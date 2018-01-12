Who Moved My Xanax?

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
The moral panic of “the Resistance” is back in DefCon 1 mode overnight just as the righteousness orgasm of the Golden Globe Awards was wearing off. Mr. Trump’s casual question to a couple of Senators vis-à-vis immigration policy — “Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries’ coming here?” — pushed the “racism” button at Resistance Central and CNN staged yet another of the orchestrated anxiety attacks it has perfected over the past year.
The spotlight in this three-ring circus of perpetual offense, indignation, and alarm shifts back from the alleged sufferings of movie actresses to another intersectional victim group from the Dem/Prog pantheon of oppressed minorities: would-be immigrants-of-color. The President’s vulgar animus proves the charge that at least half the country is a lynch mob.
Of course, the most interesting feature of this neurotic zeitgeist is the displacement dynamic among the political Left as its frantic virtue-signaling attempts to distract everybody else in the room from its own dark and shameful emotions about the composition of American culture. As a born-and-bred Boomer (ex-)liberal from Manhattan’s Upper East Side, I can assure you from direct experience that this group has, at best, ambiguous feelings about the lower orders of mankind — my Gawd, did he actually say that? — and, at worst, a certain unmanageable contempt that stirs deep fears of moral failure.
Mr. Trump’s remark raises another interesting question that has not received much analysis amidst the latest panic: namely, how much of a “shithole” is our own country these days?
I would avouch, contrary to the limp narrative of boom times, that the USA is visibly whirling around the drain in just about every way that matters. Except for the centers of financialization — New York, Washington, San Francisco — most of our cities are hollowed-out wrecks, and visitors to San Francisco will tell you that the place is literally a shithole, from the army of homeless people who, by definition, have no bathrooms.
Our ghastly suburbs, where so many formerly middle-class Americans are now marooned in debt, despair, and civic alienation, have no prospects for serving as a plausible living arrangement anymore, and were so badly built in the first place that their journey to ruin is destined to be an epically short leap that will amaze historians of the future roasting ‘possums around their campfires.
All of the important activities in this land have been converted into odious rackets, by which I mean nakedly dishonest money-grubbing scams, especially the two sectors that used to be characterized by first, doing no harm (medicine), and seeking the truth (education). But everything else we do is infected by engineered falsehood and mendacity, including the news media, the law, banking, government, retail commerce, you name it. We’re living in a culture of pervasive control fraud, in which authorities set up looting and asset-stripping operations without any restraint.
There are certainly waves and cycles in history, and one them involves a society’s capacity for self-understanding. Sometimes, a culture is sturdy enough to permit a high level of collective self-awareness. And sometimes a culture is too flimsy or exhausted or sick to achieve even low levels of self-awareness. We are at a low point in the cycle, sunk in grievance fantasies and narcissism. The end result is we don’t know what we’re doing or why we’re doing it.
The immigration quandary remains, with its vexing questions. What if there isn’t enough of an American common culture left for anybody to assimilate into? Are we obliged to admit everyone in the world who wants to leave their own country? Do we care about how people get here, or how they behave once they are here? Does anything go, and nothing matter?
ask not what your shithole can do for you, but rather what you can do for your shithole?
This is what happens when society over-medicates instead of living life on life's terms.
#bigpharmamatters
In reply to ask not what your shithole… by Dilluminati
Compliments of the Libtard Entitlement Programs, and Open Borders. When you import crap you become crap.
In reply to This is what happens when… by knukles
'All of the important activities in this land have been converted into odious rackets, by which I mean nakedly dishonest money-grubbing scams, especially the two sectors that used to be characterized by first, doing no harm (medicine), and seeking the truth (education)."
I refer to this as "the Bankster Mentality" Since not one person of any stature was prosecuted for the crimes committed leading up to the 2008 financial "crisis", society is adopting a lawless mindset. The feeling that being honest doesn't pay. This of course aided by the endless regulations imposed on small businesses by "Obama's Administration" Abandonment of moral values.
The goal of the 2008 "crisis" was to beat people down and shift a lot of the owned homes to rentals. There is plenty of evidence to show the sweetheart loans to Hedgies and PE so they could buy the foreclosed inventory off of the banks to help improve balance sheets.
The "fallout" has been a boon to Big Pharma
In reply to Compliments of the Libtard… by Ghost of PartysOver
"" the USA is visibly whirling around the drain in just about every way that matters." "
Funny Butt SAD reality ...
In reply to The goal of the 2008 "crisis… by JRobby
The author calls them a "lynch mob."
I call them 'Hard Working Americans" trying to survive in this era of crushing Globalism and flood of cheap immigrant labor and left wing self-righteousness.
In reply to "" the USA is visibly… by BaBaBouy
Before the passage of the Hart-Celler Act in 1965, which flung our country's doors open wide to the third world, the US was roughly 90% white, and the 10% black minority was mostly kept segregated in such a way that they could do the least amount of harm to the white majority, and the country at large.
Of course, after 1965, the results speak for themselves. Hart-Celler led to massive legal third-world immigration, the Civil Rights Act led to the integration of the black minority to fuck up whitey's shit, and then starting in the 70s our southern border became porous, allowing an increasingly overwhelming tide of third-world central americans to come pouring into our country. Guess what: the reason that third world shitholes are third world shitholes is because they are full of shitty third-world people. Once you let those shitty third-world people into your country, it's logical to assume that YOUR country will become a shitty third-world country.
Fast-forward to 2018. The US is now only 56% white, and surprise! we've turned into a third-world shithole. The country that once put a man on the moon now spends trillions of dollars a year feeding, clothing, and giving health care to shitty third world people who cost 3x more than they contribute, while simultaneously impoverishing and demoralizing the whites who pay for it all.
And if you're wondering how this happened: Jews did this.
In reply to The author calls them a … by CheapBastard
This reminds me of lots of 3rd World countries aka shitholes who to this day claim all their calamity comes from being governed as colonies fifty years ago. Anything going wrong - the colonial history and the exploitation by the West!
Here you go - anything going wrong in the U.S. - the Jews and the immigrants (including those "immigrants" who were immigrated on board of slave ships).
Whiners, same thinking in the U.S. (S for Shithole) as in the 3WS. It is never the ineptness of their own politicians and the greed and stupidity of their own citizens which is at fault for their problems.
Check out how many PhD students in science and technology these days are natives and how many are immigrants (mostly "non-white" to use your useless categorization). Eh?
Thats why China is on its long march forward. They ain't such whiners.
In reply to Before the passage of the… by Buckaroo Banzai
"All of the important activities in this land have been converted into odious rackets, by which I mean nakedly dishonest money-grubbing scams, especially the two sectors that used to be characterized by first, doing no harm (medicine), and seeking the truth (education)."
Kunstler must have just gotten around to reading this little expose'.
http://prorev.com/connex.htm
In reply to "" the USA is visibly… by BaBaBouy
Anything goes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbxDiRlBRGc
In reply to "All of the important… by espirit
One of the few Kunsler pieces where the argument was worthy of the prose.
In reply to "" the USA is visibly… by BaBaBouy
"nakedly dishonest money-grubbing scams"
I like that line so much I had to post it again!. Circling the bowl we are.
"Oh?!? You are so stressed out that you haven't shit for 3 weeks? We need to remove your colon and install a colostomy bag. That will be $386,000. Come back for a follow up visit and we will discover cancer. that will be $13,000 a week for 'treatment" (poisoning) after 22 weeks you will die" Thanks, we will see you next Tuesday."
In reply to "" the USA is visibly… by BaBaBouy
In reply to "" the USA is visibly… by BaBaBouy
But to stop the Holy Free Market from exploiting the health system structures is obviously blasphemy.
Well you Amrikans are really the straightest thinkers I ever met.
In reply to One of the few Kunsler… by Bastiat
You don't touch his main point though,do you ?
Have we sunken so low, by ourselves,that we hate the immigrants more because they
highlight our flaws and where this journey ends.Trump is wrong.Moratorium on all immigration,
kick out the dreamers, and their parents, and have a hard look at ourselves while we build the wall.
Critical thinking is sorely missed in the USSA.Time it returned.
In reply to Compliments of the Libtard… by Ghost of PartysOver
Taking responsibility for one's course of conduct???!!!! Didn't you hear this is the new millennium? /sarc
In reply to You don't touch his main… by Winston Churchill
I can dream can't I.
Its funny,I'm old enough to have seen the last of the British Empire die firsthand.
I never thought it possible to live long enough to see another do the same, while I still drew breath.
All of it is like a replay,point for point,the very same mistakes made.History does rhyme.
Strange old world.
In reply to Taking responsibility for… by eclectic syncretist
Everything getting faster. You also saw the feared Soviet Empire crumble, now maybe soon the US Empire.
But maybe that is an illusion - my grandmother, who lived from 1900 to 1985, saw two German Empires crumble, also the Austrian Empire and the Russian Empire. Not forgetting the French Empire and the British Empire, and she almost got to see the end of the Soviet Empire.
Beat that!
In reply to I can dream can't I… by Winston Churchill
I do believe the contagion has reached epidemic levels of moral corruption.
There is no antidote nor immunity for this condition, and we'll have nuke it from space to make sure none continues to exist.
Consider it a failed experiment.
In reply to You don't touch his main… by Winston Churchill
When you import crap you become crap.
Corporate merica works out of China now. They moved the factories to where the big markets are. Makes perfect sense. India, China are in the billions population wise, what are 300 million poor people gonna buy compared to just those 2 countries?
36.41% of total world population live in China and India. China now has a population of 1.38 billion and India has 1.31 billion, which is about 5 times the merican population.
In reply to Compliments of the Libtard… by Ghost of PartysOver
What if Venezuela agrees to sell it's oil in petrogoldyuan?
In reply to When you import crap you… by Justin Case
petrogoldyuan?
CIA will erect a preferred Gov't of their liking. NP
In reply to What if Venezuela agrees to… by eclectic syncretist
Military spending is projected to account for 54 percent of all federal discretionary spending. There's where the hole is in the bucket.Like if you spent 54% of yoar income on booze? How would the wife and kids look like? What kind of living would they have? Then you tell the wife to cut all the spending on kids new clothes and take the bus, you don't need the car.
In reply to Compliments of the Libtard… by Ghost of PartysOver
Put aside the virtue signaling, what I see was Trump say that the post office ought to pay more, and then the WAPO (owned by Bezos) come up with an article that "sources" (legal weasel for made up claim) said Trump made the statement.
It goes to show what a ridiculous cunt Bezos sank to over the cost of a postage stamp.
In reply to This is what happens when… by knukles
It's not a matter of over medicating in the article. it's points out the truth clearly that we keep hearing things are going great when it's a lie.
Before the election Trump used to point out the phoney unemployment numbers. Now he uses them as factual. I voted for Trump, I like Trump but this article is true.
In reply to This is what happens when… by knukles
Soon big pharma will include Oculus headsets with those meds and everyone will live at the beach...
In reply to This is what happens when… by knukles
Dude. You should not have given them that idea.
In reply to Soon big pharma will include… by Peacefulwarrior
Everywhere scary looking shit coloured people linger about some racism might be hiding.
Do we have it the other way round ? Racism against whites in disguise ? Why offend the locals in those drastic ways with incurable ugly`s all over their former living space ?
Lingering in about in paid for by taxes public space supposedly owned by the locals dispossessed of former income and current sad means of affairs ? Reclaim public spaces and make them walk off the curb while being tolerated. I drive 20 miles to hit a shop without them thieves going unpunished all the time. And by personal preference if I see some dirty prick among the foods I am about to buy my hunger is all but over. Can`t and will not shop where they linger about.
Racism turns from a basic desirable human feature into something entirely evil if foreign invasion is to be condoned and interracial crimes are being promoted.
The call for multiculturalism is indeed a call for mutual genocide and as such should be
punished as such for the capital crime it presents.
In reply to ask not what your shithole… by Dilluminati
That becomes difficult when predator nations headed by their corporations covet your resources and said resources are then extracted, removed and foreign entity makes 70% while you make 30%.
The USSA is a shithole when it is world reserve currency, can print at will and sucks the resources below market price for all its raw materials. As for oil? Only sold in the dollar, unless direct currency swaps between the big boys. The game is rigged.
In reply to ask not what your shithole… by Dilluminati
I regret that I have but one life to give for my shithole.
In reply to ask not what your shithole… by Dilluminati
Wash. Regularly. At least that what mama used to say.
In reply to ask not what your shithole… by Dilluminati
If you need to follow a "Leader" then you're weak minded and belong in a cult.
I still haven't seen the "source" of this accusation? Wapo just spins this story and says it's a source, well a source told me that Hillary inserts disney characters into her anus, that the demons make her cough.. ???
Until I see somebody stand up and source that accusation It's another example of the liars at the MSM and their fake news.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Who is the source?
Are there multiple sources?
Didn't everyone in the room hear it?
Why aren't they on MSM saying Trump said so?
Just more allegations, assertions and BS.
In reply to I still haven't seen the … by Dilluminati
Lesson 1 in Journalism School... You don't have to be right, you just have to be first.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
THAT'S THE WAY ZH'S NEW COMMENT PAGES AND THREADS TURNED OUT TO BE.
THE FIRST COMMENT GETS A REPLY, WHICH GETS A REPLY, WHICH ALSO GETS A REPLY,
ETC., AND THEN, WHEN YOU FINALLY REPLY, WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY ENDS UP A HALF
MILE AWAY FROM THE COMMENT YOU ARE RELYING TO.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD, DURDEN.
In reply to Lesson 1 in Journalism… by Yukon Cornholius
"multiple unnamed anonymous [Democrat biased left wing] sources say...."
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Anyone who's been to Detroit, Baltimore, and a dozen more, can attest to the fact that they are shitholes. What is never said is who lives there that makes them shitholes? Why is that? It isn't some amorphous bunch of unidentifiable people. It's predominately 1 or 2 races that have made these areas shitholes, everywhere in the fucking country, it's completely obvious, yet no one can talk about it. The Somalia area of Minneapolis/St Paul, shithole. The black area of Chicago, shithole. Come the fuck on, it's right out there in front of us yet the libtards have nothing to say about any of it other than it's the fault of white, heterosexual men.
All the libtards can say is let's let another few million poor people into our country, as if that is going to solve what is already a problem in our country. These liberals are a cancer on our country. I hope they are the first to suffer and suffer the hardest, when this shit storm hits.
In reply to I still haven't seen the … by Dilluminati
@ Diluminati,
Was there a Tracking Device aka Cell Phone in the room with Individuals having a private conversation?
There’s your “Source.” Who needs a Source when you can just listen, flat out lie, create a False Narrative & Parallel Construction?
They’re listening, recording, Tracking, data mining everything & handing the keys off to AI.
Creating Dystopian Realities Gas Lighting the Masses.
Technotronic Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to I still haven't seen the … by Dilluminati
Wasn't the story last week that the people in west wing couldn't keep their cell phones during the day?
In reply to @ Diluminati,… by Chupacabra-322
Just believe Trump and America will be great again!
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Orange Lives Matter!
In reply to Just believe Trump and… by ZeroBeek
Has Hillary returned the money the Crime Family [allegedly] embezzled from the Haiti Relief efforts?
Has Bill returned the little Haitian boys and girls he took back with him?
Will Joe Biden stop fondling the little kids in front of the camera?
Will CNN address these questions?
In reply to Just believe Trump and… by ZeroBeek
If you like your cool-aid, you can...
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Nothing really matters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpL82ERH1AI
But, cullerd people living in U.S. urban jungle $#!+#01e$ are still fat, unlike in African or Haitian $#!+#01e$.
Yep take a look at the Maduro diet
In reply to But, in the U.S., poor… by Burticus
Half the country is not a lynch mob. The progressives are more prone to violence. The right wing just wants to get the mess cleaned up.
yes. +1000. dead right.
In reply to Half the country is not a… by TuPhat
That’s why you can’t take for serious the violant fantasies here on ZH.
In reply to Half the country is not a… by TuPhat