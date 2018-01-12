"Why Would We Come?" Norwegians Respond To Trump's Immigration Offer

"Why do we want all these people from Africa here? They're shithole countries ... We should have more people from Norway."
Residents of shitholes may not be welcome in the US, but as president Trump said yesterday, when it comes to Vikings, America's customs gates are wide open. But do Norwegians feel the same about emigrating to the US? As Reuters observes, many citizens of the Scandinavian nation appeared lass than enthusiastic on Friday by Trump's suggestion.
The Nordic country, one of the richest in the world by GDP per capita thanks to its $1+ trillion government pension fund funded by the country's oil industry, was last year named the happiest nation on the planet and is known for a cradle-to-grave welfare state. This may explain why so many locals compared the US to a "shithole."
It started with the country's statistics agency. While hundreds of thousands of Norwegians emigrated to the U.S. in the 19th century, just 502 out of a population of 5.3 million people moved there in 2016, down 59 from the previous year, according to Statistics Norway.
"Will there be more now?" the statistics agency asked in a tweet.
Here are some more reactions:
- "On behalf of Norway: Thanks, but no thanks," tweeted Torbjoern Saetre, a politician representing Norway's Conservative Party in a municipality near Oslo.
- "We are not coming. Cheers from Norway," one woman wrote.
Government officials, seeking to deflect attention, turned down a chance to comment.
- "We respectfully decline the opportunity," one government official said when contacted by Reuters.
Some suggeste that the reference to Norway may have been prompted by Prime Minister Erna Solberg who visited the White House on Wednesday when the president praised Norway for running a trade deficit with the United States and for buying U.S. military equipment.
Not everyone saw it that way, however. Christian Christensen, an American professor of journalism at Stockholm University in neighbouring Sweden, tweeted:
"Of course people from #Norway would love to move to a country where people are far more likely to be shot, live in poverty, get no healthcare because they're poor, get no paid parental leave or subsidized daycare and see fewer women in political power. #Shithole"
Before the "shithole" controversy, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt tweeted that, judging by Solberg's visit, "keys to success with Trump is personal charm, a solid trade deficit with the U.S. and buying tons of U.S. military hardware."
As Reuters adds, Solberg, whose office also declined to comment on Trump's remarks, is expected to announce soon an expansion of her cabinet to include Norway's Liberal Party, a centrist group that favours strong environmental policies and more immigration.
"The first point of order in the new government declaration: Norway will still not be a shithole country," tweeted Kjetil Alstadheim, the political editor of financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.
Here are some additional reactions to Trump's proposal:
Ah since when does the government speak for the people?
I would move to the USA if I have the chance.
Out of 5,258,317 (Pop of Norway) people, 325 000 aren't from Western Europe heritage. that is 6%, obviously they know something and are racist. Will they take immigrants from "shit holes"?
In reply to … by Cesare de Borgia
they are the sons of Odin and plunder is their middle name.
In reply to Out of just over 5 million… by JimmyJones
if that were only true. Today I think they are more like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwsntHcWiy4 (oldie but a goodie)
In reply to they are the sons of Odin… by T-NUTZ
OK then since you're all lovie dovie nice and inclusive, we'll be shipping you all our illegals. Oh no, not forced, we're paying their one way ticket and adding a vacation stipend.
You should be happy..... Helping your fellow man, helping him rise above whatever it is he needs to rise above and why he's a refugee invader, doesn't want to go back home or integrate into the new culture .... but never the fuck mind.
In reply to if that were only true. by JimmyJones
While watching this past fall's cycling world championship from Bergen, it was clear that the facades of some of those lovely fjord front buildings were nothing but facades - faked colorful printings draped over the front of shops. Left me wondering what they really looked like.
At least they don't have a repressive government like most petro-economies.
In reply to OK then since you're all… by knukles
I would very much like to see a #BoycottAmerica campaign, which by extension would be a #BoycottIsrael campaign. That would make for fun times in the UN.
In reply to While watching this past… by Joe Davola
Leftists, 2017: “Norway has a great society."
Trump, 2018: “Norway has a great society.”
“RACIST!”
Leftists, 2018 (yesterday): “You can’t send people back to Haiti! It’s horrible there!”
Trump, 2018 (today): “Haiti is a horrible place to live.”
“RACIST!”
If the shit-holes were not shit-holes, they'd be prime tourist destinations
Chew on that for a while
When's the last time a Dem took a boondoggle vacation to Haiti, stayed a few weeks, enjoying the people, charm, culture and natural beauty?
In reply to I would very much like to… by Yukon Cornholius
" Some things about Norway:
🔹Universal healthcare
🔹Paid family leave
🔹Shorter work weeks
🔹More vacation time
🔹Incredible education system "
Ya, and you get a whole lot of that on the back of the AMERICAN taxpayer. WE pay to defend your asses. And we pay ALOT to defend your asses. And we pay ALOT to defend ALOT of people's asses. And I for one am sick of paying to defend your ungrateful ass, and go to work more so that you can have the above items. You can start taking care of YOUR OWN ASS, and see how much of those items on the list you can keep. Better cut down on the vaca, because you've got work to do.
Furthermore, YOU can start taking these people from the "shithole" countries, and YOU can start paying to take care of them. Instead of taking your long arm and patting yourself on the back about how WE should be taking care of them. Start walking the walk. And when those people import their shithole into your country, then you might start to see things a bit differently.
In reply to Leftists, 2017: “Norway has… by knukles
And barely any defense budget as the USA does the heavy lifting.
In reply to " Some things about Norway:… by Beam Me Up Scotty
How hard is it to see that the idea is to stop importing losers from shitholes, and try to become the sort of place that Norwegians would want to immigrate to (again)?
In reply to And barely any defense… by brewing_it
Their prosperity has less to do with the laws governing Norway and more to do with the lack of low IQ races.
In reply to How hard is it to see that… by The_Juggernaut
very true, an economy can't support Socialism if you have to spend on military. Unless of course you just print money endlessly but even that will come to an end.
In reply to " Some things about Norway:… by Beam Me Up Scotty
"very true, an economy can't support Socialism if you have to spend on military."
We don't know this for sure, it's arguable that the Norwegian economy could support socialism and a military at the same time, given their substantial oil wealth. But this is assuming a 100% white Norway. Because what we do know for sure is, an economy can't support socialism if you have to spend on niggers.
In reply to very true, an economy can't… by JimmyJones
Well I say there is no better time than the present to find out. Time to up the price for NATO defense. If you don't want to pay for it, fine, pay for your own defense. I would be more than happy to let the Europeans be the worlds policeman for awhile. They can see what that responsibility entails.
In reply to "very true, an economy can't… by Buckaroo Banzai
Unclear how USA Is funding Norway's budget, unless it's buying their North Sea oil.
Just what is the USA funding defense for?
Its own alCIAda ,ISIS creations?
Maybe it's own regime change operations?
It is very unclear just what the US is doing with all the "undocumentable adjustments" to the Defense Dept's budget.
About $21 trillion.
https://thedailycoin.org/2017/10/01/catherine-austin-fitts-21-trillion-…
Trump's audit may reveal something to be legitimately pissed about.
In reply to " Some things about Norway:… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Norway lives and dies by North Sea oil, which is running out. They are depleting their Sovereign Wealth Fund to pay bills. Norway is essentially an extraction economy, and when the oil runs out their socialist economy dies.
I wonder if they can get a refund of all the billions they gave to the Clinton Foundation? I'm sure the average Norwegian who's about to lose everything approved any of those donations.
And when the money runs out, they won't be able to afford all those shiny US weapons. Will we give them for free like we do Israel, or will we just walk away?
In reply to " Some things about Norway:… by Beam Me Up Scotty
I was in Norway a few weeks back, and I recall thinking, "Gee, I could live here.". Then I got off the train at Oslo central station and had to dodge more than a few "migrants." It really is a nice place, but I wonder if it isn't a ticking timebomb on its way to replicating Sweden.
In reply to Leftists, 2017: “Norway has… by knukles
The only place that can make Port aux Prince, Haiti look attractive is West Point, Liberia.
In reply to Leftists, 2017: “Norway has… by knukles
Another would be Camden, NJ. Maybe Bridgeport, CT too.
In reply to The only place that can make… by Hikikomori
"get no healthcare because they're poor "
Fake News, my Norwegian friends. Poor people get BETTER care then people forced onto SoweetoCare. In fact, even Mainlanders in China are shocked when they hear the free shit Americans get from the government.
Evidently, the pale, once proud Norwegian Vikings have been dumbed down by libtard Fake news, and are not aware of Medicaid, CHIP, WIC, Section 8, EBT, SNAP and on and on.
All free shit that shithole immigrants can get, as well as our own home grown shitheads are showered with, are paid for by hard working middle class Americans.
So enjoy your roast reindeer and krumkraker now as well as your "paid leave", cause they won't be available to you when the caliphate takes over and forces you to bow down and eat helal goat and camel hump.
In reply to I would very much like to… by Yukon Cornholius
Wait until the coming muzlim mayor of Oslo bans miniskirts like the London mayor, Mohammed Akbar Khan has.
In reply to "get no healthcare because… by CheapBastard
You know how it is with these type of people. Theyre just like rich liberals. Very easy to preach holier than thou virtue when you know it will never affect you or yours.
In reply to "get no healthcare because… by CheapBastard
Maybe people from shithole countries don't like cold weather. Anybody ever think of that?
In reply to While watching this past… by Joe Davola
So moving north is the answer? I heard in "Boz in da hood" that Black people are a tropical people and that was on the TV so it must be true.
In reply to Maybe people from shithole… by eclectic syncretist
Only trust what you can READ on the internet. Silly Rabbit.
In reply to So moving north is the… by JimmyJones
"Why Would We Come?" Norwegians Respond To Trump's Immigration Offer
My response: GREAT QUESTION to ask when looking at American politics in general and the DEMOCRATIC PARTY specifically.
The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are doing everything in their power to make America the LAUGHING STOCK of the world.
Maybe the PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS in America should move to Norway.
In reply to Maybe people from shithole… by eclectic syncretist
America First!
In reply to they are the sons of Odin… by T-NUTZ
If Norway had a 12% Dindu population their standard of living, clean streets, and free healthcare would be gone. These things do not / cannot happen with a large Dindu infestation.
In reply to they are the sons of Odin… by T-NUTZ
It cannot happen period if people aren't called out for not pulling their weight. Call a dindu lazy for being able bodied but not working and your called a racist for it.
In reply to If Norway had a 12% Dindu… by dot.dot
Exactly. In their society (and most other white/asian societies) one feels shame if he is not pulling his weight. Africans look at these people as chumps and look for ways to 'get over.'
In reply to It cannot happen period if… by JimmyJones
Trump didn't really mean Norgs either. We don't want any socialists, shithole blacks, sand niggers, pakis or just about anyone else unless you come with the right attitude towards America, a smidgin of intelligence and with a lot of your own money.
In reply to they are the sons of Odin… by T-NUTZ
The US has a great healthcare system. You just have to be poor and lazy or rich to take advantage of it or afford it.
In reply to Out of just over 5 million… by JimmyJones
Unfortunately things are not going good in Europe if I would be glad if they would have asked us if we are willing to take them but no just bend over the barrel and take it is what our politicians think.
In reply to Out of just over 5 million… by JimmyJones
Aren't these the MOFOs that got lucky enough to have a shit ton of oil used for all those social programs? If they didn't have oil they would run out of other people's money at some point. So they shouldn't be talking shit.
“In Norway, job security seems to be taken for granted, almost like it’s a human right to have a job,” says Hans Petter Havdal, CEO of car-parts maker Kongsberg Automotive.
“It’s a bit discouraging that the sick leave in Norway is twice the level of other plants,” Havdal said. “That is to me an indication that something is not as it should be.”
With per capita GDP around $100,000, the Norwegian lifestyle has become such that the work week averages less than 33 hours, one of the lowest in the world, and while unemployment is low, there is large underemployment, made possible by benefits.
In 2012, a new word entered the Norwegian lexicon - to “nave”, or live off benefits from welfare agency NAV.
“Approximately 600,000 Norwegians ... who should be part of the labor force are outside the labor force, because of welfare, pension issues,” says Siv Jensen, the finance minister.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-norway-economy-insight/end-of-oil-bo…
In reply to Out of just over 5 million… by JimmyJones
" Aren't these the MOFOs that got lucky enough to have a shit ton of oil "
You could say exactly the same about the USA (lots of natural resources). Of course it's better if you can go and steal someone else's oil and keep your own for later.
In reply to Aren't these the MOFOs that… by Troglodyte Erudite
Last time I checked I had to pay to put gas in my car, how are we stealing it from the Norwegians?
In reply to " Aren't these the MOFOs… by Pendolino
If they can keep their culture and heritage relatively intact during this whole immigration shitstain, then I would have to agree with them. I'd stay in Norway as well.
In reply to Out of just over 5 million… by JimmyJones
If you promise not to vote for the Orange Dotard in 2020 you are welcome to come
In reply to … by Cesare de Borgia
Are the Norwegians racist for not having more diversity? Do you dislike them for keeping their own culture? Do you hate them for protecting their boarders?
In reply to If you promise not to vote… by Juggernaut x2
Uh, no one was asking you fucks to come.....
Oh, but your chicks are free to choose- just the hot ones tho...... And the ones getting hammered by the muzzies, of course.... Guess that leaves about 12 prospects......
In reply to Are the Norwegians racist… by JimmyJones
I will take a European over a African any day of the week as far as immigration goes. Yeah lets import people with average IQ's of maybe 70. Yes yes, I have heard that IQ's don't matter no matter how much it appears they do.
In reply to Uh, no one was asking you… by jcaz
Here's was the President of the US (allegedly) said: "We should have more people from Norway"
So uh, yes, someone was asking those 'fucks' to come. Pay attention at the back of the class...
In reply to Uh, no one was asking you… by jcaz
Yes why come here and be subjected to the likes of the retard above...
In reply to If you promise not to vote… by Juggernaut x2
"#Shithole" referring to the americas overall US location does hit it by the nail.
America stinks because of too many dirty skinned people all over fucking up just the sight of it.
In reply to … by Cesare de Borgia
ouch
Good. Stay on your 2 your hour of sunlight iceblock
I wouldn't want to move away from Norway either - there is only 1 culture there and everyone gets along in a 1 culture country. Much like Japan!
In reply to Good. Stay on your 2 your… by ChargingHandle
Why couldn't it be warmer.
In reply to I wouldn't want to move away… by davinci7_gis
Global warming will fix everything. Lol!
In reply to Why couldn't it be warmer. by 44magnum