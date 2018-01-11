Stocks Are Melting-Up Again

Remember those China headlines...
US equity markets are melting up this morning with S&P at new record highs and Dow topping 25,500 for the first time ever...
And while stocks are exuberant, bonds are going nowhere...
And notably VIX is rising with stocks melt-up - suggesting call-buying exuberance...
Comments
cool...the taller it grows, the harder it will fall...
Holy smackers, we might actually top the Venezuelan Stock Market!
In reply to cool...the taller it grows,… by BullyBearish
I'm so fucking sick of this nonsense market. Someone drop a bomb somewhere already. I don't give a fuck if San Fran takes an anthrax ICBM from lil fat boy, just end this goddamn madness already.
In reply to Holy smackers, we're going… by YUNOSELL
Prices will rise until the free money stops flowing. It really is as simple as that. By the time some of you figure this out it'll have stopped flowing.
In reply to I'm so fucking sick of this… by FullHedge1
I have just one question: Since when does the price stability mandate include inflating enormous bubbles across all asset classes!!!!! Please someone answer that!!!
In reply to Prices will rise until the… by The_Juggernaut
And a successful thief (i.e. The not U.S or Federal, alien/non-citizen owned Rothschild Reserve central Bank) will steal and steal and steal tomorrow, and the next day, and day after, as long as you don't put him or her behind bars or below a lamp post, but just above the ground.
In reply to Prices will rise until the… by The_Juggernaut
The markets will rally on the reconstruction spending to follow!!! Buahahahahahahahahahahh
In reply to I'm so fucking sick of this… by FullHedge1
The most hated bull market in history continues to grind the bears into burger meat. Where are the tolerant environazis. Cue picture of bear being stuffed into wood chipper
In reply to I'm so fucking sick of this… by FullHedge1
All bad news is a buying opportunity because it's fake (as far as you know)
Just like $80 oil can't cause inflation.
In reply to cool...the taller it grows,… by BullyBearish
Why would it?, we dont transport anything, or use plastics.....
In reply to All bad news is a buying… by JRobby
Imagine a casino where all the tables and slot machines are weighted to give ridiculously favorable payouts to the players, where you can just sit there and rack up winnings all night long while barely ever losing a hand (and then you just win your losses right back on the next one).
Just one problem: the house only has enough cash to cover a small fraction of the chips, so once a big enough chunk of people start cashing out the rest will find all their winnings suddenly vanish like they never existed.
But hey, no worries! Another spin of the wheel never hurt anybody!
In reply to cool...the taller it grows,… by BullyBearish
yep .. whereever your money is invested, so where it will stay when they freeze everything. If you don't hold it, you don't own it.
In reply to Imagine a casino where all… by Full Court Lug…
The first large drop in the equity markets and you can bet that an asset freeze with be enforced. You are completely right about not owning anything you do not hold in person. And after they freeze electronic assets and that doesn't work, they'll come after your physical assets. It may take 20 years... or 20 months... but it will likely happen.
In reply to yep .. whereever your money… by GlassHouse101
I have just one question: Since when does the price stability mandate include inflating enormous bubbles across all asset classes!!!!! Please someone answer that!!!
In reply to cool...the taller it grows,… by BullyBearish
We's rich!!!
The Dow!
Short it and invite me to your funeral!
(except it was Gold and what Jim Fisk told a guy a few days before Gold crashed and burned back in 1869)
We are in the midst of the greatest "melt-up" of all time.
Even though today seems a little lack luster, we'll get rolling again!
Hang in there!
Stawks!
see u at 45k eoy
In reply to We are in the midst of the… by wmbz
No doubt about it!
In reply to see u at 45k eoy by FreeShitter
see u at 45k eoy
In reply to We are in the midst of the… by wmbz
Just think, you'll be able to tell your grandchildren you lived through the most idiotic financial times in history.
They will be part cyborg here soon enough.
In reply to Just think, you'll be able… by Fiat Burner
To paraphrase Christopher Walken. "Before we're done here the Etrade baby will be wearing gold plated diapers"
The reward for egregious economic and political behavior has never been greater.
It’s free money bitchezz. Get onboard and party down. What the fuck could possibly go wrong?? Full. Faith. And credit.
except KODK which is slip-sliding after a one to two day pop on blockchain-association. Blockchain is the new eyeballs. snicker.
Still seeing ‘bubble’ stories trying to suck in shorts - which then get to fuel tomorrow’s melt-up. Hard to see this end until a whale trader gets on the wrong side of something and their company or fund has to liquidate. Sort of like 10 years ago!
if stocks are a measure of economic productivity and their price in $USD is on the move, one of two things (or some combination of the two) has changed:
1. economic productivity
2. the value of the $USD
what i think is happening is productivity is DECREASING because the value of $USD is also DECREASING, but at a faster rate
some economists may call this stagflation or the beginnings of hyperinflation, but it's about as obvious as night and day
"printing" more will not make productivity go up, at this point it'll actually make it go down even faster. what "printing" has already occurred cannot be undone. there has only been ONE way this gets fixed in the past, ONLY ONE
I pick door #2, otherwise known as inflation. Didn't the Orange Stable Genius say he wanted the dollar to go lower?
In reply to if stocks are a measure of… by ted41776
Lower dollar. Better for USA exports. Except we only export farm products. Lower dollar makes what is left of USA manufacturing more competitive internationally. Except the vast majority of component inputs into USA based manufacturing come from overseas which now are more expensive.
To replace these now expensive iverseas component inputs would take at least a decade of reflating a local USA based electronics / component base in the USA.
But it can be done. But in the meantime traditional currency manipulation to favor local manufactured exports is far more complex then most of today's thunderhead economists can comprehend.
In reply to I pick door #2, otherwise… by autofixer
i have to disagree with you on the it can be done part. done by who? these people?
https://www.russellsage.org/sites/default/files/Fig3_EDxRace_hires_1.png
In reply to Lower dollar. Better for… by BuyAndSell
So funny reading the shorts in the comment section here squealing like stuck pigs. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of brainless fools.
Take it while freeshit lasts....
And hope you get the fuck out on time lolz ahahahha
Stupid shorts. CB's have markets back. If it popped, all those pension funds go pop with it. And the wealth of the 0.01%. Not gonna happen. Get long son, looking a gift horse in the mouth for years.