Pat Buchanan Warns "The Whole World Is Watching How This Plays Out!"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 20:55

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,

After a year in which he tested a hydrogen bomb and an ICBM, threatened to destroy the United States, and called President Trump “a dotard,” Kim Jong Un, at the gracious invitation of the president of South Korea, will be sending a skating team to the “Peace Olympics.”

An impressive year for Little Rocket Man.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180112_watch.png

Thus the most serious nuclear crisis since Nikita Khrushchev put missiles in Cuba appears to have abated. Welcome news, even if the confrontation with Pyongyang has probably only been postponed.

Still, we have been given an opportunity to reassess the 65-year-old Cold War treaty that obligates us to go to war if the North attacks Seoul, and drove us to the brink of war today.

2017 demonstrated that we need a reassessment. For the potential cost of carrying out our commitment is rising exponentially.

Two decades ago, a war on the Korean Peninsula, given the massed Northern artillery on the DMZ, meant thousands of U.S. dead.

Today, with Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of nuclear weapons, American cities could face Hiroshima-sized strikes, if war breaks out.

What vital U.S. interest is there on the Korean Peninsula that justifies accepting in perpetuity such a risk to our homeland?

We are told that Kim’s diplomacy is designed to split South Korea off from the Americans. And this is undeniably true.

For South Korean President Moon Jae-in is first and foremost responsible for his own people, half of whom are in artillery range of the DMZ. In any new Korean war, his country would suffer most.

And while he surely welcomes the U.S. commitment to fight the North on his country’s behalf as an insurance policy, Moon does not want a second Korean war, and he does not want President Trump making the decision as to whether there shall be one.

Understandably so. He is looking out for South Korea first.

Yet Moon rightly credits Trump with bringing the North Koreans to the table: “I give President Trump huge credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks, and I’d like to thank him for that.”

But again, what are the U.S. interests there that we should be willing to put at risk of nuclear attack tens of thousands of U.S. troops in Korea and our bases in Asia, and even our great cities, in a war that would otherwise be confined to the Korean Peninsula?

China shares a border with the North, but is not treaty-bound to fight on the North’s behalf. Russia, too, has a border with North Korea, and, with China, was indispensable to saving the North in the 1950-53 war. But Russia is not committed by any treaty to fight for the North.

Why, then, are Americans obligated to be among the first to die in a second Korean War? Why is the defense of the South, with 40 times the economy and twice the population of the North, our eternal duty?

Kim’s drive for a nuclear deterrent is propelled by both fear and calculation.

The fear is that the Americans who detest him will do to him and his regime and country what they did to Saddam Hussein.

The calculation is that what Americans fear most, and the one thing that deters them, is nuclear weapons. Once Soviet Russia and Communist China acquired nukes, the Americans never attacked them.

If he can put nuclear weapons on U.S. troops in Korea, U.S. bases in Japan, and U.S. cities, Kim reasons, the Americans will not launch a war on him. Have not recent events proven him right?

Iran has no nuclear weapons and some Americans clamor daily for “regime change” in Tehran. But because Kim has nukes, the Americans appear more anxious to talk. His policy is succeeding.

What he is saying with his nuclear arsenal is: As you Americans have put my regime and country at risk of annihilation, I am going to put your cities at risk. If we go down in your nuclear “fire and fury,” so, too, will millions of Americans.

The whole world is watching how this plays out.

For the American Imperium, our system of alliances, is held together by a credible commitment: If you attack any of our scores of allies, you are at war with the United States.

From the Baltic to the Black Sea to the Persian Gulf, from the South China Sea to Korea and Japan today, the costs and the risks of maintaining the imperium are growing.

With all these promissory notes out there — guarantees to go to war for other nations — one is inevitably going to be called.

And this generation of Americans, unaware of what their grandfathers obligated them to do, will demand to know, as they did in Iraq and Afghanistan: What are we over doing there, on the other side of the world?

America First is more than a slogan.

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist Jan 12, 2018 9:01 PM Permalink

Merica went from freeing itself from British imperialism to inheriting British imperialism and becoming the very oppressor it once rid itself from.

History is funny like that.

I always wonder how soon the founding fathers will have a heart attack if resurrected today.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
BobEore Moe-Monay Jan 12, 2018 10:09 PM Permalink

Moar smokescreens ... from hookah-pipe smokin hucksters of the $power persuasion.

Could it be that the rise of the Montefiores... Warbugs[non sic]... and the Bauer Boyz... from not just covert owners of the "Bank of England," to covert controllers of the "Government of England" - which took place EXACTLY at the time of transition from the "Declaration of Independence" to the "Declaration of War" with Britain in 1812,

and the start of a transfer of sovereignty from putative "nation states" to the owners of international finance capital.... happened as simple "coincidence"... rather than result of a grand design, by which subversion of the western powers into but executive actors of talmudic kabbalisms' scheming for world domination took place?

Unlikely. Likewise... is the continual drivel disseminated by duplicitous agents of that same $power - designed to further widen the breaches tween natural allies in the struggle against that same international finance capital - whereby the Brits are blamed for Merikas woes instead of being recognized as fellow victims of the criminal cabal which now fully controls them both

merely a strike against "private banking" or the centralization of economic policy in the hands of a privileged 'elite?'

Even Moar Unlikely. The game is exposed. The players are obvious. Give it up Moes... Schmoes... and house o Moses ho's.

Unity, not division. The only successful strategy against planned destruction.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Winston Churchill Brazen Heist Jan 12, 2018 10:19 PM Permalink

Isn't that just the nature of things,the abused mostly become the next generation of abusers.

Just look at Israel,an even clearer case.But many would argue, with a lot of evidence,that

the USA never really got independence ,it was split off as a subsiduary.Most all of the funding

for its expansion and development came from.....Britain.Even still today one of the largest investors

in the USA,but losing out to China as it rises.

Remember: History = a set of lies agreed to.History,wonderful if it was true.

Much truth in both statements,  if you question your assumptions.

People rarely do.The rabbit holes are bottomless once you start down them.Insanity more likely than

enlightenment pursuing the truth.

Enough meandering thoughts for now.Not enough sleep..

Good night all.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
MEFOBILLS Jan 12, 2018 9:15 PM Permalink

Steve Bannon on NK:

“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” Bannon said. “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.”

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon MEFOBILLS Jan 12, 2018 9:49 PM Permalink

Well, at least they are bringing skaters, hopefully ice dancers, the best athletes on Earth. Except for one or two figure skaters, the ice dancers are better. The artistry is not interrupted by falls, but what they do is just as amazing as the figure skating. How can humans be acrobatic and balletic on narrow, steel blades and slippery ice? It is unbelievable. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Reaper Jan 12, 2018 9:17 PM Permalink

Why would any peoples wish to submit to American Exceptionalism, political correctness,  or a society which pays the degenerate to breed and the competent to refrain?  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Deep Snorkeler Jan 12, 2018 9:22 PM Permalink

Message to the American People From Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un

1. The might of Korea has proven superior to the obese leisure people.

2. Dotard Trump is committed to golf, gluttony and gals.

3. Americans should look toward the Worker's Party of Korea (WPK) for intellectual guidance.

4. Republicans are concerned with Caucasian wealth not workers' livelihood.

5. Korea's nuke phallus missiles are bigger than Trump's.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
uhland62 Jan 12, 2018 9:26 PM Permalink

What vital U.S. interest is there on the Korean Peninsula that justifies accepting in perpetuity such a risk to our homeland?

Easily answered: Full Spectrum Dominance is the interest.

It demands to crush what 'they' see as worms. In reality, though,  these are not all defenseless worms but snakes who can rise up to bite and inject their poison. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Sudden Debt Jan 12, 2018 9:30 PM Permalink

nothing will happen, calm will return.

 

Over here in Europe they're restarting the russian war bear stories agains 

All bullshit but most of the population will believe it...

They don't give a fuck about noth korea, they want a cold war with Russia that will profit the war industry for decades to come.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Sudden Debt Jan 12, 2018 9:30 PM Permalink

nothing will happen, calm will return.

 

Over here in Europe they're restarting the russian war bear stories agains 

All bullshit but most of the population will believe it...

They don't give a fuck about noth korea, they want a cold war with Russia that will profit the war industry for decades to come.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
warsev Jan 12, 2018 9:37 PM Permalink

The issue is larger than Pat B plays it. The larger issue here is that the DPRK will become a world supplier of nuclear technology, components, and devices. The ROK is not the issue. Nuclear proliferation is the issue.