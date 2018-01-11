Angry Protesters Burn EU Flags As Chaos Strikes Bulgaria

It was supposed to be a time of celebration of Europe's unelected oligarchs. Instead, protests broke out on the streets of Sofia, Bulgaria where demonstrators burned EU flags because they feel ignored by the bloc. Appropriately, protests kicked off in the capital Sofia on the same night Bulgaria took over its first Presidency of the European Council from January 2018 until June 2018.
EU commissioners are in the city as Bulgaria begins its presidency - and guests at the opening ceremony of the presidency in Sofia, including European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the Council head Donald Tusk, the Express reports.
According to Sofia Globe, 11 protests are being held across the city tonight.
Former president Rossen Plevneliev said: "These protests are not a symbol of future political action, but they are telling us something important – the whole political elite has not done its job over the years."
George Pykov, a Bulgarian who is currently an executive committee member for Young Independence and studying Law at the University of Portsmouth told Express.co.uk: “The EU has no interest in Bulgaria or any Eastern European country.
"Issues that were meant to be solved have not, and I’m pleased to hear that Bulgarians are fighting back against an expansionist and fanatic Union.
"I and many other Bulgarians living in Britain hope that, one day, we will see a Bulgarian exit from the EU to join the UK in an exciting new, independent future.
"It is time for Bulgaria to be free from mob rule.”
Lilyana Pavlova, Bulgaria’s minister for the EU Presidency, said last Friday: “Personally, I would rather not have the Presidency begin with protests, whatever their goal is … it's just that all the international media will be here to see Bulgaria.”
The Interior Ministry Employees Syndicate, the largest police union, said it planned to greet the EU official cars with banners. The union has been campaigning for a 15-per cent pay rise for months.
Other groups protesting include a planned march in defence of the ratification of The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence and The Alliance for Defence Against Violence Based on Gender, organised a march in front of parliament, to “say STOP to ignorance and violence in our country!”
These latest protests come after thousands took to the streets last week to to protest against plans to expand the skiing resort of Bansko. NGO “For the Nature”, said the plan approved by the Bulgarian government, allowing the construction of a second cabin lift, violated the Protected Areas Act and the European Habitats Directive.
Comments
Oh good, I hope to see more and more of this across Europe until that stinking evil coalition of Communism and Zionism is destroyed and all those illegitimate dictators running this tyranny at the end of a rope.
Bulgaria - Romania - Ukraine - They are seen like the ultimate human resources for EU for shitty jobs, conditions in the country are especially kept below feudalism to disfavor workforce dissent.
In reply to Oh good, I hope to see more… by Folkvar
"Go forth and kill."
-Zardoz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4s-MpJpeX0
In reply to Bulgaria - Romania - Ukraine… by svayambhu108
Maybe Russia should follow the US/NATO playbook and supply arms to the resistance fighters who seek to shrug off their chains...Russia can help bring a little 'Democracy' to the EU.
no s/
In reply to "Go forth and kill." -Zardoz by ACP
"the political elites". The system is designed such that you can not un-vote them. Every 4,5 years election spectacles are held to give us a warm feeling of "democracy". They decide on a ad-hoc basis what is legal and what is not. They own.
That shows you who is the master. Forever.
In reply to Oh good, I hope to see more… by Folkvar
Only defeatists and cowards speak that way, which are you?
In reply to "the political elites". The… by giovanni_f
Which one are YOU?
In reply to Only defeatists and cowards… by Folkvar
I love Bulgaria. It's a genuinely friendly country that produces great wine - though the good stuff isn't exported.
Do they get enough sunlight for good wine?
In reply to I love Bulgaria. It's a… by Titus
Of course. They are on the Black Sea. It's quite a nice little country. Completely run by the mafia, but nice regardless.
In reply to Do they get enough sunlight… by svayambhu108
Agreed, I have visited Sofia several times and found it to be an interesting City. Friendly people and good food (in the Eastern European mode) at very low prices. It used to be the "spy" capital of Europe, The Hilton was particularly in vogue for quiet illicit meetings (though I recommend the Sheraton for location) so I guess they are used to taking care of foreigners?
And yes, I had some excellent Bulgarian wines in Sofia restaurants.
If the people are coming to hate the NWO-EU and everything that it represents then welcome to the growing Club?
In reply to Of course. They are on the… by Titus
Burning the EU HQs will provide more heat.
Everyone knew that the revolt (when it came) would not be pretty. But more and more, the neglected, the dispossessed, and the disenfranchised are rebelling against the fascist EU, the new Fourth Reich. Good. It deserves to go the same way as the Third Reich and Merkel with it.
They should as Baba Vanga about what happens next.
Typical vassal minister cunt,worrying what the world will see and say...The small country trying not to look like a shithole complex...
Worry more for your people cunt...
Good for them, good for Bulgaria. I'm all for those fighting against the EU suicide statists. Pass the yogurt !