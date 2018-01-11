Blackstone's Byron Wien Says "10% To 15% Correction" In 2018 Is "Virtually Unavoidable"

Byron Wien, the reliably bullish vice chairman of Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions Group, change tack slightly in an interview with CNBC Thursday: He now believes a 10% to 15% stock-market correction this year is "virtually unavoidable."
Now, lest you interpret this call as a major reversal in Wien’s long-held view that the market will continue its inexorable march higher, Wien quickly clarifies that he still believes the market will finish 2018 higher.
Blackstone's Wien: 'Sentiment is bordering on the euphoric state' from CNBC.
Of course, if the market’s performance during the first five sessions of the year are a determining factor (and, judging by the historical data, it appears they often are) the market is almost guaranteed to finish higher this year, as Ryan Detrick pointed out when he noted that when the market climbs more than 2% during the first five trading sessions of the year, it has finished higher in an astounding 15 out of 15 cases.
"The year will end higher than it started no matter what happens along the way," he said, adding that he'd "absolutely buy" stocks on a correction because underlying fundamentals remain strong.
Still, Wien believes that "sentiment is bordering on the euphoric state” and that the market needs to let out some steam.
"When investors think they can't get into trouble, they usually do," Wien said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "We're vulnerable to a correction."
Surely, it’s no coincidence that Byron took the slightest step back from his permabullishness (which has obviously bolstered his reputation in recent years) the morning after the S&P 500 finished three points lower - its first retreat of the New Year - after Bloomberg reported (erroneously, as it turns out) that China was considering reining in its purchases of US Treasuries. Meanwhile, bond yields climbed to multiyear highs, recalling the warnings of Bill Gross and Jeff Gundlach.
"The market needs to have some kind of correction. There are some excesses in it. So I fully expect it to happen," he said.
When the selloff comes, it’ll be tech stocks that lead the main indexes lower - just as they helped propel markets to all-time-highs.
The big tech names are the most vulnerable to a selloff, Wein said.
Luckily for the bulls (and there are still plenty of bulls on Wall Street), Wein expects the correction to be immediately bought, as every dip inevitably is during the era of centrally planned markets.
Ultimately, he sees the S&P 500 finishing 2018 9 percentage points higher - as long as the 10-year Treasury yield stays below 3 percent.
But regardless of the US performance, Wien says there are more opportunities overseas (even with global stocks at all-time highs).
"India is still attractive. I think Japan is still attractive," Wien said.
Though readers might want to take Wien's prognostications with a grain of salt: As we noted earlier this month, aside from his bullish view on equities, Wien got little else right in 2017.
Comments
I would pay real cash money for a buyable dip right now. Here's hoping the fossil is right.
10-15% with or without margin calls kicking in?
In reply to I would pay real cash money… by NoDebt
Yeah, that's about right... Down to what? 23500? There are plenty of gaps to fill.
In reply to 10-15% with or without… by SubjectivObject
"Virtually Unavoidable"
Clearly he has seen many market cycles. How about one fueled by the biggest print-fest / bank bailout in the history of the universe?
He could have hedged his bet by saying "virtually unavoidable in my lifetime"..............................
In reply to Yeah, that's about right... … by Bud Dry
Poor little fella. The world has passed him by.
In reply to "Virtually Unavoidable"… by JRobby
Luke Skywalker: "Master Yoda, how should we prevent this unavoidable 10-15% correction for 2018?"
Yoda: "The dip, buy the fucking"
In reply to Poor little fella. The… by The_Juggernaut
The (((fossil))) hasn't been right in years.
In reply to I would pay real cash money… by NoDebt
10% - 15% correction? so SPX to what 2350? Big Fucking Deal.
You're right NoDebt, it'd barely be a dip.
In reply to I would pay real cash money… by NoDebt
30min flash crash 2018 got it
In reply to I would pay real cash money… by NoDebt
Not this year!! Not with tax cuts going into effect!!
And NO reduction in spending. Yep, corps are gonna be buying back their shares like there is no tomorrow so the execs can cash out those options at the ATH!! No correction this year, but with DC mucking up the world, you may get a dip.
In reply to Not this year!! Not with tax… by natronic
I thought stock buybacks were only for when the stock price was low. Silly me.
In reply to And NO reduction in spending… by ReturnOfDaMac
Well that would be irresponsible unproductive lending vs. incredibly irresponsible unproductive lending.
So there's that.............
In reply to I thought stock buybacks… by Pausebreak
Holy shit..Gollum finally got the ring. "PRECIOUS!!!"
In reply to Not this year!! Not with tax… by natronic
Look for a contrived pullback in late August, early September. The banksters will want to influence the mid-term elections.
In reply to Not this year!! Not with tax… by natronic
they've been pricing in those tax cuts since trump got elected...wtf?
In reply to Not this year!! Not with tax… by natronic
wien-ees track record means there is a 5% chance.
Will never happen. Ever.
so btfd then. how original.
Moneygram just announced partnership with RIPPLE
nice .. I guess Bitcoin days are counted
oh, the internecine war over crypto in South Korea may be a spark.
In reply to Moneygram just announced… by c2nnib2l
15% and panic BTFD. and up another 10% by year end. the market is rigged.
or, it goes up 15% then goes down 0.05%, then you btfd at 14.95% higher than it is today.
In reply to 15% and panic BTFD. and up… by davatankool
30%
In reply to 15% and panic BTFD. and up… by davatankool
Sure. 10-15% drop after another 30% rise.
A 10% -15% correction is normal within a year's time. This would normally be a non-story; an expected and hoped for event, but The Fed.
anything below 50% or 75% will be a fraudulent interference.
central bankers are putting their lives on the lines by expanding and propagating the fraud, the people will revolt and will bring with them the guillotines.
enough already ith all this correction horseshit. in order for the price of something to go down, the value of whatever it is the something is priced in ($USD) would have to go up. even if everyone around the world took their $USD cash and started burning it in the streets, the value of $USD would not go up because most cash isn't physical. it's not even monopoly money because that's actual pieces of paper. there are no dips left to buy and there will be no correction because the value of $USD isn't going anywhere but down
it doesn't matter if markets crash to zero. ( not that they will)
there is nothing systemic in it to alter the behavior of mad crowds. Be out ahead of crowds and be back in ahead of crowds. if ever. And BTFD it is.
In reply to enough already ith all this… by ted41776
Is it sad that a 10-15% correction is now considered a "prediction"? The fact that there was no 10% decline in 2017 is exceptional. I guess 10% corrections are "the old normal". I forget that stocks no longer go up and down, only "up" and "up faster"
had some wifes friends over last week. there was a dude that heloced his house to buy some fang. i swear to fucking god he never heard of dividends. actually he didn't know stock can also yield dividends lol.
i am talking about guy without a job and 40k of cash in his hand. its a mad world and nothing can stop this.
In reply to Is it sad that a 10-15%… by juggalo1
Don't ruin him and gimme a phone number.
--Aramsco
In reply to had some wifes friends over… by DEMIZEN
Sorry old fart, this ride is programed for one direction and that is....Up!
Corrections are old school.
The only negative...and it is a big one (other than NoKorea) is the Democrats running the table in 2018. If Mueller drags this on long enough OR if they do come up with something, the "tax reform" is gonzo......
It would be a disaster of biblical proportions if the markets just went back to where they were 12 months ago.....
Byron "wishes" 10 % correction
gotta love the hopey feely fund managers
Fundamentals, my arse. Put the Fed funds rate at, say, 5% and tell me that the stock market would end the year higher.
Bubbles don't deflate by 10%, then magically recover without artificial intervention.
Byron bullshit!
10-15% higher before a 10% correction renders current highs unchanged.
BFD!!
Wake me when it gets to 50-75%
it seems like most here have been conditioned like a skinner box rat. Nobody even knows what a real correction feels like...perfect set up.