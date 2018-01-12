Is Bitcoin Dying As A Payment Option?

Authored by Darryn Pollock via CoinTelegraph.com,
About six months ago the news was littered with companies that were looking to integrate Bitcoin as a payment system. However, in the fast-paced cryptocurrency ecosystem, things have changed dramatically.
Now, there is a host of companies either turning away from Bitcoin or doing a full U-turn. Microsoft recently announced that after almost three years it would stop accepting Bitcoin. However, it did reserve that position after taking its own steps to: “ensure lower Bitcoin amounts would be redeemable by customers.”
Steam, the gaming platform, also canceled its use of Bitcoin as a payment system in early December last year. Their reasons resonated with the general consensus, citing high fees and incredible volatility as the main issues.
It is not only those outside of the crypto market though; The North American Bitcoin Conference set to be held in Miami next week, is no longer taking Bitcoin for last-minute tickets.
Slow and expensive
It has been a bone of contention with Bitcoin since its fees started averaging about $2, now with transactions costing upwards of $20, people have started looking at Bitcoin as something other than a digital currency.
The North American Bitcoin Conference said on its website that network congestion and manual processing influenced the decision to stop accepting payments in cryptocurrencies.
"We have, and always will, accept cryptocurrencies for our conferences, up to fourteen days before the event," the organizers wrote.
"However, due to the manual inputting of data in our ticketing platforms when paid in cryptocurrencies, we decided to shut down Bitcoin payments for last minute sales due to print deadlines."
Digital Gold
It would seem that it is possible to link Bitcoin’s change in categorization back to when SegWit2x failed to launch and thus sent Bitcoin on a monster rally that saw it end the year 13 times stronger than when it started.
Bitcoin was having problems defining itself as a digital currency, or as digital gold, and due to the nature of the cryptocurrency, it was defined democratically as SegWit2x was not taken up - for a number of reasons.
It was thought that SegWit2x would help lower costs and speed up the network; however, Bitcoin’s value as a store of value would probably take a hit.
And, with interest in Bitcoin being driven by the mainstream acceptance of the digital currency to be an asset that grew exponentially, it seemed that the community was keen to see it move towards being so-called digital gold.
Not permanent
The very fluid nature of Bitcoin’s evolution means that it could still become a very useful and viable currency if the community decides. The latest change that could be on the cards is the Lightning Network which would help hugely with Bitcoin scaling issue.
The Lightning Network would implement a smart contract script into the Bitcoin network that would open private payment channels between a peer and all of the other peers they transact with. In addition to all the private payment channels they are a part of, each of peer would have one channel open to the Bitcoin Blockchain.
#CT_questions Do you think #Bitcoin Lightning Network will be implemented on a large scale this year, and will it help with the congestion problems?— Cointelegraph — Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency News (@Cointelegraph) January 12, 2018
One word. Lightning.
the writing is all over the wall for those with eyes to see.
Like gold, Bitcoin has turned into a settlement vehicle and store of wealth. People who think that Bitcoin giving up its transactional use case is a defeat for Bitcoin are short-bus retarded. It has ascended to a higher level.
Right now, a number of other coins are competing to become the premiere transactional cryptocurrency-- or transactional cryptocurrencies, plural. There is no monetary law that dictates that only one currency must "rule them all". We are transitioning to a new world where dozens of currencies can operate side by side. Atomic swaps and sidechain technologies will facilitate this tremendously. It will take a couple of years to all shake out. In the meantime, infrastructure is being built. Cryptocurrencies right now are like the internet was in 1995--breaking out into the public consciousness, establishing its bona fides, and figuring out how to integrate itself with the world at large. Get ready for the future.
In reply to It was never meant to be a… by So Close
It seems pretty obvious where the Bitcoin market is headed. Bitcoin will remain a super expensive coin that is hoarded like gold but slow and pricey to transact. Then there will be the day-to-day coins for buying a cup of coffee like DigiByte or Litecoin. Coins like DigiByte are smokin' fast and dirt cheap to transact! Litecoin is almost getting too expensive to buy a cup of coffee and that's where a widely accepted coin which is $0.10 to $1 is needed.
Anyway its interesting to watch this play out!
In reply to "Trying buying a cup of… by Buckaroo Banzai
If it was never meant to be a payment option then why is it divisible by 100 million?
In reply to It was never meant to be a… by So Close
