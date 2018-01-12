Mnuchin: "We Want To Make Sure Bad People Can't Use Bitcoin To Do Bad Things"

Back in September 2015, when we first predicted that bitcoin would enjoy an exponential price increase as first the Chinese and then everyone else realized that the cryptocurrency is nothing less than the digital equivalent of borderless Swiss bank account, bypassing capital controls with ease and enabling money laundering anywhere and everywhere, its market cap was $3 billion. It is now $230Bn.
Today, a little over two years later, the US Treasury has figured this out, and on Friday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will work with the Group of 20 nations to prevent cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin from becoming the digital equivalent of an anonymous Swiss bank account.
"We are very focused on cryptocurrencies," Mnuchin explained, pointing to discussions with other regulators within the U.S. government and later stating: "We want to make sure that bad people cannot use these currencies to do bad things."
Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, Mnuchin said that the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a government body that assesses financial system risks, has formed a working group focused on cryptocurrencies, and explained that "In the United States — and people may not realize this — under our laws, if you have a wallet to own bitcoins, that company has the same obligation as a bank to Know Your Customer. So, in the United States, we have rules for anti-money-laundering, for all different types of entities, we can track those types of [transactions]. The rest of the world doesn’t have that. So one of the things we are working very closely with the G-20 on is making sure that this doesn’t become the Swiss numbered bank account."
During the remarks, Mnuchin also suggested that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to develop its own digital version of fiat currency – a topic under discussion at a number of central banks worldwide – in the near future.
"The Fed and we don't think there's a need for that at this point," Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin added that he was worried about heightened levels of speculation in the bitcoin market. "The other concern I have is, there’s a lot of speculation in this, and I want to make sure that consumers who are trading this understand the risks,” Mnuchin said. “I am concerned that consumers may get hurt."
Apparently he was far less concerned about consumers buying the S&P at all time high valuations.
More to the point, yes the US will gladly tax crypto trading now that the total market cap of all "coins" is $700 billion, and no, it has no intention of cracking down on bitcoin or other cryptos.
Mnuchin also said that Mnuchin also said that he is “not at all” worried that Russia may use cryptocurrencies to help its banks avoid international sanctions. An adviser to President Vladimir Putin is reported to have said that sanctions against Russia have created a need for digital currencies as officials there fear expansions in 2018.
As we reported in December, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree allowing the government to classify purchases by the Defense Ministry, Federal Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service as state secrets.
“This idea that Russia or Venezuela can thwart the pressure from sanctions just by developing their own cryptocurrency is silly,” lawyer Erich Ferrari of Ferrari & Associates told Bloomberg. "It’s like trying to do it by using cash. Yes you can do it more easily with cash, but it doesn’t mean you’re evading. It’s harder to get caught."
Full remarks below
He hates us for our freedoms.
Mnuchin is the embodiment of Der Ewige Jude
"We want to make sure that bad people cannot use these currencies to do bad things."
Translation : we want to make sure we can tax whoever we want anywhere anytime, to pay for our own mistakes and treasons !
So we need FEDCOIN !!!!!! Steve!
For those crypto doubters, comments like Steve's tell you that crypto is now "real" and it probably won't go the way of tulips. Probably.
99% of all financial crimes are committed in fiat, foremost the US$.
So why focus on Bitcoin?
Projection and protection. I don't remember them able to stop Pablo Escobar from money laundering and building up today what is now Miami.
...not like you fu&^sticks do with all western fiat...A$$HOLES
These people need to control all forms of money. Nothing new. We should trust them because they’re the “chosen” ones.
All hail Israel!
oh ZH'S you are gonna love this:
Every digital payment service should abide by KYC and cooperate in all law enforcement initiatives regarding cybercrime conspiracy, or it should be shut down.
Virtual currencies who refuse to know their customers or freeze accounts of those engaged in criminal conspiracies should be subject to Treasury Executive Office for Asset Forfeiture (TEOAF). DAVOS 2018
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/12/how-to-civilize-the-dark-web-eco…
Cool.
I can get my single Bitcoin engraved now, and it will not diminish its' value.
"We want to make sure that bad people cannot use these currencies to do bad things."
What is "bad"? It either needs to be defined properly or it is like the war on terror: Simply an emotional reaction with no boundaries and no escape.
There is no "bad" as it relates to money. There is only using other forms that will dilute Washingtons control. Remove the word "bad" from his statement and the truth comes out:
"We want to make sure that people cannot use these currencies to do things."
These people need to control all forms of money. Nothing new. We should trust them because they’re the “chosen” ones.
All hail Israel!
These people are as Jewish as the Pope is Hindu . They use being Jewish as a cover thats it. You really think they go to temple every Saturday? Do you really think your Jewish dentist is in on the world domination scam?
define the term 'jew'.
Lets differentiate "Jews" and those that SAY they are "Jews" but DO LIE
Revelations 2: 9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.
and here
Revelations 3: 9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.
and here
John 8: 44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
Here try this video for more info
https://youtu.be/OsETpgkv_Sk?t=840
must mean those gummint people
Seriously, we got HSBC caught laundering money for Heroin dealers. Since when is Federal Reserve notes not used for doing illegal activities? Why did Obama send a plan load of it to Iran? He could of simply wired the money. Worry about your own house Steve, clean it up before you mess up something else.
He wants to be able to SEIZE your crypto wallets anytime he wants. This would have a very negative effect on the crypto space if this were somehow legislated in. Notice that as the space approaches $1T market cap the greed in these assholes has taken over. They will get in and start to attempt to regulate the space. Mostly with the exchanges.
That was my first thought as well. No one has ever used USD's to do bad things before, right?
The more people realize how much easier it is to move money around between places with crypto, the more its going to grow. Nothing to do with illegality either. Why the hell does it take a couple days to move money from one account to another bank? It took me like 5 min to move some LTC from CB to binance the other day.
It's the only blue chip crypto out there that is truly decentralized, hence out of their control
if cryptos are outlawed, only outlaws will have cryptos.
Deflection of attention (mis-direction). Their main strategy.
The peasants must be controlled
Bad people? Crypt-o
https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-bodies-funeral/
Bad people? Crypt-o
That's correct because tulips were never declared illegal. However, comments like Steve's should tell you that crypto is being lined up in the gun sights for either termination or strict government oversight. Definitely.
It sure is. The way to crush cryptos is to go after the exchangers. If noone can buy or liquidate their crypto, it makes things very difficult.
The Bankster cartel does not like competing currencies.
Y, when BTC is trading for USDT..
Bad people huh?
Let's work on removing Central Bankers and fallen Egregore-peddling secret brotherhood members then.
Tubalcain's brothers and (((baal's and melqart's))) spawn need to be forever removed from Earth.
We double dare you to follow the guidestones.
R.C. "Christian" I will thoroughly entertain you.
Maybe it's time to share what the pretty-pretty Colombes are all about; the Masonic apron then makes lots of sense...
Is wifey aware of what you dirty seeds of Cain are doing in the Lodges? Or is wifey a swinging slut? Or maybe she is from the hoar witches seed that fornicated with the fallen angels? Because that is what this is all about.
I like how they have to have to dumb everything down for the American public. Those bad people, they're bad guys, they want to do bad things, and we don't want to let them hurt the good guys. Like a shitty parent talking to a retarded kid. Unfortunately, it works on 90% of the population.
You mean bad things like abusive lending practices? Of course that's not "bad" because, despite her staff recommending charges be filed against Munchkins bank, now senator, then A.G. Kamela Harris refused to prosecute. Then she got something like $100,000K campaign contribution from . . . guess who? Somebody who had never before made a contribution to Democrat. Sounds like bad people doing bad things and buying their way out of it.
It's now the ONLY American way. If you try any other way, you're screwed or a sucker.
Seems to me that the only way to not be poor in this country is to be a fiat whore or a psychopath like Bezos. Here's a fucker tweeting out for ideas for his philantropy while some of his full-time workers in Ohio are collecting food stamps.
Rot in hell Bezos.
Like student loans and risky mortgages, the Feds will legislate (too risky) the private sector out of the business and take it over for themselves.... placing any risk onto the taxpayer.
And as many have pointed out, the banksters don't like competition: "Switzerland’s financial regulator said JPMorgan Chase’s Swiss subsidiary 'seriously breached' anti-money laundering rules by completing transactions with a Malaysian government investment fund that is under investigation in at least six countries."
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/21/business/jpmorgan-money-laundering.h…
Goldman: bad people doing bad things.
Goldman: Evil, greedy psychopaths doing unbelievably awful things.
FIFY
Goldman: horrible monsters destroying entire economies,
rigging entire markets, then collecting taxpayer sex favors.
All the criminal politicians and bankers should be banned so they can't do bad things with bitcoin...!
Is that really what he just said? /S
The eye of Sauron is turning on BTC and other Cryptos. The elites control the creation of fiat money, this is the source of all their power. Something they will not relinquish lightly.
http://silverliberationarmy.blogspot.com/2018/01/he-who-controls-creati…
"The eye of Sauron is turning on BTC and other Cryptos. The elites control the creation of fiat money, this is the source of all their power. Something they will not relinquish lightly."
And your answer to this is what? Buy their sanctioned gold/silver?
But wasn't Agent Orange supposed to drain the swamp?
Gotta vote harder next time, plebs.
Hey Munchkin,
The Bad People already run the US financial system.
Who the fuk do you think launders all the illegal drug and corrupt money? You, you dipshit.
Worries people will get hurt? Are you fucking serious? I suppose devaluing a currency to pay for wars and economic subjugation of uninformed voting blocks is all about protecting citizens eh?
The hubris of the courtesan bastards is beyond comprehension.
1. (((They))) own the Debt Plantation.
2. (((They))) control the Horizontal, they control the Vertical: The creation of money and its ecosystem, and everything that it buys or rent (academics, politicians, military, deep state, biz people, media, sheeple).
3. The (((Owners))) are global-lusts, and will not settle for anything other than Full Spectrum Control of the planet.
Cryptos (CCs) can be "Money without masters or frontiers" -- if enough kept sheeple become free people.
Or they can become the principal tool for full control, if not enough people "Go Galt" and join the Parallel Economy for good.
Parallel Economy = Decentralized, Untracked, Free
= Barter + PM + Gems + Collectibles + CCs
Those who think that they are clever, will try to speculate with CCs, but all they are really doing is letting the (((fiat masters))) grow their tentacles and roots deeper. You can't be both On the Plantation and Off it.
except for the banks and gov't......only the good people /s
Bitcoin is in permanent decline. Just look at the chart. Looks horrible. There's too much competition now from other alt coins, and there's nothing scarce about Bitcoin. More and more people are waking up to this reality.
It's best to cash out now and take your gains before there's a panic and Coinbase WONT let you sell !!
Just think how you will feel if you took massive losses..
I know nothing about this crypto mania, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the treasury come out with it's own "official" version of it as another step towards banning cash.
