire to put his client’s needs ahead of firm profit cost him his job, Jenkins finds that the zeitgeist of the financial services industry can provide a meaningful social function by working with, not against, the system.
Ignoring a rigged system that is only getting worse won't benefit the financial services industry
While in the hospital, Jenkins has exited his day-to-day life to examine his larger goals and personal mission. Coming down from the mountain, the man who famously called “passive investing worse than Marxism,” looks at the financial services industry and says it needs some soul-searching.
When wages paid to average workers and the market cap of stocks diverge in different directions, the world is traveling towards Thomas Piketty’s political inequality dystopia. If changes are not made, those in the financial services industry who have largely benefited run the risk of being “shut down” and transformed into a public utility by “fiat politicians” who increasingly are at times serving what amounts to an unmet voter blood-lust.
Charges have been made the system is, of course, rigged. Author Michael Lewis initially generated elite establishment gasps when he made such a suggestion. But those with deep knowledge of how the system works know he’s not that far off. The worsening trendline now threatens the middle class and upper middle class to various degrees. Who is next?
Perhaps the most extreme example of the rigged system is MF Global.
The establishment ignored topic of blocked federal investigations will only get worse if it is not addressed. How is it possible that in an era where a judicial and investigative misconduct issue involving the White House is analyzed to death that documentation in the public domain of the trend of blocked Wall Street Federal investigations is not even examined? In a US Presidential election where the “rigged system” galvanized the grassroots on both the right and the left, how is it that the known operating mechanics of the “rigged system” remains a blacklisted topic?
This is the downtrend of the rigged system and if it isn’t addressed it will only get worse.
While Jenkins didn’t go this deep, the larger point he makes is that ignoring real issues, marginalizing valid concerns, is not in the best interests of the financial services industry at large.
Address problem of inequality or it will eat the finance industry alive
When Jenkins looks at his chosen vocation and the larger finance industry, he examines it with a more nuanced eye that comes from six months of self-reflection.
At its core, he sees a principled industry that provides meaningful services to the economy and larger societal good. Like many others, he looks for the good. Most people in finance want the industry to respect the rule of law. From Jenkins perspective, it is income inequality that should be addressed otherwise it will eat this industry alive.
Finance is often derided for its greed and personal wealth accumulation. But taken from a larger perspective it “has an enormous amount to contribute” to the world order and easing social tensions, not just creating them.
In particular, the finance industry’s influence in the pharmaceuticals and technology industries, much derided for price gouging and informational manipulation can be a force for good. It is almost as if Jana Partners and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) urging Apple Computer to put profits aside and study the damage phone addiction is causing today’s youth was a casting call for Jenkins’ concept of doing good and finding work interesting and rewarding. At least they are making an effort to focus on something other than naked capitalism.
“Maybe the yearning for a social function is personal and merely the result of being older, or having been ill,” he writes, pointing to a “yawning inequality growing in society.”
Fix the problem, or it will eat you alive, he tells his fellow finance professionals.
Comments
If you're the USA then you can't fix the system simply because it will mean moving to a more equitable multipolar neutral world reserve currency for settling contracts which would displace the petrodollar as the supreme unipolar world reserve and all the power and benefits this gives, and the Deep State will never allow this.
Only with another major economic crisis worse than 2008 or possibly Saudi Arabia switching to settling Oil contracts in Yuan will bring this change.
If it did not kill him the first time, they will doubledown a second time. That is exactly what (((they))) did to my father.
In reply to Oh shit, now he's going to… by YUNOSELL
Inigo Montoya?
"Hello! My Name Is Inigo Montoya. You Killed My Father. Prepare to Die."
— Inigo Montoya
In reply to Yep, if it did not kill him… by peddling-fiction
Someone slipped him a Red Pill.
In reply to Inigo Montoya?… by NugginFuts
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to Someone slipped him a Red… by Fritz
Anyone have an update on McShame's so-called "brain cancer?"
In reply to One bankster suddenly sees… by Currency Pinto
Give a hearty ZH welcome to Crypto-Pop! J-Pop on the B-chain.
https://www.rt.com/business/415604-worlds-cryptocurrency-pop-group/
Note the poppers are all flashing the 666 OK sign.
The Deep State approves.
In reply to Anyone have an update on… by Never One Roach
You see? We Do have inflation.
In reply to One bankster suddenly sees… by Currency Pinto
I make 14k an hour from my new herding fund called Sheepwave domiciled on bitcoin tax free Falkland Islands.
My co chief anal ysts are Brit Bob and NicPeeMe.
Otherwise known as Bob and PeeMe
<hilight link to bitcoin mining gear>
In reply to One bankster suddenly sees… by Currency Pinto
Fixing extreme and growing income inequality?
to do that you must understand what’s causing it.
END THE FED!
In reply to Inigo Montoya?… by NugginFuts
My father realized that he inadvertently was part of the Economic Hitman squad, from Sweden, and was silenced, partly to leave no witnesses, and partly to scare me into silence (unsuccessfully may I add). Perkins is a company man and they want people to see the United States as a villain, so he is allowed to disrespect the U.S. Sweden however, needs to be seen as a victim, but it hardly is one, because the first Central Bank was founded in Stockholm, Sweden. Their Vasa royalty line is Jewish now as well, making Finland the (((duchy))) of Sweden behind the non-profit foundation scenes.
R.C. "Christian", are you entertained?
In reply to Inigo Montoya?… by NugginFuts
Curious: Tell us more. Seriously.
In reply to My father realized that he… by peddling-fiction
My father happened to be living and working:
1) in Iran during the Shah's last days.
2) in Spain during Franco's last days.
3) in Panama during Torrijos.
4) in Chile during Pinochet.
5) in Spain before the E.U.
6) in Croatia/Slovenia before the war (he nearly was bombed by Serbian Migs)
7) in Indonesia before Suharto was removed (he was in the Hilton during the siege of its capital)
For now I will say no more, but invite you to reread the Economic Hitman and see how his stays overlap in some of Perkins assigments. His role was not major, but probably was a supplier to the big boys.
In reply to Curious: Tell us more… by Scuba Steve
"Perkins is a company man and they want people to see the United States as a villain, so he is allowed to disrespect the U.S. "
Now we're getting somewhere ...
Most all of what is seen or viewed by the good citizens, is direct from "company men."
All the news that is unfit to print, but get's printed anyway. This too, comports with the great dumbing down, and the good citzens being treated and talked too as if still in third and fourth grade, the "news" or what passes for it rather, so entirely dumbed down and purposely misdirected, it is no wonder the inmates have taken over the asylum ....
With the peoples own blessing .. I might add ..
In reply to My father happened to be… by peddling-fiction
BTW, thanks for responding and expounding further yesterday. I read through it all and found it intriguing. Thanks for taking the time.
In reply to My father happened to be… by peddling-fiction
Print it and store it. Share it to those in need.
In reply to BTW, thanks for responding… by Dukes
Those all ring many bells with one common trigger element.
The Corporate Interest Activists
In reply to My father happened to be… by peddling-fiction
He will have "sudden complications" and disappear
In reply to Yep, if it did not kill him… by peddling-fiction
(((They))) don't want to kill him. He is one of their messengers.
In reply to Yep, if it did not kill him… by peddling-fiction
They usually do not allow non-messengers in the "limelight".
Sometimes they " die" a philosophical death though.
I use this moment to explain to others that are not in the limelight.
Careful with the snake you are holding:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ophiuchus
In reply to They don't want to kill him… by Ophiuchus
IS that you Peter?
In reply to Yep, if it did not kill him… by peddling-fiction
If he's lucky, he'll only break his toe running down the stairs in heels and be sidelined at home for 6 months in a boot.
In reply to Oh shit, now he's going to… by YUNOSELL
"Mindlessly tracking the S&P Index" ... gave investors a 24% return last year.
Actively managed hedge funds (with huuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuge fees) did piss-poor.
He forgot to mention that.
In reply to If he's lucky, he'll only… by Branded
He needs to partner with a financial crypto like Veritaseum.
In reply to "Mindlessly tracking the S&P… by Never One Roach
He had breast cancer?
In reply to He needs to partner with a… by auricle
ovarian
In reply to He had breast cancer? by Moe-Monay
Did you sell? Until you do, your return is 0% + debt-funded dividends.
In reply to "Mindlessly tracking the S&P… by Never One Roach
So Hillary's in a boot On her right leg. For a broken toe. People do not wear boots for broken toes. (Personal experience)
McCain had a boot on. Right leg.
Do they both still have them on?
Are they covering ankle bracelets?
Just curious
In reply to If he's lucky, he'll only… by Branded
Correction, if I may:
McCain had a boot on his right leg . . . until he switched it to his left . . . right before he switched it back to his right again.
In reply to So Hillary's in a boot On… by knukles
Haven't heard much about the Deep State cunts since they've been booted.
In reply to So Hillary's in a boot On… by knukles
Saudi gonna use the same Yuan that China will use with Iran ... great idea, thousand year war averted via fiat. I will assume that the USA has been the only thing holding this back ... for all them JReasons.
In reply to Oh shit, now he's going to… by YUNOSELL
While i agree with everything you're asserting, I'd like to remind everyone that Yuan is pegged to USD. It's the only thing that keeps China's ponzi going. If oil, or any other global commodity were to be settled in anything (fiat) other than USD, said currency can't be pegged to USD.
And if China wants to have the world reserve currency (which would be fun to watch here in the states if you've stacked enough) then they can't, by definition, have a trade surplus.
In reply to Oh shit, now he's going to… by YUNOSELL
I would not want China to displace the US dollar and have the sole world reserve currency. Ideally I would not want any one country to have the unipolar world reserve simply because this power ultimately will corrupt. Just look at the USA going from a country economically oppressed by Great Britain and forging ahead with the most perfect constitution and declaration of independence and a disdain for central banks, and now 200 years later USA is the global oppressor all to maintain their US dollar hegemony.
The best solution is a free-floating neutral world reserve to act as the anchor for price stability such as Gold or the SDR (which has no country). The world needs to go back to sound money where it has stability everyone can trust again unlike fiat money which creates inherent instability simply because the money supply can always change with the desires of the issuing government, and with increasing desperation (as now) this will guaranteed be the case. All geopolitical problems in the world now are because of this fact, just like the 1930s leading up to World War II.
In reply to While i agree with… by ShorTed
The financial industry is a den of greedy thieves who would stab their own mother in the back for another dollar.
End the Fed- it's the head of the snake
In reply to The financial industry is a… by City_Of_Champyinz
not quite right:
The financial industry is a den of greedy thieves who stab generations of families in the back for another dollar.
there f.i.f.y!
In reply to The financial industry is a… by City_Of_Champyinz
Fear and greed. This week its still greed.
You cannot work in a sewer and not get dirty!
he couldn't beat the passive s&p index crowd if he tried.
the cancer didn't work, he needs to be "heart attacked"
In reply to he couldn't beat the passive… by buzzsaw99
One bankster suddenly sees the pitchforks coming. Nobody listens.
They never listen until they hear the guillotines roll, but by then its too late!
In reply to One bankster suddenly sees… by InDisbelief
They listen. They buy Picketty on Amazon, read 3 pages, then go virtue-signal / discuss at cocktail parties before going to work the next day to fleece your idiot mutual fund manager and/or pressure major corporations to lay people off to "maximize shareholder value."
They are on a path to pitchforks. They see it coming but refuse to believe it.
In reply to One bankster suddenly sees… by InDisbelief
Equity markets have been rigged for 15 years. I used to think it wont end well, but it doesn't matter any more. The public could never understand the criminality even if you explained it 1000 times. Shame. but may as well go all in, because it is not going to change.
Totally agree. "Its over Johnny"
the sheep on both sides are too far gone, its going to get a helluva worse before it gets better when you factor EVERYONE's lives in this country, including the plebes.
I should normally live for a decent amount of years and have come to the conclusion, for the rest of my( & wife) life now:
1) I will continue to add on guns, ammo, all necessities to sustain life "in the mountains" should exit need arise.
2) I will continue to lose PM's in the lake.
3) I will very,very-short term trade options and closely manage position size and account until exit week happens.
4) I will continue to update exit plan with my fellow "patriots".
5) I will continue to monitor my hitlist of mongers that will go first should "Red Dawn" arrive.
In reply to Equity markets have been… by More_sellers_t…
I find survivalists to be the stupidest people on the planet. On the other hand, they seem to have fun collecting stuff, so maybe they have some redeeming value.
In reply to Totally agree. "Its over… by Scuba Steve
It's rape and pillage, mate. Free and easy and legal too.
What psycho is going to pass that up? So they will ride it until the Guillotines are brought out and heads are stacking up in baskets.
On the right track but still not thinking about how fast anger at ones impotence can lead into violence. Germany, a country which was producing individuals like Goethe, Nietzsche, Planck, Bayer, Einstein, Heisenberg and having a disciplined, organized population went from that to almost wiping out one race and destroying millions of lives across multiple countries. I think this is the larger picture that he is missing, when the violence begins, no amount of money is enough :-(. This story has repeated from before 500BC till now. The music is different but the son remains the same.
Socialism is at the root of all ills.
Show me the money.
No, personal greed is. It's easy to fix the system: personal net worth cap of 20 million dollars. Hit the ceiling and you're forced to retire to a life of teaching or working for charities. Innovation will still happen, businesses will still be launched, etc.
In reply to Socialism is at the root of… by wisehiney