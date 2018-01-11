Paul Craig Roberts Fears "Another Step Towards Armageddon"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
The US military/security complex has taken another step toward Armageddon.
The Pentagon has prepared a nuclear posture review (NPR) that gives the OK to development of smaller “useable” nuclear weapons and permits their use in response to a non-nuclear attack.
As Reagan and Gorbachev understood, but the warmongers who have taken over America do not, there are far too many nuclear weapons already. Some scientists have concluded that even the use of 10 percent of either the US or Russian arsenal would suffice to destroy life on earth.
It is reckless and irresponsible for Washington to make such a decision in the wake of years of aggressive actions taken against Russia. The Clinton criminal regime broke Washington’s promise that NATO would not move one inch to the East. The George W. Bush criminal regime pulled out of the ABM Treaty and changed US war doctrine to elevate the use of nuclear weapons from retaliation to first strike. The Obama criminal regime launched a frontal propaganda attack on Russia with crazed Hillary’s denunciation of President Putin as “the new Hitler.” In an effort to evict Russia from its naval base in Crimea, the criminal Obama regime overthrew the Ukrainian government during the Sochi Olympics and installed a Washington puppet. US missile bases have been established on Russia’s border, and NATO conducts war games against Russia on Russian borders.
This is insanity. These and other gratuitous provocations have convinced the Russian military’s Operation Command that Washington is planning a surprise nuclear attack on Russia. The Russian government has replied to these provocations with the statement that Russia will never again fight a war on its own territory.
Those such as myself and Stephen Cohen, who point out that Washington’s reckless and irresponsible behavior has created an enemy out of a country that very much wanted to be friends, do not get much attention from the presstitute media. The US military/security complex needs an enemy sufficient to justify its vast budget and power, and the Western media has accommodated that selfish and dangerous need.
Russia today is far stronger and better armed than the Soviet Union ever was. Russia also has an alliance with China, an economic and military power. This alliance was created by Washington’s threats against both countries.
Europe and Japan need to understand that they have responsibility for the resurrection of the Cold War in a far more dangerous form than existed in the 20th century. Europe and Japan, whose political leaders are owned by Washington, have taken money from Washington and sold out their peoples along with the rest of humanity.
The entirety of the Western World is devoid of intelligent political leadership. This leaves countries such as Russia, China and Iran with the challenge of preserving life on earth as the Western World pushes humanity toward Armageddon.
Comments
MAGAgeddon
"This is insanity."
I expected nothing less.
"The entirety of the Western World is devoid of intelligent political leadership."
The better for the Zionists to manipulate them and convince them to blindly support Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to MAGAgeddon by Boris Alatovkrap
Fuck Armageddon, this is hell.
In reply to "This is insanity."… by stizazz
Chances are US politicians will hardly stand a chance to be in the candidates pool for an important office if they are not amenable to pro-Israel policies and the agenda of the Jewish lobby.
In reply to "This is insanity."… by stizazz
For the two Obama terms we have been reducing our military strength and backing away from Bad Guys. I'm surprised at the apparent "blame America first" reaction to Trumps efforts (mostly rhetorical) to re-assert our military. Left to their own devices - you can bet your favorite body part that Russia, China and Iran will go into "offensive mode". Other "thorns in our side" are No Korea, Venezuela and Cuba. Instead of bitching Trump out, we should hope his personal efforts to motivate real, dues paying allies, getting them to commit to cooperative defense against the aforementioned threats.
In reply to "This is insanity."… by stizazz
Smaller nukes, what could go wrong...
In reply to MAGAgeddon by Boris Alatovkrap
but much more of them. cut 1 big in 10 small for all the arms treaty regulations
In reply to Smaller nukes, what could go… by Gardentoolnumber5
Cut/Schmut... 1 big AND 10 small! --- 11. And why 11 and not 10? "Well, it's one louder, isn't it?" - Nigel Tufnel
In reply to but much more of them. cut 1… by JimmyRainbow
Micro-nukes, from all accounts, worked very well on September 11, 2001. They have also done good service in the ME. Research.
In reply to Smaller nukes, what could go… by Gardentoolnumber5
Your point?
In reply to MAGAgeddon by Boris Alatovkrap
Is McMagaggedon, too much?
PCR makes avalid point that a lot of people seemed to have glossed over. A 700billion yearly budget is astronomical.
Meanwhile, in the town I live in, it took nearly 4 years, millions of dollars and acts of God to bypass red tape, to repave and put in new water piping over about 6 blocks.
I just read an article about a bridge built in China with 6 rail lanes, it's double decked and has freight rain and passenger car lanes also. It's over 45km of water and is expected to take 5 years to complete. Didn't catch the price, wasn't enough to take note of.
In reply to MAGAgeddon by Boris Alatovkrap
For perspective that just needs to be shared and bears constant repeating...
VIS MAIOR Mr. Universe Jan 10, 2018 11:51 PMPermalink
As long as usa exists there will never be peace where usa put "foot"
U.S interventions around the globe (interventions, operations, instigations)
1840 - invasion of Fiji.
1841 - genocide on the island of Upolu (Drummond).
1843 - invasion of China.
1846-1848 war with Mexico.
1846 - aggression against the New Granada (Colombia).
1849 - shelling of Indochina.
1852 - invasion of Argentina.
1853-1856 - invasion of China.
1853 - invasion of Argentina and Nicaragua.
1854 - the destruction of the Nicaraguan city of San Juan del Norte.
1854 - an attempt to capture the Hawaiian Islands.
1855 - invasion and coup in Nicaragua.
1855 - invasion of Fiji and Uruguay.
1856 - invasion of Panama.
1858 - intervention in Fiji, genocide.
1858 - invasion of Uruguay.
1859 - attack on the Japanese fort of Taku.
1859 - invasion of Angola.
1860 - invasion of Panama.
1863 - punitive expedition to Shimonoseki (Japan).
1864 - military expedition to Japan.
1865 - invasion of Paraguay, genocide, 85% of the population destroyed.
1865 - intervention of Panama, coup d'état.
1866 - an attack on Mexico.
1866 - punitive expedition to China.
1867 - attack on the Midway Islands.
1868 - repeated invasion of Japan.
1868 - invasion of Uruguay and Colombia.
1874 - the entry of troops into China and Hawaii.
1876 ??- invasion of Mexico.
1878 - attack on Samoa.
1882 - the entry of troops into Egypt.
1888 - an attack on Korea.
1889 - punitive expedition to Hawaii.
1890 - the introduction of troops in Haiti.
1890 - the introduction of troops into Argentina.
1891 - intervention in Chile.
1891 - punitive expedition to Haiti.
1893 - the introduction of troops into Hawaii, the invasion of China.
1894 - intervention in Nicaragua.
1894-1896 - invasion of Korea.
1894-1895 - the war in China.
1895 - invasion of Panama.
1896 - the invasion of Nicaragua.
1898 - the capture of the Philippines, genocide (600,000 Filipinos).
1898 - invasion of the port of San Juan del Sur (Nicaragua).
1898 - the capture of the Hawaiian Islands.
1899-1901 - war with the Philippines.
1899 - invasion of the Nicaraguan port of Bluefields.
1901 - the entry of troops into Colombia.
1902 - invasion of Panama.
1903 - the entry of troops into Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Syria.
1904 - the entry of troops into Korea, Morocco.
1904-1905 - intervention in the Russo-Japanese War.
1905 - intervention in the revolution in Honduras.
1905 - the entry of troops to Mexico.
1905 - the entry of troops into Korea.
1906 - invasion of the Philippines.
1906-1909 - invasion of Cuba.
1907 - operations in Nicaragua.
1907 - intervention in the revolution in the Dominican Republic.
1907 - participation in the war of Honduras with Nicaragua.
1908 - invasion of Panama.
1910 - invasion of Bluefields and Corintho (Nicaragua).
1911 - intervention in Honduras.
1911 - genocide in the Philippines.
1911 - the introduction of troops into China.
1912 - the capture of Havana (Cuba).
1912 - intervention in Panama during the elections.
1912 - invasion of Honduras.
1912-1933 - the occupation of Nicaragua.
1914 - intervention in the Dominican Republic.
1914-1918 - a series of incursions into Mexico.
1914-1934 - the occupation of Haiti.
1916-1924 - occupation of the Dominican Republic.
1917-1933 - the occupation of Cuba.
1918-1922 - occupation of the Russian Far East.
1918-1920 - the introduction of troops into Panama.
1919 - landing of troops in Costa Rica.
1919 - war against the Serbs in Dolmatia on the side of Italy.
1919 - intervention in Honduras during the elections.
1920 - intervention in Guatemala.
1922 - intervention in Turkey.
1922-1927 - intervention in China.
1924-1925 - invasion of Honduras.
1925 - military operations in Panama.
1926 - the invasion of Nicaragua.
1927-1934 - the occupation of China.
1932 - the invasion of El Salvador.
1936 - intervention in Spain.
1937 - won with Japan.
1937 - intervention in Nicaragua, state coup.
1939 - the introduction of troops in China.
1941-1945 - the genocide of the civilian population of Germany (Dresden, Hamburg).
1945 - nuclear attack on Japan.
1945-1991 - sabotage activity against the USSR. (Invasion of the airspace - more than 5000, parachute assaults -
1940, direct diversions, the total budget - 13 trillion dollars).
1946 - punitive operations in Yugoslavia.
1946-1949 - the bombing of China.
1947-1948 - Reconciliation of Vietnam, genocide.
1947-1949 - military operations in Greece.
1948-1953 - military operations in the Philippines.
1948 - military coup in Peru.
1948 - military coup in Nicaragua.
1948 - military coup in Costa Rica.
1949-1953 - attempts to overthrow the government in Albania.
1950 - punitive operations in Puerto Rico.
1950-1953 - intervention in Korea.
1951 - military assistance to Chinese rebels.
1953-1964 - security operations in British Guyana.
1953 - the overthrow of Mossadegh, who received 99.9% of the vote in the referendum.
1953 - Forcible deportation of the Inuit (Greenland).
1954 - Overthrow of the government in Guatemala.
1956 - the beginning of military assistance to Tibetan insurgents in the fight against China.
1957-1958 - an attempt to overthrow the government in Indonesia.
1958 - the occupation of Lebanon.
1958 - bombing of Indonesia.
1959 - the entry of troops into Laos.
1959 - punitive operations in Haiti.
1960 - military operations in Ecuador.
1960 - invasion of Guatemala.
1960 - Support for a military coup in El Salvador.
1960-1965 - interference in the internal affairs of the Congo. Support Mobutu.
1961-1964 - a military coup in Brazil.
1961 - a terrorist war against Cuba using bacteriological weapons.
1962 - punitive operations in Guatemala.
1963-1966 - coup d'état and punitive operations in the Dominican Republic.
1964 - punitive operation in Panama.
1964 - support for the coup in Brazil.
1964-1974 - interference in the internal affairs of Greece.
1965 - a coup d'état in Indonesia, genocide.
1965-1973 - aggression against Vietnam.
1966 - intervention in Guatemala.
1967 - Support for the coup and subsequent fascist regime in Greece.
1968 - hunting for Che Guevara in Bolivia.
1971-1973 - the bombing of Laos.
1971 - American military assistance in the coup in Bolivia.
1972 - the entry of troops into Nicaragua.
1973 - coup in Chile.
1973 - terror in Uruguay.
1974 - Support for the regime of Moboth in Zaire.
1974 - preparation of aggression in Portugal.
1974 - attempted coup in Cyprus.
1975 - the occupation of Western Sahara, the introduction of troops in Morocco.
1975 - interference in the internal affairs of Australia.
1975 - an attack on Cambodia.
1975-1989 - Support for the genocide in East Timor.
1978 - military assistance to the dictator, financing of the genocide.
1979 - Support for the cannibal Bocas.
1979 - military assistance to the rebels of Yemen.
1980-1992 - military presence in El Salvador, special operations, genocide.
1980-1990 - military assistance to Iraq. A million dead in ten years.
1980 - support and funding of the Khmer Rouge.
1980 - operation "Gladio" in Italy, 86 victims.
1980 - punitive operation in South Korea.
1981 - attempted coup in Zambia.
1981 - military pressure on Libya, downed two Libyan aircraft.
1981-1990 - Contra support, terrorism, genocide.
1982 - interference in the internal affairs of Suriname.
1982-1983 - attack on Lebanon.
1982 - Support for the genocide in Guatemala.
1983 - intervention in Grenada.
1983 - interference in the internal affairs of Angola.
1984 - two Iranian planes were shot down.
1984 - mining of the bays of Nicaragua.
1985 - financing of the genocide in Chad.
1986 - an attack on Libya.
1986-1987 - attack on an Iranian ship in international waters, the destruction of the Iranian oil platform.
1986 - financing and military support of social terror, seizure of natural resources.
1987-1988 - participation in the Iraq war against Iran, the use of chemical weapons.
1988 - financing of terror and genocide in Turkey.
1988 - the explosion of a passenger plane "Pan American" over Scotland. The wine was recognized in 2003.
1988 - invasion of Honduras.
1988 - the destruction of the Iranian passenger aircraft.
1989 - intervention in Panama.
1989 - two Libyan planes were shot down.
1989 - bombing in the Philippines.
1989 - punitive operation on the Virgin Islands.
1990 - the genocide in Guatemala.
1990 - Iraq's naval blockade.
1990 - financing of the Bulgarian opposition ($ 1.5 million)
1991 - aggression against Iraq.
1991 - the bombing of Kuwait.
1992-1994 - the occupation of Somalia.
1992 - genocide and terror in the capture of the natural resources of Angola (destroyed 650,000 people).
1993-1995 - the bombing of Bosnia.
1994-1996 - terror against Iraq.
1994 - genocide in Rwanda (about 800,000 people).
1995 - the bombing of Croatia.
1998 - the destruction of a missile strike by a pharmaceutical plant in Sudan.
1998 - the bombing of Iraq.
1999 - aggression against Yugoslavia.
2001 - invasion of Afghanistan.
2002 - the entry of troops into the Philippines.
2003 - actions in Liberia.
2003 - clashes with Syrian border guards.
2004 - the entry of troops into Haiti.
2004 - Attempted coup in Equatorial Guinea.
2008 - the invasion of Pakistan.
2008 - The war in South Ossetia
2011 - The war in Libya
2013 - The war in Syria
2014 - The War in Ukraine?
"MAGA" is just a line -- a dinner bell -- to make Useful Idiots salivate, like Pavlov's dogs.
In reply to MAGAgeddon by Boris Alatovkrap
repeat it as many time as necessary ... till 100% of the people can recite it by memory.
In reply to For perspective that just… by HRClinton
Love this doom porn shit
The King let the Gardener have his way with the Queen whenever he wanted to, a long time ago.
This is just the palace guard thinking they have someone's honor to defend, and a job to do.
Damn! I just got a doom porn woody! Come on baby, I don’t want to die a 54 year old divorced farther of three virgin! According to Paul this might be our last night on earth together. Give it up baby, let’s put this doom woody to good use.
Veterans Today -- at least 60% pure, according to Senior Editor and Chief-ton Gordon Duff (cf. Jim Dean, Tonto) -- has previously and meticulously documented and broadcasted the ancient truth of PCR's "revelation" and "fear". [PCR never names (((those))) who have the power to squelch naming.] PCR does not reference sources showing use of micro-nukes to date, however "ill-documented" for nit-picky "scientist-deniers".
Consider the dustification of WTC 1 & 2.
This is NOT "fear porn", IMO. It's misdirection, malinformation from a veteran of Deep State now masquerading as a limited hang-out champion of lies.
Why can’t we just be friends with Russia?
Theyre a natural ally against the real danger: radical Islam
The real danger is China.
U.S.A. Supports radical islam (starting with Saoudi Arabia to Moudjahedim in Afghanistan (= later Taliban), in Lydia and ISIS to overthrow Assad. Trump is OK with that.
In reply to Why can’t we just be friends… by Yars Revenge
So true! Those ragheads have really ramped up the attacks on The Homeland recently, and turning our nation into a police state has only emboldened the bastards. We should start by getting all the Iraqi dual-citizens and other Muslim traitors out of our government! And if they still insist on killing thousands of innocent Americans, forcibly converting us to Islam and otherwise screwing us over, we might just have to partner up with our great ally Israel and invade the entire Middle East. You know, teach them a lesson they'll never forget!
In reply to Why can’t we just be friends… by Yars Revenge
The real danger: radical, global-lust Zionism.
FIFY
All wars are banskters' wars.
In reply to Why can’t we just be friends… by Yars Revenge
"Friends with Russia" would appear to be a logical goal. I'll go out on a limb and say the whole process is in Putin's hands. While trump IS SURELY an egotist and quasi-narcissist - he is a model democratic leader compared to his KGB counterpart Putin. On paper it would work; they have dozens, if not hundreds of areas to enhance the lives of the people in both countries. PUTIN is the mystery - we know not what he really wants. He and his henchmen have skimmed hundreds of billions of dollars - I'm sure it's secure. Like Trump, Putin could phase-out and join the ranks of the rich, famous and VERY INFLUENTIAL.While this path is unlikely, no doubt Trump and Putin could create a lot of legitimate business between them - and the working citizens.
In reply to Why can’t we just be friends… by Yars Revenge
Trump is insane if he’s OK with this (smaller “useable” nuclear weapons)
You, sir, display an ignorance that has to mask, poorly, as usual, trolling. By all means, keep the carriage returns repeating, until substantive posts recede into the bin of page 2 or page 3.
In reply to Trump is insane if he’s OK… by ZeroBeek
Russia and China do not need to get into an all-out Nuclear Exchange with the US.
They merely need to degrade the US military enough, to do a swarm invasion of the continent. China alone could send in tens of millions, in a human tsunami and clear one region after another.
You start with EMP bursts and take it from there in MMA (Mixed Military Arts) of symmetric and asymetric warfare.
American war mongers and their (((financiers))) must never wage war on the world again. They must be removed from the gene pool.
'Hostis humani generis delenda est.'
As for the rest...
Sword smiths shall become plow smiths, so to speak.
In reply to Trump is insane if he’s OK… by ZeroBeek
It probably sounds simplistic...
but it is as it was designed...
it's in the hands of the People now.
Read it and weep.
Roberts, Dude ! You seriously need to get a grip. Crack a beer, pour a scotch, have a cigar or a doobie. Do whatever it takes to relax and chill out. Life is scary enough without the doom porn every 5 minutes. Our government all around the world suck ass. They are definitely going to fuck up all of our lives. The only thing we can do is prepare as best as we can to handle things, suck it up and drive on.
Russia is not stronger than it was under the Soviet Union. Rusting hulks of subs litter the harbors of naval bases. Thousands of tanks sit rusting. Russia is more technologically advanced, but they don't have nearly the numbers as they used to. NATO is approximately 9 times larger in military strength than Russia. Russia and China have always been communist associates and competitors. Never friends. This was an interesting counter move to Russia employment of intermediate tactical nuclear weapons.
Speaking of the People...
"Crack a beer, pour a scotch, have a cigar or a doobie. Do whatever it takes to relax and chill out."
It doesn't seem like you're a driving force for any corrections.
In reply to Roberts, Dude ! You… by I am Groot
DAMN! Why did I draw this duty?
@I am Groot -- I am dismayed at the Hegelian Dialectical farce of a comment you posted. DUDE = E-DUD! You be both.
In reply to Roberts, Dude ! You… by I am Groot
Sir Groot: I’ll have to concur even though I love this old guy PCR. Chill, but do remember that Russians are a lot tougher than softy Europeans. ( but I don’t obviously have all the facts from Calitopia vantage point, only reading history).
Btw: Groot is by far the best name here in ZH! I can’t stop laughing!
In reply to Roberts, Dude ! You… by I am Groot
You can listen to Stephen Cohen every week evenings on the John Bachelor Show.
(Radio) It will make you a believer. I always thought that Russia should have been our ally against the Muslims and Chinese. We have to, to survive, but alas, that hope is gone now. War is coming and the Bible foretells it. We all know it’s true, you can feel it in your bones if you’re not too stressed out on work and the laundry list. Wish things could have been different. but at least we may have some time of peace left. Enjoy your friends and family, that’s what counts! ( and go skiing for Pete’s sake!)
I feel sure (((Stephen Cohen))), on the "John Bachelor Show", will assist me in getting married. I have lived for 70 years and look forward to his advice, guidance, and counseling. In the meantime, and in mean times do we live, what POTUS advised us to "go shopping" after 9-11?? Skiing?? (Well, we have entered the 21st Century of Lies, have we not?)
In reply to You can listen to Stephen… by Conservative C…
Check out John’s show on late night Radio. It’s mostly history, people, wars, politics. It’s really good. Plus Stephen Cohen butts in on all things Russian. John can’t get him to shut up for commercial break though. It’s hilarious! As for skiing, it’s fun to hike up peaks and ski off the summits. Can’t do it much anymore due to back issues, but we skiers all know that if Muslims did it they probably wouldn’t be so pissed off at the world!
In reply to I feel sure (((Stephen Cohen… by Alananda
Don't worry man, life on Earth is a crock of shit. We have had plenty of opportunities to fix things but all we do is seek wealth. Now it's paper wealth and we don't produce shit. Everyone running around in 4500 lb SUV s burning a finite resource for what? To get to a job to pay the man his cut of your life. While 70% or something of the world lives on a few dollars a week. We can't just not survive so something has to come along to kill is off. What better way than a global nuclear war
We’ll..... you got a damn good point! Never looked at it that way. We will all rant like him though when we get old. It’s the way things are.
In reply to It seems, PCR, your biggest… by francis scott …
All the Islamic terrorists believe in god - they've created hell. All the Zionists believe in god - they've created hell. All the Catholics believe in god - they've created hell ...
Seems that one of the first things civilized people should do in order to create a heavenly world would be to remove fervently religious people and eradicate all religions.
In reply to It seems, PCR, your biggest… by francis scott …
Donald and Kim can keep bragging about how big their nuclear tits are...Meanwhile let's pour a beer and chill..frankly it seems the world is going crazier at the speed of knots..lets just be happy.
what about neutron bomb used in yemen ?
The hostility towards Russia serves one ethnic group in America and it ain't the Irish who Trump has fired from his cabinet.
One step backward, two steps forward.
Don't worry the White House will get there eventually.
I know everybody's been hangin' out for it, but just be Patient