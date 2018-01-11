US-backed Forces In Syria Release Hundreds Of ISIS Members

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 12:35

Submitted by South Front

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) released 400 former ISIS fighters a mere few weeks after they had been captured, the opposition media outlet Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday. The report added that the released ISIS fighters include dozens of well-known ISIS members and commanders.

Moreover, the SOHR said that the SDF even allowed 120 former ISIS fighters from Deir Ezzor and al-Hasakah governorates to join its ranks. The former ISIS fighters who joined the SDF are all related to SDF leaders, according to the report.

Image source: Al Shahid News

The release of these former ISIS fighters has led to new tensions in eastern Syria, as the locals who were victims of these fighters clashed with them in many villages, according to the SOHR. The media outlet even said that weapons were used by the new “SDF members” against the locals; however, the US-backed forces didn’t step in to end the clashes, according to the source.

Significantly, SOHR is a well-known pro-rebel opposition source which has served as a go-to prime outlet for the mainstream media over the course of the war in Syria. The original report reads as follows:

Villages and towns in the Syria Democratic Forces-held areas in the eastern and the north-western countryside of Deir Ezzor as well as the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah, are witnessing tension accompanied by skirmishes between residents in these areas against former members in the “Islamic State” organization, and according to details obtained by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights from a number of reliable sources, the SDF released more than 400 members of the organization [ISIS] of Syrian nationalities, who come from Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasakah countryside...

The SOHR report continues: 

And the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also learned that the released members include tens of important commanders in Deir Ezzor countryside, as well as security and military officials, economists and Sharia men of the organization, some of them of the dissidents from the  regime forces in previous years who joined the organization later, while the SOHR monitored that more than 120 members of them have joined the SDF, most of them are people of clans include commanders in the SDF in Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasakah countryside, while residents expressed their fears of that the members of the organization have surrender as a preliminary step to form sleeper cells in the SDF-held areas, and carry out explosions and assassinations which may kill citizens and members of the SDF, as several areas controlled by the SDF deep in their held areas in Deir Ezzor countryside, witnessed attacks by booby trapped vehicles and light weapons which left tens of casualties and wounded.

Thus far, the Kurdish-dominated SDF has released hundreds of former ISIS fighters including 75 former ISIS fighters on May 8, 2017 and 86 others on November 8, 2017. Most of ISIS fighters who were released previously, were captured in action by the SDF during the Raqqa battle.

The Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on December 16, 2017 that the US-led coalition is using refugee camps controlled by the SDF in al-Hasakah governorate as a base for training former members of ISIS.

Many observers have warned that the SDF is attempting to absorb Syrian ISIS fighters in order to create a new Arab force within the SDF, which will lead to more terrorism in Syria and the region. 

Politics

stizazz Pandelis Jan 11, 2018 12:39 PM

America = Israhell's slave
ISIS (AlQaeda 2.0) = Israhell's child

So of course US Forces release ISIS members.

Because ONLY Israhell benefits from this crap in the region. Not the US not the Arab countries.

The Chaos has got to go on for Israhell.

How Israhell Benefits?

Tourism
Muslims are seen as evil while they steal more Palestinian land
Killing the peace process which they don't want
Implementing Greater Israhell which in their fantasy includes part of Syria and Lebanon

knukles stizazz Jan 11, 2018 12:42 PM

Just think about it.
9/11  Saudi 's on the planes, dancing Mossad in NYC, building collapses into footprint.

 

It was Deep State plus Israel plus the Saudis.
Which goes on to explain the 7 countries doctrine.
Wipe out the rag heads and let Israel and SA rule the ME, the US's client states.

Now there should be very little confusions as to who what how where and when.

 

Farqued Up stizazz Jan 11, 2018 1:51 PM

Seems to me that the 3 heads that need severing are DC, City of London, and the Vatican. Israel is but a tit on a rectum boil if those 3 are extracted and guillotined and their central banks cast into permanent oblivion. Royals should be stripped for no one should be on a lofty perch like insect hives solely because their daddies and mommies could spawn another inbred idiot.

Religion is the problem with the Chosenites in control of the Propaganda with their girly men red frocked degenerates, with their tall beanies that look like a pussy, leading the sheeple to their willful slave graves.

Guderian stizazz Jan 11, 2018 1:52 PM

I am sorry to say, but this 'Israhell' and '9-11' reflex is getting tired.

Tyler could write about an explosion on Saturn and you guys would react with sth along the lines of "jooish ploy!!" or "9-11 2.0!!" and that sole voice in the universe that would find a way to relate this to the irrevocable fact, that the Falklands be Brittish forever!

Can we please just agree, that whatever topic comes up, we all acknowledge that Joos, 9-11, Deep-Thr.. err State and Israhell are related, the root, the masterminds and so forth -without fucking mentioning it, leave alone writing entire essays (or rather copy-pasting them)?

FFS!

Adullam Guderian Jan 11, 2018 2:49 PM

Agreed. I wrote this a month ago to one of his many 'other personalities' on this site...

You and bobcatz (and all your other multiple personalities) need to broaden your horizons. If ZH had an article on the geology of Jupiter, you would chime in with another spam response linking to your unbiblical institute and chime in about "Israhell".You really need some more strings on your banjo.

moonshadow Pandelis Jan 11, 2018 2:38 PM

Ummm...tell the truth? keep their word? do not..fight? They are ISLAMIC. That means they think that what they are told to do by the quran and their false prophet leader is true! sooo...No peace!...they WILL fight the infidel wherever he(we) is found...they are ISLAMIC! only WHEN they are convinced that the quran is a horrific LIE to mankind will this ever end.

gdpetti DinduNuffin Jan 11, 2018 2:11 PM

Typical imperial policy for any empire, some call them terrorists, we call them freedom fighters or contractors or mercenaries... same thing, as long as they work for you... and your friends.

THis is just more of the 'outing' of the OWO as it's set to implode on itself... to prep the field for their bosses, the NWO.

HRClinton DinduNuffin Jan 11, 2018 2:26 PM

They need more training and support, to take the battle home to Russia, China and OBOR countries. Where they are to weaken and destabilize the governing regimes from within.

Chaos ab Ordo: Eurasian Silk Road must be stopped at all cost.

It's for the children -- the (((Global-Lust children))).

just the tip Jan 11, 2018 12:45 PM

how exactly does this work?  does someone in the CIA stand up and say "simon says" and if they react accordingly, they are released and get a new weapon?  or is it easier than that?