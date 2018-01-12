Broke, But Full Of Hope - Is This The Scariest Chart In The World?

Authored by MN Gordon via EconomicPrism.com,
American consumers are not only feeling good... They’re feeling great. They’re borrowing money – and spending it – like tomorrow will never come.
[ZH: In other words, Americans are broke but full of hope...]
On Monday the Federal Reserve released its latest report of consumer credit outstanding. According to the Fed’s bean counters, U.S. consumers racked up $28 billion in November in new credit card debt and in new student, auto, and other non-mortgage loans. This amounted to an 8.8 percent increase in consumer borrowing. It also ran total outstanding consumer debt up to $3.83 trillion.
Perhaps this consumer spending binge will finally propel price inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator, up to the Fed’s illusive 2 percent target. Academic economists and central planners consider 2 percent price inflation to be the sweet spot for attaining economic heaven on earth. We have some reservations.
Controlled inflation, or what’s sometimes called financial repression, is what the Fed is after. Because controlled inflation is the grease that keeps the gears of the debt based monetary system turning. You see, through controlled inflation, and the subsequent slow erosion of debt burdens, borrowers can make good on their debts with dollars of diminished value.
And, of course, the biggest debtor of all is the federal government. Controlled inflation benefits Washington more than anyone else. They can borrow massive amounts of money and inflate their debts away. Yet this isn’t without consequences…
Disaster in the Making
Remember, a Treasury bill – a debt based asset – does not represent goods produced. It’s merely a claim on future production. The interest that a Treasury bill yields is paid with taxes drawn from the labors of employed workers.
Creditors are certainly aware of the inflationary character of government deficits. They know that if the Fed loses its handle of this controlled inflation scheme, and yields abruptly spike upward, their Treasury holdings will rapidly depreciate in value.
Nonetheless, creditors prefer controlled inflation with the risk of uncontrolled inflation to the alternative of deflation. Because in a debt based fiat money system, deflation results in unpaid debts and outright defaults. This is why ever increasing levels of debt are needed or the financial system breaks down.
As an aside, in a stable money system, like the international gold standard of the late-19th century, where economic growth is financed through savings and accumulated capital as opposed to debt, deflation is a welcomed byproduct of capitalism. Cheaper prices for goods and services benefit consumers without the risk of cascading defaults.
So, will the Fed succeed in attaining the miracle of 2 percent controlled inflation? We don’t know, and we’d much prefer a stable money system. But we do know these sorts of schemes rarely go according to plan. We expect the present monetary experiment will ultimately end in disaster.
Here’s why…
As the Controlled Inflation Scheme Rolls On
“I was eating a lot of Domino’s Pizza before my heart attack,” explained our neighbor in all seriousness, not long after suffering a myocardial infarction. “Now, I eat Papa John’s.”
Was Domino’s Pizza the cause of our neighbor’s heart problem? Maybe. Maybe not. But it’s doubtful that Papa John’s Pizza is the solution.
The point is, the human animal has a difficult time discerning a simple cause and effect relationship. When it comes to understanding multifaceted non-linear relationships humans don’t stand a chance.
Complex systems, incrementally built up over time, eventually hit a tipping point. Seemingly out of nowhere they go haywire. Thoughtful consideration and deliberate action can’t stop it. “Men made it,” said John Steinbeck in reference to big banks. “But they can’t control it.”
The early Wednesday morning scuttlebutt from Bloomberg was that Beijing may be halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries. A decade ago this would have caused a significant market freak out. Presently, such a gloomy prospect no longer matters.
Within hours of China’s presumed dismissal of U.S. Treasuries, the Treasury Department auctioned $20 billion of 10-year notes, with bids exceeding the amount offered by 2.69 times. Investors can’t seem to get enough of these claims on future production.
Then yesterday, not long after China’s foreign exchange regulator called the prior day’s story “fake,” 30-year notes sold out like boysenberry funnel cakes at the county fair. In fact, at a yield of 2.867 percent, the $12 billion debt offering posted the largest demand of a 30-year auction, relative to its size, in over three years.
And so it goes. The controlled inflation scheme rolls on.
Still, where there’s smoke there’s fire. China’s call to halt purchases of U.S. Treasuries may be fake news today. Tomorrow, it’ll be as real as it gets.
But for now the credit-fueled delusion continues, as we noted previously, the chart at the top of this post actually illustrates a recurring theme of financial bubbles:
When good times have gone on for a sufficiently long time, people forget that it can be any other way and start behaving as if they’re bulletproof.
They stop saving, for instance, because they’ll always have their job and their stocks will always go up.
Then comes the inevitable bust, as the following chart show...
So is this time different? Or is this the scariest chart in the world right now?
This chart is a shithole.
Yeah, I feel the optimism when I see the person in front of me at Starbucks paying for her coffee with a credi card.
In reply to This chart is a shithole. by brewing_it
Uh. First, I would never buy coffee from that shit chain that defies the president. But more importantly, when I buy a $2 coffee, I do it with a credit card because I get 2% cashback. Not really a concern.
In reply to Yeah, I feel the optimism… by The Alarmist
I see them paying with SNAP cards
In reply to Uh. First, I would never buy… by FullHedge1
And for the non-womb-productive citizens who are not eligible for SNAP and pay-per-birth tax credits @ $6,444, “controlled inflation” is why your rent consumes over half of your earned-only income.
In reply to I see them paying with SNAP… by auricle
Spend it before it's worthless.
In reply to I see them paying with SNAP… by auricle
Everyone is planning to go ch 7 in a massive conspiracy hidden from the NSA
Everyone thinks the world is going to end soon
Everyone ______________________________
In reply to Uh. First, I would never buy… by FullHedge1
How do I turn off the audio that always starts on its own? What is happening to this site?
Dude .... Seriously. What audio?
In reply to How do I turn off the audio… by Dogstar59
He's getting confused with the voices in his head like Maduro hearing Chavez in the form of a bird.
In reply to Dude .... Seriously. What… by knukles
Fuck off, asshole.
In reply to He's getting confused with… by FullHedge1
The Live Audio Market Commentary. Look at the blue box on the right side of the screen.
In reply to Dude .... Seriously. What… by knukles
Get Adblock Plus, ya cunt.
In reply to The Live Audio Market… by Dogstar59
LOL Ok, ya cunt.
In reply to Get Adblock Plus, ya cunt. by FullHedge1
.......or use the Brave browser. I don't hear anything.
In reply to The Live Audio Market… by Dogstar59
They’re borrowing money – and spending it – like tomorrow will never come. Hmmm... sounds like the US gummint
Shithole chart if I ever saw one!
total covfefe
In reply to Shithole chart if I ever saw… by DrBrown
They're running up their credit cards to buy bitcoin lol. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-11/bitcoin-buyers-turn-…
Sealy Posturepedic and Trust doesn't need interest on savings...
"Man is the only kind of varmint sets his own trap, baits it, then steps in it." John Steinbeck
Especially in a country full of temporary / part time / 1099 and churn gigs, twenty-eight billion in new debt for non-appreciating items of dubious worth gives new meaning to the following Steinbeck quote:
In reply to "Man is the only kind of… by LetThemEatRand
I'm starting to realize that the American consumers are making themselves, collectively, "too big to fail". And I say .. more power to them. Unfortunately, if it does "fail", everyone will be caught in the crosshairs - even those, like myself, who aren't involved in this game of pile up the debt ...
Myself, I was looking to add to my physical gold holdings .. but it has run away from me a bit in the past month or so.
Red Robin is eliminating bus boys from their restaurants.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/red-robin-eliminates-bussers-…
More WINNING!
Kind of stupid. Somebody has to pick up the dirty dishes and clean the tables. If it isn't the busboy, who is it?
In reply to Red Robin is eliminating… by Don Sunset
repeat post
The mother of all bubbles courtesy of free fiat and irresponsible monetary policy. The inflated wealth effect has got people thinking they have more even tho it's only on paper and not in the bank. It's going to ruin a lot of families when this blows up there will be no bailouts this time around the Central Banks have no where to go but down.
We all know it's borrowed debt. The only thing we can do is let it play out. Just let this charade of bullshit and economic lies play out and implode. Debt is King.
Hey, debt keeps em in the corral. This would be a shit hole full of low IQ people otherwise.
Hey look, it’s not about whether or not you live in a s******e. It is about how many Made-in-China products, acquired via plastic swiping, adorn your s******e on wheels or elsewhere.
In reply to Hey, debt keeps em in the… by Haitian Snackout
I predict that after this blows up, we'll see the return of the $20 blowjob. I patiently await.
Programmers are building robots for that purpose. Without a line of credit, most underemployed and feminist-bashed American men won’t be able to afford one.
In reply to I predict that after this… by chubbar
Stupid analysis. Everyone is pumping their $$ into the stock market so they don't have much if anything in 0% interest savings accounts. Everyone is so confident because the stock market bull run is endless so everyone feels rich. Next chart(s) please.
I know ZH's people are living within their means... We will do well into the future.
under communism you don't need savings
'HOPE' an antonym of itself created by the Obama administration...
What's wrong to load up a ton of debt when it's time for America First? Isn't that what our president and the Republicans ask us to do?
Just being patriotic. As simple as that. And have fun too. Make Apple, FB, GOOG and Amzn great again.
perhaps it's a bit of 'the banks were bailed out, we'll get the same once it gets som far out of control -only fair after all'
WTF is wrong with these fools? The last time I bought something and didn't pay in cash was 1991.