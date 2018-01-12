"Why Would We Come?" Norwegians Respond To Trump's Immigration Offer

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 14:01

"Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They're shithole countries ... We should have more people from Norway."

Residents of shitholes may not be welcome in the US, but as president Trump said yesterday, when it comes to Vikings, America's customs gates are wide open. But do Norwegians feel the same about emigrating to the US? As Reuters observes, many citizens of the Scandinavian nation appeared lass than enthusiastic on Friday by Trump's suggestion.

The Nordic country, one of the richest in the world by GDP per capita thanks to its $1+ trillion government pension fund funded by the country's oil industry, was last year named the happiest nation on the planet and is known for a cradle-to-grave welfare state. This may explain why so many locals compared the US to a "shithole."

It started with the country's statistics agency. While hundreds of thousands of Norwegians emigrated to the U.S. in the 19th century, just 502 out of a population of 5.3 million people moved there in 2016, down 59 from the previous year, according to Statistics Norway.

"Will there be more now?" the statistics agency asked in a tweet.

Here are some more reactions:

  • "On behalf of Norway: Thanks, but no thanks," tweeted Torbjoern Saetre, a politician representing Norway's Conservative Party in a municipality near Oslo.
  • "We are not coming. Cheers from Norway," one woman wrote.

Government officials, seeking to deflect attention, turned down a chance to comment.

  • "We respectfully decline the opportunity," one government official said when contacted by Reuters.


Some suggeste that the reference to Norway may have been prompted by Prime Minister Erna Solberg who visited the White House on Wednesday when the president praised Norway for running a trade deficit with the United States and for buying U.S. military equipment.

Not everyone saw it that way, however. Christian Christensen, an American professor of journalism at Stockholm University in neighbouring Sweden, tweeted:

"Of course people from #Norway would love to move to a country where people are far more likely to be shot, live in poverty, get no healthcare because they're poor, get no paid parental leave or subsidized daycare and see fewer women in political power. #Shithole"

Before the "shithole" controversy, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt tweeted that, judging by Solberg's visit, "keys to success with Trump is personal charm, a solid trade deficit with the U.S. and buying tons of U.S. military hardware."

As Reuters adds, Solberg, whose office also declined to comment on Trump's remarks, is expected to announce soon an expansion of her cabinet to include Norway's Liberal Party, a centrist group that favours strong environmental policies and more immigration.

"The first point of order in the new government declaration: Norway will still not be a shithole country," tweeted Kjetil Alstadheim, the political editor of financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Here are some additional reactions to Trump's proposal:

And then there was this, which is likely self-explanatory

Comments

knukles JimmyJones Jan 12, 2018 2:13 PM

OK then since you're all lovie dovie nice and inclusive, we'll be shipping you all our illegals.  Oh no, not forced, we're paying their one way ticket and adding a vacation stipend.
You should be happy..... Helping your fellow man, helping him rise above whatever it is he needs to rise above and why he's a refugee invader, doesn't want to go back home or integrate into the new culture .... but never the fuck mind.

Joe Davola knukles Jan 12, 2018 2:16 PM

While watching this past fall's cycling world championship from Bergen, it was clear that the facades of some of those lovely fjord front buildings were nothing but facades - faked colorful printings draped over the front of shops.  Left me wondering what they really looked like.

At least they don't have a repressive government like most petro-economies.

knukles Yukon Cornholius Jan 12, 2018 2:21 PM

Leftists, 2017: “Norway has a great society."
Trump, 2018:  “Norway has a great society.”
“RACIST!”

Leftists, 2018 (yesterday): “You can’t send people back to Haiti! It’s horrible there!”
Trump, 2018 (today):        “Haiti is a horrible place to live.”
“RACIST!”

If the shit-holes were not shit-holes, they'd be prime tourist destinations
Chew on that for a while

When's the last time a Dem took a boondoggle vacation to Haiti, stayed a few weeks, enjoying the people, charm, culture and natural beauty?

Beam Me Up Scotty knukles Jan 12, 2018 2:28 PM

" Some things about Norway:
🔹Universal healthcare
🔹Paid family leave
🔹Shorter work weeks
🔹More vacation time
🔹Incredible education system "

Ya, and you get a whole lot of that on the back of the AMERICAN taxpayer.  WE pay to defend your asses.  And we pay ALOT to defend your asses.  And we pay ALOT to defend ALOT of people's asses.  And I for one am sick of paying to defend your ungrateful ass, and go to work more so that you can have the above items.  You can start taking care of YOUR OWN ASS, and see how much of those items on the list you can keep.  Better cut down on the vaca, because you've got work to do.

Furthermore, YOU can start taking these people from the "shithole" countries, and YOU can start paying to take care of them.  Instead of taking your long arm and patting yourself on the back about how WE should be taking care of them.  Start walking the walk.  And when those people import their shithole into your country, then you might start to see things a bit differently.

Buckaroo Banzai JimmyJones Jan 12, 2018 2:44 PM

"very true, an economy can't support Socialism if you have to spend on military."

We don't know this for sure, it's arguable that the Norwegian economy could support socialism and a military at the same time, given their substantial oil wealth. But this is assuming a 100% white Norway. Because what we do know for sure is, an economy can't support socialism if you have to spend on niggers.

DollarMenu Beam Me Up Scotty Jan 12, 2018 2:55 PM

Unclear how USA Is funding Norway's budget, unless it's buying their North Sea oil.

Just what is the USA funding defense for?

Its own alCIAda ,ISIS creations?

Maybe it's own regime change operations?

It is very unclear just what the US is doing with all the "undocumentable adjustments" to the Defense Dept's budget.

About $21 trillion.

https://thedailycoin.org/2017/10/01/catherine-austin-fitts-21-trillion-…

Trump's audit may reveal something to be legitimately pissed about.

 

Not Too Important Beam Me Up Scotty Jan 12, 2018 3:04 PM

Norway lives and dies by North Sea oil, which is running out. They are depleting their Sovereign Wealth Fund to pay bills. Norway is essentially an extraction economy, and when the oil runs out their socialist economy dies. 

I wonder if they can get a refund of all the billions they gave to the Clinton Foundation? I'm sure the average Norwegian who's about to lose everything approved any of those donations.

And when the money runs out, they won't be able to afford all those shiny US weapons. Will we give them for free like we do Israel, or will we just walk away? 

CheapBastard Yukon Cornholius Jan 12, 2018 2:31 PM

"get no healthcare because they're poor "

 

Fake News, my Norwegian friends. Poor people get BETTER care then people forced onto SoweetoCare. In fact, even Mainlanders in China are shocked when they hear the free shit Americans get from the government.

Evidently, the pale, once proud Norwegian Vikings have been dumbed down by libtard Fake news, and are not aware of Medicaid, CHIP, WIC, Section 8, EBT, SNAP and on and on.

All free shit that shithole immigrants can get, as well as our own home grown shitheads are showered with, are paid for by hard working middle class Americans.

So enjoy your roast reindeer and krumkraker now as well as your "paid leave", cause they won't be available to you when the caliphate takes over and forces you to bow down and eat helal goat and camel hump.

 

 

GUS100CORRINA eclectic syncretist Jan 12, 2018 2:39 PM

"Why Would We Come?" Norwegians Respond To Trump's Immigration Offer

My response: GREAT QUESTION to ask when looking at American politics in general and the DEMOCRATIC PARTY specifically.

The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are doing everything in their power to make America the LAUGHING STOCK of the world.

Maybe the PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS in America should move to Norway.

Troglodyte Erudite JimmyJones Jan 12, 2018 2:18 PM

Aren't these the MOFOs that got lucky enough to have a shit ton of oil used for all those social programs?  If they didn't have oil they would run out of other people's money at some point.  So they shouldn't be talking shit.

 

“In Norway, job security seems to be taken for granted, almost like it’s a human right to have a job,” says Hans Petter Havdal, CEO of car-parts maker Kongsberg Automotive.

“It’s a bit discouraging that the sick leave in Norway is twice the level of other plants,” Havdal said. “That is to me an indication that something is not as it should be.”

With per capita GDP around $100,000, the Norwegian lifestyle has become such that the work week averages less than 33 hours, one of the lowest in the world, and while unemployment is low, there is large underemployment, made possible by benefits.

In 2012, a new word entered the Norwegian lexicon - to “nave”, or live off benefits from welfare agency NAV.

“Approximately 600,000 Norwegians ... who should be part of the labor force are outside the labor force, because of welfare, pension issues,” says Siv Jensen, the finance minister.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-norway-economy-insight/end-of-oil-bo…

 