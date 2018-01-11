Elon Musk Attended Infamous Silicon Valley Sex Party

Bloomberg reporter Emily Chang’s “Brootopia” - a scathing examination of White Male Privilege in Silicon Valley - was one of the most talked-about tech books of last year, thanks in part to a memorable scene that has come to represent Silicon Valley’s “bro-centric” culture, which is reportedly dominated by men who didn’t lose their virginity until they were 25.

Earlier today, the infamous party - which reportedly took place in June 2017 - was reported to have taken place at the home of disgraced VC Steve Jurvetson of DCF.

And just a few minutes ago, Business Insider reported that, as it happens, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended the party in question, but said he thought it was a “corporate costume party”. He apparently left at 1 am after standing around and talking about technology and entrepreneurship with a few other attendees.

Musk didn’t witness any drug use, or sex, for that matter.

In a statement to Business Insider, a spokesperson for the Tesla and SpaceX founder confirmed he was there, but that he believed it was a "corporate" costume-themed party and spent his time there talking about technology and business before leaving at 1 am. They said: "Elon was at the party for a couple hours and left around 1am after talking with several DFJ-funded entrepreneurs about technology and building companies. His impression was that it was a corporate party with a costume theme, not a 'sex party', and there was no indication that it would become one after he left."

Another attendee who spoke with BI also wrote that he didn't see any sex. "I don’t want this to be anti-climactic, but I didn’t see any sex or drugs," he wrote.

“I went home at 12:30 am, and I guess sex parties don’t really kick off until the boring f--kers go home. I didn’t exactly know it was a sex party, and I got bored at some point and went home."

We imagine Musk probably had to leave early to work on the Tesla Model 3 - which was memorably mired in "production hell" at the time.