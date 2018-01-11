Elon Musk Attended Infamous Silicon Valley Sex Party

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 22:53

Bloomberg reporter Emily Chang’s “Brootopia” - a scathing examination of White Male Privilege in Silicon Valley - was one of the most talked-about tech books of last year, thanks in part to a memorable scene that has come to represent Silicon Valley’s “bro-centric” culture, which is reportedly dominated by men who didn’t lose their virginity until they were 25.

Earlier today, the infamous party - which reportedly took place in June 2017 - was reported to have taken place at the home of disgraced VC Steve Jurvetson of DCF.

And just a few minutes ago, Business Insider  reported that, as it happens, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended the party in question, but said he thought it was a “corporate costume party”. He apparently left at 1 am after standing around and talking about technology and entrepreneurship with a few other attendees.

 

Elon Musk

Musk didn’t witness any drug use, or sex, for that matter.

In a statement to Business Insider, a spokesperson for the Tesla and SpaceX founder confirmed he was there, but that he believed it was a "corporate" costume-themed party and spent his time there talking about technology and business before leaving at 1 am.

They said: "Elon was at the party for a couple hours and left around 1am after talking with several DFJ-funded entrepreneurs about technology and building companies. His impression was that it was a corporate party with a costume theme, not a 'sex party', and there was no indication that it would become one after he left."

Another attendee who spoke with BI also wrote that he didn't see any sex. "I don’t want this to be anti-climactic, but I didn’t see any sex or drugs," he wrote.

“I went home at 12:30 am, and I guess sex parties don’t really kick off until the boring f--kers go home. I didn’t exactly know it was a sex party, and I got bored at some point and went home."

We imagine Musk probably had to leave early to work on the Tesla Model 3 - which was  memorably mired in "production hell" at the time.

Antifaschistische JimmyJones Jan 11, 2018 10:19 PM Permalink

I find these reports to be quite bizarre...

...every piece of TV, Hollywood, pop culture, pop politics for the past 40+ has focused on the need for open sexuality.  Even the hit TV shows infer that sex among teens is happy just "protect" yourselves as if the behavior itself was little more than a trip to the mailbox when it's snowing outside.

...any man, who has engaged in intimacy (shall I say) with a woman or any political persuasion knows that she does not think it is just a casual trip to the Malt Shop....oh well.

...yet, the same people are willing to throw stones at Elon for merely attending a party where there was SEX!!!!   OMG!!!!!

Is that part of the war on men?  That the mere act of sexuality with a woman inherently infers an abusive behavior on the part of the man...and apparently, any other man within 400 feet.

absurd

Moe-Monay stizazz Jan 12, 2018 12:19 AM Permalink

There's nothing wrong with a sex party if that's your thing.

.......are they trying to stigmatize heterosexual behavior?  Seems the article was trying to paint sex parties as "something you shouldn't do".  These lefties have really lost their minds.  The conversation seems to go: women are strong but you can have senx with them because they're too weak to make up their own minds.

I suspect it's all an attempt to further lower birthrates of non brown / black races on a subconscious level.

Youtube: Owen Benjamin - Millenisals are Indoor cats

Well I think every guy should experience a double stack of face down girls alternating his pecker from the one on the top to the one on the bottom at least once in life and I'm not ashamed of the fact I did.  I am hetero.  I like women.  If you like one why would you not like two better?   

This shit is getting strange. Just by the percentages I know the guys that are hetero are denying they enjoy fucking women because it's trendy.  These guys have no ability to stand up for themselves.  That is very serious jellyfication.  These young men are turning to jelly with no musculature in the mental makeup what so ever

any_mouse IH8OBAMA Jan 11, 2018 11:21 PM Permalink

I think that is the point.  Elon is building the Ark "B" vehicles. Self-selecting passengers. Anybody who thinks Musk will get them where they're going is removed from the gene pool. Even if it gets somewhere, it will be somewhere the elites won't be.

Ark A & C models will be built by those with actual experience in the stuff no one talks about. The elites and enough slaves will be in those vehicles.

The punch line will be that there won't be a Middle Class to rob and no population to divide and pit against each other.

"What will the goyim think?" won't have any meaning.

TheEndIsNear Antifaschistische Jan 12, 2018 12:25 AM Permalink

During my younger years I dated a couple of women for several years in one case and several months in the other who viewed sex as nothing much more than "a casual trip to the Malt Shop".  It was the best sex I've ever had and I view those times with fond memories.  Neither was the type of woman you would want to marry and no they were not prostitutes, but they were great in bed!  I envy all you young guys out there. Make hay while the sun shines, haha.

5000yl JimmyJones Jan 12, 2018 12:46 AM Permalink

Dude shot a fucking rocket... into the air... stopped it... reversed it... landed it on a fucking platform floating on water, forever changing the way we imagine rocket flight. He is pushing the ball forward for this nation. I dont give a fuck if he has trouble along the way. This nation has been so full of Obama- like-bitches who have been just coasting along for too long. We as a nation have stopped leading. I dont want to be a part of a nation that just sits on its ass and consumes. I dont want to live a do nothing life where I pretend my luxuries define me.

Elon Musk is the guy who fucking moved the ball forward. He didnt build a fucking app. He changed the thinking of the entire world as to how things should be done. He is leading from the front.

I support that.