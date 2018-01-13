DOJ Unseals Indictment Involving Uranium One Scandal

The Department of Justice unsealed an 11-count indictment on Friday to a former DoD intelligence analyst-turned uranium transportation executive who stands accused of a bribery and money laundering scheme involving a Russian nuclear official connected to the Uranium One deal.
The indictment corroborates a November report by The Hill that an FBI mole deeply embedded in the Russian uranium industry had gathered extensive evidence of the scheme.
Mark Lambert, 54, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and to commit wire fraud, seven counts of violating the FCPA, two counts of wire fraud and one count of international promotion money laundering.
The charges stem from an alleged scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX.
According to the indictment, beginning at least as early as 2009 and continuing until October 2014, Lambert conspired with others at “Transportation Corporation A” to make corrupt and fraudulent bribery and kickback payments to offshore bank accounts associated with shell companies, at the direction of, and for the benefit of, a Russian official, Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure improper business advantages and obtain and retain business with TENEX. -DOJ
While the indictment lists Lambert's company as "Transportation Corporation A," a simple search reveals that Lambert is the co-President of DAHER-TLI, "the leading front end freight forwarding company dedicated to Nuclear Cargo," according to its website.
In 2012, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission sent a letter to Lambert with findings that TLI had exported plutonium "in excess of the maximum quantity and type applied for and licensed," and "exported Australian obligated material, which was not authorized under license conditions."
Prior to his 26 year tenure in the transportation industry - 20 of which have been with TLI, Mr. Lambert was an Arabic Linguist for the Navy for five years, and a Senior Intel Analyst for the Department of Defense (DoD) for three years.
Lambert also speaks fluent Arabic and Farsi (Persian), along with French and Italian.
The indictment against Lambert corroborates prior reporting by The Hill that an FBI mole buried deep within the Russian nuclear industry had gathered extensive evidence of a scheme involving bribes and kickbacks between Russian nuclear officials and TLI - which would have transported the U.S. uranium sold to Russia in the ’20 percent’ Uranium One deal.
“The Russians were compromising American contractors in the nuclear industry with kickbacks and extortion threats, all of which raised legitimate national security concerns. And none of that evidence got aired before the Obama administration made those decisions,” a person who worked on the case told The Hill, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution by U.S. or Russian officials."
Based on what the FBI knew – including evidence which purportedly includes a video of Russians preparing briefcases of bribe money – the Uranium One deal never should have gone through. Moreover, both Robert Mueller and current deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were directly involved – and current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other Justice Department officials appear to be covering for them.
In short, the FBI had ample evidence of the Russian bribery plot before the Obama administration approved the Uranium One deal thanks to their embedded mole in the Russian nuclear industry.
The informant – outed as energy consultant William Campbell - was “threatened” by Obama admin AG Loretta Lynch to keep quiet with an iron-clad gag order, according to his attorney – former Reagan Justice Dept. official and former Chief Counsel to the Senate Intelligence Committee Victoria Toensing. After Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-VA) demanded Campbell be allowed to testify in front of Congress, the gag order was lifted.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions originally tried to claim that there was no connection between Uranium One and the nuclear transport bribery case, however several congressional republicans pushed back:
“Attorney General Sessions seemed to say that the bribery, racketeering and money laundering offenses involving Tenex’s Vadim Mikerin occurred after the approval of the Uranium One deal by the Obama administration. But we know that the FBI’s confidential informant was actively compiling incriminating evidence as far back as 2009,” Rep. Ron DeSantis, (R-Fla.) told The Hill.
“It is hard to fathom how such a transaction could have been approved without the existence of the underlying corruption being disclosed. I hope AG Sessions gets briefed about the CI and gives the Uranium One case the scrutiny it deserves,” added DeSantis, whose House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittees is one of the investigating panels.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent a similar rebuke last week to Rosenstein, saying the deputy attorney general’s first response to the committee “largely missed the point” of the congressional investigations.
“The essential question is whether the Obama Justice Department provided notice of the criminal activity of certain officials before the CFIUS approval of the Uranium One deal and other government decisions that enabled the Russians to trade nuclear materials in the U.S,” Grassley scolded."
Meanwhile, journalists John Solomon and journalist Sara Carter claim to have copies of the FBI informant’s evidence, while Carter issued an explosive report in late November laying out the players, the timeline, and the evidence at hand.
“By the time the sale of Uranium One was approved by the Obama Administration, the FBI’s investigators had already gathered substantial evidence and the bureau was also aware of Russia’s intentions to enter the U.S. energy market and its desire to purchase a stake in American uranium,” Carter writes.
Highlights:
- FBI mole William Campbell was a highly valued FBI asset - paid $51,000 by FBI officials at a celebration dinner in Chrystal City, VA, where Campbell's attorney says they thanked him for his service.
- Campbell was required by the Russians, under threat, to launder large sums of money - which allowed the FBI to uncover a massive Russian "nuclear money laundering apparatus"
- Campbell collected over 5,000 documents and briefs over a six year period
- Campbell uncovered a Russian plot to penetrate the Obama administration and gain approval for the Uranium One sale, including a 2010 email which describes "Russia's intent on expanding its Uranium expansion in the United States."
“This is not just about bribery and kickbacks but about a U.S. company that was transporting yellow-cake for the Russians with our approval,” an unnamed U.S. Intelligence official told Carter, adding “This should raise serious questions. At the time everyone was concerned about Russia’s ties to Iran, we still are. And of course, Russia’s intentions and reach into the U.S. energy market.”
Given Friday's unsealed indictment, however it looks like the DOJ may have changed their tune on Campbell. If so, perhaps that "briefcase full of bribe money" video will finally see the light of day.
Comments
Finally! Crooked Hillary going down. Now I know why the media lied about Trump.
“It was toward the end of her interview so she was becoming unglued by the time Lauer finished with questioning. Hillary went ballistic, throwing a huge tantrum and screaming at her staff, “you f – – – ing idiots, you were supposed to have this thing set up for me and you’ve screwed it up! If that f – – – ing bastard wins we all hang from nooses! Lauer’s finished…and if I lose it’s all on you ass – – – – s for screwing this up.”
Dill weed, everybody involved with gov/fed/intel is crooked or complicit, including you. Tick tock.
In reply to Finally! Crooked Hillary… by Dilluminati
We are shocked, shocked to find the deepest of deep state spooks and Russians behaving corruptly under the complicit gaze of the Obama regime justice department. Shocked.
In reply to Dill weed, everybody… by peddling-fiction
Long ankle bracelets.
In reply to We are shocked, shocked to… by TBT or not TBT
Nike Nike!
Who's there?
No one
No one who?
No one who will be left alive after I arrive.
In reply to Long ankle bracelets. by peddling-fiction
it's almost as if
no one
has ever heard of playing both sides
In reply to Nike Nike!… by Mr. Universe
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to it's almost as you… by Bes
Why do these seditious types like Lambert, Strzok, Podesta, etc all look like slimey scumbags and all have that "I hate America" grin?
Ripping out their tongue might be a deterrent for future traitors.
In reply to Throwing bones out for… by Currency Pinto
The implication that the highest levels of the FBI and DOJ, along with the State Dept are all, at the very least, complicit of collusion to commit fraud on the US government... Having pre-knowledge of Russian influence in the US uranium market and then covering it up reeks of treason...
In reply to Why do these seditious types… by Son of Loki
Always check what George Webb has to say - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueSSId5z9M4
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
Small fish. Where's the Hillary indictment? Let's see the Hillary indictment! Fire Rosenstein who is protecting her or make him the FBI's dog catcher.
In reply to Always check what Webb has… by IntercoursetheEU
The navy. Don't forget the navy.
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
Nothing to see here. Move along.
– Jeff Sessions
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
Anybody else find it interesting that Lambert is fluent in Farsi? Especially given the fact that Russians and Iranians are allied? And, given that the Obama administration was pretty blatantly pro-Iranian, as reflected in the number of Muslim Brotherhood members working in that administration as well as the absurdly one-sided deal that Obama made with the Iranians?
In reply to The implication that the… by Keyser
Because your mind can be reflected by your appearance. As messed up as it sounds bad people can so a "evil" look to them. Not something that's 100% accurate but a commonality not to be ignored.
Has the storm officially started?
In reply to Why do these seditious types… by Son of Loki
Bomb cyclone.
In reply to Because your mind can be… by JimmyJones
Yes
In reply to Because your mind can be… by JimmyJones
Congress wants to bring back earmark and pork:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-bringing-back-earmarks-really-be…
In reply to Yes by phaedrus 1952
"an FBI mole deeply embedded in the Russian uranium industry"
FBI is involved in foreign espionage.
Mission creep. Creepy missions.
From interstate criminal activity to international activity.
I imagine there must be some great dark comedy treasure when FBI moles and CIA moles crossed paths reporting on each other.
In reply to Throwing bones out for… by Currency Pinto
That 'dark comedy treasure' was the motivation behind Admiral Boorda setting up an inter agency working group so the various spook agencies would have some clarity regarding different players in these type of operations.
The subsequent murder of Admiral Boorda and its cover up is just one more piece of evidence of how the Clowns In America operate.
This type of stuff goes back decades as super operative Richard Case Nagell was contracted by one faction of the Clowns to investigate what was going on in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas in in the early 60's, unaware that it was another faction of the Clowns behind the operation.
In reply to "an FBI mole deeply embedded… by any_mouse
MSM were reporting yesterday about Bill & Hillary’s love for the Haitian people—how they spent their honeymoon there and yada, yada, rather than any of this.
If the so-called broadcast media ever cover any of this, it will only be as a decoy to obscure a bipartisan, Deplorables Last, mass-scale amnesty for another crop of welfare-supported illegals, further undercutting American citizens in the workforce.
Some of us still hold onto a few strands of hope that Trump might come through for the underemployed American citizens who stood in long lines to put him in office.
In reply to "an FBI mole deeply embedded… by any_mouse
it was a transportation company moving across state lines I'm thinking.
In reply to "an FBI mole deeply embedded… by any_mouse
For HRC, you will need the plus sized cankle bracelets.
In reply to Long ankle bracelets. by peddling-fiction
LOL perfect.
I'm wondering what size Obama's ankle bracelet is.. guessing lots of corrupts will be having bad sleep from now on. Any guesses on when McCain kicks off?
This is very interesting. Explains so much about "shithole countries" and the rest.
In reply to For HRC, you will need the… by BlindMonkey
Barry's secret service team just waiting for word to put one or three in the back of his head. Barry extended their service for life as he left. However short that is.
In reply to LOL perfect. … by DieselChadron
Tyrannical Lawlessness,
Treason & Sedition
At the Criminal Deep State Highest Compartmentalized Levels of our Criminal “Intelligence” Agencies.
In reply to Barry's secret service team… by OpTwoMistic
I'd guess "Petite" for Barry's ankle bracelet.
In reply to LOL perfect. … by DieselChadron
Ooze resistant as well.
In reply to For HRC, you will need the… by BlindMonkey
Modified ox yolks in HRCs case.
In reply to Long ankle bracelets. by peddling-fiction
The yokes on you.
In reply to Modified ox yolks in HRCs… by Winston Churchill
Indeed, I have egg on my face, just noticed my typo.
In reply to The yokes on you. by tenpanhandle
Because they dont make Cankle Bracelets that large!
In reply to Modified ox yolks in HRCs… by Winston Churchill
Perp walk time. I want to see it, played over and over again on fox - so much that CNN would have to show it too.
In reply to Long ankle bracelets. by peddling-fiction
And then Youtube video remixes made out of the perp walks.
In reply to Perp walk time. I want to… by MK13
Has this Campbell guy testified yet in front of congress? I missed the part that said he did. If he didn't, what the fuck are they waiting for? Russian/FBI agents to find him first, to save the Obama administration the embarrassment? Christ, are every one of these idiots in the bag on this deal?
In reply to Long ankle bracelets. by peddling-fiction
I don't believe he has testified yet and they ought to get to him soon because apparently he is very sick.
In reply to Has this Campbell guy… by chubbar
Did you mean to say "long CANKLE bracelets"?
In reply to Long ankle bracelets. by peddling-fiction
So comforting to know this individual is fluent in Arabic and Farsi amidst revelations involving transport of plutonium.
In reply to We are shocked, shocked to… by TBT or not TBT
Low level peasants (relatively speaking) offered up.
Same old crap. Private jets fueled with pilots close by at the ready is an indicator if a big one is going down.
In reply to We are shocked, shocked to… by TBT or not TBT
Wire Fraud
The crime of fraud can take many forms. Scams that take place over interstate wires, such as telemarketing fraud, phishing, or spam related schemes, are all called wire fraud.
Elements of Wire Fraud
Wire fraud is very similar to regular fraud, except that it takes place over phone lines or involves electronic communications. The legal definition of wire fraud has four elements:
For the purposes of wire fraud, "interstate wire communications" could mean telephone calls, electronic communication such as fax machines or the internet, or even television.
Never a better time then now to be a criminal lawyer!
In reply to Low level peasants … by JRobby
All lawlessness, all the time. "The Bankster Mentality"
What do you mean? It's acceptable to the club membership committee, the condo/co-op board, etc. to admit people who made their money illegally because otherwise, they can't fill up the place.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0Rz7i-wz3Y
"White Collar Criminal"
In reply to Wire Fraud… by Son of Loki
STFU you ridiculous cunt, shouldn't you be preaching about mind control and the bible? Signal some virtue and then surf some gay porn? now go crawl off in the corner and stimulate yourself..
In reply to Dill weed, everybody… by peddling-fiction
People are sick and tired of you CeeIgAy trolls, and deep state plants everywhere, meaning freemasonry all around the world. Continue (and we know you will) and do not be suprised that good Americans go Khemer Rouge on you, dill breath, and your bad seed of Tubal-cain.
In reply to STFU you ridiculous cunt,… by Dilluminati
Dude you flip from bible scripture to conspiracy theories when good old crime motives will do, you jump from pious to pundit.. you can't tell me you're a christian and then be all that worldly.. just saying.. I think you should focus on being all worldly instead, that way you're an indelible cunt and not a ridiculous one giving Christians a bad name.
In reply to People are sick and tired of… by peddling-fiction
hmmm implying that YOU are a Christian? Somehow I don't think so, you seem like a regular, run-of-the-mill lunatic homosexual. Which brings me to my next point, if you homo's are all about "fag pride" and all, then why squirm when asked as much?
In reply to Dude you flip from bible… by Dilluminati
Because some finnish cunt double posting as a bot ought to go back to where he post URL redirected from..
In reply to hmmm implying that YOU are a… by finametrics
He is only ghey 4 da po-po & little boys.
& DMV clerks.
& dog catchers,but thats all.Fer shurr this time.
In reply to hmmm implying that YOU are a… by finametrics
Use better language if you want a modicum of respect. Obviously somebody like you, that resorts to name calling and foul language is in no good spiritual condition to talk about Christianity, and much less understand it or make judgements, that should be left to God.
In reply to Dude you flip from bible… by Dilluminati
Oh please.. now your a prophet, tell me about it.. daily you post shit and then squirm and twist narratives that are insidious
You of course have a right to call yourself Christian but I give allot more respect to those like the Quakers, Amish, and such that don't jump in the arena of politics, now on to the Giants, UFO's, mind control, planet Nibiru, Orgone, chastity belt, Kornflakes..
I just want to make it clear your downvote on me is always welcomed, the rest of your nonsense not so much
And don't be such a weasel and then scurry under the skirts of religion as the genuinely meek practice it.
In reply to Use better language if you… by peddling-fiction
Don't confuse the assertiveness of discernment; do you know how it relates to meekness?
In reply to Oh please.. now your a… by Dilluminati