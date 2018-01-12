Is Bitcoin Dying As A Payment Option?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 14:21

Authored by Darryn Pollock via CoinTelegraph.com,

About six months ago the news was littered with companies that were looking to integrate Bitcoin as a payment system. However, in the fast-paced cryptocurrency ecosystem, things have changed dramatically.

 

Now, there is a host of companies either turning away from Bitcoin or doing a full U-turn. Microsoft recently announced that after almost three years it would stop accepting Bitcoin. However, it did reserve that position after taking its own steps to: “ensure lower Bitcoin amounts would be redeemable by customers.”

Steam, the gaming platform, also canceled its use of Bitcoin as a payment system in early December last year. Their reasons resonated with the general consensus, citing high fees and incredible volatility as the main issues.

It is not only those outside of the crypto market though; The North American Bitcoin Conference set to be held in Miami next week, is no longer taking Bitcoin for last-minute tickets.

Slow and expensive

It has been a bone of contention with Bitcoin since its fees started averaging about $2, now with transactions costing upwards of $20, people have started looking at Bitcoin as something other than a digital currency.

The North American Bitcoin Conference said on its website that network congestion and manual processing influenced the decision to stop accepting payments in cryptocurrencies.

"We have, and always will, accept cryptocurrencies for our conferences, up to fourteen days before the event," the organizers wrote.

"However, due to the manual inputting of data in our ticketing platforms when paid in cryptocurrencies, we decided to shut down Bitcoin payments for last minute sales due to print deadlines."

Digital Gold

It would seem that it is possible to link Bitcoin’s change in categorization back to when SegWit2x failed to launch and thus sent Bitcoin on a monster rally that saw it end the year 13 times stronger than when it started.

Bitcoin was having problems defining itself as a digital currency, or as digital gold, and due to the nature of the cryptocurrency, it was defined democratically as SegWit2x was not taken up - for a number of reasons.

It was thought that SegWit2x would help lower costs and speed up the network; however, Bitcoin’s value as a store of value would probably take a hit.

And, with interest in Bitcoin being driven by the mainstream acceptance of the digital currency to be an asset that grew exponentially, it seemed that the community was keen to see it move towards being so-called digital gold.

Not permanent

The very fluid nature of Bitcoin’s evolution means that it could still become a very useful and viable currency if the community decides. The latest change that could be on the cards is the Lightning Network which would help hugely with Bitcoin scaling issue.

The Lightning Network would implement a smart contract script into the Bitcoin network that would open private payment channels between a peer and all of the other peers they transact with. In addition to all the private payment channels they are a part of, each of peer would have one channel open to the Bitcoin Blockchain.

Comments

TruthHammer bshirley1968 Jan 12, 2018 3:07 PM Permalink

BitCoin is a commodity, not a currency, no matter how angry millennials get...

It will never be a significant portion of economic activity in any region, area, country, or the world.

If it ever starting approaching such status (it wont), it would be immediately banned, regulated, or replaced with guvCoin.

 

And for the billionth time, it doesnt matter what "tech" gets put into "crypto-currencies", the governments still control YOU, the INTERNET, all BUSINESSES, and every medium of communication. 

BitCoin will never be a currency and will only be free of the GUV as long as it stays inconsequential to world economic activity...

Buckaroo Banzai So Close Jan 12, 2018 2:33 PM Permalink

"Trying buying a cup of coffee with a 10 yr."

Or with a gold coin, for that matter.

Like gold, Bitcoin has turned into a settlement vehicle and store of wealth. People who think that Bitcoin giving up its transactional use case is a defeat for Bitcoin are short-bus retarded. It has ascended to a higher level.

Right now, a number of other coins are competing to become the premiere transactional cryptocurrency-- or transactional cryptocurrencies, plural. There is no monetary law that dictates that only one currency must "rule them all". We are transitioning to a new world where dozens of currencies can operate side by side. Atomic swaps and sidechain technologies will facilitate this tremendously. It will take a couple of years to all shake out. In the meantime, infrastructure is being built. Cryptocurrencies right now are like the internet was in 1995--breaking out into the public consciousness, establishing its bona fides, and figuring out how to integrate itself with the world at large. Get ready for the future.

Dickweed Wang T-NUTZ Jan 12, 2018 3:03 PM Permalink

You want to see the future Nutz?  Here ya go:

Today, a little over two years later, the US Treasury has figured this out, and on Friday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will work with the Group of 20 nations to prevent cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin from becoming the digital equivalent of an anonymous Swiss bank account.

"We are very focused on cryptocurrencies," Mnuchin explained, pointing to discussions with other regulators within the U.S. government and later stating: "We want to make sure that bad people cannot use these currencies to do bad things."

HungryPorkChop Buckaroo Banzai Jan 12, 2018 2:54 PM Permalink

It seems pretty obvious where the Bitcoin market is headed.  Bitcoin will remain a super expensive coin that is hoarded like gold but slow and pricey to transact.  Then there will be the day-to-day coins for buying a cup of coffee like DigiByte or Litecoin.  Coins like DigiByte are smokin' fast and dirt cheap to transact!  Litecoin is almost getting too expensive to buy a cup of coffee and that's where a widely accepted coin which is $0.10 to $1 is needed. 

Anyway its interesting to watch this play out! 

 

lester1 Jan 12, 2018 2:27 PM Permalink

No business can accept Bitcoin when the price swings like 5% daily. You would be put out of business fast.

 

Bitcoin is in permanent decline. There's simply too much competition in the crypto space. Many better options than Bitcoin.

Econ 101 teaches you when there's lots of competition for a product the prices go DOWN!

 

*  I would cash out your Bitcoin gains now before there's a panic and Coinbase locks you in and you CAN'T sell !!

Automatic Choke T-NUTZ Jan 12, 2018 2:39 PM Permalink

If I am in business selling whorffles, and you pay me in fiat, I use that fiat to pay expenses, rarely to bank it.   If you are suggesting that I turn my whorffle business into a bitcoin investment enterprise, then you aren't offering a means of payment, are you?  You are just telling me to get out of the whorffle business and collect bitcoin.  If I do accept bitcoin as payment, then I need a fast, efficient, dependable means to turn around and pay expenses with same, and without $20 fees per transaction.   That is the point of the article.

Buckaroo Banzai lester1 Jan 12, 2018 2:38 PM Permalink

"Econ 101 teaches you when there's lots of competition for a product the prices go DOWN!"

And Econ 102 teaches that competition validates a new product space. Given that the global currency space is worth hundreds of trillions of dollars, and nationally-sponsored fiat currencies will be driven to extinction within the next ten to twenty years, it's going to take a LOT of new products to fill up this space.

lester1 Jan 12, 2018 2:30 PM Permalink

Digital gold my ass. Litecoin for example, is faster and cheaper to transact than Bitcoin. So how the hell is Bitcoin digital gold when there's a competitor that is better ?? 🤔

 

 

Making Merica … lester1 Jan 12, 2018 2:47 PM Permalink

Lite coin has the fraction of bitcoin's user base. While everybody wants use bitcoin network its natural for litecoin or other alts to have cheaper tx fees.

 

People want to use bitcoin no matter what because its digital gold. They know its the safest choice. If you want to purchase coffee go use litecoin till you got a working lightning network wallet. No one is stopping you.

logicalman Jan 12, 2018 2:33 PM Permalink

When EVERYTHING you do on-line is tracked and recorded, anonymity is close to impossible.

You will know it has gone mainstream when the IRS starts accepting BC for payment.