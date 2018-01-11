Google Earth Spots Mysterious "Hypersonic Aircraft" In Florida

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 23:10

As the world seemingly marches closer to global conflict, hypersonic aircraft and missiles are being developed and tested by the United States, Russia and China at an accelerating pace. Other, less belligerent nations are developing hypersonic technologies to a lesser degree. According to Rand Corporation, “France and India are the most committed, and both draw to some extent on cooperation with Russia.” Nevertheless, “Australia, Japan, and European entities” have hypersonic programs in early stages.

In any case, the race for hypersonic technologies is in full swing among global superpowers, who realize that the first to possess these technologies will revolutionize their civilian aerospace and military programs. However, as of January 2018, hypersonic technologies are still in development and or the testing phase, so it remains anyone’s game at this point.

As reported previously, Lockheed Martin is understood to be working on a state-of-the-art hypersonic spy plane for the US Air Force, which could reach over 4,600mph. Which leads us an unidentified airport and testing grounds hidden in the swamplands of South Florida, some 24-miles inland on Bee-Line Highway, outside West Palm Beach or President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, where Google Earth images have surfaced of an object bearing  a startling similarity to artist’s impressions of the plane.

 

asd

While zooming into the facility, Google Earth reveals perhaps more than the public should see; a mysterious aircraft which resembles public renderings of a hypersonic aircraft.

 

asd

According to Tyler Glockner, the area belongs to an aerospace company that has a “main foothold in designing aircraft engines that are widely used in civilian and military aviation”.

In the picture below, a truck is towing the mysterious aircraft from a large rectangular white building to the white concrete pad. One of two things are possible: Prepping for an engine test on the concrete pad; Prepping for a flight using the runway

 

sdf

Pratt & Whitney and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation are located just a stone’s throw away from the airbase housing the mysterious aircraft. Interesting to note, Pratt & Whitney manufactures the scramjet engine for the X-51A WaveRider hypersonic vehicle.

asdf

Below are the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) family of Falcon-Hypersonic aircraft that are comparable in shape to the mysterious aircraft noted above.

sdf

Tags
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
caconhma stizazz Jan 12, 2018 12:31 AM Permalink

This is the UTX airport primary serving the P&W military jet engines development/stand testing/ manufacturing facilities.

If it is an advanced hypersonic fighter, the developer must be Lockheed "Scank Work" in CA using P&W engines. Last year, the LMT CEO indicated that the company is near a space-flight technological breakthrough.

Finally, the 2nd Space Race (the 1st ended back in the early 1970s with the USA flying to the Moon) is underway. The new winner will have an overwhelming military superiority over the rest of the world. The SpaceX is just BS/diversion hiding the real Pentagon intentions.

During the last 30 years, the USA under zio-banking mafia management fuckup of advanced military technologies development. The Shuttle Program was a good example.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BuddyEffed yogibear Jan 12, 2018 1:54 AM Permalink

Where does it store fuel?    This thing looks like a spearhead, don’t it?

Maybe the spear shaft gets it up to speed then drops away. 

‘Tail end looks like designed for a possible pusher rocket to fit right down the middle. Once hyper stays hyper with minimal fuel input from spearhead.   Once up to speed, you can get practically anywhere in a few minutes. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FilthyHabits Boris Alatovkrap Jan 12, 2018 12:34 AM Permalink

Boris, though I know your comment was sarcasm. That location is owned by the research and development branch of Sikorsky.

Also, if your going to, yet again freak, all the overly ‘sensitive’ people who read this stuff, out get a subscription to:http://www.nmia.org/

It might help you rule out your false positives.

I’m sure it’s a joke, as the rocket testing  engineers that made a ‘special’ housing did to fuck with us all. I’m sure they had no idea, what so ever, that they were going to have a fly over from a federally approved and broadcasted fly over from a lame google satellite.

Good fun though!

Unless they are that fucking retarded.... Wait, that shit is REAL!!!!!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
JDFX Jan 11, 2018 11:24 PM Permalink

Or a model was placed there, in the open, deliberately.  As so often has been the case throughout history.

 

All war is based on deception ! 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
SantaClaws JDFX Jan 11, 2018 11:31 PM Permalink

Based on the inflatable tanks used against the Germans in WWII.  But the gov't was probably charged the cost of a real jet for the inflatable.

Like the recent satellite that supposedly fell off of the Space-X rocket into the ocean, all of this sounds like something out of Joseph Heller's Catch-22 novel.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ThePhantom Jan 11, 2018 11:28 PM Permalink

i witnessed 4 u_os of very similar shape although the ones i saw were made of light.... and were only 2-3x faster than balloons... completely silent, with a hole in the front section... i looked straight up the hole.. above the craft was steam/smoke with flickering..  they were not man made... no way..  diamonds made of light..