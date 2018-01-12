Trump Reportedly Waives Iran Sanctions "For Last Time"

Just as we expected, President Trump chose to waive sanctions against Iran but officials claimed "this is the last time." However, 14 individuals, entities were sanctioned.
“He intends to work with European partners on some kind of follow-on agreement that enshrines certain triggers,” said a senior administration official on Friday. This new arrangement would be separate from the accord itself and would include provisions to reimpose nuclear sanctions should Iran come within a year of “nuclear breakout”.
As we said earlier in the week, any decision to waive broad sanctions would likely be accompanied by targeted sanctions against specific Iranian individuals and companies.
And sure enough, Treasury is designating 14 new Iranian entities for human rights abuses and ballistic missiles programs, including head if Iran’s Judiciary, the Rajaei Shahr prison, the supreme cyber council for censorship, IRGC’s cyber warfare body, and 8 other government officials.
The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:
LARIJANI, Sadegh Amoli (a.k.a. LARIJANI, Sadegh; a.k.a. LARIJANI, Sadeq; a.k.a. LARIJANI, Sadeq Ardeshir; a.k.a. LARIJANI-AMOLI, Sadegh Ardeshir), Iran; DOB 1960; POB Najaf, Iraq; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Ayatollah; Head of the Judiciary (individual) [IRAN-HR].
RAZAVI, Morteza (a.k.a. RAZAVI, Seyed Morteza; a.k.a. REZAVI, Mortaza); DOB 09 Apr 1973; POB Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [NPWMD] [IFSR].
YUHUA, Shi (a.k.a. HUA, Shi Yu; a.k.a. SHI, Yuhua; a.k.a. "SHI, Arlex"), China; DOB 05 Aug 1976; nationality China; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Passport PE0475719 (China) expires 14 Nov 2019 (individual) [NPWMD] [IFSR].
ZHU, Yuequn; DOB 01 Nov 1979; POB Jiangsu, China; nationality China; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Passport G40986974 (China) expires 01 Mar 2020 (individual) [NPWMD] [IFSR].
ZIAEI, Gholamreza, Karaj, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [IRAN-HR].
The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List:
BOCHUANG CERAMIC, INC., A101 Songgang Industry Park, No. 368 West Yindu Road, Shanghai 201612, China; Website http://www.boceramic.com; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].
GREEN WAVE TELECOMMUNICATION (a.k.a. GREEN WAVE TECHNOLOGIES; a.k.a. GREEN WAVE TELECOMMUNICATION SDN BHD; a.k.a. GREENWAVE TELECOM; a.k.a. "GREEN WAVE"; a.k.a. "GREEN WAVE COMPANY"; a.k.a. "GWT"), 8, 12, 9, Menara Mutiara, Bangsar, Jalan Liku, Off Jalan Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur 59100, Malaysia; Website gwt.com.my; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Registration ID 880140-W (Malaysia) [NPWMD] [IFSR].
IRAN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRIES (a.k.a. IRAN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRIES CO.; a.k.a. "IACI"; a.k.a. "SAHA"), Km 3 Karaj Special Road, Ekbatan City, Azadi Square, Tehran, Iran; PO Box 14155-1449, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].
IRAN HELICOPTER SUPPORT AND RENEWAL COMPANY (a.k.a. IHSRC; a.k.a. IRANIAN HELICOPTERS' MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS COMPANY; a.k.a. IRAN'S HELICOPTER RENOVATION AND LOGISTICS COMPANY; a.k.a. PANHA), Meherabad Airport Road, Azadi Square, Foroudgah Street, Meradj Avenue, Tehran, Iran; PO Box 13185-1688, Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].
ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS ELECTRONIC WARFARE AND CYBER DEFENSE ORGANIZATION (a.k.a. IRGC JANGAL ORGANIZATION), Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [SDGT] [IRGC] [IFSR] [HRIT-IR].
NATIONAL CYBERSPACE CENTER, Saadat Abad Avenue, North Allameh Street, West 18th Alley - No 17, Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [IRAN-TRA].
PARDAZAN SYSTEM NAMAD ARMAN (a.k.a. PARDAZAN SYSTEM HOUSES ARMAN; a.k.a. PASNA; a.k.a. PASNA INDUSTRY CO.; a.k.a. PASNA INTERNATION TRADING CO.), Number 8, Unit 14, Tavana Building, Khan Babaei Alley, Nik Zare Street, Akbari Street, Ashrafti Esfahani Avenue, Tehran, Iran; Ghodarzi Alley, Building No. 11, Alborz, Third Floor, No. 9, Monacoheri St., Saadi St., Tehran, Iran; Sa'di St., Manoucohehri St., Goodarzi Alley, Building No. 11, Alborz, Third Floor, No. 9, Tehran, Iran; Website http://www.pasnaindustry.com; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [NPWMD] [IFSR].
RAJAEE SHAHR PRISON (a.k.a. GOHARDASHT PRISON; a.k.a. RAJAEI SHAHR PRISON; a.k.a. RAJAI-SHAHR PRISON), Karaj, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [IRAN-HR].
SUPREME COUNCIL OF CYBERSPACE, Saadat Abad, Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information - Subject to Secondary Sanctions [IRAN-TRA].
* * *
Trump has called the nuclear agreement the “worst deal ever negotiated,” and has stressed that he could cancel US participation in it “at any time,” even refusing to certify Tehran’s compliance with the deal in October.
But Tillerson has been trying to work with Congress to resolve concerns about the INARA - the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act - that cleared the way for the US to sign on to the deal.
Comments
Fuck off with your sanctimonious sanctions!
Better sanction yourself, its called self-restraint.
The US had to waiver the sanctions, or risk 138 countries telling them to fuck off ..
.. again.
In reply to Fuck off with your… by Brazen Heist
All Iran has to do is wait, demographics in Israel mean that soon the majority will be Arab again and Israel being a 'democracy'...
In reply to The US had to waiver the… by curbjob
Definitely fuck off with your JUSA sanctions. Sanction about 500 USSA politicians and other neo-con, jew masters, all the elite, gay military and local police thugs.
In reply to Fuck off with your… by Brazen Heist
some people in israel think it is time to nuke iran AND germany. https://www.timesofisrael.com/op-ed-calls-on-israel-to-nuke-germany-ira…
The Tribe has always had a hard-on for the Germans and it pre-dates the World Wars. The same w/ Iran- it's pretty much whoever stands up to (((their))) BS.
In reply to some people in israel think… by besnook
"The Supreme Council of Cyberspace?"
In reply to The Tribe has always had a… by Juggernaut x2
Fuck Mnuchin and the US Treasury
And fuck you Cuck...
In reply to Fuck Mnuchin and the US… by Juggernaut x2
Just because I don't want to fluff The Don's nuts doesn't make me a cuck
In reply to And fuck you Cuck... by Bill of Rights
In conclusion... this make as much sense as using a steak knife for a diving board?
Ole McMaster covering for Iran again. Rotten bastard and a Soros cocksucker
if this is the last time ... that's bad news for trump ...
NAFTA, Iran, DACA. All this was supposed to be done and dusted in the first 30 days. And he just keeps extending and finding excuses!
And the trumptards keep licking his ass.
Thoughtless peasants!!
In reply to NAFTA, Iran, DACA. All this… by ludwigvmises
this time I really mean it, this is it, the very last time....
And we show weakness to our enemies, yet again. $150B they received awhile back should take of those goat fukers for a few years
some day the non-hasbara trumptards will look in the mirror and say, "what the hell was I thinking?"...
Trumpsters deserve what they get.
Please Mr. President don't allow yourself to be continually fooled by the Zionist neocons. They've been flaring up tensions *deliberately* for at least a decade to get an Iran war and another military regime change. You're walking into the same disaster as did Bill Clinton with Somalia, George W. Bush with Iraq, and Barack Obama with Libya and Ukraine. The very people you're helping are among those who hate you most which will aid in your downfall. I'm speaking as someone who voted for you out of hope that maybe there will be somewhat a change away from the bipartisan consensus of endless war and overseas imperialism. I'd strongly suggest taking some tips from the founder of modern conservatism Russell Kirk which prominently featured antiwar and anti-imperialist tradition. What conservatism has become today isn't conservative. If anything it has much more in common with the classical progressivism of Woodrow Wilson, FDR, JFK, LBJ which is about forever imperialism and forever wars. You have the potential to forever change the conservative movement and direct it back to its original antiwar and anti-imperialism roots from the late 19th to early 20th centuries. Please don't squander this.
How much longer will The Donald be able to withstand the pressure imposed by his pal, Bibi?