The Chinese Are Now Spending As Much As Americans

In the US, the latest batch of data, released this week, showed retail sales climbed in December for the sixth straight month - though they missed expectations, with growth slowing to 0.3% MoM.
With the personal savings rate at a 10 year low, the US consumer is now fully tapped out: This latest uptick in spending has presumably been fueled by debt, as credit-card borrowing has reached an all-time high.
But another milestone in the history of global consumerism passed last month: As the Washington Post points out, China tied the US in 2018 in terms of domestic retail sales - according to data compiled by Mizuho.
In some important categories, China has overtaken the US: With 17.6 million vehicles sold in the US in 2016, for example, but that was far below the 24 million passenger cars sold in China. US automakers account for about one out of every five cars sold in China, even though the communist party placed a 10% tax on luxury cars and trucks imported from the United States.
This economic heft has made the problem of confronting China intractable: China is now responsible for 20% of sales for some of the largest US corporations. This is making it difficult for Trump to confront Xi Jinping.
Any restrictions on Chinese access to the US market would be met with barriers to American companies selling in China.
"China is one of the most important markets for many U.S. multinational companies,” Shen says. “This should lend China immense bargaining power."
One area where there's a lot of agreement across the political spectrum is to go after China's theft of US intellectual property. Over the summer, Trump ordered an investigation by the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to examine China’s IP policies. That investigation is ongoing, and could lead the US to file a WTO dispute. Unilateral actions might include duties or import restrictions.
As the new year begins, it’s likely consumer spending in China will quickly surpass that in the US as more newly minted middle class Chinese discover consumer electronics, cars and fashion.
Comments
They're just buying cheap Chinese shit.
edit: Can't tell who I'm talking about, can you?
top kek post, and will probably be underrated for how good the edit is. (or should be.)
but, sadly, I can tell who you're talking about o.0
because while China just caught up to the US for total retail sales, China long ago passed US luxury retail sales (and is now something like 40-50% higher than US' market share).
so it actually is obvious who is buying the most Made in China =p
In reply to They're just buying cheap… by tenpanhandle
Depends how you define "luxury" now don't it?
In reply to top kek post… by Laowei Gweilo
In reply to Depends how you define … by TBT or not TBT
"even though the communist party placed a 10% tax on luxury cars and trucks imported from the United States."
Hey, what's the tax on luxury cars and trucks imported into the US? Oh, yeah, that's right. ZERO. Trump is right. All this "free trade" shit has to be redone.
In reply to The Chinese will learn the… by Baron von Bud
Not just Free Trade, but the Federal Reserve as well.
In reply to "even though the communist… by NoDebt
In reply to Not just Free Trade, but the… by stizazz
"Analysts and carmakers said the higher tax rate would likely have only a limited impact on mainstream luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW that dominate China's premium car market segment."
Bonus question: Which car drives Bernie Sanders?
In reply to Obama handed China $$… by 847328_3527
America is helpless to do anything. China buys up all that paper that America prints just to stay above water, and they manufacture all the goods Americans want and need.
In reply to "even though the communist… by NoDebt
Considering that there are over 3 times as many people in China than the U.S. that means they aren't spending crap on a per capita basis. The sooner the Chinese wage rises the sooner China won't have an advantage over Western countries.
In reply to The Chinese will learn the… by Baron von Bud
That was going to be my comment.
Misleading title. Per capita counts.
In reply to Considering that there are… by IH8OBAMA
Wrong. It only takes $9600 a year household income to duplicate an American middle class lifestyle in China. They are spending a LOT more than Americans, per capita.
In reply to That was going to be my… by Bigly
china is trying to domesticate their economy. for a domesticated economy a strong currency is advantageous.
In reply to Considering that there are… by IH8OBAMA
China-- 1.4 billion
US -- 325 million
China has appox 4x the population of the U.S.
Source http://www.worldometers.info/world-population/china-population/
5.8 trillion divided by 1.4 billion is about $4142.85 per person if divided equally but there are tens on millions living in abject poverty with no income so the wealth spending is disproportionate. But still, spending a mere 4k per person per year still indicates a very widespread level of poverty as we Americans define it.
Of course, Americans by the same math indicates a 17k per year spending and again, the spending is not equal among Americans.
In reply to Considering that there are… by IH8OBAMA
yes and yes =p
first yes, insofar that most "luxury" is shit =p
second yes, being that I think if you loosely define all luxury retailers (e.g. the Nordstroms) and include their lower-end brands (e.g. the stuff that has a lot 'Made in China'/Indonesia/or at least Portugal, such as the Ralph Laurens and Coachs and the secondary 'mall' brands such as AX or McQ), rather than defining 'luxury' as just the pure fashion houses (the Chanels and Pradas) or shit that costs five digits (the Hublots and Hermes), then yeah I think the US may still have higher spending. I think most metrics that show China long passed US in 'luxury' when defining 'luxury' as more high-end [price wise ... as to avoid the 'quality' or 'value' discussion that probably doesn't need to be discussed on ZH heheheh].
so I would agree the definition matters, both cynically and critically ^_^
In reply to Depends how you define … by TBT or not TBT
Yeah, milk powder that wont kill your baby, you know, shit like that.
In reply to Depends how you define … by TBT or not TBT
At least the Chinese buy what they produce at home. Can't say that for the good old US of A.
In reply to top kek post… by Laowei Gweilo
In reply to At least the Chinese buy… by stizazz
In reply to I bought a lot of American… by 1stepcloser
We used to buy what we produced at home also, kept the money locally and circulating locally.
In reply to At least the Chinese buy… by stizazz
In reply to They're just buying cheap… by tenpanhandle
Small difference. Chinese pay cash and mericans pay with credit.
In reply to They're just buying cheap… by tenpanhandle
In reply to They're just buying cheap… by tenpanhandle
good for them. we have done well trading debt for cheap plastic goods with our communist friends. Nixon did a great job tearing down the wall.
forward NWO!
In reply to The communist and one… by MK ULTRA Alpha
In reply to good… by hoist the bs flag
US is a socialist republic. Banks get bailed out, corporations get bailed out, you have military, parks, roads, hospitals, ports, airports, rail roads, subways, traffic lights, ferries,schools, universities, police, fire department, ambulance, welfare, social security. Where do you think that comes from? Other peoples money. Merica is bankrupt, some are just playing along, others are re-positioning themselves. Hint: China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Brazil etc.
Merica is joining the club of other shit holes, only difference is, merica is doing it to themselves b/c spent too much money creating the other shit holes. Seppuku
In reply to Welfare for all? That… by Xena fobe
The average ZH'er here ranting about Commies this and Socialists that is using or getting benefits from "military, parks, roads, hospitals, ports, airports, rail roads, subways, traffic lights, ferries,schools, universities, police, fire department, ambulance, welfare, social security". It never occurs to them that this is socialism.
Cat.Kettle.Black.
In reply to US is a socialist republic… by Justin Case
In reply to The communist and one… by MK ULTRA Alpha
In reply to GADZOOKS! You're on fire… by BobEore
The Chinks get away with this BS because they peg their currency to the dollar.
Bretton Woods masters MADE them peg it to the dollar. with the threat of bullets and bombs
fixed it for you
In reply to The Chinks get away with… by Juggernaut x2
There is no bigger manipulator of currency than the empire themselves, and everything financial.
With all aspects America is the epicenter of world public and private corruption and gangsterism - a kleptocracy run by criminals complicit with corporate crooks, headquartered on Wall Street, profiting at the public’s expense.
Monied interests transformed the nation into an unprecedented money making racket, scamming ordinary people of their savings, jobs, homes and futures so privileged elites can get richer and more powerful.
From inception, the business of America has always been business - meaning license to pillage, defraud and benefit extra legally, including tax avoidance more than anywhere else worldwide, encouraging high-net-worth foreign individuals to shift funds to the US free from taxation.
Government of, by, and for its privileged few allows grand theft on an unprecedented scale. Markets are manipulated up or down for profit, scamming the unwary.
Authorities permitted the greatest ever wealth shift from ordinary people to its rich and powerful, the grandest of grand theft, facilitated by Fed controlled money, credit and debt - Wall Street owned and operated.
America’s dark legacy is largely concealed from view. Enormous wealth is hidden in tax havens or investments at home and abroad, free from taxation.
Wall Street banks and other giant US financial institutions are at the center of unprecedented criminality, aided by government co-conspirators.
In reply to The Chinks get away with… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to The Chinese will learn the… by Baron von Bud
In reply to Gooble gobble, one of us!… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
We have car makers in America? What car maker besides Ford is US based? Tesla?
Is the author really trying to justify our inability to demand fair trade on the sales of 5 million autos?
If so, here is what you do. Tell these US auto makers to fuck off and go incorporate in China.
The jobs and revenue they provide is insignificant compared to the sacrifice they demand.
This is very good news. Except that these numbers do not say where this money is spent. Is this just consumer goods or all spending? What percent of the population is responsible for these sales?
Rising consumption indicates labor rates have increased and China will lose it's competitive advantage. Great news.
Trust me, the Chinese do not want to be like Americans. They already have all the "stuff" because the higher quality goods they make aren't for export. And they do indeed make quality items but state side buyers don't want it because it costs more and that cuts into their profits. And unlike America, credit is hard to get. Very few Chinese pack around a wallet full of credit cards.
In reply to Kyle Bass will soon have his… by tahoebumsmith
What happens if China develops a domestic market to replace the US market? They have the population and they're already manufacturing the goods. The US lacks production to form a self-sustaining economy.