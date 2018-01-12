Pat Buchanan Warns "The Whole World Is Watching How This Plays Out!"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
After a year in which he tested a hydrogen bomb and an ICBM, threatened to destroy the United States, and called President Trump “a dotard,” Kim Jong Un, at the gracious invitation of the president of South Korea, will be sending a skating team to the “Peace Olympics.”
An impressive year for Little Rocket Man.
Thus the most serious nuclear crisis since Nikita Khrushchev put missiles in Cuba appears to have abated. Welcome news, even if the confrontation with Pyongyang has probably only been postponed.
Still, we have been given an opportunity to reassess the 65-year-old Cold War treaty that obligates us to go to war if the North attacks Seoul, and drove us to the brink of war today.
2017 demonstrated that we need a reassessment. For the potential cost of carrying out our commitment is rising exponentially.
Two decades ago, a war on the Korean Peninsula, given the massed Northern artillery on the DMZ, meant thousands of U.S. dead.
Today, with Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of nuclear weapons, American cities could face Hiroshima-sized strikes, if war breaks out.
What vital U.S. interest is there on the Korean Peninsula that justifies accepting in perpetuity such a risk to our homeland?
We are told that Kim’s diplomacy is designed to split South Korea off from the Americans. And this is undeniably true.
For South Korean President Moon Jae-in is first and foremost responsible for his own people, half of whom are in artillery range of the DMZ. In any new Korean war, his country would suffer most.
And while he surely welcomes the U.S. commitment to fight the North on his country’s behalf as an insurance policy, Moon does not want a second Korean war, and he does not want President Trump making the decision as to whether there shall be one.
Understandably so. He is looking out for South Korea first.
Yet Moon rightly credits Trump with bringing the North Koreans to the table: “I give President Trump huge credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks, and I’d like to thank him for that.”
But again, what are the U.S. interests there that we should be willing to put at risk of nuclear attack tens of thousands of U.S. troops in Korea and our bases in Asia, and even our great cities, in a war that would otherwise be confined to the Korean Peninsula?
China shares a border with the North, but is not treaty-bound to fight on the North’s behalf. Russia, too, has a border with North Korea, and, with China, was indispensable to saving the North in the 1950-53 war. But Russia is not committed by any treaty to fight for the North.
Why, then, are Americans obligated to be among the first to die in a second Korean War? Why is the defense of the South, with 40 times the economy and twice the population of the North, our eternal duty?
Kim’s drive for a nuclear deterrent is propelled by both fear and calculation.
The fear is that the Americans who detest him will do to him and his regime and country what they did to Saddam Hussein.
The calculation is that what Americans fear most, and the one thing that deters them, is nuclear weapons. Once Soviet Russia and Communist China acquired nukes, the Americans never attacked them.
If he can put nuclear weapons on U.S. troops in Korea, U.S. bases in Japan, and U.S. cities, Kim reasons, the Americans will not launch a war on him. Have not recent events proven him right?
Iran has no nuclear weapons and some Americans clamor daily for “regime change” in Tehran. But because Kim has nukes, the Americans appear more anxious to talk. His policy is succeeding.
What he is saying with his nuclear arsenal is: As you Americans have put my regime and country at risk of annihilation, I am going to put your cities at risk. If we go down in your nuclear “fire and fury,” so, too, will millions of Americans.
The whole world is watching how this plays out.
For the American Imperium, our system of alliances, is held together by a credible commitment: If you attack any of our scores of allies, you are at war with the United States.
From the Baltic to the Black Sea to the Persian Gulf, from the South China Sea to Korea and Japan today, the costs and the risks of maintaining the imperium are growing.
With all these promissory notes out there — guarantees to go to war for other nations — one is inevitably going to be called.
And this generation of Americans, unaware of what their grandfathers obligated them to do, will demand to know, as they did in Iraq and Afghanistan: What are we over doing there, on the other side of the world?
America First is more than a slogan.
Comments
Trump and Fattie - two men in, one man out.
Thunder Dome - only way to be sure.
Diplomacy, new world style, no more war.
One word: Flatscreens. Samsung is a strategic for our entertainment supply chain.
In reply to Thunder dome - only way to… by SILVERGEDDON
ironic, americans dying all over the world for some shithole
In reply to One word: Flatscreens. … by TBT or not TBT
Oh for fucks sakes chill, Pat.
We're not anywhere near there, yet.
This is big time games theory being played out rather interestingly well.
He's crazy, but so were Hillary, Yomomma ..... What's new.
Tables just turned on who's pissing and who's moaning
In reply to ironic, americans dying all… by spag
Pat just needs to relax with a good book.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTBPzCJXcAInSyo.jpg:large
In reply to Oh for fucks sakes chill,… by knukles
Come on, Pat. There'll be NO WAR with N Korea. It doesn't border Israhell.
Now, the MIDDLE EAST will be given more than the Middle Finger. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
In reply to Pat just needs to relax with… by Shemp 4 Victory
Pat Buchanan is so boring. You’d think his dying demographic would want to know who blew up the WTC buildings on nine eleven. After all these are the people running the show. And what a show they’ve created.
In reply to Pat just needs to relax with… by Shemp 4 Victory
" the whole world is watching' they are fucked up more than us . no good guys in this story. lots of the dead tho. be south, near amish, just imho
In reply to Oh for fucks sakes chill,… by knukles
That's Atypical American jaundiced point of view!
The hundreds of thousands wounded or dead and the millions displaced didn't exactly invite you in, You Cunt.
In reply to ironic, americans dying all… by spag
Islam is death worship, and love of misery. What are you complaining about?
In reply to That's Atypical American… by WTFUD
Pat Fucking Bukkake Buchanan! LOL! What a whore no one cares about.
In reply to One word: Flatscreens. … by TBT or not TBT
If it's a battle for the worst hairdo, it's a draw.
In reply to Thunder dome - only way to… by SILVERGEDDON
What do Trump and the 2018 Winter Olympics have in common. That's right, NBC. Pat, go to the head of the class and collect your gold star.
In reply to Thunder dome - only way to… by SILVERGEDDON
Zzzz...
Merica went from freeing itself from British imperialism to inheriting British imperialism and becoming the very oppressor it once rid itself from.
History is funny like that.
I always wonder how soon the founding fathers will have a heart attack if resurrected today.
Heart attack from work, no slavery.
In reply to Merica went from freeing… by Brazen Heist
USA was never free of England. The control just changed form to Private Central Banking.
A much more efficient method for them. England had a 2 century drop on the nefarious practices.
In reply to Heart attack from work, no… by red1chief
Moar smokescreens ... from hookah-pipe smokin hucksters of the $power persuasion.
Could it be that the rise of the Montefiores... Warbugs[non sic]... and the Bauer Boyz... from not just covert owners of the "Bank of England," to covert controllers of the "Government of England" - which took place EXACTLY at the time of transition from the "Declaration of Independence" to the "Declaration of War" with Britain in 1812,
and the start of a transfer of sovereignty from putative "nation states" to the owners of international finance capital.... happened as simple "coincidence"... rather than result of a grand design, by which subversion of the western powers into but executive actors of talmudic kabbalisms' scheming for world domination took place?
Unlikely. Likewise... is the continual drivel disseminated by duplicitous agents of that same $power - designed to further widen the breaches tween natural allies in the struggle against that same international finance capital - whereby the Brits are blamed for Merikas woes instead of being recognized as fellow victims of the criminal cabal which now fully controls them both
merely a strike against "private banking" or the centralization of economic policy in the hands of a privileged 'elite?'
Even Moar Unlikely. The game is exposed. The players are obvious. Give it up Moes... Schmoes... and house o Moses ho's.
Unity, not division. The only successful strategy against planned destruction.
In reply to USA was never free of… by Moe-Monay
Most Americans don't realize that although the British were defeated militarily in the Revolutionary War, they did not give up and leave the U.S. alone. No, the banksters of the City of London sent their agents to America to establish merchant banks and buy the country, lock stock and barrel.
In reply to USA was never free of… by Moe-Monay
The Founding Fathers would start a new revolution if they were here today.
In reply to Merica went from freeing… by Brazen Heist
They said a revolution was needed every generation to freshen things up. A revolution is way fucking overdue, but the dumbing down, consumerism and the decadence is acting like a big mass sedative.
In reply to The Founding Fathers would… by SMG
The founders would avail themselves of modern dentistry for sure.
In reply to They said a revolution was… by Brazen Heist
The founding fathers weren't exactly upstanding moral humans, maybe compared to modern politicians, but still not great people. It's basically a mythology.
In reply to The founders would avail… by TBT or not TBT
They knew this of themselves, and designed a system of government according to the concept that men are sinners who lust for power. Fearing tyranny, they created a system designed to cause even the wrong people to do something approximating the right thing. Which is to say quite little beyond the charter allowed. Sigh.
In reply to The founding fathers weren't… by HillaryOdor
Only 'cowardice' is missing in/from your eloquent post.
In reply to They said a revolution was… by Brazen Heist
Really! Why? What is left to salvage?
Thousands of groups all fighting each other.
They'd just go home ashamed of the miserable mess we have become.
In reply to The Founding Fathers would… by SMG
That was fucking spot on Dude !
In reply to Merica went from freeing… by Brazen Heist
Isn't that just the nature of things,the abused mostly become the next generation of abusers.
Just look at Israel,an even clearer case.But many would argue, with a lot of evidence,that
the USA never really got independence ,it was split off as a subsiduary.Most all of the funding
for its expansion and development came from.....Britain.Even still today one of the largest investors
in the USA,but losing out to China as it rises.
Remember: History = a set of lies agreed to.History,wonderful if it was true.
Much truth in both statements, if you question your assumptions.
People rarely do.The rabbit holes are bottomless once you start down them.Insanity more likely than
enlightenment pursuing the truth.
Enough meandering thoughts for now.Not enough sleep..
Good night all.
In reply to Merica went from freeing… by Brazen Heist
your one of my faves here sir winston. godspeed, from a old KY boy. with a glass of bourbon and a smoke. rest. you will be needed on the maro
In reply to Isn't that just the nature… by Winston Churchill
The only answer is to return power to the states and the last time that happened Atlanta was treated like Berlin or Baghdad. For Northerners "rebs" were just a variation on today's Muslims.
MAG not MAGA is the answer but the average American is clueless as to how to get there so they sign on to ZH and complain.
In reply to Merica went from freeing… by Brazen Heist
The Great White Hunter from NYC
Is stalking the fat asian weasel
It won't be long now
Well Billy Bunter rhymes with Hunter!
In reply to The Great White Hunter from… by wisehiney
Exclamation point!
Not really I cancled my cable tv.
Proxy war with China, has been ever since it started.
Tell China to take care of Kim, or 65% tariff on any imports from China.
You're kidding right? When the manufactured goods arrive in the USSofA they're owned by Mitt Romney ( Bain Capital ) and other Vultures ( WallyMARK . . . ) like him/them. When they leave a Port in China they've already been PAID for . . . and if you don't believe me ask IVANKA.
In reply to Proxy war with China, has… by ebworthen
Homeland???
Tired of this fascist crap.
Steve Bannon on NK:
“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” Bannon said. “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.”
Well, at least they are bringing skaters, hopefully ice dancers, the best athletes on Earth. Except for one or two figure skaters, the ice dancers are better. The artistry is not interrupted by falls, but what they do is just as amazing as the figure skating. How can humans be acrobatic and balletic on narrow, steel blades and slippery ice? It is unbelievable.
In reply to Steve Bannon on NK:… by MEFOBILLS
What would Brian Boitano do? He'd kick an ass or two!
In reply to Well, at least they are… by Endgame Napoleon
Why would any peoples wish to submit to American Exceptionalism, political correctness, or a society which pays the degenerate to breed and the competent to refrain?
Message to the American People From Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un
1. The might of Korea has proven superior to the obese leisure people.
2. Dotard Trump is committed to golf, gluttony and gals.
3. Americans should look toward the Worker's Party of Korea (WPK) for intellectual guidance.
4. Republicans are concerned with Caucasian wealth not workers' livelihood.
5. Korea's nuke phallus missiles are bigger than Trump's.
What vital U.S. interest is there on the Korean Peninsula that justifies accepting in perpetuity such a risk to our homeland?
Easily answered: Full Spectrum Dominance is the interest.
It demands to crush what 'they' see as worms. In reality, though, these are not all defenseless worms but snakes who can rise up to bite and inject their poison.
You missed almost completely..
The target is China ...( trade/gold/Yuan/Oil standard) .. We can't just go pick a fight with China... and we have done many things to Russia and they don't budge; thus, the best thing is N.Korea.
The MIC wants a war so bad....
In reply to What vital U.S. interest is… by uhland62
China told the rocket man to calm down.
nothing will happen, calm will return.
Over here in Europe they're restarting the russian war bear stories agains
All bullshit but most of the population will believe it...
They don't give a fuck about noth korea, they want a cold war with Russia that will profit the war industry for decades to come.
nothing will happen, calm will return.
Over here in Europe they're restarting the russian war bear stories agains
All bullshit but most of the population will believe it...
They don't give a fuck about noth korea, they want a cold war with Russia that will profit the war industry for decades to come.
Fuck ‘em Pat. I don’t care what “the world” thinks.
The issue is larger than Pat B plays it. The larger issue here is that the DPRK will become a world supplier of nuclear technology, components, and devices. The ROK is not the issue. Nuclear proliferation is the issue.
Fat man little boy would probably target US west coast.
Hmmmm...........