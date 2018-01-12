Shocking Footage Shows Crowd Of Hungry Venezuelans Slaughtering A Cow In The Open

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to order markets to slash prices of food - an attempt to combat speculation and rampant inflation of the bolivar - has apparently backfired as mobs of hungry Venezuelans have started looting supermarkets and slaughtering cattle in the open to survive, Reuters reports.
Last week, we reported on near-riots that broke out in Caracas after the mandatory price cuts for food stoked widespread shortages as what little inventory that remained on market shelves quickly disappeared.
Venezuelans are suffering from a plethora of economic and social maladies.Four years of recession and an inflation rate approaching 4,000% by some measures have made the country’s currency practically worthless. Widespread shortages of food and medicine led to violent riots during the spring and early summer of 2017 that resulted in more than 100 deaths, including the burning alive of one suspected Maduro supporter by a crowd of citizens. Law enforcement in the capital and many of the country’s smaller cities has effectively disbanded, leading to a rise in lynchings and streets justice. Indeed, suspected thieves are sometimes killed.
Venezuela’s regime probably would’ve collapsed by now if it weren’t for the aide of Russia and China, which have lent the Maduro regime money in exchange for a discount on future oil deliveries. But now that the price of oil is finally climbing again, Maduro could find himself rescued by commodity markets. In apparent anticipation of higher oil prices, the administration announced late last year that it would finally introduce "the Petro” - a state-designed cryptocurrency that will help Venezuela’s customers pay for their goods while circumventing the petrodollar system.
In a shocking example of just how severe Venezuela’s food shortages have become, a video on social media showed roughly a dozen men running into a lush pasture, chasing a cow, and then apparently beating it to death for the meat.
@FernandoAmandi this the Revolution of the XXI Century of @NicolasMaduro . #TheWalkingDead is REAL in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/isViF16nFM— Ivette Calderon (@ivette1331) January 11, 2018
"They're hunting. The people are hungry!" says the narrator of the video, who filmed the incident from his car. Lawmaker Paparoni said some 300 animals were believed to have been killed, though this hasn’t been independently confirmed.
Violent lootings and hijackings - long a staple of life for Venezuela’s remaining merchants - are also growing increasingly common.
Zuley Urdaneta, a 50 year-old vet in Merida, witnessed the looting of a truck along the highway around 2 pm Thursday afternoon, she told Reuters. About two hours later, he said some 800 people converged on a food collection center and proceeded to plunder it.
"They knocked down the gates and looted flour, rice, cooking oil, cooking gas," said Urdaneta. "The police and the National Guard tried to control the situation by giving out what was left."
Despite the grinding poverty and widespread social unrest that has challenged the last vestiges of Chavismo, Maduro has effectively sidelined his opposition while brutally suppressing popular uprisings.
"What we're living is barbaric," said opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido in a tweet referencing the slaughter the cattle. "The dehumanizing regime of Nicolas Maduro is turning a blind eye to the tragedy that we Venezuelans are living."
In a rare interview with western media published earlier this week, Maduro repeated his claim that the country’s economic collapse is the result of a conspiracy between his domestic political opponents and foreign powers like the CIA trying to foment an uprising and overturn what they perceive to be a hostile leftist regime.
The irony here, of course, is that the US and Venezuela had for years maintained a relatively peaceful and lucrative commercial relationship, evidenced by the success of Venezuela’s US subsidiary, Citgo. Even when former leader Hugo Chavez spewed anti-US rhetoric, he was behind the scenes cooperating with his purported imperialist foe.
Still, with supermarket shelves perennially empty and Treasury Department sanctions choking the regime off from the dollar-based global financial system, one can't help but wonder how much longer Maduro can hang on before an outright rebellion erupts.
Another fine example of US foreign policy helping to bring democracy and freedom to yet another country...regime change in action.
Anyone who thinks this can't happen in the states is delusional. People who are starving lose any shred of civility, and return to pure barbaric methods to survive. I WAS living in a master-planned community in FL, in a gated subdivision with over 1000 homes. Now, I live in middle-TN where the closest neighbor is more than a mile away - and Walmart is a 2 hour round-trip drive.

If it never happens in the US, I'm still living in God's country. If it does, I'll serve up an extra helping of popcorn as the rest of the world eats itself.
If it never happens in the US, I'm still living in God's country. If it does, I'll serve up an extra helping of popcorn as the rest of the world eats itself.
In reply to The Communist Manifesto is a… by Billy the Poet
Rory over at Daily Coin You Tube mentioned how people are pouring into TN by the busloads.
In reply to Anyone who thinks this can't… by erkme73
They will get to you and when they come, there will be many. Too many.
The _only_ survival strategy in a chaotic, anarchist state is community cooperation. Single operators are merely speed-bumps for the hoards.
In reply to Anyone who thinks this can't… by erkme73
Socialism has ruined them. Reduced them to the level of incompetent hunting Stone Age men.

That's how damaging collectivism is.
That's how damaging collectivism is.
In reply to Anyone who thinks this can't… by erkme73
you might not have noticed in the video but there are miles and miles and miles of farmland
not being used...
I don't pitty the Venezuelans, they do it to themselves just like many are doing it to themselves in america and Europe.
When the shit hits the fan, leave the country.
Those morons can leave the country. No problem! They're just to stupid to do so.
The problem is, won't the soldiers or other desperate people just steal/confiscate from your farmland?
In reply to you might not have noticed… by Sudden Debt
Exactly -- Just like in those shitholes South Africa and Kenya, where they stole the land from white farmers, committed all manner of atrocities, and left only marauders and jungle. I have a friend who knew it was time to leave back in the 80s when he found himself fearing for the safety of his family and wouldn't let them leave the house without armed escort.
Meanwhile, Soros-sponsored injection of thousands of shithole migrants into western countries continues unabated.
This shit is going to spread. Really, it is already, for those with eyes to see.
(A shame about that cow. You'd think somebody in that rabble would at least know how to do the job humanely, but then, that would be expecting humanity, wouldn't it?)
In reply to The problem is, won't the… by Hubbs
>...won't the soldiers.. just steal/confiscate from your farmland?
I had some family live through this. The trick was, you left just enough in the pantry to make them feel like they had 'scored' and made a huge tragic fuss when they took your food, so that they would feel satisfied they had gotten it all and show themselves out... but you left the vast majority buried in stashes. Not a good way to live. Plant amongst the weeds. It should look at unkempt as possible.
In reply to The problem is, won't the… by Hubbs
irony #12 of the week.
People will be disgusted at the ZH satire suggesting that cannibalism is in the batters box.
yet...a movie like Hunger Games, and Hunger Games 2 and 3 etc...are a smash at the box office.
ps. I know Hunger Games isn't about cannibalism...but it is about the sport of kids killing each other...which was enough to get me in the theater...then I realized it was just a stupid movie even though the theme was awesome.
In reply to Ajax you got it in one… by J. Peasemold G…
Venezuela today...
...California tomorrow.
Its not out of the question. I listened to a cannibalism expert on Noory one night. Apparently, humans are programmed to eat other humans. It begins after about 2 weeks of zero food intake. Your best friend begins to look like a cheeseburger.
In reply to Cannibalism soon to follow. by zorba THE GREEK
Im going to buy and extra case of .308 tomorrow... and some more cans of chili
In reply to Cannibalism soon to follow. by zorba THE GREEK
How ironic, I bought 3,000 rounds of 1982 CAVIM (Venezuelan) .308 FMJ 20 years ago. Have kept it cool and dry in 50 cal ammo cans.
In reply to Im going to buy and extra… by 5000yl
Make sure you have some Dry Right or silica packets in those cans.
In reply to How ironic, I bought 3,000… by Hubbs
You're thinking the ammo would degrade otherwise?
In reply to Make sure you have some Dry… by I am Groot
Store bought chili--and soup--is disgusting. Get a pressure cooker and can your own homemade chili, and chicken gumbo, black bean soup, and posole.
In reply to Im going to buy and extra… by 5000yl
That's what happened in the Jewish-led Bolshevik-initiated mass starvation in the Ukraine called the Holodomor. In what was once Europe's breadbasket, people starved to death, and engaged in cannibalism.

Socialism always winds up eating its own...
Socialism always winds up eating its own...
In reply to Cannibalism soon to follow. by zorba THE GREEK
Bullshit . Venezuela is the Bernie Sanders wet dream except now that it collapsing he want nothing to do with it.
In reply to Another fine example of US… by skbull44
Every 'ism' can chery pick data/examples to support their perspective. Whether you like or dislike socialism, it's easy to find countries that practice certain aspects and then focus on the positive or negative as your worldview/schema/paradigm dictates. But regime change via economic/military/social upheaval is the mainstay of US foreign policy and US politicians are not afraid to admit it. Venezuela has been in US sights for years and it certainly wouldn't be the first and won't be the last to experience subterfuge to expand the US Empire...especially since it has huge oil reserves.
In reply to Bullshit . Venezuela is the… by youarelost
Those self-righteous assholes imposing sanctions will be partly responsible for the war crimes to soon follow.
You don't impose sanctions on a country that's in dire need for basic necessities, because you will be part of the fucking problem, unless you seem to think that passing this off casually by standing on moral high ground will somehow vindicate your ass. Its more like standing in moral quick sand.
In reply to Another fine example of US… by skbull44
Exactly! See the atrocious conditions in East Ukraine -- and Yemen -- not to mention certain other places (ahem). Exactly WHO is blocking the aid convoys, again? Hellooo, United Nations, where are youuu?

Here's an idea: maybe the Clintons could raise funds to help with relief efforts. /sarc
Here's an idea: maybe the Clintons could raise funds to help with relief efforts. /sarc
In reply to Those self-righteous stupid… by Brazen Heist
That does not change the fact that Venezuela is a country of enormous mineral wealth with soil and climate that give it the possibility to be self sustainable.
Had they managed themselves wisely, they could be the ones yanking the US and the EU around by stopping export of crude, then turning tge taps back on after watching US invest in domestic production.
Instead they are ruled by a bus driver who cannot stay out of the economic ditch.
They suffer because they are stupid. Unlike the Soviet Union or China, they cannot say that they did not see anybody else try this before.
In reply to Those self-righteous stupid… by Brazen Heist
Chavez, his brat millionaire chiiilrun and Maduro don't look like they've missed many meals.

Wonder why that is?
Wonder why that is?
In reply to Another fine example of US… by skbull44
Just wait until the country finally runs out of currency to pay/feed his soldiers, then you'll see what happens. People won't be making such comments then if this ever comes to US. I'm just thankful it hasn't happened to us.
In reply to Chavez, his brat millionaire… by nmewn
It's already so.
They pay their soldiers with toilet paper...
In reply to Just wait until the country… by Hubbs
Well that won't last long. If you don't eat, you won't need toilet paper.

Food first.
Food first.
In reply to It's already so… by Sudden Debt
Water first. The trick to not going mad with hunger on calorie restricted diet is to avoid carbs entirely. People can go for months on body fat as long as they are getting water, various salts, and basic vitamins.
In reply to Well that won't last long… by Hubbs