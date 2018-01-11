Mexicans Work More Hours Every Year Than Any Other Nation

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 00:45

Across the globe, people are firmly back in the working groove after all the fun, relaxation and overindulgence of the holiday season.

This year, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, some workers are going to have a far longer shift than others.

According to the OECD, Mexicans work the most hours out of any country with 2,246 on average. That's 467 more than an average American worker and for less than a fifth of the pay. 

In recent years, the South Korean government has attempted to reduce the long working hours in the country but its workers are still averaging 2,113 hours annually.

Greek workers were sometimes labeled as over-paid, lazy and eager to retire early after the financial crisis struck but those accusations were certainly unfounded. People in Greece work the most hours of any European country with 2,042 every year on average.

U.S. workers put in a 1,779 hour shift every year while across the border in Canada, the annual total adds up to 1,691. French workers get a much better deal with 1,482 hours while in Germany, the total only comes to 1,371.

Labor

Comments

a Smudge by an… Jan 12, 2018 12:49 AM Permalink

Verified. I grew up in the trades. These guys work. In Phoenix they still in fact do the jobs that almost nobody wants to do. Which is outdoors in the sun in 115+ degree heat in long pants and long sleeved shirts with a hard hat on your head.

Not that I haven't met a lot of very hard working Guatamalans, El Salvadorans and Peruvians. It just seems that being genetically connected to this desert has distinct advantages.

giovanni_f Boonster Jan 12, 2018 2:43 AM Permalink

As many have already pointed out here, in an inefficient system long working hours go into filling out forms for governments or into compensatory action to mitigate friction losses, low quality of business partners or simply waiting time. Try do some international or even national money transfer with/within Italy, Israel or the US or try collect your money from an Italian or French customer. Very efficient in Germany to my experience. It is true, however, that Germans are not the bunch of hard-working types any more - they continue to profit from a system that is (still) very efficient in aggregate but it is not their smartness or efficiency on a personal level (which they falsely take pride in occasionally).

The long term trend for Germany is no doubt to become like Mexico. The German government is working overtime to accomplish this goal.

 

thebigunit Pool Shark Jan 12, 2018 1:55 AM Permalink

I think you have cracked the case.

What about productivity?

Mexicans work hard at low productivity, low value creation jobs.

Capitalism places a premium on "efficiency": value created per unit of effort.  If Mexicans (i.e. Mexican "civilization") placed a premium on "wealth creation" instead of "work", they would work fewer hours for greater benefit.

a Smudge by an… Mr Twitch Jan 12, 2018 1:17 AM Permalink

I'll accept that anyplace but the Southwestern desert. Mexicans didn't suddenly show up in Arizona. They were here before they got colonized by Spain. When the border last went up, lots of people got caught on one side or the other. The economics of the region are still determined as much by what happens South of the border as they are by the rest of the USA.

a Smudge by an… HRClinton Jan 12, 2018 2:22 AM Permalink

The full list contains too many anomalies. As another commenter said on my thread, "there's a difference between working a lot and working hard". The point goes to productivity.

Nobody can convince me a Frenchman out-produces a German. Not even close. Forget measures of productivity, anybody who has done anything with French people know they are a bunch of worthless fucks.

Interesting to see Chile on the long-hours list. They are kind of a testament to free markets lately. Let's hope their hard work continues to pay off.

SoDamnMad a Smudge by an… Jan 12, 2018 2:23 AM Permalink

Double verified. I lived outside of Memphis and used Mexican contractors both at my work and and at my new home. I wanted some low brickwork done in front of my new house under construction to retain the gardens and keep the Bermuda grass out. I approached a young Hispanic mason working on the facades of houses around me. We agreed on the price and what I desired. I provided the bricks from the lot used on my facade but we came up 50 bricks short. I wanted to pay him for what he completed while I got the 50 bricks from the supplier. He wouldn't take any money "until the job was completed". Luckily I got the bricks needed quickly and he finished. He didn't ask for any more money.  I moved years later to CA where I found similar performance while working as a construction manager for a growing school system.  I never put them down as an ethnic group.  Didntdonuffins, well that's a different story.

jcbudmo Jan 12, 2018 12:54 AM Permalink

The Japanese work longer hours than Germans, but in the shorter hours the Germans manage to produce more. It's not how long you're at 'work', it's whether or not you are actually working productively.

merizobeach Jan 12, 2018 12:58 AM Permalink

Taiwan and China are conspicuously missing from near the top of that list.  But to be clear, we're talking about hours spent, not efficiency or productivity.

any_mouse Rex Andrus Jan 12, 2018 1:15 AM Permalink

You remember the Mariel Boatlift?

Jimmy Carter didn't have bad luck, he had no luck at all. Almost as if the cards were stacked against him by unseen hands.

The Boatlift ended in October 1980, just before the Reagan landslide in November 1980.

Handbills in rural Wisconsin gas stations announced the "First Annual Cuban Hunt" to be held at Fort McCoy where some Marielitas were dumped.

Wait, I remember now. Carter had Anwar Sadat and Begin ready to make peace and USA would recognize Palestine. Sadat would end up assassinated by "The  Muslim Brotherhood" cough, Mossad, cough.

Those Unseen Hands.

Sizzurp Jan 12, 2018 1:11 AM Permalink

If Mexico is so productive, why is their economy so poor?  Working long hours digging ditches doesn't create wealth, but I will give them credit for trying.

VWAndy Jan 12, 2018 1:22 AM Permalink

   Just for fun. Walk this dogma.

  Start with the basics. Who What When Where Why and how. Remember no lying to yourself about any of it.

WallHoo Jan 12, 2018 1:46 AM Permalink

It always helps to be a mercantilist whore while imposing "free trade" to others.

 

To all those saying Germany must be doing something right,germany is doing the oposite of what the US is doing.The EU is becoming (((their new home))).Look at the balance of payments the EU is leeching more money even than china.

alphasammae Jan 12, 2018 2:27 AM Permalink

I can confirm that Mexicans love to work. I had 6-8 Mexican workers for over 25 years and I never had any problem with them. The clock does not apply to them they just work and produce. They make mistakes in the rush sometimes but once they are corrected and guided they never fail you. On another project, my employer had a gang crew of union Mexican tunnel mining laborers and they have them moved around on projects from San Francisco to Chicago, Washington and to NYC because of their team hard work dedicated productive performance. In most places Mom and Pop businesses like builders, restaurants, farming, and wineries they are being used more and more because they are reliable hard workers and do not carry all the problems with complaints and claims. Granted every now and then there is a spoiled apple or a drunk like in any place but in my experience, they are good workers. California farming and winery businesses could not replace them. Neither would the Trump Winery in Virginia and their maintenance estate crews do as we all know are getting their H1B visas extended all the time.