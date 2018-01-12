Trump Lawyer Reportedly Paid $130,000 To Keep Porn Star Silent, She Denies

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 23:54

As if the weekend news cycle wasn’t crowded enough already.

With “shithole-gate” still dominating the headlines, possibly steering the federal government toward its first shutdown in five years, the Wall Street Journal has picked this weekend to revive a rumor that it first published shortly after the election, and which President Trump’s lawyers have previously denied.

The paper described a plot by the Trump campaign to pay off an adult film actress who had been negotiating with Good Morning America for an exclusive interview about her brief affair with the president in 2006, just one year after he married Melania Trump.

According to the WSJ, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to the Stephanie Clifford, who 10 years ago was one of the biggest adult film stars in the US, working as “Stormy Daniels." In exchange, she had to sign an NDA barring her from discussing her experiences with Trump.

While the WSJ had previously reported the rumor about the GMA negotiations, the paper’s latest report goes much further. It describes how Cohen arranged for the payment to be made through Clifford’s lawyer, and how Clifford signed an NDA explaining she couldn’t talk about it... which she apparently is doing now.

Daniels

Clifford claims that her encounter with Trump was consensual, and the White House dismissed the story as a “recycled report”.

“These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election,” a White House official said, responding to the allegation of a sexual encounter involving Mr. Trump and Ms. Clifford. The official declined to respond to questions about an agreement with Ms. Clifford. It isn’t known whether Mr. Trump was aware of any agreement or payment involving her.

In a statement, Mr. Cohen didn’t address the $130,000 payment but said of the alleged sexual encounter that "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels."

In addition to the rumors about Clifford, a separate rumor circulated last year that David Pecker, the owner of the National Inquirer and a staunch Trump ally, paid a former Playboy centerfold $150,000 to kill a story about her experiences with the then-candidate.

While WSJ wasn’t able to speak with Clifford, Cohen was kind enough to send over a two-paragraph statement by email addressed “TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN” and signed by “Stormy Daniels” denying that she had a “sexual and/or romantic affair” with the president.

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” the statement said.

After the agreement, Clifford’s camp complained the payment wasn’t being made quickly enough and threatened to cancel the deal, some of the people familiar with the matter said.

Clifford first met Trump when she was 27, at the American Century Championship in 2006, held at Edgewood Tahoe golf course in Nevada. Another adult-film star, Jessica Drake, later alleged in an October 2016 news conference that Mr. Trump kissed her and two other women without permission in a hotel suite after the same 2006 golf event – allegations that the White House called "false and ridiculous."

Setting aside the question of whether the rumor is true or not, even if it is, would these allegations have the slightest impact on Trump’s popularity after, well, everything that has happened in the past year? We doubt it. After all...

And...

swmnguy Oracle 911 Jan 12, 2018 5:17 PM

Somebody should tell the President that anybody can hire a prostitute.  It's not a sign of anything other than a pocketful of money and a severe deficit of self-respect.  Whenever I've been solicited by a hooker, I've found it very insulting.  Believe it or not, that's not something I've ever had to, or even been tempted to, pay for.  Nor would I be the least bit interested in hanging around with hookers, exotic dancers, or porn performers (such that there are differences between them).  Ever know anybody in those lines of work?  It's incredibly depressing, and just about as un-erotic as it gets.

Fish Gone Bad InsaneBane Jan 12, 2018 6:36 PM

I was trying to think of who she is/was: http://www.iafd.com/person.rme/perfid=stormydaniels/gender=f/stormy-dan…

Lesbian scenes and facials...

Porn stars perform sex acts for money, on camera.  Prostitutes and whores perform sex acts for money, just not (usually) on camera. If one reads Crazy Days and Nights, apparently this is how Mariah Carey is making money now.

J. Peasemold G… stizazz Jan 12, 2018 7:47 PM

Stizz, it's not deviancy!

All acting is selling your body and soul, but in this field it is more body than soul.

And what a magnificent woman she is.

I suggested Mrs. Gruntfuttock (Buttercup) wear the same style of blue bathing suit that 'Stormy' is wearing in the photo but she politely declined.

She agreed with me that 'Stormy' is rather fetching in that outfit but that on her it would look more like two blue rubber bands on an egg.

 

J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock

techpriest SheHunter Jan 13, 2018 2:09 AM

I was over in China last week, and something I noticed was that whenever someone brought up Trump (because that's the first thing that seems to come to mind when an American is at the table), it was about his business deals with Xi, or about the back-and-forth with North Korea ("My button is bigger than yours" has everyone laughing over there).

It suddenly occurred to me, that only Americans seem to care about the latest thing that some celebrity (and Trump is a celebrity) said or did in their personal past. Nobody else cares, because it simply doesn't matter. And imagine what would happen if Americans also quit caring and instead cared only about what was materially affecting their lives.

Sudden Debt InsaneBane Jan 12, 2018 8:09 PM

Honestly?

A big joke.

The left has destroyed America's credibility so their democratic rulers can get votes.

They control the media and it's a massive propaganda tool.

It's been so for over 2 decades now and no American ever wanted to hear is because they all think they're the best country on earth.

Well... it's not... anymore.

It's a police state with a lot of fucked up situations.

swmnguy espirit Jan 12, 2018 9:23 PM

I'd say it's a lot more enjoyable from a distance, but it's most definitely entertaining and invigorating.  I'm glad to live in a provincial backwater of the seat of Imperium, rather than in the Capital or a major city of it.  And glad not to live in an accessible rival capital.

But this hasn't been boring for quite some time, and it's shaping up to get nothing but more interesting as things unravel.

Cloud9.5 CatInTheHat Jan 13, 2018 7:07 AM

Those of us who do not prefer 12 year-olds find her attractive.  I can see why those who prefer boys and little girls would be turned off by this woman.  As a courtesan, I should imagine she would be rather pleasing.  Having her would in my opinion would be considerably more high class than banging some 18 year old intern in the oval office or in the white house pool.