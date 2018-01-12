Staggering Animated Map Of Every Nuclear Bomb Detonation In History

In the early 1940's some of the greatest scientific minds of all time gathered in Los Alamos, NM for an "R&D" project, infamously dubbed the 'Manhattan Project', that ultimately changed the course of human history forever.
Just a few years later, on July 16th, 1945, that team of scientists detonated the world's first nuclear weapon, code-named "Trinity", in the desert just north of Alamogordo, NM. Less than one month later, the only two nuclear weapons to ever be used in combat were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki resulting in over 100,000 immediate civilian and military deaths.
And while no nuclear weapons have been used in a combat situation since August 9, 1945, as revealed by the following animation, a staggering number of tests have been conducted all over the world and most of them in the deserts of the Southwestern United States.
And while nuclear tests are somewhat more rare now than they were during the height of the Cold War, there remains a devastating number of nuclear warheads deployed and ready for launch today...a fact we recently detailed in the post below entitled "15,000 Nuclear Weapons In The World - Mapping Who Has What":
So, how many nuclear weapons are there, and what exactly is happening right now? Let’s launch into it.
WHO HAS ACCESS TO NUCLEAR WEAPONS?
As VisualCapitalist's map above demonstrates, the United States and Russia still maintain the world’s largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons, holding 92% of the world’s estimated 15,000 nuclear warheads.
While today’s arsenals seem quite excessive, they are actually quite modest compared to historical totals such as those during the Cold War. In 1986, for example, there were actually 70,300 nuclear weapons globally – but luckily for us, the number of warheads has eased down over time as countries disarm more weapons.
Will this number of warheads continue to slide down as a result of increased international cooperation? The Brookings Institution has grouped the nine countries with nuclear arsenals into categories that identify prospective entrants to the global arms control regime:
Any advancement of multilateral arms control, such as a treaty limiting limiting nuclear weapons, would likely take place between these countries.
MAPPING NUCLEAR SITES WITHIN THE UNITED STATES
Thanks to various arms reduction agreements, thousands of nuclear warheads have been retired. That said, warheads are still stored in a number of sites around the continental United States. The map below also highlights laboratories and interstate shipping routes. (Yes, nuclear weapons are apparently shipped in big rigs.)
THE WILD CARD: NORTH KOREA
The Hermit Kingdom is a relatively minor player in the nuclear weapon ecosystem, but they have been capturing the world’s attention. Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea has dramatically ramped up the frequency of missile tests, with 17 confirmed launches so far in 2017.
Here’s a look at the country’s arsenal of nuclear weapons, along with ranges of specific weapons.
More than a decade has passed since North Korea detonated its first nuclear weapon, and the country is now believed to be capable of intercontinental ballistic missile delivery. This, combined with aggressive rhetoric from North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has forced the Trump administration to take their threats more seriously.
That said, experts suggest that recent provocations aren’t much different from previous periods of tension between the two countries, and that the risk of an actual conflict is overblown.
North Korea’s comments are clearly deterrent in nature, and the Guam ‘threat’ was exactly along those lines.
– David Kang, director, Korean Studies Institute, USC
Either way, while the prospect of an all-out war is unlikely – the war of words between North Korea and the United States is likely destined to continue.
In reply to You missed a couple by The Alarmist
In reply to … by macholatte
The whole time of the video I had my eyes locked on what was once Palestine. So quiet... so tranquil... yet so menacing. But lo, the tribe that took it over in 1948 isn't mentioned at all in the video. Ever hear of Dimona, Mr. Producer? There is no greater nuclear threat in the world than the "Samson-Option" Israelis with their German Dolphin-class submarines capable of delivering them anywhere. And who has the greatest historical proclivity for false-flag-by-way-of-deception stunts?
In reply to So very scared. NOT by peddling-fiction
The idea that N. Korea's "deployed" is a (?) is laughable. That number is known by most of the IC in the USA, if nowhere else. The display just demonstrates Visual Capitalist's lack of data.
In reply to The whole time of the video… by J S Bach
In reply to The idea that N. Korea's … by Code Duello
Counting warheads is meaningless when Bush and Obama spent so much updating ours to mirv's. One equals three plus and so forth. But what do I know? It's not like I have family that worked for EB.
In reply to Israel has no nuclear… by stizazz
In reply to … by macholatte
You've got to remember that despite at least 3 well known changes of ownership, ZH started out as a conspiracy theory website/blog. Now it's just another commercialized click-bait site.
In reply to Get the feeling that this… by espirit
In reply to … by macholatte
I first saw that video a while back, its been around a while. If you had asked me a couple years ago how many nuclear weapons we stupidly detonated on our own soil, I'd have guessed a couple dozen, max. I had no idea we detonated several hundred, nor that we were stupidly still doing it in the middle of the country in the early 90's. I would have guessed we shut that shit down, on US soil by 1980 at the latest.
In reply to Somehow now the world cannot… by auricle
I'm pretty sure Israel has more than a few nukes ready to go. Google "Sampson Option."
In reply to You missed a couple by The Alarmist
Google the oath all Israeli military officers take up at the top of Masada.
In reply to I'm pretty sure Israel has… by Citxmech
Yes; most noticeably the one in the South Atlantic.
"The Vela Incident, also known as the South Atlantic Flash, was an unidentified "double flash" of light detected by an American Vela Hotel satellite on 22 September 1979, near the Prince Edward Islands off Antarctica. The most common theory among those who believe the flash was of nuclear origin is that it resulted from a joint South African–Israeli nuclear test."
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vela_Incident
In reply to You missed a couple by The Alarmist
Somewhat OT but I have seen four meteor fireballs in two days. I am not talking puny meteor shower falling star stuff either, I am talking in atmosphere meteor fireballs. I just saw another about an hour and half ago and it made it down very low. I never saw it go out. I was starting to cringe thinking there was going to be an impact blast (of course it could be above two states from here for all I know). We have had two meteor fireball explosions in the last couple of years in Arizona and at least one made an impact after jarring the whole state awake as it detonated and turned day into night. They actually found the rocks. Something is going on with that too. It may be that since our magnetic shields are lowered due to nil sunspot activity has made them survive longer and penetrate further. Either that are we are in some type of debris belt.
In reply to … by curbjob
fewer sunspots/lower temp ionosphere = less drag on particles
is what I read recently; might have been NASA video blog
In reply to Somewhat OT but I have seen… by Ms No
It's starting to piss me off that there is no discussion of the massive uptick in meteor fireballs anywhere. It's in the scientific circles here and there but completely removed from public discourse. I saw maybe two and a satellite fall until I was 30 and in the last ten years I can't even count how many I have seen. There is so much crazy shit going on right now and everything is so Orwellian. Its not like they are giant planet killers or anything but they hide shit and nobody else cares because the west is famously pathetic about looking at anything that may have negative implications. Russia and Arizona have already been hit. Its such a joke that in this tremendously advanced era and when we are paying out the ass for all of this science and the bastards bogart everything. Its the same with anything nuke. We have to take pathological liars word for everything. Anything experimented with is classified and we really don't know jack shit. How do we know shit about the halflife of any of these products even? We don't.
In reply to … by BingoBoggins
There IS someone who follows this stuff - just check page 8 of this forum for the charts of incoming fireballs, and they are sobering:
https://cassiopaea.org/forum/index.php/topic,29604.105.html
Same people who own SOTT.Net; they have a front-page section on that news site devoted entirely to "Fire from the Skies".
This shit is cyclical, and I believe the elites know it - hence, all the weird BS going on right now. I think all this nuclear war shit is posturing for when this stuff starts happening FOR REAL, and that they will head to their underground bunkers at that time. Until then, maximum Kardashian bullshit to keep everyone distracted.
In reply to It's starting to piss me off… by Ms No
In reply to Somewhat OT but I have seen… by Ms No
What fits the definition of "combat deployment?" Do projectiles with Depleted Uranium count? And we've seen a few clips like this in recent years:
Massive Explosion at Ukrainian Arms Depot (c/o YouTube, 24-Mar-2017, apparent nuclear blast at 2min10sec)
In reply to You missed a couple by The Alarmist
More than a couple - what about the Pacific?
In reply to You missed a couple by The Alarmist
i think they are missing japan's experience with nuclear bombs.
Japan. The nuclear accidents in Japan in 2011 sent tens of thousands of tons of aerosolized enriched uranium and plutonium across the Pacific Ocean and North America. This radioactive material is equivalent to millions of modern nuclear weapons going off in a concentrated area. Material that will become increasingly radioactive and lethal for billions of years.
Additionally, there are 400-1,000 tons of radioactive water entering the Pacific Ocean via Fukushima every day, and will until the underground river flowing over the sunken cores runs out of fresh water. Could be a few centuries, could be 100,000,000 years. This radioactive water has entered the rain cycles of every country surrounding the Pacific Rim, and will increase in lethality for more billions of years.
North America is fucked. Our immune systems are deteriorating - it's called 'radiologic leukopenia' - and at an accelerating rate. According to the CDC, the average incubation period for this shit, at our level of exposure, is 15 years. We're going on 7, so in another 8 years the sickness and death rates will climb exponentially, for billions of years.
There is so much that is not important any more, and there is so much that must be a priority if we are to die in peace. We must return to a country built on the rule of law, and we must protect our ability to pay our bills and provide a compassionate level of hospice to the American people.
We don't need to accelerate our demise by starting WWIII with people that would just rather leave us be. We are not a country worth invading, our extractable resources will become too radioactive to recover and we will soon become too sick to mount any kind of extended military campaign.
And if the Luciferian kiddie fuckers do manage to start WWIII, every nuclear plant in the US will light off within two weeks and we would have at the most 4-6 months before we all drop. There would be no escape plan, no hiding from the radiation anywhere.
Make peace with your Creator, hug your loved ones, and pray for some kind of sanity in those that will determine the level of hospice we will receive - if any at all.
In reply to i think they are missing… by besnook
I don't know about that but I sometimes wonder if the effects of nuclear weapons, as far as the near permanence of the lethal pollution, is exaggerated. People with the big guns are obviously going to want everyone to fear the big guns. They have motive to exaggerate and science is on near complete lockdown. Very brilliant people can believe complete falsehood when they accept what they are taught about things and don't verify through research. Also measurement can be fucked with based on assumption and they wouldn't even know. I know that nuclear materials have become more advanced but I find it strange that more people are not dead from past nuclear fuckery, including Fukushima.
Of course they could take measures to cover things up but Japan was straight nuked and those areas are habitable now, or appear to be. There are definitely deformations and deaths caused by Chernoble but it seems to be healing and once again the fatalities seem too low to match what they say those weapons will do. We shouldn't be seeing occasional deformed pigs and wolves at Chernoble but you would think everything near there would be dead or dying upon any exposure for any decent period of time. I could be wrong but maybe the effects are super intense to begin with but fall off more rapidly over time then they are telling us. I know an adopted Chernoble baby and besides being an alcoholic she is very healthy. They know she was massively exposed. It just seems inconsistent.
In reply to Nukes are a hoax people… by R2U2
Your right, but everyone will tell you you're not. A good documentary explains just that.
Check it out - Pandora's Promise.
In reply to I don't know about that but… by Ms No
Ask the crew of the USS Ronald Reagan and the small task force that was just offshore with them. There's less and less every day.
As far as Chernobyl babies:
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Chernobyl+Birth+Defects&FORM=RESTAB
and someone trying to do something about them:
https://www.chernobyl-international.com/gallery/
In reply to I don't know about that but… by Ms No
The Army one I was familiar with just required a distance of a kilometer and a ground contour. Or a tank.
Never got to see one. ):
One interesting thing about the nuclear test sites in NV is that by fracturing the crust in that fashion has led to earthquake pressure relieving in those exact areas. It is permanent now. When earthquake pressure travels it will always at least in part cause quakes in those areas. Dutchsinse has absolutely made that case. He also noticed, long before science admitted it, that fracking can cause similar issues. Some regular oil wells in the right areas will have them too but not like the frack wells. This also of course takes place with volcanoes, even if long extinct. In the US we have earthquakes on fault lines, past or current volcanoes, geothermal areas and in areas where we have perforated the crust. These are the only places that they happen. It seems to be more around the disposal wells where you have the combo of fractured crust plus lubrication but the nuke sites probably didn't have the lubrication element.
The quakes that come from fracking are not usually severe (mostly below 3.0) but we have seen now where they can approach 6.0 and I saw where mainstream science has admitted that and there isn't much controversy in science about that. We don't know how big they can get. Another issue is that the location of these quakes in Oklahoma are close enough to the New Madrid seismic zone that we may have reactivated it. It's hard to be sure but right after the pressure relieves in the fracking areas it is also causes similar strength quakes or slightly smaller in the New Madrid periodically. The quakes are now going all the way around (mostly around the craton except where we perforated it) up into the North East. It may be the case that this would be happening anyway because earthquakes have been increasing but it's also possible that we have put that area more at risk.
If you ever get the chance to see that nuke area via google earth and zoom in, it's absolutely incredible how many nuke explosions they let off in the Nevada desert. They are all marked. Dutchsinse has obviously discovered quite a few things. These control freak bastards do not even want us to understand earthquakes and are actively covering up the size of quakes and their numbers. I believe they are doing so because the solar cycle is responsible for the uptick and people becoming aware of it threatens their global warming meme, which is a pillar of globalism. Dutchsinse was the only utuber at one point that was listed on DHS website as, I believe it was actually something like terrorism but maybe they used the term extremist or something. I don't remember how they labeled him exactly but it was really bad.
They hate him. He is just a good Christian kid (doesn't even hardly ever cuss the guy is harmless) who is super sharp and discovered some things while engaging in nerdy curiosity. He wont back down though and he is rather courageous. He isn't always right but he has had a tremendous success rate on predicting earthquakes. He has proven that most earthquakes can be predicted, not all of course. He is also himself still learning and improving. They had to have known this. So there is one more thing to add that they have obscured from us.
Here is a picture of the North American craton with Dutchsinse's marks in black. This is how pressure coming from the ring of fire tends to move across the US. The New Madrid is on the eastern edge of that craton but these Oklahoma fracking quakes are within the craton.
Here is a pic of some of those test sites. I don't know how far an underground nuke blast can affect the crust but it may be the case that some areas are more fragile for whatever reason. Obviously Oklahoma is more conducive the manmade quakes then Texas for example, although Texas and ND have had them too.
Been subbed to Dutch for over a year now. After a while his simple methods become obvious. Also obvious is how how they've fucked with him and the magnitude data.
In reply to One interesting thing about… by Ms No
There are other people catching that too. Mary Greeley and others have made it pretty clear that they have hid at least 1500 quakes in Yellowstone during this latest long term swarm. You can see them on multiple seismographs simultaneously (meaning not mine blast, geyser activity, rock slides, etc., triangulating is how it's done and if they don't scrub the seismographs it's obvious and so there is really zero doubt that they are doing it. Plus you get the undeniable screw wave, P wave pattern). What's alarming and interesting are the massive non-stop and very unusual swarms that are taking place around the periphery of that volcano. Idaho falls to it's south east, Montana to it's north and some quakes by that freakish crack that developed in Wyoming to the east. This plume underneath is something 230 miles across or something (don't quote me on that I don't remember exactly0 and at it's edge and somewhat further out are the areas that are quaking. The softer rock in the middle is just having smaller quakes but tons of them. It doesn't mean that it is going to go off but if this continues it sure as hell could and they obviously don't want us to know shit about it.
The good thing about Yellowstone and Mammoth is that if it is going to go they wont be able to hide it. The thing will start blowing new geysers and animals will start getting gassed to death, major tree deaths, etc. Should be interesting to see how this plays out. With that big earthquake we just had in the Carribbean one monitor in Yellowstone showed good movement, usually all of the monitors show it though, like with the big Mexico quake. So they are definitely screwing with monitors at this point too. Super volcanoes are recharged by other earthquakes so it makes perfect since that it is behaving the way it is and it all goes back to the sun. That thing could take 1,000 years to recharge for all we know but it is definitely happening.
In reply to Been subbed to Dutch for… by Ralph Spoilsport
He has no problem being wrong. Nice to watch him in realtime doing his ~1 hour show daily. Very logical science vs opinion.
Been watching Dutchsinse for about a month now. He's a very good teacher as well.
In reply to One interesting thing about… by Ms No
A couple of thousand explosions and a couple of thousand types of cancer spread around to mankind.
Here's an oldy but a goodie
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LLCF7vPanrY
With over 2,000 nuclear detonations in under 100 years, I do not think Humans have got any right left to live on Earth.... I suppose we are just visitors... until the day we wipe out ourselves...
An we have the gall to demand world peace....
Take a look around the world where energy is involved and tell me you don't see an obvious scarcity crisis, or the preparation for one. It isn't that acute but it's getting there. For some it already is acute, like for China. We have been paying tremendous consequences regarding obtaining our energy needs that people 100 years ago couldn't even fathom. Nuke energy and nuke weaponry pollution are a huge problem and the global warmists don't even seem to notice. Any legitimate environmental problem is covered up while they hype of complete unicorn shit. Look at the oil region wars and collapse and destabilization of oil bearing countries right now.
The US is not in good shape on oil for starters. This BS fracking boom isn't even making money, even after long periods with insane oil prices the debt is enormous. The decline rates are incredible. After drilling and fracking the hell out of everything (it's a damn pincushion out there) we still import tremendous amounts of oil. They are scraping the bottom of the pot pipe. The low hanging fruit is near gone and we are going to tremendous lengths for less and less.
Obviously an empire doesn't want energy scarcity because they need the energy to enforce their arbitrary existence. What doesn't fit is coal. They know damn well global warming is bullshit, they know we need the energy, which we actually do have a good supply of and they are taking it from us. You wont be able to just snap your fingers and get this all back on line. Maybe they just want to bankrupt it and get complete control over it for it's use later, and maybe it's partially because this is something that mostly benefits American consumers ass opposed to the tyrants but it's bizarre that they are pulling our supply from use. Maybe it's to help out the failing gas operation too.
This is so damn obvious but people want to be in denial of it all. This is one reason why the globalists are after Russia. Actually capable of being honest, Russia says they think they have a 30 year supply of oil left. Just that alone tells you everything you need to know because they are some of the best off, if not the best off left on this rock. A lot of that is probably because they were economically stifled for so many periods and in numerous ways.
We are paying tremendous costs for nuclear anything and as things age it gets worse. We cannot even dispose of it. The cost of disposal is never even included when looking at total cost. We are losing our ass there too no doubt. Washington State is beginning to leak from all that old half ass storage and the amount there is tremendous. This is completely screwed. Meanwhile coal is getting shuttered. It is completely beyond asinine.
