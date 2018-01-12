US Ambassador To Panama Resigns 'Before' Trump "Shithole" Comments

The mainstream media is falling over itself to report on the resignation of the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, "on principle" saying he can no longer serve President Trump.

“As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies. My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign. That time has come,” Feeley said, according to an excerpt of his resignation letter read to Reuters.

As Reuters reports, a State Department spokeswoman confirmed Feeley’s departure, saying that he “has informed the White House, the Department of State, and the Government of Panama of his decision to retire for personal reasons, as of March 9 of this year.”

Of course, the mainstream media quickly creates their narrative that this is related to Trump's "shithole" comments...

BREAKING: NBC confirms with the State Department that the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, has resigned because he no longer feels he can comfortably serve under @realDonaldTrump. Feeley is the first U.S. diplomat to resign over the president's comments. — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 12, 2018

Naturally creating yet another sense of chaos in the administration.

There's just one thing wrong with all of that. As The Associated Press' Matt Lee reports, the resignation occurred prior to Trump's "shithole" comments...

FYI - The resignation occurred prior to the comments. https://t.co/QuPKMOxQgB — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) January 12, 2018

And Lee provides more color suggesting Feeley was preparing to resign in September...

All: The #US embassy in #Panama announced Ambassador Feely's resignation yesterday (before the comments). Also, he had told colleagues of his intention to leave last September. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) January 12, 2018

And actually signed his letter of resignation in December - Ambassador Feely's resignation letter was dated December 27, 2017.

Narrative busted!