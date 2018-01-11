Stocks Are Melting-Up Again

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 12:42

Remember those China headlines...

US equity markets are melting up this morning with S&P at new record highs and Dow topping 25,500 for the first time ever...

 

And while stocks are exuberant, bonds are going nowhere...

 

And notably VIX is rising with stocks melt-up - suggesting call-buying exuberance...

 

Full Court Lug… BullyBearish Jan 11, 2018 12:55 PM Permalink

Imagine a casino where all the tables and slot machines are weighted to give ridiculously favorable payouts to the players, where you can just sit there and rack up winnings all night long while barely ever losing a hand (and then you just win your losses right back on the next one).

Just one problem: the house only has enough cash to cover a small fraction of the chips, so once a big enough chunk of people start cashing out the rest will find all their winnings suddenly vanish like they never existed.

But hey, no worries! Another spin of the wheel never hurt anybody!

Bryan GlassHouse101 Jan 11, 2018 1:16 PM Permalink

The first large drop in the equity markets and you can bet that an asset freeze with be enforced.  You are completely right about not owning anything you do not hold in person.  And after they freeze electronic assets and that doesn't work, they'll come after your physical assets.  It may take 20 years... or 20 months... but it will likely happen.

Jason T Jan 11, 2018 12:47 PM Permalink

The Dow! 

Short it and invite me to your funeral!

(except it was Gold and what Jim Fisk told a guy a few days before Gold crashed and burned back in 1869)

wmbz Jan 11, 2018 12:51 PM Permalink

We are in the midst of the greatest "melt-up" of all time.

Even though today seems a little lack luster, we'll get rolling again!

Hang in there!

Stawks!

gmak Jan 11, 2018 1:00 PM Permalink

except KODK which is slip-sliding after a one to two day pop on blockchain-association. Blockchain is the new eyeballs. snicker.

NoWayJose Jan 11, 2018 1:13 PM Permalink

Still seeing ‘bubble’ stories trying to suck in shorts - which then get to fuel tomorrow’s melt-up.  Hard to see this end until a whale trader gets on the wrong side of something and their company or fund has to liquidate.  Sort of like 10 years ago!

ted41776 Jan 11, 2018 2:00 PM Permalink

if stocks are a measure of economic productivity and their price in $USD is on the move, one of two things (or some combination of the two) has changed:

1. economic productivity

2. the value of the $USD

what i think is happening is productivity is DECREASING because the value of $USD is also DECREASING, but at a faster rate

some economists may call this stagflation or the beginnings of hyperinflation, but it's about as obvious as night and day

"printing" more will not make productivity go up, at this point it'll actually make it go down even faster. what "printing" has already occurred cannot be undone. there has only been ONE way this gets fixed in the past, ONLY ONE

BuyAndSell autofixer Jan 11, 2018 2:23 PM Permalink

Lower dollar.  Better for USA exports.  Except we only export farm products.  Lower dollar makes what is left of USA manufacturing more competitive internationally.  Except the vast majority of component inputs into USA based manufacturing come from overseas which now are more expensive.  

To replace these now expensive iverseas component inputs would take at least a decade of reflating a local USA based electronics / component base in the USA.

But it can be done.  But in the meantime traditional currency manipulation to favor local manufactured exports is far more complex then most of today's thunderhead economists can comprehend.

ReturnOfDaMac Jan 11, 2018 2:45 PM Permalink

Stupid shorts.  CB's have markets back.  If it popped, all those pension funds go pop with it.  And the wealth of the 0.01%.  Not gonna happen.  Get long son, looking a gift horse in the mouth for years.