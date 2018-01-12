Trump Reportedly Waives Iran Sanctions "For Last Time"

Just as we expected, President Trump chose to waive sanctions against Iran but officials claimed "this is the last time." However, 14 individuals, entities were sanctioned.

“He intends to work with European partners on some kind of follow-on agreement that enshrines certain triggers,” said a senior administration official on Friday. This new arrangement would be separate from the accord itself and would include provisions to reimpose nuclear sanctions should Iran come within a year of “nuclear breakout”.

As we said earlier in the week, any decision to waive broad sanctions would likely be accompanied by targeted sanctions against specific Iranian individuals and companies.

And sure enough, Treasury is designating 14 new Iranian entities for human rights abuses and ballistic missiles programs, including head if Iran’s Judiciary, the Rajaei Shahr prison, the supreme cyber council for censorship, IRGC’s cyber warfare body, and 8 other government officials.

The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

LARIJANI, Sadegh Amoli (a.k.a. LARIJANI, Sadegh; a.k.a. LARIJANI, Sadeq; a.k.a. LARIJANI, Sadeq Ardeshir; a.k.a. LARIJANI-AMOLI, Sadegh Ardeshir), Iran; DOB 1960; POB Najaf, Iraq; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Ayatollah; Head of the Judiciary (individual) [IRAN-HR].

RAZAVI, Morteza (a.k.a. RAZAVI, Seyed Morteza; a.k.a. REZAVI, Mortaza); DOB 09 Apr 1973; POB Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [NPWMD] [IFSR].

YUHUA, Shi (a.k.a. HUA, Shi Yu; a.k.a. SHI, Yuhua; a.k.a. "SHI, Arlex"), China; DOB 05 Aug 1976; nationality China; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Passport PE0475719 (China) expires 14 Nov 2019 (individual) [NPWMD] [IFSR].

ZHU, Yuequn; DOB 01 Nov 1979; POB Jiangsu, China; nationality China; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Passport G40986974 (China) expires 01 Mar 2020 (individual) [NPWMD] [IFSR].

ZIAEI, Gholamreza, Karaj, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [IRAN-HR].

The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

BOCHUANG CERAMIC, INC., A101 Songgang Industry Park, No. 368 West Yindu Road, Shanghai 201612, China; Website http://www.boceramic.com; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].

GREEN WAVE TELECOMMUNICATION (a.k.a. GREEN WAVE TECHNOLOGIES; a.k.a. GREEN WAVE TELECOMMUNICATION SDN BHD; a.k.a. GREENWAVE TELECOM; a.k.a. "GREEN WAVE"; a.k.a. "GREEN WAVE COMPANY"; a.k.a. "GWT"), 8, 12, 9, Menara Mutiara, Bangsar, Jalan Liku, Off Jalan Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur 59100, Malaysia; Website gwt.com.my; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Registration ID 880140-W (Malaysia) [NPWMD] [IFSR].

IRAN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRIES (a.k.a. IRAN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRIES CO.; a.k.a. "IACI"; a.k.a. "SAHA"), Km 3 Karaj Special Road, Ekbatan City, Azadi Square, Tehran, Iran; PO Box 14155-1449, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].

IRAN HELICOPTER SUPPORT AND RENEWAL COMPANY (a.k.a. IHSRC; a.k.a. IRANIAN HELICOPTERS' MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS COMPANY; a.k.a. IRAN'S HELICOPTER RENOVATION AND LOGISTICS COMPANY; a.k.a. PANHA), Meherabad Airport Road, Azadi Square, Foroudgah Street, Meradj Avenue, Tehran, Iran; PO Box 13185-1688, Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].

ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS ELECTRONIC WARFARE AND CYBER DEFENSE ORGANIZATION (a.k.a. IRGC JANGAL ORGANIZATION), Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [SDGT] [IRGC] [IFSR] [HRIT-IR].

NATIONAL CYBERSPACE CENTER, Saadat Abad Avenue, North Allameh Street, West 18th Alley - No 17, Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [IRAN-TRA].

PARDAZAN SYSTEM NAMAD ARMAN (a.k.a. PARDAZAN SYSTEM HOUSES ARMAN; a.k.a. PASNA; a.k.a. PASNA INDUSTRY CO.; a.k.a. PASNA INTERNATION TRADING CO.), Number 8, Unit 14, Tavana Building, Khan Babaei Alley, Nik Zare Street, Akbari Street, Ashrafti Esfahani Avenue, Tehran, Iran; Ghodarzi Alley, Building No. 11, Alborz, Third Floor, No. 9, Monacoheri St., Saadi St., Tehran, Iran; Sa'di St., Manoucohehri St., Goodarzi Alley, Building No. 11, Alborz, Third Floor, No. 9, Tehran, Iran; Website http://www.pasnaindustry.com; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].

RAJAEE SHAHR PRISON (a.k.a. GOHARDASHT PRISON; a.k.a. RAJAEI SHAHR PRISON; a.k.a. RAJAI-SHAHR PRISON), Karaj, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [IRAN-HR].

SUPREME COUNCIL OF CYBERSPACE, Saadat Abad, Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [IRAN-TRA].

Trump has called the nuclear agreement the “worst deal ever negotiated,” and has stressed that he could cancel US participation in it “at any time,” even refusing to certify Tehran’s compliance with the deal in October.

But Tillerson has been trying to work with Congress to resolve concerns about the INARA - the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act - that cleared the way for the US to sign on to the deal.