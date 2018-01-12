U.S. Policies Continue To Fail In 2018

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
As of this writing, the Russian military has had three of their bases attacked by drones. They destroyed six of them and captured another seven. The significance: the drones are of a quality that could not have been made by the ISIS “rebels,” and had to come from a technologically-advanced nation. The drones were multidirectional and able to be controlled by satellite through GPS coordinates.
[Schwarzenegger, in “Predator”]: “Heat seeker, Dillon. Pretty sophisticated for a bunch of half-assed mountain boys.”
Exactly. The U.S. (via Tillerson) released a statement that the U.S. was not involved in the drone strike and was unaware of who supplied the drones.
Not only does that not hold any water, but as it turns out, a U.S. intelligence aircraft was monitored in the theatre while these drone attacks were taking place.
Syria is still being hotly contested between Assad and the “rebels” who are none other than Al Qaeda that “morphed” several times to become the ISIS we all know and uphold in the manner of Emmanuel Goldstein, the bogeyman of Orwell’s “1984.”
On the front with Eastern Ukraine, the Russian-backed separatists are about to receive a present... bequeathed by Obama, and allowed to be delivered by President Trump, certified by the Senate and all on the taxpayer’s dime. This being antitank weapons in the form of Javelins and other antitank missiles to the tune of about $47 million. Now the President is thinking of tripling that amount. So much for “détente,” and the reset that was supposed to happen with Russia.
Domestically, as disturbing as our foreign policy (and in some ways more so) is the project to create a domestic “spy” service to complement the alphabet agencies. One of the individuals considered to head it is none other than Eric Prince, the former Navy SEAL and CEO of the same Blackwater that the U.S. government gave “carte blanche” in Iraq with limited ROE (Rules of Engagement) and almost no accountability.
Internally, the same draconian measures that were emplaced by Obama to circumvent the Constitution are still in place. The police forces are growing throughout the U.S., and via the Fusion Centers and CCTV networks steadily germinating across the nation the local, state, and federal police forces are coming beneath one umbrella. The sled is still traveling downhill. A slower rate than before; nevertheless, it’s still moving in the direction it did prior to the election.
The belligerent and imperialistic foreign policy of before is still in place, with relations souring instead of improving. In the meantime, we are watching a form of “creeping Statism” that is domestically moving almost too slowly to be noticed, but making headway. We have an Attorney General who selectively enforces the law, and has a “hands-off” policy for prominents such as Mueller, Comey, and Hillary Clinton.
The North Korean threat has not dissipated: it persists. They will soon launch Kwangmyongsang-5, a satellite that will be able to map positions with advanced technology to be utilized for a nuclear strike.
From this and other problems we are constantly distracted by the MSM (Mainstream Media) with Harvey Weinstein’s escapades and the “witch hunt” in progress against every male in the U.S. We are distracted by NFL players taking a knee, by Oprah Winfrey considering being a candidate for president in 2020 (would her campaign be managed by Harpo productions?), and other items that are nonsensical and nonproductive.
Other nations are making their move, such as China with a gold-backed Yuan attempting to supplant the Petrodollar. If our country doesn’t take some drastic steps with foreign policy and domestic agendas, it may realize a few lighter moments, but that is not enough.
This period is the calm before the storm. Those midterm elections will be along in no time, and the next presidential election is right around the corner. Hope that we last long enough as a nation to make it that far.
Of course the US didn't attack the Russian bases in Syria. Guess who's VERY close to Syria's borders? I knew you'd guess right. Israhell and its spawned child, ISIS (AlQaeda 2.0).
The Good News is, Putin said he knows.
Fire up the popcorn.
If the oil war is lost the illusion is shattered. Plain and simple. The leftists won't get their ridiculously wasteful Teslas, the right won't get its bullshit "work hard and prosper" faith-based belief system, the elderly won't get their meds, free ambulance rides for indigestion, or days wasted watching wheel of fortune, and the retarded millenials won't get their fidget spinners, video games, and social media.
Without fuel there is no modern world. There is no avoiding this. Fracking is trash. Solar is trash. Wind is trash. The good coal is largely gone. Speculation on new wells is just that, speculation that runs in opposition to discovery rates. Mexico's largest play in 15 years will theoretically power the United states for 17 days, if all the oil is a resource and not a reserve. Wake up.
The proof is right in front of you. Fracking has never had positive cash flow and has already exceeded the lifetime average of the easiest first wells. It's downhill from here. There are no solar powered factories making solar panels, or batteries, dismissing out of hand the diesel consumed mining the materials. The same goes for wind. In an economy that depends on ten to twenty years doubling times, nothing has been more consistent in tracking economic growth than energy consumption by volume by capita.
You aren't going to beat the laws of physics; no matter how much you pretend the earth is flat, scientists are wrong, and oil is renewable.
In reply to Of course the US didn't… by stizazz
Nevertheless I will be going skiing this weekend, on top to bottom artificial snow. In green crazy California. Driving a diesel with a fuel inefficient tires and plenty of extra steel shit bolted on. It's gonna a be a great day
In reply to If the oil war is lost the… by D503
It was a very interesting post and made me LOL (in tune with your intent) and LOL (not in tune). Let me teach you a lesson about Solar, the right way, not the bone-headed way that to which you point.
I have TWO "RV's." One floats, one rides on tires and BOTH are COMPLETELY independent from the Grid, with solar panels, feeding battery arrays, and we do not need any shore power when parked or moored.
Of course, we are FUEL dependent to move the big diesel pusher, but while on water, we float for years without a single external power source, other than the fuel it takes to deliver goods to suppliers, for food and parts.
So, to an EXTENT, we are using SOLAR. So, your point about SOLAR is falling on deaf ears here as we are LIVING IT.
In reply to If the oil war is lost the… by D503
I knew you'd guess right.
I guess you guessed wrong... bout what there is to "know" here.
The jihadist Russo-talmudic mafiya-controlled puppet regime of Turkey is 'close to Syria's borders'... and even closer to the splinter group of jihadis who sent the Russkies their message in a bottle-rocket. I need merely reference my previous comment here
In reply to Of course the US didn't… by stizazz
@ BobEore: That fails the smell test.
In reply to I knew you'd guess right… by BobEore
Check your sniffer for malfunction.
Having noted a pleasing degree of awareness creeping over the congregation here... and creeps of the cabbalist kind being forced to creep back into their holes in tandem...
I'm merely upping the ante (as usual)by bringing to light further aspects of the GIANT PSYOP which the 'new internet medias' conduct daily. We'll file this particular episode under the title of
as a handy way to summarize the LITTLE KNOWN BIG FACT that ... the great majority of those most virulently disposed to post
heheheh... "anti-zionist" or HOHOHO... 'its the jews' commentary... are in truth working for the mossads many moving parts of media dissimulation which ... gathers up unsuspecting naifs into groups of malleable victims who can be manipulated in any number of ways as part of a grand design which is far beyond the imagination of most westerners/ and so sophisticated in application as to be invisible to the target audience.
The usual process of discovery can be expected...
gawds how I luv the smell o burnin memetic disinfo in the mornin!
In reply to Sorry, BobEore, but you fail… by Lore
"Israhell and its spawned child, ISIS (AlQaeda 2.0)."
Israel or KSA. KSA has purchased advance hardware. Either way pretty silly to use advanced weaponary when masking a Proxy war using primative rebels (ISIS).
Of Course Trumpet could had played a role in de-esculating the ME proxy wars. but He seems completely pre-occupied starting a World war. If not Syria, Afganistan, then NK, China & russia. Also through in Pakastan, Ukraine... The only good think is that there are only 260 nations Trump can pick a fight with /sarc
In reply to Of course the US didn't… by stizazz
Yep. You are getting better all the time
Failure by design.
Destroying America is the goal, “everything is going according to plan.”
Been watching this show since ‘64, nothing has ever gotten better.
Everything going down.
In reply to Yep. You are getting better… by turkey george palmer
My neighborhood will do just fine. The places where the shitholeistanis move to, less so.
In reply to Failure by design… by Lost in translation
Imagine that, the people who lied about WMD's so they could kill a million people have turned on us. Never saw that coming. /s
The US cannot afford any more wars.
It's still paying for past wars.
After it’s empire is gone, the MIC will launch its last but by far bloodiest war, ever:
The War Against We The People.
In reply to The US cannot afford any… by yogibear
The UK didn't stop paying for WWII until Dec 2006. Until WWII, the UK was a powerful country. After, the debt dragged her down. Something for the USA to think about......
In reply to The US cannot afford any… by yogibear
We ran up the current debt in peacetime. Yes, the itty bitty shit we have been doing since Korea isn't the problem. Entitlements are. Math.
In reply to The UK didn't stop paying… by Jo A-S
In reply to The UK didn't stop paying… by Jo A-S
Until WW1 UK was a rich country but in 1920 it was not. 40% Government Spending went on Debt Servicing
In reply to The UK didn't stop paying… by Jo A-S
Well, as long as the US MIC continues to make excellent profits, the salaries of lobbyists / "well-connected" will continue to be paid, and they in turn will ensure the status quo.
Remember Trump's promise to give the US the biggest, most powerful military? Guess who gets the "money" (and therefore policy influence)??
Useful (and important) article - well worth reading: https://www.chinausfocus.com/foreign-policy/trump-administrations-possi…
Sociopaths are always the last to see the folly of their ways.
It'll take a shotgun to their faces to stop them (Cabal) and with both sides of the faux political divide unable to see the trees for the forest it looks like only one of Lil Kim's nukes can save us.
Yes cause under Obama is was all win correct?
"The belligerent and imperialistic foreign policy of before is still in place, with relations souring instead of improving"
At least skim through the article before posting you drooling fucking oxygen bandit.
(tho even the title "U.S. Policies Continue To Fail In 2018" should have been a clue)
In reply to Yes cause under Obama is was… by Bill of Rights
After the Empire: The Breakdown of the American Order is a 2001 book by Emmanuel Todd. Todd predicts the fall of the United States as the sole superpower.
Todd examines the fundamental weaknesses of the US to conclude that, contrary to American conventional wisdom, America is fast losing its grip on the world stage in economic, military and ideological terms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/After_the_Empire
A book about the "American Empire" that is refreshingly different from any other I've read or read about. M. Todd is a Frenchman educated at Cambridge University, with an American grandfather, a background and training that gives him an unusual perspective, at least for an American reader such as myself. More important, he published a book in 1976 that predicted the collapse of the Soviet System, a prediction that demands he be taken seriously. He relies heavily on demographic and economic statistics in his analysis, and to some extent differences in family structure in different countries. For example, he notes that while white infant mortality in the US decreased from 1997 to 1999, black infant mortality increased. Even though the changes were small, he regards them as confirming the failure of racial integration in the US. Is he right? I can't pretend to say. But it is a perspective I've never seen before, one with some plausibility. This is just one example; he ranges over many issues. Some of his assertions seem outrageous, such as his claim that the US is militarily weak, but he backs them up with facts and argument. The book sparkles with original ideas. Whether he is right or wrong in his claims, his facts are worth knowing and his arguments are worth thinking about.
Thank you. I am always interested in books that discuss possible futures.
In reply to After the Empire: The… by Moribundus
In reply to After the Empire: The… by Moribundus
In reply to After the Empire: The… by Moribundus
The CDC is holding meetings at the end of the month to prepare Americans for nuclear war.
INTERVENTIONIST wars carried over to Trump are expanding rapidly and are becoming far more serious with each altercation. Trump's love for ZIONISM is predictable. And the cabal is literally planning for our murders.
All of it unconstitutional. Just as the US ignores international laws, so shall it our own at home.
Our Congress is committing treason. And no one cares. I think it will take a major crisis, one that affects every single American, before revolt is at all possible. And it would be if there was any doubt that there is nothing left to lose...
Its all posturing.
In reply to The CDC is holding meetings… by CatInTheHat
If it was Taliban using drones to attacks US forces and Russia said it doesn't have nothing to do with that we would have WW3 by now, with the Russia witch hunt and all...
I was trying to learn some Russian after all of these years with Mr's M. I think I should stop trying to learn Russian. I only learned "suka" and that from my 8 year old son. That is just awesome. Mix it with English and you can come up with shit like like this... never-mind.
I need the exact pronunciation of this one.
“ty che, blyad?” (what the fuck?)
I am on the case.
You want to swear in Russian?
Watch russian car crash videos.
Then repeat it to google translate.
They never say WTF. Thay do say....
sooca = bitch, sooca gondom = bitch condom
peder ass =fagot
piz debts = fucked up
And quite a few words translate as fuck
Blat, yo bany, yea bla
In reply to I was trying to learn some… by Manipuflation
Suka blatnya. Whatever.
In reply to You want to swear in Russian… by Duplex
This really is the calm before the storm. I work in emergency medicine. All of our trauma supplies are backordered. There is now a nationwide “shortage” of pain medication. We are instructed to give pain meds for dire need only. Also, we are now completely out of blood products and are being asked to donate blood. WAR IS COMING.
You will certainly be shedding blood
In reply to This really is the calm… by OrderfromChaos
The US has to be the most adversarial nation that ever existed. Everyone seems to be brainwashed to take a side and becomes totally loyal to that side without very much reflection on what is right or wrong. The MIC together with entire alphabet of agencies must have adversaries to justify their existence, elitism and ever increasing budgets. If their is no real threat they surely will create one.
I needed a laugh..
The directors of domestic and foreign policy (i.e., the financial elite) are apoplectic about continuing US economic decline and looming military/strategic debacles the Pentagon is facing in Afghanistan, Iraq and now Syria. In addition, since the 2008 financial implosion, the entire US economy has been propped up by an orgy of public and corporate debt that has been used for stock buybacks, MA deals and inflating trendy real estate in Boston, NYC, SF, Seattle, etc. When this blows up, it will destroy the entire US financial system.
https://www.thenation.com/article/decline-and-fall-american-empire/
In reply to The directors of domestic… by Phillyguy
Tie a dog to a pole and beat it to death.
The US is a brutal fascist and leftist terrorist network and exactly nothing else. Is is moral to kill its citizens anywhere and everywhere the opportunity exists.
Inshallah
God willing huh? Apparently Allah doesn't exist, or, given the sorry state of her believers, can't be bothered to help you out.
In reply to The US is a brutal fascist… by sheketebaka
At least the USA is consistent, even if they are consistently wrong.
https://www.thenation.com/article/decline-and-fall-american-empire/
The original essay was by Gore Vidal, "The Decline and Fall of The American Empire". Worth a read and unfolding before our eyes.
http://sputniknews.com/videoclub/201801131060711735-germany-us-ban-mili…
Seems US Military is not good with paperwork nowadays