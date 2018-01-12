"We Know Who They Are": Putin Claims "State Provocateur" Behind "Terrorist Drones" In Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed those behind the massive drone attack on Russia's two Syrian bases which took place on January 6, saying in front of a large Russian media conference Thursday, "There were some provocateurs, but they were not Turks. We know who they are, who paid who for this provocation and what the actual sum was." Meanwhile the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reports that Putin has privately informed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of which "provocateur" was behind a drone attack.
Earlier this week we reported that the Russian military in Syria thwarted the highly coordinated attack on Khmeimim air base and the Russian Naval facility in the city of Tartus, intercepting 13 heavily armed UAVs launched by terrorists. And underreported in international media was also a prior New Year's Eve attack carried out by a small squad of insurgents armed with mortars who were able to kill two Russian servicemen while damaging up to seven aircraft at Khmeimim Airbase, which constituted the single largest loss of Russian military hardware throughout the Syria campaign.
Though both attacks would appear to be merely the work of Islamist rebel factions occupying nearby Idlib, multiple extraordinary factors led the Russian Ministry of Defense to immediately state that the perpetrators must have had outside state sponsorship. First there was - as the Russian Ministry of Defense mentioned in an early media statement - "strange coincidences" surrounding the terrorist attack: these included a US spy plane spotted in the area, namely a US Navy’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft on patrol between the Khmeimim airbase and Tartus naval base in Syria during the time of the attack.
Secondly, the airbase lies deep within Syrian regime territory in what is among the most secure areas in all of Syria, which also underscores the need for advanced satellite and navigational coordination from a state actors. The Russian military claims the drones came from the village of Muwazarra in Idlib, around 50 miles away, which makes Ahrar Al Sham or Hay’at Tahrir Al Sham the immediate culprit. Both groups, though blacklisted as terror organizations by the Pentagon, have received direct and indirect assistance by the CIA and allied intelligence services at various points over the course of the war, especially during the 2015 campaign to wrest Idlib city from the control of the Syrian government.
Origination points of recent wave of drone attacks on Russian and Syrian forces locations. Map via Syria Live Update
Third, the Russian military in its examination of the recovered drones found high tech components well beyond what initially appeared to be rebel-made improvised devices manufactured locally. Putin went so far as to say the drones and explosives were purposefully made to appear primitive and homemade in order to conceal the advanced technology they were outfitted with. On Thursday he said, "As for these attacks, they were undoubtedly prepared well. We know when and where these unmanned vehicles were handed over [to the attackers], and how many of them there were. These aerial vehicles were disguised - I would like to stress that - as homemade. But it is obvious that some high-tech equipment was used."
Russia has yet to reveal the identity of those responsible, but has strongly hinted at the United States or a regional US ally, which elicited a Pentagon response this week with a spokesperson saying the suggestion is "without any basis in fact and is utterly irresponsible."
The UK Daily Mail featured detailed Russian defense photographs of the recovered drones, which were noted to be "immune to jamming technology" and summarized the advanced capabilities as follows:
- "Jam-resistant terrorist drones" could not have been made without foreign help, Russia says
- They carried sophisticated software and precision-guided weaponry
- The explosives they carried were 'stuffed with ball bearings'
Recovered drones used in the attack featured in a photograph published by RT.
Image source: TASS
Though as the Daily Beast notes anti-government insurgents in Syria have long had access to black market drones sold through social media, Russia has consistently pointed to the high tech navigational and weapons components added. An earlier Russian Defense Ministry statement said the attack needed a "high-level engineer" and that "not every country is able to get sharp coordinates using space intelligence data" while also citing the presence of "foreign detonating fuses". The statement further indicated that, "Russian specialists are determining supply channels, through which terrorists had received the technologies and devices, as well as examining type and origin of explosive compounds used in the IEDs."
And given Putin's words on Thursday, it sounds like Russia believes it has proof of the outside sponsor of the operation - though it's unclear why it is not forthcoming with the evidence as it has been in some past incidents. It could be that Russian defense doesn't actually have the level of proof needed to convince an international audience, or the more likely scenario perhaps involves the delicacy of Russia's current attempts to negotiate a settlement to the war and continued military withdrawal of its forces.
Regarding these negotiations, Putin said on Thursday of the recent attacks on its Syrian bases, "Those were provocations aimed at disrupting the earlier agreements, in the first place. Secondly, it was about our relations with our partners - Turkey and Iran. It was also an attempt to destroy those relations." Last November a trilateral Syria deal was reached between Russia, Turkey, and Iran in Sochi, Russia over the future of Syria which emphasized winding down the war while keeping the country intact and creating a humanitarian and diplomatic solution, and also included planned Moscow-sponsored talks between the Syrian government and recognized opposition.
The US and other Western powers were notably excluded from the talks, which many analysts now see as signifying that Putin is in the driver's seat when it comes to setting the final terms for winding down the war. Russia suspects that the latest attacks on Khmeimim are provocations designed to introduce suspicion among signatories to the deal, especially those elements of the Syrian opposition set to meet for continued Russian sponsored negotiations at the end of January.
Interestingly, the Russian Foreign Ministry actually previously warned of "staged provocations" aimed at doing just this in the days prior to the first January mortar attack on Khmeimim. As we reported at the time of a prior missile attack on the base, FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned at a December 28 press conference that ongoing attacks were "another link in the chain of ongoing and, perhaps, staged provocations involving terrorists and extremists from the Syrian opposition aimed at disrupting the positive trends in the development of the situation in Syria and, in particular, at creating obstacles to convening and holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 29-30."
Also notable in terms of the potential for US involvement, which also affirms that Russian suspicions are not mere "paranoia," is that one of the high level planners behind CIA operations in Syria, former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell, declared publicly that "we need to make the Russians pay the price" in Syria by "covertly" killing them via proxies.
The CIA's Morell said the following in a televised Charlie Rose interview at that time:
Morell: We need to make the Iranians pay the price in Syria; we need to make the Russians pay the price.
Rose: We make them pay the price by killing Russians and killing Iranians?
Morell: Yes. Covertly. You don't tell the world about it. You don't stand at the Pentagon and say we did this. But you make sure they know it in Moscow and Tehran. I want to go after those things that Assad sees as his personal power base. I want to scare Assad. I want to go after his presidential car. I want to bomb his offices in the middle of the night. I want to destroy his presidential aircraft. I want to destroy his presidential helicopters. I want to make him think we are coming after him.
With such brazen and public past admissions by US intelligence officials it is clear that no scenario should be taken off the table regarding what happened with these recent technologically advanced attacks on Russian assets in Syria. This could indeed very likely be the United States or a regional state actor making Russians "pay the price" for being there.
Comments
Don't hold back Mr. Putin. Give us names.
it's about time putin and turkey pay a visit to that bad actor...
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
He no name names
In reply to it's about time putin and… by BullyBearish
The current speculation is it starts with a U, and ends with an A ???
In reply to He no name names by Max Hunter
Speaking of the CIA, look here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/josh-rogin/wp/2018/01/12/can-the-ch…
I have heard a large number of spies are gay if so this could be a way for the Chinese to out them if you know what I mean.
In reply to The current speculation is… by BaBaBouy
CeeIgAy?
They are all members of secret brotherhoods.
Probably the Red or Black teams; Baphomet likes faggots, because it is an abomination.
God does not.
In reply to Speaking of the CIA, look… by Troglodyte Erudite
Who would want to attack the Russians in Syria...hmm let me bring out the list of candidates...
Saudi Arabia
USA
Israel
Qatar
Some patsy working for the above
In reply to CeeIgAy?… by peddling-fiction
Interesting article on moon of alabama about a new offensive in SE Idlib region against SAA forces by "moderate" rebels supplied/assisted by Turkey entitled: 'Syria - Erdogan (Again) Switches Sides - Delivers New Supplies For Terrorist Attacks'
In reply to Who would want to attack the… by Brazen Heist
Societal collapse or world war, societal collapse or world war....hmmmm. What do you think single mother, government dependent, pussy hat wearing, terrorist inviting, uninformed voter?
In reply to Interesting article on moon… by JSBach1
...spoken like a true psychopath that he and others like him who hold/held high-ranking positions think about day-in and day-out ...
a fitting end for such vermin is the gallows...
In reply to Societal collapse or world… by D503
Ah, I thought psychopathic "open words" are all the rage these days? Shitholes, anyone?
In reply to "Morell: Yes. Covertly. You… by JSBach1
Troglodyte Erudite, Washington Post is not even worthy of the effort it takes to click a mouse button.
In reply to CeeIgAy?… by peddling-fiction
Uganda?
That makes no sense.
In reply to The current speculation is… by BaBaBouy
Bingo...
In reply to Uganda? by Arnold
Earlier this week we reported that the Russian military in Syria thwarted the highly coordinated attack on Khmeimim air base and the Russian Naval facility in the city of Tartus, intercepting 13 heavily armed UAVs launched by terrorists
Hey Tyler, much as I'm rooting for Assad and Putin in this particular fight (ie, the attempt by the AA empire to overthrow Assad and install some compliant Sunni vassal government, or turn Syria into a failed state a la Libya) can you please remember attacks on military personnel, assets & weaponry aren't "terrorism".
In reply to Uganda? by Arnold
Attack on Military by a supposed ally in fight against terrorism is not terrorism.. Yeah.
We call it betrayal.
In reply to Earlier this week we… by BigJim
No one believes the US any longer, regardless of their story. It's pretty much common knowledge that the US has been assisting ISIS, not fighting them. No one remembers the 5,000 bombing sorties the US launched against ISIS for over a year and a half to almost no detriment to ISIS. Then Russia comes in and within 3 weeks decimates over 50% of them. How about the oil convoys to Turkey that the US was protecting, which was the funding source (besides CIA) of their weapons, no one remembers that shit going on either.
I mean this is so obvious to those of us even loosely following this shit that you can rest assured that the rest of the gov'ts of the world actually understand what is going on.
The US will be standing alone when our economy crashes, by design. I just hope the warmongering stops and the cooperation begins, before WW3 gets started in earnest. The US needs to get out of the regime change business, pull it's troops back to within its' own borders and start thinking about how to get along with the rest of the world. Christ, the second the US wasn't around to bully NK, they started talking with SK about peace. That should be an indicator of how things would progress if the US would shut the fuck up and sit down.
In reply to Attack on Military by a… by Wild E Coyote
I was thinking it must be Urethra, because they are always pissing on people and telling them it is raining.
In reply to Uganda? by Arnold
Utopia?
In reply to The current speculation is… by BaBaBouy
U dope ya.... 🙄
In reply to Utopia? by YourAverageJoe
A group of militants which attacked Russia’s Khmeimim airbase in western Syria on New Year’s Eve has been eliminated in a high-precision strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The group was found and killed by Russian Special Operations forces, according to the Ministry’s statement.
“During the final stage of the operation a Russian Special Operations unit located the base camp of the militant saboteur group near the western border of Idlib province. As the terrorists arrived at the location, the entire group was eliminated with a high-precision ‘Krasnopol’ weapon as they were about to board a minibus,” the statement reads.
https://muraselon.com/en/2018/01/special-russian-operation-killed-militants-attacked-khmeimim-airbase-syria/
In reply to He no name names by Max Hunter
So the rebels had access to the ball bearing factory at Swinefort?
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
By Way Of Deception Thou Shalt Do War.
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Mossad.
In reply to By Way Of Deception Thou… by 07564111
Then they can go get'em. I'm so sick of all this, and more than likely it's just getting started. All acting players need to just throw down, or go home and focus on the nation you're from.
In reply to By Way Of Deception Thou… by 07564111
It is obviously the US.
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
Fkrs are going to get us all killed.
In reply to It is obviously the US. by Atlas Crapped
Naw, probably Iran, or the Norks, or Cuba, or Bomino.
In reply to It is obviously the US. by Atlas Crapped
Nope...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5SH1j1luFOw
In reply to Naw, probably Iran, or the… by chunga
The abominable snowman!
In reply to Nope… by Lumberjack
.... or perhaps a rouge faction working at Hobby Lobby
In reply to Naw, probably Iran, or the… by chunga
....Bomino is safe...
It has developed cold-fusion hydrogen ICBMs... 😎
In reply to Naw, probably Iran, or the… by chunga
No, I fear my own country is responsible:
The explosives they carried were 'stuffed with ball bearings'
Germany has a long tradition of producing high quality ball bearings.
Or, maybe, China - they have started copying the German Ball Bearings industry.
Can't be the Americans - they have no balls anymore.
In reply to ....Bomino is safe… by Eyes Opened
Most everything under a yarmulke is inclined to drone ...
... on and on about how they're so persecuted.
Perhaps it's time to ask why ?
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
They came from Turkey.
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
Don't bother, just liquidate, ALL OF THEM.
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
Satanic Israel backed by global terrorist and Zionist-controlled USA, and NATO puppets.
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
Israel did it.
In reply to Don't hold back Mr. Putin… by FullHedge1
Those tricky Israelis, intentionally making them look crude.
Lying with no shame... only shame is when they realized they didnt lie enough
In reply to Those tricky Israelis,… by Grandad Grumps
Ode to an "orgasm" (https://southfront.org/russian-forces-eliminated-group-of-militants-res…)!...
Hope that plenty of those "ants" on the run before they were plugged are from Langley or Ft. Bragg!!!
I want a 2K25 "Krasnopol 152 mm laser-guided artillery launcher" with rounds for my Birthday!!!
In reply to Ode to an "orgasm" (https:/… by Son of Captain Nemo
Uncle Vlad, puh-leeze bring Daddy a MRAP-killer for Christmas. I wanna 'RESCUE' some fuckers . . . straight to hell.
In reply to I want a 2K25 "Krasnopol 152… by Son of Captain Nemo
.
Make America Grate Again.
America has been grating worse than fingernails dragged across a chalkboard...
In reply to Make America Grate Again. by Sages wife
Russia needs to learn from the US to take the flimsiest of evidence and go on the PR attack whole-heartedly, rather than deal in soft innuendo.
Unfortunately Putin understands protesting the Fake MSM will get him no traction so he doesn't wast his time.
I was thinking the Obummer administration was behind the Russian collusion narrative so they could create a media frenzy to distract from all the crimes and scandals they knew would be exposed since Trump won and not Hillary. I think they all shit their collective pants once Trump won and all this Russia shit went into overdrive after the election. Have you noticed the MSM is not covering any scandals of the former Messiah. The Messiah can do no wrong, they still love Dear Leader and will defend him to the death.
By Way Of Deception Thou Shalt Do War.
Trump needs to start treating the Progressive Leftists as though he is at war with them and go all scorched earth on their asses.
In reply to Russia needs to learn from… by The Alarmist
Going after the funding is the best way to do it. Scattering those funds to the wind is the best thing one could do.
In reply to Unfortunately he understands… by Troglodyte Erudite
I agree 100%. The former messiah obummer gave every dollar collected in any settlement or fine of a big corp or bank to go to a multi-billion dollar slush fund that then went straight to progressive leftist groups. How nice to get fat donation from the messiah for things like Acorn and such. I think and I hope Sessions stopped that. It was probably illegal, but when did the law ever matter to the messiah since he was above the law.
In reply to Going after the funding is… by VWAndy