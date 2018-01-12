The Real News We Ignore At Our Peril

Authored by Andrew Bacevich via The Gatestone Institute,
This is the threat to our democracy, not Fake News. And Exhibit A is our failed war in Afghanistan...
As defense secretary, Donald Rumsfeld used to entertain (and befuddle) reporters with his song-and-dance about Known Knowns, Known Unknowns, and Unknown Unknowns. This last category - “things we don’t know we don’t know,” as the inimitable Rummy put it - was the one that could really get you in trouble.
Allow me to posit a similar taxonomy for news.
There’s Real News, based on fact and responsibly reported. Then there’s Fake News, made up of stuff propagated by disreputable outlets ranging from the National Enquirer and Breitbart to cable news networks and a bazillion websites. And finally there’s Real News That Gets Ignored. Once again, it’s that last category that will eventually land us in trouble.
A distinctive characteristic of the Trump era finds Fake News displacing Real News as the basis of what passes for our national conversation. This stems in part from the fact that Donald Trump himself obsessively denounces as fake any reporting he doesn’t like, with those in the news business repeating and thereby amplifying the president’s complaints no matter how bizarre or preposterous. But it’s also because Trump and his administration on a daily basis generate their own counter-narrative of news that they insist is genuine even though it’s manifestly bogus. The media landscape is thus awash in reports that one side or the other loudly condemns as fraudulent.
With all this emphasis on Fake News, the third category of our taxonomy has mushroomed. That is, the quantity of Real News that is underreported, shrugged off, or treated as an afterthought is increasing by leaps and bounds.
I was reminded of this the other day when the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released its latest update on how U.S. nation-building efforts in that country are faring.
This particular report focuses on a Defense Department-created entity called the Task Force for Business and Stability Operations (TFBSO), charged with overseeing U.S. taxpayer-funded economic development projects in Afghanistan. From 2010 to 2014, Congress appropriated approximately $823 million to fund TFBSO operations in Afghanistan. SIGAR now provides what is, in effect, a report card.
Among its key findings regarding TFBSO’s performance are these:
- More than 50 percent of funds obligated for TFBSO—$359.5 million of $675 million—were spent on indirect and support costs—that is, on overhead—rather than on actual projects in Afghanistan.
- Only $70 million of the $316.3 million obligated on contracts directly supporting TFBSO programs (22 percent) fully achieved their objectives. The remaining $246.3 million (78 percent) fell partially short or failed altogether.
- Nearly half of the TFBSO contracts that SIGAR reviewed, worth $201 million, were let on a limited competition or sole-source basis, thereby increasing the risk of waste. Seven contracts worth $35.1 million went to firms employing former TFBSO staff as senior executives.
- Further hampering the prospects of success was the fact that TFBSO projects routinely overlooked local conditions such as politics, culture, weather, and security, i.e., all the things that distinguish Afghanistan from Wisconsin or Vermont.
- Ill-defined contract requirements prevented TFBSO from holding contractors accountable for poor performance, resulting in further waste.
- Overall, the Pentagon is today unable to say whether TFBSO projects actually created jobs, facilitated foreign direct investments, increased exports, or hiked Afghan government revenues. In other words, no basis exists for determining whether TFBSO actually contributed anything useful.
Now, SIGAR has been releasing reports about waste, fraud, and abuse in the Afghanistan War for years. TFBSO’s abysmal performance, now irrefutable, is just the tip of the iceberg.
Notably, all SIGAR reports, including this latest one, are readily available online. There is no need for reporters to cajole some unnamed source into spilling the beans or for editors to worry about courting trouble by publishing leaked classified material. It’s all there for the New York Times, Washington Post, PBS, NPR, etc., etc., to bring to the attention of the public. Yet these prestigious outlets never seem able to spare much attention for TFBSO’s troubles.
We should not be surprised. As it stumbles from one year to the next, the wayward U.S. project in Afghanistan receives sporadic media coverage at best. Even when some tidbit of awfulness attracts an occasional nod—when we learn, for example, that Afghan opium production has today reached yet another all-time high—the story ends up being a one-day affair, with no serious follow-up. Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, is a prime example of Real News That Gets Ignored.
There are many other examples. Staying in the arena of national security policy, other neglected stories include foreign arms sales (here the U.S. is truly the world’s number one), the global disposition of U.S. forces (now present in two-thirds of the world’s countries), cost overruns of major weapons programs, and the ongoing trillion-dollar modernization of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
Let me emphasize: It’s not that you can’t find the odd reference to such matters, whether in your local newspaper or on TV. But compare the coverage such stories receive to the extravagant attention conferred on women graduating from the U.S. Army’s Ranger School or the service eligibility of transgendered persons. No doubt those are worthy topics. Yet at the end of the day they are unlikely to have anything more than marginal relevance to the safety and security of the United States.
The Real News That Gets Ignored poses a greater threat to the nation’s well-being than any of the Fake News in which we are presently drowning. And the fault is not Trump’s alone.
"The Real News That Gets Ignored"
No Kidding. Like Israhell's National Sport of sniping Kids, paid for by the US Taxpayer. Warning: GRAPHIC images.
http://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/israelis-sniping-palestinian-chil…
I'm with you bro, just won't click through anymore. Don't need to, the point is taken. I have kids. The thumbnail pic on the last link i followed of the guy screaming as he held the remains of his child, skull hollowed out like a jackolantern, was almost more than I could take. That picture painted more than a thousand words.
In reply to "The Real News That Gets… by stizazz
Unknown unknowns are dangerous and speculative, but that is the limit of a single player perspective. The real danger is unknown knowns; that which your opponent knows but you haven't any clue exist. The American people have many unknown unknowns that are well understood by their would be leaders, and you are kept in the dark, speculating and assuming there are options where none exist.
Juxtaposing your second and third sentences, I might infer that those who would claim to be my leaders are in fact my enemies. Day to day observations seem to support this assumption. What's a prole to do?
Start reading, for one.
Give up the TV. Take breaks from ZH.
Then, through the reading you might find enough good ideas to start doing something that will actually impact your local community. Or help you find one that is healthy.
As the community gets healthier, you now have more people who are doing the same and inspiring others to do likewise.
I believe a certain Paul told a certain Timothy about this.
ZH is hilarious! A Mercer sponsored trump turd acting like their for the people. So is Davos not a globalist hang out now that Nazi Don is headed there?
Forget it, Jake. It's Afghanistan.
Shit man, open a lemon aid stand in Kabul. Pay me bitchez
It's not Vietnam
Just another oil company scam
Salute that flag for Uncle Sam
Get your money out, place your bets
It's Afghanistan!
“Shithole” has low-T beta cucks and assorted faggots like Sciutto with their panties all in a knot.
Wish there had been this level of outrage when Katie Steinle’s killer walked away free.
Or when this happened:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/08/02/dreamer-accused-brutally-raping-woman-in-washington.html
Turns out there is a recording of Trump speaking. He mention we need to prevent "crappy people" coming to the USA.
I was pretty sure the media was lying. This seems to confirm.
Sorry Jack, but Twitter is a private business and "Shadow-banning" has been around as long as forums have existed. Reddit uses shadow banning all the time, as does FB, as does just about any other large forum you go to.
They are a private business and can do whatever they want for any reason they want. If you don't like it, don't use it. You aren't forced to use it. There's nothing criminal about it.
Just like a business being able to kick your a$$ out for saying things they don't want to hear while in their establishment.
Just like a Republican - always wanting to tell everyone else what they can/can't do while claiming to be the party of "freedom." Hypocritical fuckwads is all you people are.
Was gonna drop this on Chup's post, but saw this as I was mulling it over.
Agree that censorship is a serious issue, and glad that there are still some gutsy forums like ZH where dudes can throw a few rhetorical blows and still go home bloodied up a bit but still on good terms, but it's pretty obvious that twatter is fully pwned and therefore irrelevant to any mind that matters. Leave it to the low-T crowd and shepherds of the global flock of sad beasts that graze on vetted opinions. As things get more decentralized and the minds that matter find their ways to greener pastures, twatter will go the way of things that I never heard of and so can't possibly remember. As my pops says, fuck em and feed em fish heads.
+1 to Chup anyhow
It was ever thus.
Crapistan. The shithole where empires have gone to die for 2000 years. Nothing is new.
Empires go fuck around there. That hardly causes their death.
True it didn't finish off the British Empire, our friends the USA did that! All that war debt had to be repaid, Suez crisis, economic pressures etc.
Another possibility; The exceptionals are stupid and thinking is either painful or impossible.
This is evidence of the looting taking place by those in the know and friends of those in the know.
This will only accelerate America's decline but I wonder how many lives it is going to suck down the drain hole with it?
Cut em some slack, pal. 50% lost to overheads and 50% to actual projects? Looks to me like they're beating the domestic bureaucracy by a cool 20%! And no, fags. I will not post a link to my source! I am tired and slightly drunk. You'll just have to take my word for it.
Article assumes people want real news...it’s the reason censorship doesn’t work...those of us who want factual news that we can cross check know where to get it..Sheep are Sheep..I find this website entertaining and the 20% +/- Of real news here is excellent and the slant either way is obvious, so no need to lecture anyone....That’s all I can ask for..
thank you!
Andrew, what you doing associating yourself with Gatestone? You appear a cut above those tossers, with their blatant distortions of the Truth.
The last TAX BREAK penned by Trump's Handlers will keep those Gravy Trains rolling for a while yet.
Whatever.
Which Black dudes are the Kardashian tramps doing A-to-M with today, TMZ?
Where's Alt Right Girl when you need him?
Maybe they have finally been IP banned.
Real news in an unknown known.
There was never anything to "win" in Trashcanistan. It was a success for those banks who funded the war. Not much of a success for the taxpayers who pay the loans to fund the war. It's a meat grinder and a money grinder.
Don't give up. We are at a turning point.
Same with the 'forgotten war' in the Ukraine.
In Unexpected Move, Trump Enacts Obama-era Law Opening US Arms Sales To Ukraine
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-20/unexpected-move-trump-enacts-…
Putin Warns "Russia Has Right To Respond" To US Military Buildup, Hints At Use Of Nuclear Weapons
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-22/putin-warns-russia-has-right-…
Trump To Announce Anti-Tank Missile Exports To Ukraine
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-23/russia-hawks-are-winning-trum…
"The US Has Crossed The Line": Russia Warns Trump Decision To Arm Ukraine Will "Lead To Bloodshed"
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-23/us-has-crossed-line-russia-wa…
TFBSO: Taxpayer Funded Bull Shit Organization
What an ironically appropriate acronym.
Basevich seems to think that the leftist criminals making up shit constitute fake news and when DT refutes their shit allegations that his defense is fake news as well?
"But it’s also because Trump and his administration on a daily basis generate their own counter-narrative of news that they insist is genuine even though it’s manifestly bogus"? Says who Basevich?
"—when we learn, for example, that Afghan opium production has today reached yet another all-time high—the story ends up being a one-day affair, with no serious follow-up". The serious follow up is that elements of the US government are actually the ones guarding the opium, overseeing its distribution and profiting from its sale. Is the author oblivious to this 'real news' or has he casually ignored it? He does state that
"But compare the coverage such stories receive to the extravagant attention conferred on women graduating from the U.S. Army’s Ranger School or the service eligibility of transgendered persons. No doubt those are worthy topics".
Now there is a patronizing statement is ever there was, and no, they are SHIT topics pure and simple. Topics that reinforce nothing more than deep state agenda in the dumbing down and confusing of the masses.
The author is a clueless fuck, the article is fake news in the guise of calling out fake news since he does state that 'it's possible to find references to such matters' but has not apparently attempted to do so.
Absolutely correct. Moreover, the article was actually about ineffective return on investment for Afghanistan reconstruction and Phase IV rebuilding--not about war fighting. Every writer brings his or her bias to the point of their pen. So what?
I don't even know why we call it news anymore. Knowing anything nowadays comes down to having direct access to hard evidence, or reading between the lines of the fake news to figure out what they're trying to make you believe.
Andrew, the bankers and lithium miners will not be denied. If a few thousand Americans become collateral damage that is just the cotst of doing business. The US taxpayers will pay the medical and burial bills.
Why are we pretending this is Trump-era news when this kind of shit has gone on in every "reconstruction" project since the Civil War? Ask natives what they think of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Organizations that are "non-profit" like the SPLC and Clinton Foundation exist only to line the pockets of their executives. This is why giving money to government, and probably 90% of charities, is just a scam to enrich the neo-cons and liberal elites.
Make a Habit in life of Listening to what they Don't say.